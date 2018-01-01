Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) (2129 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









Here, with some members of his entourage.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-buhari-at-closing-ceremony-of.html President Buhari participates in the Closing Ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Ethiopia.Here, with some members of his entourage. 1 Like 1 Share





What more? Before they depart Ethiopia, Adeosun would have signed their salaries, estacode etc for the month of January Looking cluelessWhat more? Before they depart Ethiopia, Adeosun would have signed their salaries, estacode etc for the month of January 6 Likes

Supreme Dullard 3 Likes

Only an insensitive leader runs to an insignificant AU meeting when all is not well with his country. Who AU meeting epp sef? 6 Likes

hmm

Just look at him. Even the word failure means success when compared to this disease in human form. 6 Likes

Nothing is as painful has been a Nigerian at the moment .. my heart is full of anger and I know for sure I will revenge come 2019 with this man



God bless the federal republic of Nigeria

God bless every Nigerians

God bless Benue people

God bless Nasarrawa people







On behalf of me, myself and I I apologize for the killings over the year God will heal all the wonder hearts amen 4 Likes

Did anyone notice how Abubakar Malami stood like say his blokos dey heavy am.



Magu third leg won embarrass am where that chubby woman go stand. The thing no just go school 2 Likes

Se o le fi Buhari se Model... No!!!

Beremx:

Only an insensitive leader runs to an insignificant AU meeting when all is not well with his country. Who AU meeting epp sef?

My friends have you ever noticed that guys who play instruments in church don't pay offering?? 2 Likes

Looking more healthier and strong carry on Mr President

Let your haters go hug transformer and believe you me they go die now because Nepal don bring lite 3 Likes

Sai Baba

Number One Anti Corruption Czar of Africa 2 Likes

Who this picture help

See how other Heads of state are looking fresh, healthy and strong. You'd know that these are people who have something to offer.





Not ours that looks like one of those skinny cows off Pharaoh's dream.

Hahahahaha clueless old dullard

Wow! Baba has really recuperated. I bless God for this....

Bubu just go Addis Ababa go sleep 1 Like

PMB till 2027 PMB till 2027

See his strong ass nose.







Here, with some members of his entourage.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-buhari-at-closing-ceremony-of.html



[/quote] We love our President: the only anti corruption championHere, with some members of his entourage.[/quote]

Troublemaker007:

Just look at him. Even the word failure means success when compared to this disease in human form. ur president u call disease? U can do better than dis. ur president u call disease? U can do better than dis. 2 Likes

Breaking News:

President Buhari has approved the bill to commence payment of all undergraduates, graduates and those within the ages of 18-35years an allowance of #20,000 every month starting from February, 2018.

To get more prophetic quotes, text 'AMEN' to 32120. 1 Like

Always pouting his mouth for no reason.mtweew.he is definitely happy,why his people are suffering.

ibkgab001:

Nothing is as painful has been a Nigerian at the moment .. my heart is full of anger and I know for sure I will revenge come 2019 with this man



God bless the federal republic of Nigeria

God bless every Nigerians

God bless Benue people

God bless Nasarrawa people







On behalf of me, myself and I I apologize for the killings over the year God will heal all the wonder hearts amen Imagine bill gates heart was full of anger .

Bro , u better concentrate on ur future and leave government alone

What makes you think politicjan can solve your problem when they are the course of your problem Imagine bill gates heart was full of anger .Bro , u better concentrate on ur future and leave government aloneWhat makes you think politicjan can solve your problem when they are the course of your problem

Pls OP, dis is not d kind of news we need right now in Nigeria, just like Nigga Raw "We need peace and unity, job opportunity, in our community" 1 Like

After this travel, where to next?