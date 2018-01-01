₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,952,434 members, 4,054,378 topics. Date: Monday, 29 January 2018 at 10:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) (2129 Views)
|Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 7:39pm
President Buhari participates in the Closing Ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Ethiopia.
Here, with some members of his entourage.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-buhari-at-closing-ceremony-of.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Keneking: 7:45pm
Looking clueless
What more? Before they depart Ethiopia, Adeosun would have signed their salaries, estacode etc for the month of January
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by naijaboy756: 7:58pm
Supreme Dullard
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Beremx(f): 8:02pm
Only an insensitive leader runs to an insignificant AU meeting when all is not well with his country. Who AU meeting epp sef?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Krafty006: 10:26pm
hmm
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 10:26pm
Just look at him. Even the word failure means success when compared to this disease in human form.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:26pm
Nothing is as painful has been a Nigerian at the moment .. my heart is full of anger and I know for sure I will revenge come 2019 with this man
God bless the federal republic of Nigeria
God bless every Nigerians
God bless Benue people
God bless Nasarrawa people
On behalf of me, myself and I I apologize for the killings over the year God will heal all the wonder hearts amen
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Built2last: 10:27pm
Did anyone notice how Abubakar Malami stood like say his blokos dey heavy am.
Magu third leg won embarrass am where that chubby woman go stand. The thing no just go school
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:27pm
Se o le fi Buhari se Model... No!!!
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:27pm
Beremx:
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:29pm
My friends have you ever noticed that guys who play instruments in church don't pay offering??
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Horo(m): 10:29pm
Looking more healthier and strong carry on Mr President
Let your haters go hug transformer and believe you me they go die now because Nepal don bring lite
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 10:29pm
Sai Baba
Number One Anti Corruption Czar of Africa
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Babachukwu: 10:30pm
Who this picture help
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:30pm
See how other Heads of state are looking fresh, healthy and strong. You'd know that these are people who have something to offer.
Not ours that looks like one of those skinny cows off Pharaoh's dream.
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:30pm
Hahahahaha clueless old dullard
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by franciskaine(m): 10:30pm
Wow! Baba has really recuperated. I bless God for this....
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by bart10: 10:30pm
Bubu just go Addis Ababa go sleep
1 Like
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:30pm
PMB till 2027
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 10:31pm
See his strong ass nose.
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by FemiAdeboye(m): 10:31pm
We love our President: the only anti corruption champion
Here, with some members of his entourage.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-buhari-at-closing-ceremony-of.html
[/quote]
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by franciskaine(m): 10:31pm
Troublemaker007:ur president u call disease? U can do better than dis.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by internationalman(m): 10:32pm
Breaking News:
President Buhari has approved the bill to commence payment of all undergraduates, graduates and those within the ages of 18-35years an allowance of #20,000 every month starting from February, 2018.
To get more prophetic quotes, text 'AMEN' to 32120.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by Germandude: 10:33pm
Always pouting his mouth for no reason.mtweew.he is definitely happy,why his people are suffering.
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by lakesider(m): 10:33pm
ibkgab001:Imagine bill gates heart was full of anger .
Bro , u better concentrate on ur future and leave government alone
What makes you think politicjan can solve your problem when they are the course of your problem
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by QueenDeborah(f): 10:33pm
Pls OP, dis is not d kind of news we need right now in Nigeria, just like Nigga Raw "We need peace and unity, job opportunity, in our community"
1 Like
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:40pm
After this travel, where to next?
|Re: Buhari At The Closing Ceremony Of AU's Meeting (Photos) by 2shure: 10:43pm
see tall men dem
God y ai short wit big dic
why
(0) (Reply)
Boko Haram Kills Four In Maiduguri / Insecurity: Soldiers Put On Alert In Abia, Imo, Enugu, Port Harcourt / New I G Abubakar Is Best Terrorism Fighting National Asset
Viewing this topic: afrika4real(m), femolii, gbastarlink, linaluv, NehemiahM(m), MythAngel, ismail55(m), Bisimuyiwa, dapkin(m), softsmile(m), Mynd44, Biafra11(m), MarvelousMe, Mcweber(m), BishopTheo, donbee(m), bayocanny, spine, possibility1234 and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20