Date: Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 10:47 PM
|Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:54pm
An alleged yahoo boy (fraudster) identified as Jeff Egbadon, reportedly took on one of his former friends, Zion, in a dirty fight in Idi oro, Mushin area of Lagos.
It was gathered that Jeff who is frustrated, once made about $150,000 but lavished it within a short time. The broke and sad alleged yahoo boy is now taking out his anger on those who spent the money with him, but stopped talking to him as soon as he spent all the money.
http://lailasnews.com/yahoo-boy-fights-friends-dumped-going-broke/
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by ekrizz(m): 6:05pm
Two Fighting
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by maleekberry: 6:10pm
When money no dey ee everybody run away
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by DivinelyBlessed: 6:30pm
Why will you make $150,000 and go broke??
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by tealaw(m): 6:47pm
Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Uyiii: 8:07pm
ekrizz:yahoo make dem fight, amala call police, police get bear-bear.
dah year sha
so egbon Mr op, you mean the broke yahoo boy called out his friend to the streets to exchange punches abii??
Una go just collect photos anywhere con use lie-lie garnish am.
bloggers and lies though;
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by brunofarad(m): 10:42pm
Goats displaying their Goatery tendencies
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Snow02(m): 10:42pm
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by boolet(m): 10:42pm
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Amirullaha(m): 10:42pm
No be by fight ogbeni...
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by LordBaelish: 10:42pm
Yahoo boy is the most misused phrase around today. WTF?
by the way which fight like that no get referee eh? smh
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by qualityGod(m): 10:43pm
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by AuntyAmope: 10:43pm
Lol a
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by kennosklint(m): 10:43pm
Mumu story like op
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by highchief1: 10:44pm
DivinelyBlessed:how much dey der?u never c major before?
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by myfantasies(f): 10:44pm
tealaw:
Guy u no get taste
Wetin hot for dere naaa
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by lilyheaven: 10:45pm
tealaw:Is she not aware her pant was showing?
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by buskie13(m): 10:45pm
spent 150,000 and became broke,tufia,God punish foolishness, Amen
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by ybalogs(m): 10:45pm
Abeg make una remind me that Osofia song that year nah
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Allylic(f): 10:46pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by oladapoa1(m): 10:46pm
$150,000
Am confused though, why the friends beating. Bollywood, next!
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Elnino4ladies: 10:46pm
That girl ass though
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:47pm
ekrizz:
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by LesbianBoy(m): 10:47pm
tealaw:
|Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by ybalogs(m): 10:47pm
ybalogs:National stadium ...Na me build am.
National airport.....Na me get am.
PRESIDENT nah my sister brother...
You be the mugu
I be the master.
