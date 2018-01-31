Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son (7911 Views)

It chronicled how he masterminded an almost successful acquisition of the entire business and asset of Chevron in the Netherlands. And he was 29 years old at the time.



Many have described the account as “inspiring”, BellaNaija termed it “captivating”, all making the 34 year old business mind the endearment and attraction of many.



But very little is known of the billionaire son. He’s real names are not even really known. He’s only popularly known as Paddy Adenuga. So Pulse Business has put together a few facts about him.



Here we go!

1. Paddy was born Mike Agbolade Adeniyi Ishola Paddy Adenuga in London, England at the St. Thomas Hospital on June 21, 1984.



2. Paddy’s mother Emelia is of Calabar descent.



3. He attended Corona Primary School, Victoria-Island, then King’s College Secondary School in Lagos.



4. At the age of 10, he was relocated to Harlingen, Texas, USA in the Rio Grande Valley to attend the prestigious Marine Military Academy (MMA). After 3 years at MMA, he attended The Tenney School in Houston Texas. By early 1998, he graduated from high school at the very young age of 13.



5. Still at the age of 13, Mike Adenuga Jnr. started tertiary education at the University of Massachusetts, Boston studying Business Administration but graduated at Northeastern University in 2002 with a Bachelors in Business Management at the age of 18.



6. From then on, he worked at family owned conglomerate, the Mike Adenuga Group, till 2006. He was the Group Executive Director of the Group’s telecom division known as GLO and also the upstream exploration & production company, ConOil Producing.



7. In 2006, he left the Mike Adenuga Group and moved to London to setup an oil brokering firm with a business partner called Cayne & Cayne. Cayne & Cayne brokered supplies of refined petroleum product to Nigerian oil firms.



8. In 2009, Paddy returned to his father’s business in an even more senior capacity as the co-CEO of GLO & ConOil Producing. Under his leadership, GLO significantly increased its national cell site coverage in Nigeria, Ghana, & Benin Republic, increased its overall revenue, and embraced new technologies to enhance customer experience and service delivery.



9. In 2011, I led ConOil Producing’s $1.3 billion bid for Shell Nigeria’s OML 30 oil block in Nigeria.



10. Paddy Adenuga has also been a screenwriter since the age of 15 and finished his fifth screenplay, “Waterloo” a little over a year ago.



Nice one

Nice one yeah yeah

Today is all about Paddy Adenuga and Olu Okeowo....no #bbn wahala 6 Likes

Today is all about Paddy Adenuga and Olu Okeowo....no #bbn wahala yes na yes na 1 Like

We celebrate him !

This guy na correct guy.

This guy na one of d few correct guys..

1.)No police matter.

2.)No ganja pishure..

3.)No alcohol wahala..

4.)No beef..

5.)No "simi" and "adekunle" mentality..

6.) No yeye talk online

7.) No scam tins

8.) No bad politics

9.) No vanity

10.) No bbnaija



#Adenuga and #bbn...

I understand nobody celebrate failure...

Some people were born great,it's nothing close to big deal everything He has done...

It's just a normal thing we've all done...

Paddy's Babaolowo agreed,he hasn't take risk like many of us...but that doesn't count if you're not on top there..

I use to buy portable electronics with my school fee to make little profit,I thought I was hustling until I saw someone sponsoring his education and sending his family something too.....Dude's doing good now..but nothing close to Paddy...

Life's not just fair...I thank God for my life.

I celebrate paddy.

I celebrate every hustler out there.

I celebrate myself. 18 Likes 1 Share

So becos of Paddy I shouldn't rest for the day abi. Paddy this Paddy that.



I go leave nairaland for u and paddy 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm. So all these successful acquisitions i make at various bend-down boutiques have all gone unnoticed.

I need to step up my game. How much does portable mic cost sef?! 2 Likes

How will this make NBC ban BigBrotherAfrica??

He did well but under him Glo isn't doing well. Ask Nigerians 1 Like





No be the one wey davido they shout upandan This is the real 30billion gangNo be the one wey davido they shout upandan 3 Likes

Today is all about Paddy Adenuga and Olu Okeowo....no #bbn wahala





Jejely waiting for a tribal post......

Lightning fast education....



Good looks....



Extremely deep pockets...



This recent media frenzy...is he running for public office or his dad wants him to be more visible publicly forwhatever reason ? 4 Likes

This standard guy? abeg wetin chelsea do bournemouth biko? #upchelsea

is this some kind of advertisement...

somewhat similar to chicks and their resumes on the 'gram



wish him luck!!





Rubbish give me another bedtime story

They are still watching ball. 2 Likes 1 Share

@bolded.... wey i still dey hustle to get waec



A genius with lots of cash to throw around... Nice one

Ur father get money nd sabi invest money and u think ur dad will not support u in any business idea u bring at home.......



Let ur dad b poor or u shud start from zero lets see if u will not hawk pure water 1 Like

So becos of Paddy I shouldn't rest for the day abi. Paddy this Paddy that.



I go leave nairaland for u and paddy You just said my mind You just said my mind

Hmmn, what a profile! Quite intimidating.

if you are from rich family to make it in life always easy.... 1 Like