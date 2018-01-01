₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by stephenduru: 6:16pm
Below are the dead bodies of Collins Ezenwa and his gang members who were killed in a robbery scene by police men in Imo State command.According to report,he recently resigned from police force and later became rich after fooling people that he travelled to Malaysia and made his money.He did his wedding recently.His wedding,according to report was the talk of the town.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/badoo-boys-strike-againkill-maninjure.html?m=1
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by stephenduru: 6:17pm
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by georjay(m): 6:22pm
hmm
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by theblessings: 6:23pm
nawaa oo
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by funlord(m): 6:25pm
stephenduru:
Hmmm.....another kanurine jewish developer!
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by emeijeh(m): 6:39pm
I saw e-money 2017.
I hope it's not Airforce1 ?
stephenduru:
@Op, please explain the bolded
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by SalamRushdie: 6:47pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish ..We say a big no to crime of every kind
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by Ever8054: 6:47pm
iam tired of typing crime does not pay....I beg crime pays it depend on your bargain.... so make Una kwantinue....
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by flexyfit(f): 6:50pm
Nothing we no go see or hear for Owerri...and Owerri girls will never want to know d source of d wealth all this guys driving Lexus n Avalon comes from...once u have a flashy car...u are a Malaysian guy...God see us through biko
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by free2ryhme: 6:55pm
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by BlackDBagba: 7:10pm
Ok
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by rheether(f): 7:12pm
My we never met a guy like Collins in our life.
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by Tallesty1(m): 7:14pm
funlord:If I were him, I for use 5k come ur side come buy newly mined human heads and fresh intestines then use am prepare better charm.
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by BuhariNaWah: 7:21pm
rheether:
Come again!
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by loomer: 7:22pm
Must nigeria police always show their belle or yansh when them kill thieves?
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by J0hnTrevolt(m): 7:46pm
rheether:with all ur beauty look at how shameful ur Grammar sounds.
Beauty without brain.
Shame don dy catch me where u dey sef.
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:24pm
You sent me a PM?
BuhariNaWah:
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by TheNobleProphet: 8:37pm
No matter how long it takes for evil to thrive; there is always a particular moment that all such evil must come to a brutal end!
It's a "natural phenomenon"!
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by Amirullaha(m): 10:44pm
.
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by bnuizz: 10:44pm
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by brunofarad(m): 10:45pm
Nice one
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:46pm
stephenduru:
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by sirusX(m): 10:46pm
That dibia fail them ooo
This only goes to show how a part of the police force work hand in hand with criminals
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by DrChatNuff: 10:47pm
you mean all those 'CHARMS' didnt work......hahaha
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by iluvdonjazzy: 10:47pm
may God bless those Policemen.
|Re: Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic by GreatMahmud: 10:47pm
If they are confirmed armed robbers , may their souls rest in pieces!!
Please Do Not Read. / Police Intercept $3.5m Fake Currency Notes In Nigeria / Kidnappers And Gsm
