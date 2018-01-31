₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,237 members, 4,057,185 topics. Date: Wednesday, 31 January 2018 at 10:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures (4354 Views)
|Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:43am
NIGERIAN ARMY CONSTRUCTS ROAD INTO HEARTLAND OF SAMBISA FOREST
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159923489120026&id=547010025
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:47am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by softmind24: 9:48am
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by bonechamberlain(m): 9:49am
is it not madness and sinister motives that would make archaic persons move cows all over the country when grasses in sambisa is lying idle.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by papoudaupolos: 9:51am
They should start allocation of land there to build a green town that ll be the centre of urban farming.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by kettykings: 9:54am
Sambisa should be converted to a Ranch by the usless , Clueless and satanic APC Led Federal Goverment instead of the present cattle colony mentality
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by imhotep: 9:55am
bonechamberlain:APC is full of chronic land-grabbers
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by buhariguy(m): 10:04am
Buhari is working.
Buhari is the best
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by Jejosan(m): 10:35am
Excess land for cow colonies just wasting;(
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by anibirelawal(m): 10:35am
For real?
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by DONADAMS(m): 10:40am
good work NA
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by otijah(m): 10:41am
Ok. But Buhari is a Bastard
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by just2endowed(m): 10:41am
good
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by salbis(m): 10:42am
Good work i must say. Meanwhile, government should try and make Sambisa forest a tourist site, so as to enhance her revenue generation.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by Samusu(m): 10:42am
Sambiza
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by Gpowerstechnlgy(m): 10:42am
You see
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by TrueSenator(m): 10:43am
Which kind Sambisa Forest get Electricity poles.....
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by BruncleZuma: 10:43am
Please I don't want to see drama on Sahara or Channels oooo.
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by HsLBroker(m): 10:43am
DONADAMS:
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by AZUH: 10:43am
Buhari Please go to H..Ell .... but hell fire go be fun oh ..... imagine , fela , atiku , obj ,GeJ , davido , wizkid , all the olosho for Africa go dey dere even my ex , I still want her back but can't afford anymore cos of Buhari ..... Omo I just dey over think .
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by BAILMONEY: 10:44am
otijah:I AGREE WITH YOU
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by Zoehill(m): 10:44am
why is the cattle colony not established along this route?? enough land
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by shortgun(m): 10:44am
waste of southern resources
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by mayweather145: 10:44am
Long time I see a meaningful initiative from this government. I must say I like this. Anyway i think they should hv moved all D Fulani herdsmen to that place BCS I heard it's very large.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by Shawnnn01: 10:44am
Read comment from the children of hate. I swear these yeasterners hate Nigeria with passion or how else can one explain the comments above ?
Was the clueless one able to construct roads into Sambisa or these children of perdition from the yeast do not know this will help the army in mobilizing efficiently to where troops are needed.
Do they not understand boko haram as been crippled to the extent it can not attack military formations or attack workers on the site of the construction? May God save us from enemy from independence within.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by money121(m): 10:45am
Ok
Real Estate developer go be like.
Sabisa Estate
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:47am
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by phreakabit(m): 10:47am
Good job....
Now they can have a LARGE cattle colony there.
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by Skepticus: 10:48am
Building roads to be used by BH militants, perhaps?
#Cynical
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by aonag: 10:49am
salbis:
a war zone to be made tourist site? did you think today?
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by ejembi28(m): 10:50am
otijah:
|Re: Nigerian Army Constructing A Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Pictures by tuzeriouz: 10:50am
AZUH:A is for Aturu
Inec Machines Thwart Politicians’ Move To Manipulate Registration / Workers Threaten To Paralyse Health Sector / Does Tribalism Have A Different Definition In Nairaland
Viewing this topic: wencesolo(m), SirDurkheim, Usjimy(m), Passenger27, yeddy99, princejose, Pecca, israel2563(m), oxochlorate(m), tonob, opyzy(m), chavad, mashin(m), Vajose, bravehost4u(m), richiet, orhiomwon(m), sotall(m), BrutalJab, bamoski(m), olagbola55(m), Disiboboy(m), watchindelta(m), taxanalyst(m), Topshow2010(m), VeniJu, Bleon99, zalio, emmateejay(m), heywhy55(m), w1sEmAn, Odessey(m), sutst, azeezengr(m), kinzodigital, ENDTIMEISNEAR, StevDesmond(m), Kelvlopez, hrhobi1(m), baronene(m), frobeinus, Endyu, matuskyoo7(m), kontrieman, Uyi168(m), laivwire(m), Sikfeel, itzlazzy(m), ozowarac, ShaddyTerese(m), ay2012c(m), Apina(m), ItZsethOFFICIAL, lumidee4907, Jimy66(m), keni, esammyblinks(m), ItsJonathan(m), Bolo24, blaise00700, drdeola001, overall90, braskey, crimo(m), redfly(m), xamuel17(m), 14june(m), Nonsua30(m), igwe44(m), BIDEEN, booblacain(m), yankison(m), seunmii(m), propanet(m), holarthayor(m), Geofavor(m), Steveadodo(m), astereex(m), spyroet(m), Mickycohen, kpo4real, latup4real(m), ZKOSOSO(m), adekennis(m), rgurl(f), buchixx, uniknet, smithbarry12, Azcreativ(m), Josephjnr(m), oyeleyet(f), akenzua74, Theydontcare, Dayg88(m), olisaemeka1(m), specimenG(m), ohunyon(m), DCTrendy(m), deleobaremi(m), Tershankyu, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Kerenzma, andycom(m), Angelawhite(f), dalaman, CaptRewa(m), Chamber10(m), correctyourself(m), CrtlAltDel, DukeNija(m), Olugbaye, Iconguidotti(m), mayyorr01(m), Judolisco(m), Luther0luther, Kennitrust, Cmoyor, FlamesD, vertueptime, siaco(m), drey076(m), ajoskele(m), trila01(m), abdelrahman, AZUH, Alex80s(m), hoodboy(m), gift3d(f), Segol, nsoigwe, Acheron, jesusdiedLOL(m), Osquarefryo(m), Bakersfield, chloedogie(m), Izumarock70(m), Agbaletu, jojo1415, Notatribalist(m), Chetimah(m), boogie2910, kennyunlimited(m), Treasure17(m), Sambai65, jayAjoku(m), IRockALot(m), Ps3ver, Justbeingreal(m), Agbotoluwa(m), emmanok24(m), chidiadivictor(m), lordyugo(m) and 252 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20