2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by stephanie11: 9:21am
South-South leaders on Friday said National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is concerned about the unity of the ruling party and the country’s needs as well.
They insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not divided
“There is unity of purpose among members of the ruling party. Members are not feeling defeated or excluded. The party makes them feel hopeful, enthusiastic and proud. There is no disconnection between the state and national executive of the party”
In a statement in Yenagoa, the leaders praised Odigie-Oyegun for making the ruling party not only the strongest but the biggest political party in Africa.
“We applaud what Oyegun has done since 2014”
Signed by the chairman, South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the leaders praised Oyegun for his dynamic leadership, quality of his thought and purification of the country’s politics.
Specifically, the leaders praised Oyegun for his inclusive strategy, placement of the power of the party in the hands of the people, respect for different opinions and incorporation of international standards into the running of the ruling party.
“Odigie-Oyegun is in agreement with the political climate and in accord with the country’s needs, as well as those of the party”
They commended the former governor of Edo State for promoting the culture of democracy, good governance and respect among members.
“A member sees and feels in his or her daily encounters that there is a level playing field. APC is internally democratic. There is transparency in decision making and input from members in determining the party’s choice of candidates. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a promoter of democratic values. He is integrating groups and individuals into the political process, thereby strengthening the unity of the ruling party”
The leaders described as careless and provocative statements by politicians such as Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodo, Okon Etim, Omolayo Akintola and Timi Frank.
They urged Kpodo , Okon Etim and Timi Frank to stop bringing the South-South geo-political zone into disrepute and ridicule.
“The spirit of fraternity is very strong in APC. Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodo, Okon Etim, Omolayo Akintola and Timi Frank do not mean well for the ruling party”.
They advised APC members nationwide to renew their commitment to ensure that the party retains power in 2019.
“Chief Odigie-Oyegun is restoring morality back into politics. He is leading the ruling party in tune with popular sentiment” the leaders said.
“APC is consolidating democracy in Nigeria” the leaders added.
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by rooftech: 10:16am
imagine people that joined APC after buhari won are talking.........
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by 2019BUHARIONLY: 10:25am
BUHARI2019
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by information1: 10:26am
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by Saintsbrown(m): 10:26am
Old fools are at it again.
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by Nltaliban(m): 10:26am
If the same set of youths clamoring for change in government and all are the ones who will spend 85 days in watching, posting about and voting in bbnaija, I will no longer support the youth movement. Because when they become president, they'll declare that 85days as national holiday so everyone will be able to have a good and comprehensive view of the show. Just as yahaya bello declared holiday when buhari arrived Nigeria
Spending 3 months in watching a useless show is not just joblessness, it's insanity and a sign of mental imparirity and imbalance
Where exactly did we get it wrong?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by tolad1(m): 10:27am
hmmmmmmm
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by Boyooosa(m): 10:27am
Really?
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by PaulOgrady: 10:27am
Lies as in Lai Mohammed
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by omonlaa: 10:27am
This is the song they always sing until next week we hear that 300 members of APC have decanted to PDP.
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by geosuzzy: 10:28am
First day on nairaland!
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by kinibigdeal(m): 10:28am
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by BruncleZuma: 10:29am
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by kings09(m): 10:29am
Eye service everywhere shaaaa
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by heryurh(m): 10:29am
APC
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by mattypuffy1: 10:30am
Check this.....
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by lilfreezy: 10:32am
South south and south East leaders of APC leaders are mere toothless bulldogs, they can never influence election results
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by AlienRobot: 10:33am
Bunch of failures
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by kenben: 10:33am
I completely agree. At least Governors no longer use their state resources to fund the party. If BUHARI had allowed the party to help him run the government instead of the cabal, he would have done better.
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by uzohrome(m): 10:33am
Make I hear, oyegun is just a common vegetable. Non of them had Nigerians in mind. They are all there for their selfish interest. Oyegun is a common vegetable
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by joystickextend1(m): 10:33am
okay
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by MrRhymes101(m): 10:33am
But have u guys done a good job with Nigeria??... Wedding MC
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by congorasta: 10:34am
Nigerian is the worst place to be as an average man
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by loveisgoody: 10:35am
d
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by adeniyimam(m): 10:41am
APC is nothing but a total, complete and massive failure.. Nigeria as a country is a scam
|Re: 2019: Oyegun Has Done A Good Job With APC – South-south Leaders by careytommy7(m): 10:46am
Unfortunate people in an unfortunate party
