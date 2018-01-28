A lady went to the Pastor and said... I won't be attending Church anymore..

He said, may I ask why??

She said, I see people on their cell phones during the service, some are gossiping, some just ain't living right, they are all just hypocrites...

The Pastor got silent, and he said, OK... But can I ask you to do something for me before you make your final decision?

She said, what's that?

He said, take a glass of water and walk around the Church 2 times and don't let any water fall out the glass.

She said, yes I can do that!

She came back and said it's done.



He asked her 3 questions:



1. Did you see anybody on their phone?

2. Did you see anybody gossiping?

3. Was anybody living wrong?



She said, I didn't see anything because I was so focused on this glass, so the water wouldn't fall.

He told her, when you come to Church , you should be just that focused on God , so that YOU don't fall.

THAT'S WHY JESUS SAID "FOLLOW ME,"!!!

He did not say follow Christians.

Don't let your relationship with God be determined by how others relate with God. Let it be determined by how focused you are with God.



