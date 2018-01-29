₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by Islie: 7:52pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-batters-squatter-denying-sex/
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:40pm
Nothing good comes FREE.
Ladies & Gents take note.
"Beware of the free meal"
- Robert Greene in 48 Laws of power.
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by ImpressionsNG: 10:00pm
There's no evidence of assault as it is, so I think prosecuting and remanding him, and slamming a bail of N50k is very very harsh indeed. That's what you get for accommodating a jezebel.
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by rapcy(m): 10:33pm
Na wah o
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by hobermener: 10:33pm
Bitches be trying to play smart. I let you in, you bring other men into my apartment to Bleep, while starving my díck of pussy? Really?? dude did the right thing by sending the bitch packing. I hope he gets justice, cos even the judge go understand
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by ibkgab001: 10:33pm
There is God ooo
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by DoTheNeedful: 10:33pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE again
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by HeyCorleone(m): 10:33pm
..
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by favourmic(m): 10:34pm
TODAY SOMEONE DECIDED TO CAUSE TROUBLE!!! He went to a RESTAURANT and after seeng every table being occupied by COUPLES,he took out his phone and made avery loud phone call saying "My friend,your wife is here with another man just come on and see" Nine ladies DISAPPEARED!!
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by abluck(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by spartan50(m): 10:34pm
Na wa.. See what kpekus has caused you.. Kirikiri
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by livinus009(m): 10:35pm
Men Shaaa
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:35pm
.
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by mammanbawa: 10:35pm
So she should fvck him cos he helped her. Some men are goats
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by mccoy47(m): 10:35pm
Wicked woman. I remember wen a girl did dis same tin to me in school den. I just kicked her n her pussy out!
I cannor come n kill my sef with konji everynight!
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by Olalan(m): 10:35pm
Been a while I saw a hard copy of PM news, I hope they have mature content in them aside these seemingly beer parlour gists.
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by ojeffo: 10:36pm
CASE ADJOURNED TILL VALENTINES DAY....IMAGINE... Anyway it's still LENT shaa
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by uyams: 10:36pm
Keeping a female as a friend or roommate is like keeping hen like pet, oneday u will eat it
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by jacoik(m): 10:36pm
D gal no do well. U for givam small n all this will stop. Do u know what it's to house person?
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by Jemc(m): 10:37pm
She is madt, why she no go gii am ocho make im chop. She know know Wetin obete dey endure as other men dey chop the ocho. Say no to being stingy with God given kpecus
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by shortgun(m): 10:37pm
nonsense.
you are doing olosho business in my house without paying rent yet you don't want me to give me.
You will leave my house d next day.
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by Georgry(m): 10:37pm
just 5 comments and this tread is already on front page...
nairaland I hail..
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by scaramucci: 10:37pm
It is CYRIACUS IZUEKWE again!
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by BlackAfrican: 10:37pm
ImpressionsNG:
And what if she was your sister??
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by condralbedez: 10:38pm
However, Obete upon discovering that Angela was bringing other men to the house for sex romps, developed interest and wanted to have his own share.
The lady self Nah LovePeddler
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by Uyi168(m): 10:38pm
CYRIACUS and mumu stories be like..
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by hobermener: 10:38pm
mammanbawa:Shut the hell up!!!
But she can fuçk other men who have houses but refused to take her in. Na ur type day want use man head because u think say all men na mugu, u better stop before u meet someone like my very good friend up there.
Sense fall on u
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by OfemGeomorph(m): 10:39pm
[color=#000099][/color]He just honoured a wrong girl. He just honoured a wrong girl.
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by Johnhug66(m): 10:39pm
I think a lot of perverts will be in need of deliverance this year......#stoolsexstyle# still fresh
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by google1(m): 10:39pm
P.M.EXPRESS and Ejigbo
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by ibori1(m): 10:43pm
y front page?
|Re: Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex by pinokio1(m): 10:43pm
Man Cuts Girlfriend's Throat & Had Se.x With Her While She Bled To Death / 2 Churches Set On Fire In Niger Amid Fresh Protest Against Hebdo’s Cartoon / Fake Soldier & Suspected Boko Haram Member Arrested In Bauchi (photos)
