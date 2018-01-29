Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Only States Can Give Land For Cattle Colonies - Ekweremadu (2546 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that only state governments in Nigeria can allocate land for cattle colonies as stipulated in the Land Use act of 1977.



Ekweremadu called on states to come up with legislation that will ban Open grazing in the country. Speaking at the House of Commons in the UK on a topic titled; 'African politics: The Dynamics and Lessons', He said;



"Importantly, I believe that ranching is the way to go rather than open grazing. However, it is for the Federal Government to provide the policy direction while the states take up the challenge because the issue of cattle rearing is a state matter as all lands are vested in respective states under the Land Use Act in Nigeria.



It is not for the states to set up ranches since it is private business. The states should, instead, come up with agricultural credit schemes that will encourage and support farmers to set up their ranches,".



Ekweramdu described the Open Grazing policy as 'archaic, anachronistic and out of tune with Modern Society'.He urged the Nigerian government to use Ranching instead.



He also called for the Decentralisation of Policing in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, stating that it's the only way the continent can deal with Insecurity.



https://politicsngr.com/states-can-give-land-cattle-colonies-ekweremadu/ Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that only state governments in Nigeria can allocate land for cattle colonies as stipulated in the Land Use act of 1977.Ekweremadu called on states to come up with legislation that will ban Open grazing in the country. Speaking at the House of Commons in the UK on a topic titled; 'African politics: The Dynamics and Lessons', He said;"Importantly, I believe that ranching is the way to go rather than open grazing. However, it is for the Federal Government to provide the policy direction while the states take up the challenge because the issue of cattle rearing is a state matter as all lands are vested in respective states under the Land Use Act in Nigeria.It is not for the states to set up ranches since it is private business. The states should, instead, come up with agricultural credit schemes that will encourage and support farmers to set up their ranches,".Ekweramdu described the Open Grazing policy as 'archaic, anachronistic and out of tune with Modern Society'.He urged the Nigerian government to use Ranching instead.He also called for the Decentralisation of Policing in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, stating that it's the only way the continent can deal with Insecurity. 5 Likes

I blame Bubu for this 1 Like

That's the constitution



We all must abode by it 3 Likes

AlienRobot:

I blame Bubu for this







Politics is not about hating an individual





Its about what you bargain and make out of it Politics is not about hating an individualIts about what you bargain and make out of it 1 Like

Ekweremadu is spot on, cattle rearing is a private business, if you wish to ranch cattle, buy land and ranch it.



Last time i checked, the revenues Fulani made from selling their cattle wasn't paid into the federation account.



So government doesn't owe 'em land for use in ranching their cattle. 20 Likes

sarrki:







Politics is not about hating an individual



Its about what you bargain and make out of it See this zombie ooo See this zombie ooo 14 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian politicians hardly stand for anything, they must stand for this one abeg. 6 Likes





This guy dey talk like say Naija get constitution. This guy dey talk like say Naija get constitution.

I think Buhari's brain has been cloned. Is this the buhari that was voted massively for? 5 Likes





Have your Web Site hosted for FREE on TFhost free Web Hosting Promo and get 24/7 Support service from our reliable support department.



Visit Finding troubles looking for where to host your website, then look no further.Have your Web Site hosted for FREE on TFhost free Web Hosting Promo and get 24/7 Support service from our reliable support department.Visit https://www.tfhost.ng/promo.php to claim your offer today





BruncleZuma:





This guy dey talk like say Naija get constitution. The question is: have you taken time to read one page of the constitution? Some of you are....smh. 1 Like

hungryboy:

Ekweremadu is spot on, cattle rearing is a private business, if you wish to ranch cattle, buy land and ranch it.



Last time i checked, the revenues Fulani made from selling their cattle wasn't paid into the federation account.



So government doesn't owe 'em land for use in ranching their cattle.

You forget that Buhari is one of them. In the regular Nigerian politician fashion, he is setting up his future generations. You forget that Buhari is one of them. In the regular Nigerian politician fashion, he is setting up his future generations.

The Federal government keeps allocating money for importation of grass for cattle like the profits been made is for the whole country and not for the Fulani man.



Buhari is making a lot of wrong decisions based on sentiments. Go Back to Duara 1 Like

Why are we so preoccupied by Nama,Malu,Cow.Cattle in this God's forsaken nation all the time.? 3 Likes

BUHARI2019

Will Bihari and his MUMULISTIC tribesmen listen to this wise advice? They would rather attack the adviser.

God save Nigeria! 2 Likes

He is so right. 2 Likes

comradeodunze:

The question is: have you taken time to read one page of the constitution? Some of you are....smh.





After seeing your response I have concluded that you're just a kid with free data do have a funfilled kiddo. After seeing your response I have concluded that you're just a kid with free data do have a funfilled kiddo.

Wise words from a wise man from the East. 1 Like

1 Share

I really don't see states giving out land for colony that will help, these fulani herdsmen are out for something.... 1 Like

I weep for niaja

buhari is a goat

Check this.....

Well articulated points. The only thing we should be clamoring is #backtodaura 1 Like



Now buzz off.



BruncleZuma:





Unfortunately for you I have it both as an app and a hard copy...and I maintain every volume of it for my work oponu Having a copy of it in every corner of your being means nothing if you dont read and study it!Now buzz off. 1 Like

Honestly Nigeria is gone

neonly:

I weep for niaja 1 Like

alright









Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys