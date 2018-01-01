Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ex-Police Officer & His Armed Robbery Gang Shot Dead In Imo By SARS (Graphic Pic (1669 Views)

Source: Below are the dead bodies of Collins Ezenwa and his gang members who were killed in a robbery scene by police men in Imo State command.According to report,he recently resigned from police force and later became rich after fooling people that he travelled to Malaysia and made his money.He did his wedding recently.His wedding,according to report was the talk of the town.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/badoo-boys-strike-againkill-maninjure.html?m=1

hmm

nawaa oo

Hmmm.....another kanurine jewish developer!

Hmmm.....another kanurine jewish developer!









I hope it's not Airforce1 ?



@Op, please explain the bolded I saw e-money 2017.@Op, please explain the bolded 1 Like

Good riddance to bad rubbish ..We say a big no to crime of every kind

iam tired of typing crime does not pay....I beg crime pays it depend on your bargain.... so make Una kwantinue....

Nothing we no go see or hear for Owerri...and Owerri girls will never want to know d source of d wealth all this guys driving Lexus n Avalon comes from...once u have a flashy car...u are a Malaysian guy...God see us through biko

Ok

My we never met a guy like Collins in our life.

If I were him, I for use 5k come ur side come buy newly mined human heads and fresh intestines then use am prepare better charm. If I were him, I for use 5k come ur side come buy newly mined human heads and fresh intestines then use am prepare better charm.

Come again! Come again!

Must nigeria police always show their belle or yansh when them kill thieves? 1 Like

with all ur beauty look at how shameful ur Grammar sounds.

Beauty without brain.

Shame don dy catch me where u dey sef. with all ur beauty look at how shameful ur Grammar sounds.Beauty without brain.Shame don dy catch me where u dey sef.



No matter how long it takes for evil to thrive; there is always a particular moment that all such evil must come to a brutal end!



It's a "natural phenomenon"!

.



Nice one

That dibia fail them ooo



This only goes to show how a part of the police force work hand in hand with criminals

you mean all those 'CHARMS' didnt work......hahaha

may God bless those Policemen.