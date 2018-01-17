₦airaland Forum

Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery'

Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by dre11(m): 8:44pm
why nnpc is charging nigerians higher for fuel fg



Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja


The Federal Government on Wednesday explained why the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is charging Nigerians higher than the official N143 per litre to fund the importation of petrol.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun gave the explanation at of the four-and-half hours Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeosun, briefing State House Correspondents at the Council’s briefing room of the Presidential Villa, explained that though technically there is no more subsidy paid to oil marketers, the NNPC was currently under-recovering as the sole importer of product and selling at less than cost price, thereby losing huge sums of money to defray the extra costs of importation of fuel products.

She explained that the effect of this was being borne by all tiers of government, including ordinary Nigerians, which reflects in the low returns into the Federation account.

The NNPC had on Monday in Abuja revealed that the federal government was indebted to it to the tune of N170.6 billion in outstanding subsidy payments due from January 2006 to December, 2015.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had at the ongoing Investigative hearing on N5 trillion subsidy payments from 2006 to 2016, said the figure was arrived at after deduction of N4.950.80 trillion received as payments from the N5.121.40 trillion approved subsidy claims of the corporation from January 2006 to December 2015.

The 36 governors of the Federation on the platform Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had last week accused NNPC of failure to remit to the Federation Account the Joint Venture Cash Call for five years.

According to them, this took place when the Cash Call Joint Venture was high as the oil price was about $110 per barrel.

Adeosun, while responding to question on who pays the differentials between N171 Lansing cost for petroleum and N145 pump price, said:
“On the question of subsidy, the price of oil for Nigeria today is a double-edged sword. So every dollar that goes up we get more revenue, but also because we are importing refined petroleum increases the landing cost of fuel.

“So for every time we get excited that the oil price is going up, there is also a knock-on effect on the price of imported PMS and that is a function of us not having refining capacity; it is one of the unfortunate impacts of that.

“Now, when there is talk of payment of subsidy, technically today there is no subsidy but there is under-recovery. Why that is is because NNPC are currently doing all the importing. They are importing at a higher price than they are selling, which means they are losing money; which means effectively that loss is being borne by everybody and effectively it is reflected in the federation account.

“So, there is no subsidy payment in the way the old subsidy scheme used to work where they were paying the oil marketers; but there is an under-recovery, a loss on the importation of PMS being borne by NNPC and, therefore, indirectly being borne by everyone one of us.”

On the budget benchmark and excess crude, the minister said:
“Let me explain how the price is structured. The budget is a function of price and quantity. Excess crude kicks in when both price and quantity are exceeded. Now if you look at the oil price for last year and most of this year and quantity, the quantity has frequently been below the target and so you don’t necessarily get the straight credit into excees crude as a result of oil price.

“Having said that, with the oil price consistently higher now, we should begin to start seeing some accruals into our excees crude going forward because we are starting to see some recovery in quantity. But remember that the quantity estimate is 2.5 million barrels per day and it must be consistent every day and the price above the benchmark before you get automatic credit into excess crude.

“Having said that, what we do expect this year will begin to accumulate funds into the excess crude.”

On why there is budget deficit despite increase in remittances by government agencies, Adeosun said:
“On funding of the budget, Customs will report that they made a trillion, FiRS and so on; that is absolutely correct. But if you also follow those who cover the FAAC accounts, you will know that that money is shared every month among the three tiers of government. That is what makes up the FAAC.

The FAAC is made up of Customs revenue, FIRS revenue and NNPC revenues. So that money is not just for federal budget; it is all for the three tiers of government – that’s all they all live on.

“So Customs has improved its revenue significantly and will continue to do so, but you do need to remember that there are three tiers of government sharing that money.

“It is also the function of the size of the budget. This administration is running a significantly larger [budget] than… previous administrations.

That was deliberate because, as my colleagues have said, we are in a recession. And when you are in a recession the way you get out of it is to spend money.

So we increased the size of our budget deliberately, so we will need to borrow the difference and that is why you have the debt deficit which is what really translates to the massive spending on infrastructure that helped us out of recession in five quarters when many oil producing countries stayed in recession for two, three years.

That was a deliberate strategy of this government, because we needed to spend our way out of recession. We spent specifically on infrastructure which we felt will create jobs and drive growth.

“And it is quite interesting listening to my two colleagues say how the linkages between the money we released, the programmes and projects they are doing and the grassroots, are all being implemented and there is a trickle-down effect of what has been done.”


http://sunnewsonline.com/why-nnpc-is-charging-nigerians-higher-for-fuel-fg/

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by 12submarine(m): 8:45pm
“Now, when there is talk of payment of subsidy, technically today there is no subsidy but there is under-recovery.

TECHNICALLY, Boko Haram has been defeated.

TECHNICALLY today, there is no subsidy.

Whenever they say TECHNICALLY, we know what they mean.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by tchimatic(m): 8:48pm
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Wahabalao: 8:54pm
Iwo Kemi Ati Oponu Agbalagba Ti Ogba E Si Ise Eo Jo Jere Itiju Ni
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by sarrki(m): 8:57pm
Seriously APC lead Federal government don't have exudes on this

They said from 97 if moved to 145it will be available

Abegi

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by 12submarine(m): 9:07pm
sarrki:
Seriously APC lead Federal government don't have exudes on this

They said from 97 if moved to 145it will be available

Abegi
I like your spirit. I notice you say it the way it is.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by sarrki(m): 9:11pm
12submarine:

I like your spirit. I notice you say it the way it is.




Coz am a patriot

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by TheFreeOne: 10:21pm
Wahabalao:
Iwo Kemi Ati Oponu Agbalagba Ti Ogba E Si Ise Eo Jo Jere Itiju Ni
Lol grin grin grin My belle o

Kemi's explanation on "technically today there is no subsidy but there is under-recovery" is akin to a witch promising not to kill her victims but will prefers gradually sucking their blood. Will the victims not die eventually?

It's a lose lose situation for Nigerians cos at N145 there's still scarcity so people pay more to get fuel and if fully deregulated at higher price we'll still pay more.

And for political correctness the government wouldn't deregulate now cos of 2019 election for fear of backlash which could make Nigerians to vote massively against APC.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Articul8(m): 10:24pm
This government is technically irresponsible

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:25pm
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by kinibigdeal(m): 10:25pm
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by RZArecta2(m): 10:25pm
You tell one lie just to cover another lie that will cover another lie till you end up telling a thousand lies. That's the policy of this APC circus they call a government cool

5 Likes

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by BruncleZuma: 10:28pm
Alternative Bullshit
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by obaataaokpaewu: 10:29pm
One of the ways to know when this government is lying, when they use the term "Technically "

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Campusity: 10:30pm
Which kind grammar be this? Is it still not Nigeria's money they are still using ultimately? If yes subsidy exists. Shikenan!

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by rejoice4eva(m): 10:30pm
I am technically confused about Nigeria, APC and this government.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by mbaboy(m): 10:31pm
Buhari never good at managing the economy.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by jieta: 10:31pm
everything about APC is technical; is either Nigeria has technically defeat boko haram or we have technically move out of recession. a beg my people what is the meaning of technical?

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by pol23: 10:31pm
TECHNICALY... we're here again.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by abouzaid: 10:32pm
technically, Nigeria is a hopeless entity, let's peacefully divide this country.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Judah95(m): 10:33pm
Who the hell is AdeOsun? Is the person technically a male or female please?

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Specialist900(m): 10:35pm
Technical government

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by SalamRushdie: 10:35pm
Only them technically defeated Boko haram ,technically exited recession, technically created 12 million jobs and now technically not paying subsidy grin grin we are so technically going to send the Dullard packing ehhh angry angry

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by baralatie(m): 10:35pm
does Mrs minister realise that subsidy payment from the federation account is under recovery itself

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Champele(m): 10:35pm
I believe the Hon Minister. PDP put us in this mess they are trying to clear out. Only a fool will argue this. I use to be among the fools. Open your eyes my fellow Nigerians. biko!
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by asawanathegreat(m): 10:36pm
Tell dis story to Bubu and OSinbajo

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by NaijaMutant(f): 10:36pm
Technically we have mumus in high places??

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by NaijaMutant(f): 10:37pm
Champele:
I believe the Hon Minister. PDP put us in this mess they are trying to clear out. Only a fool will argue this. I use to be among the fools. Open your eyes my fellow Nigerians. biko!

mumus everywheregrin

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by affable4(m): 10:37pm
Obviously, you have all tasted the pie and now sing a different tune from the one you all sang before the elections.

NNPC, is the major source of all embezzlement in Nigeria.

Reason why our refineries will never work and new ones will never be built lest there be more accountability.

Build just one refinery to refine and sell products to locals and neighboring countries and watch the naira appreciate greatly.

Whoever sells me that 'Mr Integrity' bullshit any longer is just being daft and sentimental.

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by three: 10:37pm
'TECHNICALLY', Nigerians, if you believed in the APC hype - YOU'VE BEEN PLAYED!!!

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by baralatie(m): 10:38pm
Champele:
I believe the Hon Minister. PDP put us in this mess they are trying to clear out. Only a fool will argue this. I use to be among the fools. Open your eyes my fellow Nigerians. biko!
define under recovery?

Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by superemmy(m): 10:38pm
sarrki:
Seriously APC lead Federal government don't have exudes on this

They said from 97 if moved to 145it will be available

Abegi

Mr Man are you wailing right now cos forms are no longer available?

Nonsense

