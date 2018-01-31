₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,561 members, 4,058,342 topics. Date: Wednesday, 31 January 2018 at 11:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son (7911 Views)
|Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by stephenmorris(m): 7:56pm
Billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga’s son Paddy yesterday broke the Nigerian internet space with a thrilling and inspiring tale.
It chronicled how he masterminded an almost successful acquisition of the entire business and asset of Chevron in the Netherlands. And he was 29 years old at the time.
Many have described the account as “inspiring”, BellaNaija termed it “captivating”, all making the 34 year old business mind the endearment and attraction of many.
But very little is known of the billionaire son. He’s real names are not even really known. He’s only popularly known as Paddy Adenuga. So Pulse Business has put together a few facts about him.
Here we go!
1. Paddy was born Mike Agbolade Adeniyi Ishola Paddy Adenuga in London, England at the St. Thomas Hospital on June 21, 1984.
2. Paddy’s mother Emelia is of Calabar descent.
3. He attended Corona Primary School, Victoria-Island, then King’s College Secondary School in Lagos.
4. At the age of 10, he was relocated to Harlingen, Texas, USA in the Rio Grande Valley to attend the prestigious Marine Military Academy (MMA). After 3 years at MMA, he attended The Tenney School in Houston Texas. By early 1998, he graduated from high school at the very young age of 13.
5. Still at the age of 13, Mike Adenuga Jnr. started tertiary education at the University of Massachusetts, Boston studying Business Administration but graduated at Northeastern University in 2002 with a Bachelors in Business Management at the age of 18.
6. From then on, he worked at family owned conglomerate, the Mike Adenuga Group, till 2006. He was the Group Executive Director of the Group’s telecom division known as GLO and also the upstream exploration & production company, ConOil Producing.
7. In 2006, he left the Mike Adenuga Group and moved to London to setup an oil brokering firm with a business partner called Cayne & Cayne. Cayne & Cayne brokered supplies of refined petroleum product to Nigerian oil firms.
8. In 2009, Paddy returned to his father’s business in an even more senior capacity as the co-CEO of GLO & ConOil Producing. Under his leadership, GLO significantly increased its national cell site coverage in Nigeria, Ghana, & Benin Republic, increased its overall revenue, and embraced new technologies to enhance customer experience and service delivery.
9. In 2011, I led ConOil Producing’s $1.3 billion bid for Shell Nigeria’s OML 30 oil block in Nigeria.
10. Paddy Adenuga has also been a screenwriter since the age of 15 and finished his fifth screenplay, “Waterloo” a little over a year ago.
source-https://www.metrodailies.com/careers/10-things-probably-not-know-paddy-adenuga/
credits-pulseng,mediadailygist.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by stephenmorris(m): 7:57pm
cc;lalasticlala,seun do the needful thanks
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by naijastoryz: 8:14pm
Nice one
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by stephenmorris(m): 8:40pm
naijastoryz:yeah
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by olasaad(f): 8:44pm
Today is all about Paddy Adenuga and Olu Okeowo....no #bbn wahala
6 Likes
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by stephenmorris(m): 9:46pm
olasaad:yes na
1 Like
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by Flexherbal(m): 10:15pm
We celebrate him !
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:15pm
This guy na correct guy.
This guy na one of d few correct guys..
1.)No police matter.
2.)No ganja pishure..
3.)No alcohol wahala..
4.)No beef..
5.)No "simi" and "adekunle" mentality..
6.) No yeye talk online
7.) No scam tins
8.) No bad politics
9.) No vanity
10.) No bbnaija
No fall awa hand o.. abeg
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by pol23: 10:16pm
#Adenuga and #bbn...
I understand nobody celebrate failure...
Some people were born great,it's nothing close to big deal everything He has done...
It's just a normal thing we've all done...
Paddy's Babaolowo agreed,he hasn't take risk like many of us...but that doesn't count if you're not on top there..
I use to buy portable electronics with my school fee to make little profit,I thought I was hustling until I saw someone sponsoring his education and sending his family something too.....Dude's doing good now..but nothing close to Paddy...
Life's not just fair...I thank God for my life.
I celebrate paddy.
I celebrate every hustler out there.
I celebrate myself.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by NextGovernor(m): 10:16pm
So becos of Paddy I shouldn't rest for the day abi. Paddy this Paddy that.
I go leave nairaland for u and paddy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by Xionez(m): 10:17pm
Hmmm. So all these successful acquisitions i make at various bend-down boutiques have all gone unnoticed.
I need to step up my game. How much does portable mic cost sef?!
2 Likes
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by celestialAgent(m): 10:17pm
How will this make NBC ban BigBrotherAfrica??
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by dyemida(m): 10:17pm
stephenmorris:
Please enough of this Paddy Adenuga already.
1 Like
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by michlins: 10:18pm
He did well but under him Glo isn't doing well. Ask Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by FreshBoiy(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by fergieboy(m): 10:19pm
This is the real 30billion gang
No be the one wey davido they shout upandan
3 Likes
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by obowunmi(m): 10:19pm
olasaad:
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by chicent2k3(m): 10:19pm
Jejely waiting for a tribal post......
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:20pm
Lightning fast education....
Good looks....
Extremely deep pockets...
This recent media frenzy...is he running for public office or his dad wants him to be more visible publicly forwhatever reason ?
4 Likes
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by ngwababe(f): 10:20pm
This standard guy? abeg wetin chelsea do bournemouth biko? #upchelsea
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:21pm
Billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga’s son Paddy yesterday broke the Nigerian internet space with a thrilling and inspiring tale.
3 Likes
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by Tedpgrass: 10:21pm
erhmmm
is this some kind of advertisement...
somewhat similar to chicks and their resumes on the 'gram
wish him luck!!
.
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by takenadoh: 10:21pm
Rubbish give me another bedtime story
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by ogechukwubliss(f): 10:21pm
They are still watching ball.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by checkolatunji: 10:22pm
stephenmorris:
@bolded.... wey i still dey hustle to get waec
God dey sha and thank God for life
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by bamoski(m): 10:22pm
A genius with lots of cash to throw around... Nice one
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by creatorsverse(m): 10:22pm
Ur father get money nd sabi invest money and u think ur dad will not support u in any business idea u bring at home.......
Let ur dad b poor or u shud start from zero lets see if u will not hawk pure water
1 Like
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by LegendsCoded(m): 10:23pm
NextGovernor:You just said my mind
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by Saintpaul2477: 10:24pm
.
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by angelbulksms: 10:24pm
Hmmn, what a profile! Quite intimidating.
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by laurel03: 10:24pm
if you are from rich family to make it in life always easy....
1 Like
|Re: Paddy Adenuga: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Adenuga’s Son by lonelydora(m): 10:25pm
Golden spoon dey him mouth
1 Like
Earn $2000/month Via Part Time Jobs. Easy Form Filling Data Entry Jobs / You Want Finantial Freedom? / Revealed At Last! !!
Viewing this topic: bal4real, Perotti, Gilbus1(m), ThatFairGuy(m), sammyKCC(m), karkinase(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), gaphary(m), agba1900, pol23, raymondFirstborn(m), ziddy(m), Faizee32, door2(m), muyex1(m), peckhamboi, Blaeizyt(f), OriEyeLe(m), ellbreziy(m), ElPadrino007(m), mollode, dannzy30(m), grandstar(m), JagaLove, Badonasty(m), 9jizzy(m), Owoloku1, ladoney(f), kaboninc(m), Pilapyne231(m), Milo30(m), geeboy, Archaebonk(m), KehindeAke(m), jossydaf, alukotope, Peterdredd, Emarc16(m), AromePeter(m), logarithm4, Streetmade(m), ocee31(m), adekalumichael(m), Subexclusive(m), gidzbobby, henkhay007(m), lexxwiz(m), kapai(m), dhabrite(m), aoshi, okeyben10, Djbush, sunny4eva01(m), thobbie007(m), doseni(m), gozie112(m), Simsid, Perfecter4real(m), Bahat(m), Hmajeed(m), churchee(m), femoomo(m), capsogiga(m), eyeforeye, billante(m), PatriotTemidayo, Kakamorufu(m), keyrider(m), SQMrProducer(m), Dagger111(m), Agustephenogwo, Obinwenite(m), DatBenueBoi(m), Dannys85(m), tex25, Chukbeck(m), afeezakinpelumi, djon78, sweetkev(m), peterely(m), medd422, Nizguy(m), webmastern(m), charleymed(m), puffpuff, olarwhumy6(f), ajbiggie(m), ophilly, Lynette2cute(f), Dovie1240(m), billionman, creamyanne, cheta31, KingTaiwo, AdemolaA2, IstandWitBuhari, olorunwa90(m), Nzefund, mcgaius, pavana, itzlazzy(m), Darkclaude, Wealth7(m), Gadex200, TeamLeader112, Umarlulu, PROPHETmichael, Aladinn(m), Kempguy47, Adenikelizabeth, Akalia(m), kagari, engrj(m), obaataaokpaewu, Blackbuddy, SLOVFO(m), Lilbvlgari733(m), joyfullyjoyous(f), nathanccr(m), waspa1(m), Odunharry(m), Effects45(m), phagyt(m), lokostar1(m), setemi224, omotoda(m), iconize, neeyah212(f), twentyfourseven, lizzypro(f), Yungstev007(m), LyfeJennings(m), High2k(m), omusiliyu(m), johnsir(m), Frydae and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21