Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:54pm
An alleged yahoo boy (fraudster) identified as Jeff Egbadon, reportedly took on one of his former friends, Zion, in a dirty fight in Idi oro, Mushin area of Lagos.

It was gathered that Jeff who is frustrated, once made about $150,000 but lavished it within a short time. The broke and sad alleged yahoo boy is now taking out his anger on those who spent the money with him, but stopped talking to him as soon as he spent all the money.

Here are photos below;

http://lailasnews.com/yahoo-boy-fights-friends-dumped-going-broke/

Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by ekrizz(m): 6:05pm
Two Fighting
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by maleekberry: 6:10pm
When money no dey ee everybody run away grin
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by DivinelyBlessed: 6:30pm
Why will you make $150,000 and go broke??

Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by tealaw(m): 6:47pm
Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.

Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Uyiii: 8:07pm
ekrizz:
Two Fighting
yahoo make dem fight, amala call police, police get bear-bear.
dah year shacheesy

so egbon Mr op, you mean the broke yahoo boy called out his friend to the streets to exchange punches abii??
Una go just collect photos anywhere con use lie-lie garnish am.

bloggers and lies though;

Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by brunofarad(m): 10:42pm
Goats displaying their Goatery tendencies grin
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Snow02(m): 10:42pm
.
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by boolet(m): 10:42pm
cheesy
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Amirullaha(m): 10:42pm
No be by fight ogbeni...
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by LordBaelish: 10:42pm
Yahoo boy is the most misused phrase around today. WTF?

by the way which fight like that no get referee eh? smh
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by qualityGod(m): 10:43pm
grin
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by LordBaelish: 10:43pm
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by AuntyAmope: 10:43pm
Lol a
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by kennosklint(m): 10:43pm
Mumu story like op
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by highchief1: 10:44pm
DivinelyBlessed:
Why will you make $150,000 and go broke??
how much dey der?u never c major before?
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by myfantasies(f): 10:44pm
tealaw:
Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.

Guy u no get taste undecided

Wetin hot for dere naaa undecided
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by lilyheaven: 10:45pm
tealaw:
Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.
Is she not aware her pant was showing?
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by buskie13(m): 10:45pm
spent 150,000 and became broke,tufia,God punish foolishness, Amen
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by ybalogs(m): 10:45pm
Abeg make una remind me that Osofia song that year nah
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by bnuizz: 10:46pm
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Allylic(f): 10:46pm
Hmmmm
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by oladapoa1(m): 10:46pm
$150,000 shocked

Am confused though, why the friends beating. Bollywood, next!
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by Elnino4ladies: 10:46pm
That girl ass though
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:47pm
ekrizz:
Two Fighting
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by LesbianBoy(m): 10:47pm
tealaw:
Wetin concern me: na dis hot ass I just dey look since.

angry
Re: Yahoo Boy Fights Friends Who Abandoned Him After Going Broke by ybalogs(m): 10:47pm
ybalogs:
Abeg make una remind me that Osofia song that year nah
National stadium ...Na me build am.
National airport.....Na me get am.
PRESIDENT nah my sister brother...
You be the mugu
I be the master.

(0) (Reply)

