|Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Islie: 9:26pm
Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect struck at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Dalori, Borno state, on Wednesday.
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-many-killed-suicide-bombers-hit-borno-idp-camp
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by zombieTRACKER: 9:29pm
Buhari why
When you go resign ?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Usman212s: 9:37pm
There's nothing like boko haram attack. This attack was perpetrated by Tiv/Numan terrorist.
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by DDeliverer(m): 9:38pm
This is really bad...
Do we have a President? What is Mr President doing?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by ihitenansa: 9:44pm
buhari but then why??
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by DDeliverer(m): 9:45pm
Usman212s:
What do you mean sir?
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Kposkila: 9:51pm
Technically defeated....
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Blakjewelry(m): 9:52pm
The rich killing the poor, the poor killing the poor
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by ZirdoRoray(m): 9:54pm
Trump bombed isis headquarters and destroyed them within 50 days of been in power. Trump said Buhari is clueless.. and our country is a shithole, that's the absolute truth.
2019 is COMING!
BUHARI MUST GO!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Specialist900(m): 9:55pm
Again?
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Oyindidi(f): 9:55pm
Buhari= incompetence, don't expect much from him
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:56pm
God help us
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Factfinder1(f): 9:57pm
Usman212s:
You are a bigot and I can swear you are of the soo called religion of piss
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Viicfuntop(f): 9:57pm
Usman212s:
Your username, no surprise
7 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by pauljumbo: 9:57pm
All politicians should be stoned why sacrifice humans because of power
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by conductorh2: 9:58pm
Fraudgeria is a Shithole - Aisha
5 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by condralbedez: 9:58pm
There was a country....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Richkid97(m): 9:58pm
It a lie
Boko Haram have been technically defeated since
Buhari is working
Buhari till eternity
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by lonelydora(m): 9:58pm
As usual, we will all type RIP to the dead. You can't have a different result while doing same thing.
Let's hold our leaders responsible
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by MrPeterson(m): 9:59pm
Not again! Not again!
How long shall we continue with this kind of news? Its sad this is coming just when the Army is taking the credit of constructing road tru sambisa while IDP camps here are not safe for inhabitants
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Blessedman3056: 9:59pm
That dullard who have nothing to offer Nigeria
Do we have a President? What is Mr President doing? [/quote]
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by EweduAfonja(f): 10:00pm
Fake news from Demonic Ipod pigs
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Emekajacob(m): 10:00pm
Pvc
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Zanas: 10:00pm
Buhari why
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by ekensi01(m): 10:00pm
At least now Goodluck is better.
Boko Haram news has been ignored because they haven't burn any place in Abuja yet.
Nigeria evil is getting too much
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by kessler53(m): 10:01pm
DDeliverer:don't mind him
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by pol23: 10:01pm
NEMA is not being sincere here..
You confirmed multiple attacks by suicide bomber and you are telling us only the suicide bomber died...what are you trying to protect,Buhari's failure abi?
I'm just here thinking 2019 is a long time...who's dying tomorrow...due to this man negligence...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by oshe11(m): 10:01pm
Na wa for Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Zanas: 10:01pm
EweduAfonja:Sophisticated vultures are suffering from IPOB paranoia
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by Flexherbal(m): 10:02pm
May their Soul rest in peace!
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by NORSIYK(m): 10:02pm
North vs North, Na dem dem...... They shall reap what they sowed
5 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed by ZZ22: 10:02pm
Nigeria is not at war but hundreds have died this January alone on religious and tribal crises with no solution on how the crises should be curtailed or brought to an end. The continual existence of Nigeria is a crime to humanity.
4 Likes 1 Share
