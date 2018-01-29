Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex (4760 Views)

A 34-year old man, Destiny Obete has landed in trouble after he battered his friend’s lover, Angela Akpan for denying him sex in his house in Lagos.



The incident happened at 30 Adebayo Oyelano Street, Ejigbo , Lagos.



Destiny descended on the lady, beat her up and inflicted injury on her body.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Angela had accommodation problem and pleaded with Obete to stay in his house until she was able to get another accommodation. He agreed and she moved into his house.



However, Obete upon discovering that Angela was bringing other men to the house for sex romps, developed interest and wanted to have his own share. It was gathered that one night when they had locked the door and were about to sleep, Obete tried to arouse her feelings so that she will be in the mood.



Angela became annoyed and refused all entreaties by Obete to have his way. That angered Obete who reportedly assaulted her and threw her out of his apartment.



When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Angela, she explained that Obete got angry and assaulted her because she refused him taking the advantage of harbouring her in his house to sleep with her. She said it was not his right because she says with and had no right to assault her and stole her money.



However, Obete denied all the allegations and claimed that Angela did so to punish him. He said that both of them were from Cross River State and he knew her in Lagos through his friend and had agreed to harbour her after she explained her accommodation challenge.



The matter was reported to the police at Ejigbo Division, Obete was arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for assault.



He pleaded not guilty.



The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. K.J. Layeni granted Obete bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 14 February, 2018.





