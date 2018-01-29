@POLITICSNGR



South-South leaders on Friday said National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is concerned about the unity of the ruling party and the country’s needs as well.



They insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not divided



“There is unity of purpose among members of the ruling party. Members are not feeling defeated or excluded. The party makes them feel hopeful, enthusiastic and proud. There is no disconnection between the state and national executive of the party”



In a statement in Yenagoa, the leaders praised Odigie-Oyegun for making the ruling party not only the strongest but the biggest political party in Africa.



“We applaud what Oyegun has done since 2014”



Signed by the chairman, South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the leaders praised Oyegun for his dynamic leadership, quality of his thought and purification of the country’s politics.



Specifically, the leaders praised Oyegun for his inclusive strategy, placement of the power of the party in the hands of the people, respect for different opinions and incorporation of international standards into the running of the ruling party.



“Odigie-Oyegun is in agreement with the political climate and in accord with the country’s needs, as well as those of the party”



They commended the former governor of Edo State for promoting the culture of democracy, good governance and respect among members.



“A member sees and feels in his or her daily encounters that there is a level playing field. APC is internally democratic. There is transparency in decision making and input from members in determining the party’s choice of candidates. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a promoter of democratic values. He is integrating groups and individuals into the political process, thereby strengthening the unity of the ruling party”



The leaders described as careless and provocative statements by politicians such as Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodo, Okon Etim, Omolayo Akintola and Timi Frank.



They urged Kpodo , Okon Etim and Timi Frank to stop bringing the South-South geo-political zone into disrepute and ridicule.



“The spirit of fraternity is very strong in APC. Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodo, Okon Etim, Omolayo Akintola and Timi Frank do not mean well for the ruling party”.



They advised APC members nationwide to renew their commitment to ensure that the party retains power in 2019.



“Chief Odigie-Oyegun is restoring morality back into politics. He is leading the ruling party in tune with popular sentiment” the leaders said.



“APC is consolidating democracy in Nigeria” the leaders added.



