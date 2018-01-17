₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by dre11(m): 8:44pm
why nnpc is charging nigerians higher for fuel fg
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/why-nnpc-is-charging-nigerians-higher-for-fuel-fg/
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by 12submarine(m): 8:45pm
“Now, when there is talk of payment of subsidy, technically today there is no subsidy but there is under-recovery.
TECHNICALLY, Boko Haram has been defeated.
TECHNICALLY today, there is no subsidy.
Whenever they say TECHNICALLY, we know what they mean.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by tchimatic(m): 8:48pm
...
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Wahabalao: 8:54pm
Iwo Kemi Ati Oponu Agbalagba Ti Ogba E Si Ise Eo Jo Jere Itiju Ni
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by sarrki(m): 8:57pm
Seriously APC lead Federal government don't have exudes on this
They said from 97 if moved to 145it will be available
Abegi
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by 12submarine(m): 9:07pm
sarrki:I like your spirit. I notice you say it the way it is.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by sarrki(m): 9:11pm
12submarine:
Coz am a patriot
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by TheFreeOne: 10:21pm
Wahabalao:Lol My belle o
Kemi's explanation on "technically today there is no subsidy but there is under-recovery" is akin to a witch promising not to kill her victims but will prefers gradually sucking their blood. Will the victims not die eventually?
It's a lose lose situation for Nigerians cos at N145 there's still scarcity so people pay more to get fuel and if fully deregulated at higher price we'll still pay more.
And for political correctness the government wouldn't deregulate now cos of 2019 election for fear of backlash which could make Nigerians to vote massively against APC.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Articul8(m): 10:24pm
This government is technically irresponsible
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:25pm
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by kinibigdeal(m): 10:25pm
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by RZArecta2(m): 10:25pm
You tell one lie just to cover another lie that will cover another lie till you end up telling a thousand lies. That's the policy of this APC circus they call a government
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by BruncleZuma: 10:28pm
Alternative Bullshit
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by obaataaokpaewu: 10:29pm
One of the ways to know when this government is lying, when they use the term "Technically "
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Campusity: 10:30pm
Which kind grammar be this? Is it still not Nigeria's money they are still using ultimately? If yes subsidy exists. Shikenan!
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by rejoice4eva(m): 10:30pm
I am technically confused about Nigeria, APC and this government.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by mbaboy(m): 10:31pm
Buhari never good at managing the economy.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by jieta: 10:31pm
everything about APC is technical; is either Nigeria has technically defeat boko haram or we have technically move out of recession. a beg my people what is the meaning of technical?
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by pol23: 10:31pm
TECHNICALY... we're here again.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by abouzaid: 10:32pm
technically, Nigeria is a hopeless entity, let's peacefully divide this country.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Judah95(m): 10:33pm
Who the hell is AdeOsun? Is the person technically a male or female please?
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Specialist900(m): 10:35pm
Technical government
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by SalamRushdie: 10:35pm
Only them technically defeated Boko haram ,technically exited recession, technically created 12 million jobs and now technically not paying subsidy we are so technically going to send the Dullard packing ehhh
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by baralatie(m): 10:35pm
does Mrs minister realise that subsidy payment from the federation account is under recovery itself
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by Champele(m): 10:35pm
I believe the Hon Minister. PDP put us in this mess they are trying to clear out. Only a fool will argue this. I use to be among the fools. Open your eyes my fellow Nigerians. biko!
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by asawanathegreat(m): 10:36pm
Tell dis story to Bubu and OSinbajo
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by NaijaMutant(f): 10:36pm
Technically we have mumus in high places??
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by NaijaMutant(f): 10:37pm
Champele:
mumus everywhere
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by affable4(m): 10:37pm
Obviously, you have all tasted the pie and now sing a different tune from the one you all sang before the elections.
NNPC, is the major source of all embezzlement in Nigeria.
Reason why our refineries will never work and new ones will never be built lest there be more accountability.
Build just one refinery to refine and sell products to locals and neighboring countries and watch the naira appreciate greatly.
Whoever sells me that 'Mr Integrity' bullshit any longer is just being daft and sentimental.
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by three: 10:37pm
'TECHNICALLY', Nigerians, if you believed in the APC hype - YOU'VE BEEN PLAYED!!!
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by baralatie(m): 10:38pm
Champele:define under recovery?
Re: Adeosun: Technically, there is no subsidy but 'under-recovery' by superemmy(m): 10:38pm
sarrki:
Mr Man are you wailing right now cos forms are no longer available?
Nonsense
