|Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by stephanie11: 8:45am
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that only state governments in Nigeria can allocate land for cattle colonies as stipulated in the Land Use act of 1977.
Ekweremadu called on states to come up with legislation that will ban Open grazing in the country. Speaking at the House of Commons in the UK on a topic titled; 'African politics: The Dynamics and Lessons', He said;
"Importantly, I believe that ranching is the way to go rather than open grazing. However, it is for the Federal Government to provide the policy direction while the states take up the challenge because the issue of cattle rearing is a state matter as all lands are vested in respective states under the Land Use Act in Nigeria.
It is not for the states to set up ranches since it is private business. The states should, instead, come up with agricultural credit schemes that will encourage and support farmers to set up their ranches,".
Ekweramdu described the Open Grazing policy as 'archaic, anachronistic and out of tune with Modern Society'.He urged the Nigerian government to use Ranching instead.
He also called for the Decentralisation of Policing in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, stating that it's the only way the continent can deal with Insecurity.
https://politicsngr.com/states-can-give-land-cattle-colonies-ekweremadu/
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by AlienRobot: 8:47am
I blame Bubu for this
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by sarrki(m): 8:49am
That's the constitution
We all must abode by it
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by sarrki(m): 8:50am
AlienRobot:
Politics is not about hating an individual
Its about what you bargain and make out of it
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by hungryboy(m): 8:54am
Ekweremadu is spot on, cattle rearing is a private business, if you wish to ranch cattle, buy land and ranch it.
Last time i checked, the revenues Fulani made from selling their cattle wasn't paid into the federation account.
So government doesn't owe 'em land for use in ranching their cattle.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by AlienRobot: 9:43am
sarrki:See this zombie ooo
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by omonlaa: 10:20am
Nigerian politicians hardly stand for anything, they must stand for this one abeg.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
This guy dey talk like say Naija get constitution.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by Tekecoms1(m): 10:22am
I think Buhari's brain has been cloned. Is this the buhari that was voted massively for?
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by profdavidbee: 10:23am
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by comradeodunze: 10:23am
The question is: have you taken time to read one page of the constitution? Some of you are....smh.
BruncleZuma:
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by omonlaa: 10:23am
hungryboy:
You forget that Buhari is one of them. In the regular Nigerian politician fashion, he is setting up his future generations.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by abdulrazat(m): 10:23am
The Federal government keeps allocating money for importation of grass for cattle like the profits been made is for the whole country and not for the Fulani man.
Buhari is making a lot of wrong decisions based on sentiments. Go Back to Duara
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by Tonason: 10:24am
Why are we so preoccupied by Nama,Malu,Cow.Cattle in this God's forsaken nation all the time.?
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by 2019BUHARIONLY: 10:24am
BUHARI2019
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by velai(m): 10:24am
Will Bihari and his MUMULISTIC tribesmen listen to this wise advice? They would rather attack the adviser.
God save Nigeria!
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by Bayajidda1: 10:25am
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by Pavore9: 10:25am
He is so right.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by BruncleZuma: 10:26am
comradeodunze:
After seeing your response I have concluded that you're just a kid with free data do have a funfilled kiddo.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by MaziEDOZIE: 10:26am
Wise words from a wise man from the East.
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by kinibigdeal(m): 10:27am
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by joenor(m): 10:27am
I really don't see states giving out land for colony that will help, these fulani herdsmen are out for something....
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by neonly: 10:27am
I weep for niaja
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by tolad1(m): 10:28am
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by BabyApple(m): 10:28am
buhari is a goat
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by mattypuffy1: 10:29am
Check this.....
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by uzohrome(m): 10:29am
Well articulated points. The only thing we should be clamoring is #backtodaura
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by comradeodunze: 10:30am
Having a copy of it in every corner of your being means nothing if you dont read and study it!
Now buzz off.
BruncleZuma:
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by blessedmeme: 10:30am
Honestly Nigeria is gone
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by doxam: 10:30am
neonly:
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by joystickextend1(m): 10:34am
alright
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu by AlienRobot: 10:35am
O blame Bubu for this
