He said, " My two caps were stolen when I left for Jumma'at last Friday, this is why I planned to hide somewhere and cook rice as trap to catch the thief this week. The boy took the pot of rice running outside the room, where I caught him", he added.



The boy's father was invited and he implored the student to please forgive.



The security on duty at the hostel pleaded with Muhammad Isah to accept the apology...



The victim, Muhammad Isah while responding to press said, "I have forgiven him, but the security should help take control of insecurity in the hostel most especially on Friday".



Agbaya see as the boy small instead make you help the hungry child you dey snap am put for internet as if it will stop him from stealing again.Nigerians no get sense later them go dey curse buhari 78 Likes 3 Shares







ur pot of rice wey no even worth #250 mumu no go set traps for the biggest thieves in aso rock that made life unbearable for the poor kidur pot of rice wey no even worth #250 45 Likes 2 Shares



☣ ☠



∆ You think you've achieved something?

The pikin get sense pass you self∆





☣ ☠ ☣ ☠☣ ☠ 31 Likes 3 Shares

lol, future criminal........this how they start, it may even be the father that is setting this boy on the path to robbery. 11 Likes





Kpera kpera ooo kpera kacé babanka kpera kacé mamanka kpera Kpera kpera ooo kpera kacé babanka kpera kacé mamanka kpera 1 Like

Buharri Effect 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Bt dat guy is too small to tif pot of rice

Kai..fulani pple sef 4 Likes

Hmmmm

I Hope God elevates him and his family to a point where they shall not want.

Hungar bad. I pray we never get hungry! 19 Likes 1 Share

Help the poor boy 1 Like



U try U try 2 Likes

Chai... I feel for the little boy. It's hunger that pushed him 4 Likes 1 Share

Nairalanders, lets leave this thread!!! And u created a thread so we should applaud you?Nairalanders, lets leave this thread!!! 5 Likes

fulaniHERDSman:

Buharri Effect 2 Likes

Lol

No food for the kid and u too stingy guy 6 Likes 1 Share

Na this small thief he catch wey he no go allow us hear word 2 Likes

This is all Buharis fault





Free the small boy 4 Likes 1 Share

I pity those pitying the young lad. If he keeps succeeding, in a few years time he'll carry gun enter road.

Kudos to the guy for catching him early. 3 Likes

LOL..the small crook would wait for prayers.



On a serious note, folks from this side just breed like rats and



It's quite common amongst the illiterates to push the boys to the streets to beg and marry off the girls as soon as they start menstruation.



Imagine a taxi driver who couldnt be more than 36years was boasting to me about his 23 kids and how it would help vote out GEJ in 2015



3 Likes 1 Share

Make dm leave d boy jor

God forgive them

It won't be well with that Dullard Buhari. Is not GEJ that took care of those Almajiri, building schools and feeding them. But Now the CHANGE is affecting them and making them to steal. 6 Likes

heya.. he was probably hungry. 1 Like

See what Buhari has reduced his people. Soon northerners will resort to carnibalsm. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nebes:

I pity those pitying the young lad. If he keeps succeeding, in a few years time he'll carry gun enter road.

Kudos to the guy for catching him early. The only wey he wil stop doing dat is wn u try to help him



U can provide for him





poo#hole country





Dat is why i love d white ppl



If dm see dis one wit pot of food... Dm go even help am self



Stupid country wey person jux dey The only wey he wil stop doing dat is wn u try to help himU can provide for himpoo#hole countryDat is why i love d white pplIf dm see dis one wit pot of food... Dm go even help am selfStupid country wey person jux dey 1 Like 1 Share

Lol.... Hunger bad ohhh 1 Like