It was gathered that Jeff who is frustrated, once made about $150,000 but lavished it within a short time. The broke and sad alleged yahoo boy is now taking out his anger on those who spent the money with him, but stopped talking to him as soon as he spent all the money.



Here are photos below;



Two Fighting

When money no dey ee everybody run away

Why will you make $150,000 and go broke?? 3 Likes

Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since. 3 Likes

ekrizz:

Two Fighting yahoo make dem fight, amala call police, police get bear-bear.

dah year sha



so egbon Mr op, you mean the broke yahoo boy called out his friend to the streets to exchange punches abii??

Una go just collect photos anywhere con use lie-lie garnish am.



bloggers and lies though; yahoo make dem fight, amala call police, police get bear-bear.dah year shaso egbon Mr op, you mean the broke yahoo boy called out his friend to the streets to exchange punches abii??Una go just collect photos anywhere con use lie-lie garnish am.bloggers and lies though; 2 Likes

Goats displaying their Goatery tendencies

.

No be by fight ogbeni...

Yahoo boy is the most misused phrase around today. WTF?



by the way which fight like that no get referee eh? smh





Lol a

Mumu story like op

DivinelyBlessed:

Why will you make $150,000 and go broke?? how much dey der?u never c major before? how much dey der?u never c major before?

tealaw:

Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.

Guy u no get taste



Wetin hot for dere naaa Guy u no get tasteWetin hot for dere naaa

tealaw:

Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since. Is she not aware her pant was showing? Is she not aware her pant was showing?

spent 150,000 and became broke,tufia,God punish foolishness, Amen

Abeg make una remind me that Osofia song that year nah



Hmmmm





Am confused though, why the friends beating. Bollywood, next! $150,000Am confused though, why the friends beating. Bollywood, next!

That girl ass though

ekrizz:

Two Fighting

tealaw:

Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.

