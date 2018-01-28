₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Islie: 7:26pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by taylor88(m): 7:31pm
Toto has always been the reason for downfall of many men
What a konjugated country
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Evablizin(f): 7:43pm
The man is a hypocrite.
From side mama chick to kidsmama,then from kidsmama to mama of Lagos house. Joyce should return to village house,nawa oh fear evil opportunist woman.
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Evablizin(f): 7:50pm
taylor88:I concur.
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:07pm
Evablizin:
It was called "Double Promotion" while i was in school.
I was also promoted from Assistant BF to Chief Toto Sampler to Lifetime Pvssy Visa
All by ex girlfriend for my "HARD LABOUR"
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Daniel2289(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by ZirdoRoray(m): 9:13pm
Cyriacus Izuekwe and bad news! This guy poo is really bleeped up.. dem need to check this guy head wella.. Are you OK bro?
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Oyindidi(f): 9:13pm
Chiamaka is a wicked person. Joyce don't accept her and the kids. Take the kids and kick her sorry @$$ out of your husband's life.
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Bayajidda1: 9:13pm
It's Cyriacus Izuekwe again!!!
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:14pm
The Cyriacus Izuekwe must be allergic to good news
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Haywhymido(m): 9:14pm
Ejigbo na wa o
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by donstan18(m): 9:14pm
I blame bareness!
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by nairavsdollars(f): 9:14pm
This Ndiara pipu again
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by TreasuredGlory: 9:15pm
PM News, bandit wah o. Mixture of both fiction and non fiction.
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Appetizer(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by pawesome(m): 9:18pm
Bobo! Bobo!! Bobo!!!
How many tyms i kal ur name?
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Ekiseme(m): 9:18pm
I feel for madam Joyce
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by grandstar(m): 9:22pm
This is just wrong. Marriage is a life long contract. It's for better for worse.
You must keep your vow no matter what (Psalms 15:1,4c)
That's why i like being a Jehovah's Witness. We take seriously the integrity issue. The man will be disfelliwshipped sharp, sharp and it will stay that way if his actions show he is unrepentant. Also, he must never sleep with the other woman again.
He must however still take care of his children but physically, emotionally, financially and most importantly spiritually. (1 Timothy 5:8, Deuteronomy 6:6-9)
Keeping our vows is what's paramount to a Godfearing couple. There are several childless couples who I know are still happily married knowing that keeping our integrity is what really counts.
We also realise that we are temporary residents in this system of things. We await the new heavens and new earth in which righteousness is to dwell (Read 2 Peter 3:13)
In the new earth, all former things are past away.
No more crying, weeping, dying and so on have past away (Read Revelations 21:3-4)
One of the illnesses that plagues us today is childlessness. That will be done away with as we fulfil the command the Almighty gave our first parents, " Be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it"(Genesis 1:28)
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by google1(m): 9:25pm
why always Ejigbo, I don't understand P.M.EXPRESS again.
P.M.EXPRESS and Ejigbo
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by bishopmart(m): 9:26pm
Fear women generally, but I still have to marry one
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by condralbedez: 9:27pm
Ayam not understanding this news oh, dt means bobo is already married to chiamaka before he got married to Joyce.Cos am seeing divorce everywhere
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by deeway200(m): 9:27pm
pm news and ejigbo are like 5 and 6
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by donsiqua(m): 9:28pm
Cyriacus my man. How e dey be nah
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by luvme0702: 9:28pm
Obviously the baby mama is not a nice person.
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Kobicove(m): 9:28pm
You can't blame the man for going outside to get children
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by emmanuelbrown26: 9:29pm
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Awoo88: 9:35pm
Wetin dem take dey kill man Na im dis take dey play like dis
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by wildcatter23(m): 9:38pm
That man aint loyal.
And the divorcee now has eyes on the main prize: the property in Lagos.
This pm news sef. Time don reach make you create another super Tory
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by MIKOLOWISKA: 9:39pm
taylor88:how is he a hypocrite
He doesn't want to father without his DNA
|Re: Man Deceives Barren Wife, Impregnates Divorcee by Firefire(m): 10:09pm
Super story episode IV
