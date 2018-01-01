₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Angelanest: 6:10pm
A young boy who decided to steal while everyone left for Juma'at prayer earlier today at Usman Danfiodo University in Sokoto - was caught red handed with a pot of rice. According to reports, the owner of the food, Muhammad Isah, didn't go for Jumma'at prayer in order to catch the thief that stole his two caps last week Friday.
He said, " My two caps were stolen when I left for Jumma'at last Friday, this is why I planned to hide somewhere and cook rice as trap to catch the thief this week. The boy took the pot of rice running outside the room, where I caught him", he added.
The boy's father was invited and he implored the student to please forgive.
The security on duty at the hostel pleaded with Muhammad Isah to accept the apology...
The victim, Muhammad Isah while responding to press said, "I have forgiven him, but the security should help take control of insecurity in the hostel most especially on Friday".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/university-student-lures-catches-young-thief-pot-rice-photo.html
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Colleverage: 6:13pm
Agbaya see as the boy small instead make you help the hungry child you dey snap am put for internet as if it will stop him from stealing again.Nigerians no get sense later them go dey curse buhari
78 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Khd95(m): 6:13pm
mumu no go set traps for the biggest thieves in aso rock that made life unbearable for the poor kid
ur pot of rice wey no even worth #250
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 6:39pm
☣ ☠
∆ You think you've achieved something?
The pikin get sense pass you self∆
☣ ☠
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by dammyloye(m): 7:36pm
lol, future criminal........this how they start, it may even be the father that is setting this boy on the path to robbery.
11 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by BruncleZuma: 9:13pm
Kpera kpera ooo kpera kacé babanka kpera kacé mamanka kpera
1 Like
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:15pm
Buharri Effect
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by ottohan: 9:15pm
Lol
Bt dat guy is too small to tif pot of rice
Kai..fulani pple sef
4 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by MRAKBEE(m): 9:15pm
Hmmmm
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Appetizer(m): 9:16pm
I Hope God elevates him and his family to a point where they shall not want.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Man90(m): 9:17pm
Help the poor boy
1 Like
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Bossontop(m): 9:17pm
U try
2 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Zinny25(f): 9:17pm
Chai... I feel for the little boy. It's hunger that pushed him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by grayht(m): 9:17pm
And u created a thread so we should applaud you?
Nairalanders, lets leave this thread!!!
5 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by BenzEne1(m): 9:19pm
fulaniHERDSman:
2 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by klassykute(m): 9:19pm
Lol
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by adetem(m): 9:19pm
No food for the kid and u too stingy guy
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by adisabarber(m): 9:20pm
Na this small thief he catch wey he no go allow us hear word
2 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by zombieTRACKER: 9:20pm
This is all Buharis fault
Free the small boy
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Nebes: 9:21pm
I pity those pitying the young lad. If he keeps succeeding, in a few years time he'll carry gun enter road.
Kudos to the guy for catching him early.
3 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:21pm
LOL..the small crook would wait for prayers.
On a serious note, folks from this side just breed like rats and
It's quite common amongst the illiterates to push the boys to the streets to beg and marry off the girls as soon as they start menstruation.
Imagine a taxi driver who couldnt be more than 36years was boasting to me about his 23 kids and how it would help vote out GEJ in 2015
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by johnstar(m): 9:21pm
Make dm leave d boy jor
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by obajoey(m): 9:22pm
God forgive them
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Ejiphill09(m): 9:22pm
It won't be well with that Dullard Buhari. Is not GEJ that took care of those Almajiri, building schools and feeding them. But Now the CHANGE is affecting them and making them to steal.
6 Likes
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by pweshboi(m): 9:23pm
heya.. he was probably hungry.
1 Like
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Dauraking: 9:23pm
See what Buhari has reduced his people. Soon northerners will resort to carnibalsm.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by johnstar(m): 9:23pm
Nebes:The only wey he wil stop doing dat is wn u try to help him
U can provide for him
poo#hole country
Dat is why i love d white ppl
If dm see dis one wit pot of food... Dm go even help am self
Stupid country wey person jux dey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by cashlurd(m): 9:24pm
Lol.... Hunger bad ohhh
1 Like
|Re: University Student Lures And Catches Young Thief With A Pot Of Rice. Photo by Jennifer15(f): 9:24pm
Colleverage:Don't mind the foolish men
