₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,016 members, 4,056,422 topics. Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at 11:00 PM

Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee (9574 Views)

Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home / Divorcee Asks For Wedding Expense Refund To Enable Him Remarry / Nigerian Woman Who Many Called Barren Gives Birth At 40 Years Old (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Islie: 7:26pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A woman simply known as Joyce who was barren for 17 years has suffered heartbreak after she discovered that her husband, Bobo had secretly got kids from a divorcee, Chiamaka without her knowledge.

The incident happened at Nkpor town in Anambra State where Bobo hailed from, but lived with Joyce in Ejigbo, Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS scooped that the whole secret came to the open when Chiamaka put pressure on Bobo, that she no longer wanted their affair to remain hidden and desired to take her position as the woman of the house.

It was gathered that Bobo and Joyce got married many years ago and were blessed with materially things as they had several houses both in Lagos and their home town in Nkpor. However, they were unable to bear children after trying medical and spiritual solutions. They were strong members and wedded in the Catholic Church.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that after waiting for several years, Joyce suggested that they should adopt a child that will look after them at their old age but Bobo refused insisting that they had to continue to look up unto God for the fruit of the womb.

As a result, Bobo had issues with members of his family concerning their inability to have child. The family members reportedly invited the couple and suggested that they should abduct kids but Bobo still refused.

Joyce did not know that while all these were going on, Bobo already had two children with the divorcée Chiamaka and had rented an apartment for her in their town.

However, the whole thing got exposed when Chiamaka brought three kids to the family house during the Christmas period in the presence of Joyce. She introduced herself as Bobo’s wife and presented the children to the family.

The family summoned a meeting and concluded that they had no choice than to plead with Joyce to accept Chiamaka and the children.

The bone of contention now is that Chiamaka wants Bobo to take her and the kids to Lagos and demanded that Joyce should return to the village because she had no child.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Bobo is now in a dilemma and does not know what to do as all the properties they had in Lagos were acquired through the efforts of Joyce.


http://pmexpressng.com/man-deceives-wife-impregnates-divorcee/

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by taylor88(m): 7:31pm
Toto has always been the reason for downfall of many men





What a konjugated country

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Evablizin(f): 7:43pm
shocked

The man is a hypocrite.


From side mama chick to kidsmama,then from kidsmama to mama of Lagos house. Joyce should return to village house,nawa oh fear evil opportunist woman.

12 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Evablizin(f): 7:50pm
taylor88:
Toto has always been the reason for downfall of many men





What a konjugated country
I concur.

9 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:07pm
Evablizin:
shocked


From side mama chick to kidsmama,then from kidsmama to mama of Lagos house.


It was called "Double Promotion" while i was in school.

I was also promoted from Assistant BF to Chief Toto Sampler to Lifetime Pvssy Visa



All by ex girlfriend for my "HARD LABOUR"

16 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Daniel2289(m): 8:39pm
undecided

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by ZirdoRoray(m): 9:13pm
Cyriacus Izuekwe and bad news! This guy poo is really bleeped up.. dem need to check this guy head wella.. Are you OK bro?

9 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Oyindidi(f): 9:13pm
Chiamaka is a wicked person. Joyce don't accept her and the kids. Take the kids and kick her sorry @$$ out of your husband's life.

2 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Bayajidda1: 9:13pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin


It's Cyriacus Izuekwe again!!!

8 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:14pm
The Cyriacus Izuekwe must be allergic to good news undecided

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Haywhymido(m): 9:14pm
Ejigbo na wa o

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by donstan18(m): 9:14pm
I blame bareness!

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by nairavsdollars(f): 9:14pm
This Ndiara pipu again
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by TreasuredGlory: 9:15pm
PM News, bandit wah o. Mixture of both fiction and non fiction.

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Appetizer(m): 9:17pm
grin
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by pawesome(m): 9:18pm
Bobo! Bobo!! Bobo!!!
How many tyms i kal ur name?

2 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Ekiseme(m): 9:18pm
I feel for madam Joyce

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by grandstar(m): 9:22pm
This is just wrong. Marriage is a life long contract. It's for better for worse.

You must keep your vow no matter what (Psalms 15:1,4c)

That's why i like being a Jehovah's Witness. We take seriously the integrity issue. The man will be disfelliwshipped sharp, sharp and it will stay that way if his actions show he is unrepentant. Also, he must never sleep with the other woman again.

He must however still take care of his children but physically, emotionally, financially and most importantly spiritually. (1 Timothy 5:8, Deuteronomy 6:6-9)

Keeping our vows is what's paramount to a Godfearing couple. There are several childless couples who I know are still happily married knowing that keeping our integrity is what really counts.

We also realise that we are temporary residents in this system of things. We await the new heavens and new earth in which righteousness is to dwell (Read 2 Peter 3:13)

In the new earth, all former things are past away.
No more crying, weeping, dying and so on have past away (Read Revelations 21:3-4)

One of the illnesses that plagues us today is childlessness. That will be done away with as we fulfil the command the Almighty gave our first parents, " Be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it"(Genesis 1:28)

5 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by google1(m): 9:25pm
why always Ejigbo, I don't understand P.M.EXPRESS again.



P.M.EXPRESS and Ejigbo

10 Likes

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by bishopmart(m): 9:26pm
Fear women generally, but I still have to marry one
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by condralbedez: 9:27pm
Ayam not understanding this news oh, dt means bobo is already married to chiamaka before he got married to Joyce.Cos am seeing divorce everywhere

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by deeway200(m): 9:27pm
pm news and ejigbo are like 5 and 6

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by donsiqua(m): 9:28pm
Cyriacus my man. How e dey be nah grin grin
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by luvme0702: 9:28pm
Obviously the baby mama is not a nice person.
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Kobicove(m): 9:28pm
You can't blame the man for going outside to get children
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by emmanuelbrown26: 9:29pm
Bonanza! Bonanza!! Bonanzaz!!! Direct from US

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Awoo88: 9:35pm
Wetin dem take dey kill man Na im dis take dey play like dis
Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by wildcatter23(m): 9:38pm
That man aint loyal.

And the divorcee now has eyes on the main prize: the property in Lagos.

This pm news sef. Time don reach make you create another super Tory

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by MIKOLOWISKA: 9:39pm
taylor88:
Toto has always been the reason for downfall of many men





What a konjugated country
how is he a hypocrite
He doesn't want to father without his DNA

1 Like

Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Firefire(m): 10:09pm
Super story episode IV

(0) (1) (Reply)

I'm Cheating On My Husband And I Feel No Guilt / Pls Advise, My Fiancee's Parents Are Against Me / The Horrifying Stages Of a Childbirth (Graphic Pics)

Viewing this topic: Johntemmy(m), Paulono, nagalee, Emtol01, seunsola2411(m), Juciano1(m), Bola1914, Beeseegurl(f), famousguy01(m), LandOwners, Oyemayor, blkmum700, Remix10(m), room089, jc4real(m), Tony16, abitex577(m), tsamson(m), edumakin, Daguccizgreat(m), kollistic(m), donstan18(m), emmycool44, victory36(m), oloriadejoke(f), Etosonc(m), giles14(m), CioAngels(f), kingkaka(m), procy7(m), japansco(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m) and 43 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 204
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.