NIGERIAN ARMY CONSTRUCTS ROAD INTO HEARTLAND OF SAMBISA FOREST



In its determined efforts of making Sambisa forest a habitable and also training ground, the Nigerian Army is following up its ongoing clearance operations with road construction into main heartland of the forest and adjoining towns. Already, work has commenced in earnest along Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, as well as the reconstruction of the road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, leading into Sambisa forest:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159923489120026&id=547010025

is it not madness and sinister motives that would make archaic persons move cows all over the country when grasses in sambisa is lying idle. 28 Likes 2 Shares

They should start allocation of land there to build a green town that ll be the centre of urban farming. 1 Like

Sambisa should be converted to a Ranch by the usless , Clueless and satanic APC Led Federal Goverment instead of the present cattle colony mentality 11 Likes 2 Shares

is it not madness and sinister motives that would make archaic persons move cows all over the country when grasses in sambisa is lying idle. APC is full of chronic land-grabbers APC is full of chronic land-grabbers 9 Likes 1 Share

Excess land for cow colonies just wasting;( 1 Like

Good work i must say. Meanwhile, government should try and make Sambisa forest a tourist site, so as to enhance her revenue generation. 1 Like

Which kind Sambisa Forest get Electricity poles..... 6 Likes 2 Shares





Please I don't want to see drama on Sahara or Channels oooo. Please I don't want to see drama on Sahara or Channels oooo.

Buhari Please go to H..Ell .... but hell fire go be fun oh ..... imagine , fela , atiku , obj ,GeJ , davido , wizkid , all the olosho for Africa go dey dere even my ex , I still want her back but can't afford anymore cos of Buhari ..... Omo I just dey over think .

?? enough land why is the cattle colony not established along this route?? enough land 3 Likes 1 Share

waste of southern resources 2 Likes

Long time I see a meaningful initiative from this government. I must say I like this. Anyway i think they should hv moved all D Fulani herdsmen to that place BCS I heard it's very large. 2 Likes

Read comment from the children of hate. I swear these yeasterners hate Nigeria with passion or how else can one explain the comments above ?



Was the clueless one able to construct roads into Sambisa or these children of perdition from the yeast do not know this will help the army in mobilizing efficiently to where troops are needed.



Do they not understand boko haram as been crippled to the extent it can not attack military formations or attack workers on the site of the construction? May God save us from enemy from independence within. 2 Likes 1 Share





Now they can have a LARGE cattle colony there.





#Cynical Building roads to be used by BH militants, perhaps?#Cynical 1 Like

Good work i must say. Meanwhile, government should try and make Sambisa forest a tourist site, so as to enhance her revenue generation.

a war zone to be made tourist site? did you think today? a war zone to be made tourist site? did you think today?

