5 Reasons Why Having Faith Is So Important / "Why Faith Is Bad?" The Hypocrisy Of SEUN / Why Faith Is Bad

Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by IjeleNwa(m): 8:42am
A lady went to the Pastor and said... I won't be attending Church anymore..
He said, may I ask why??
She said, I see people on their cell phones during the service, some are gossiping, some just ain't living right, they are all just hypocrites...
The Pastor got silent, and he said, OK... But can I ask you to do something for me before you make your final decision?
She said, what's that?
He said, take a glass of water and walk around the Church 2 times and don't let any water fall out the glass.
She said, yes I can do that!
She came back and said it's done.

He asked her 3 questions:

1. Did you see anybody on their phone?
2. Did you see anybody gossiping?
3. Was anybody living wrong?

She said, I didn't see anything because I was so focused on this glass, so the water wouldn't fall.
He told her, when you come to Church , you should be just that focused on God , so that YOU don't fall.
THAT'S WHY JESUS SAID "FOLLOW ME,"!!!
He did not say follow Christians.
Don't let your relationship with God be determined by how others relate with God. Let it be determined by how focused you are with God.

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by gmoney12: 9:19am
emancipate yourselves from mental slavery none but ourselves can free our mind...Bob Nesta Marley

that's all I can say to this post

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by otijah(m): 9:19am
The pastor was quick to answer that question.

I asked my pastor why did God never gave his people signs that the devil was about to strike his church in calabar that led to many deaths of his children

I asked my pastor why were the survivors thanking and praising the same God that let others die. Is it that those ones are the devils themselves

Till date my pastor is still confused

And if u not ready to give me a befitting answer why God let such tragedy struck in his house then don't qoute me pls

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by hobermener: 9:19am
F
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by slapandfall(m): 9:19am
G
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by michlins: 9:19am
Me am in the church now and commenting on the thread

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by collinometricx: 9:19am
michlins :
Me am in the church now and commenting on the thread
sorry bro for being too $tûpîd

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by yorex2011: 9:19am
Message delivered

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by Alum34(m): 9:19am
Hmmmm no comment
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by jamexborn(m): 9:20am
Ok
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by michlins: 9:20am
hobermener:
F
yt?
hobermener:
F
gmoney12:
k
slapandfall:
G
you people should repent

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by annexes: 9:20am
kk
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by djakinwande(m): 9:20am
So inspirational

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by freecocoa(f): 9:20am
Mschew
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by REMMEI(m): 9:20am
So we should all take a glass of water and be walking around the church now?

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by ajokebelle(f): 9:21am
I really needed this.
Thanks O.p

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by SleekyP(m): 9:21am
I hear their voices while walking around undecided
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by HeyCorleone(m): 9:21am
I don't see the purpose of this message.

I mean there are more hypocrites in the Church than elsewhere.

You go to Church and see renowned prostitutes and yahoo boys who would judge you for not going to Church. Like attending church is a criterion for going to Heaven.

Rather than telling people to always come to church without minding how they live their lives after, tell them to live good lives. Church attendance is not compulsory. Never was. Isn't. Never would be.

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by michlins: 9:22am
collinometricx:
sorry bro for being too $tûpîd
thanks for pointing that out.
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by imstrong1: 9:22am
Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith heb 12:2
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by classicalbenson(m): 9:22am
rubbish,it's like saying I should focus on my book while my rommie is watching hentai animations

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by kachi08(m): 9:23am
This is the best answer to her question. I like that pastor's attitude. Some will come to church and instead of listening to the word of God, they will looking at people with beautiful cloths and iPhone 7+.

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by press005: 9:23am
wow, i love this post.......very concise and straight to the point.....well done OP...HAPPY SUNDAY.

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by ohosi4real(m): 9:23am
You copy from groups message, am I right OP
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by herraph: 9:23am
Nice article
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by collinometricx: 9:23am
My pleasure
michlins :
thanks for pointing that out.
u are welcome
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by jerflakes(m): 9:24am
Quite intelligent

Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by MhizzAJ(f): 9:24am
Okay
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by Netanyahu1: 9:25am
gmoney12:
emancipate yourselves from mental slavery none but ourselves can free our mind...Bob Nesta Marley

that's all I can say to this post
They will never listen, always looking for proverbs to justify slavery.
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by tolexy007(m): 9:26am
God bless u, I love this post. many plpp go to church to look for an excuse that will.make dem not to come again..
Re: Faith Is A Race, Run Your Own by Lomprico2: 9:27am
Hmm

