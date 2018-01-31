Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Suicide Bombers Hit IDP Camp In Dalori, Borno. Many Killed (6284 Views)

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect struck at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Dalori, Borno state, on Wednesday.



A witness told TheCable that many IDPs were killed in the attack.



“Soldiers have locked up the place to probably prevent another suicide bomber from gaining access,” the witness said.

“I can’t say the number of those killed but I know they are many.”



Another witness said a soldier lost his life while over 40 IDPs were killed. But the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said only two suicide bombers died in the tragic incident.



“Multiple suicide bomb attacks involving two suicide bombers at Dalori quarters near Dalori IDP camp. One person was inflicted with a mild injury whereas the suicide bombers were killed by the explosion,” it said in a statement.



Dalori is a suburb near Maiduguri. It hosts one of the largest IDP camps, with more than 15,000 people.



The camp is located on the road from Maiduguri to Konduga, Bama and the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, 15 kilometres south-east of Maiduguri.



The camp has been targeted many times by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. The worst of these attacks occurred on January 30, 2016, when at least 86 people were killed and at least 62 injured.



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-many-killed-suicide-bombers-hit-borno-idp-camp



When you go resign ? Buhari whyWhen you go resign 19 Likes 2 Shares

There's nothing like boko haram attack. This attack was perpetrated by Tiv/Numan terrorist. 1 Like

This is really bad...



Do we have a President? What is Mr President doing? 4 Likes 1 Share

buhari but then why?? 3 Likes 1 Share

What do you mean sir? What do you mean sir?

Technically defeated.... 11 Likes 2 Shares

The rich killing the poor, the poor killing the poor 8 Likes 1 Share

Trump bombed isis headquarters and destroyed them within 50 days of been in power. Trump said Buhari is clueless.. and our country is a shithole, that's the absolute truth.

2019 is COMING!

BUHARI MUST GO! 18 Likes 2 Shares

Again?

Buhari= incompetence, don't expect much from him 9 Likes 1 Share

God help us

You are a bigot and I can swear you are of the soo called religion of piss You are a bigot and I can swear you are of the soo called religion of piss 12 Likes 2 Shares

Your username, no surprise Your username, no surprise 7 Likes

All politicians should be stoned why sacrifice humans because of power

Fraudgeria is a Shithole - Aisha 5 Likes

There was a country.... 5 Likes 1 Share





Boko Haram have been technically defeated since



Buhari is working





Buhari till eternity It a lieBoko Haram have been technically defeated sinceBuhari is workingBuhari till eternity 6 Likes 1 Share

As usual, we will all type RIP to the dead. You can't have a different result while doing same thing.





Let's hold our leaders responsible 1 Like

Not again! Not again!

How long shall we continue with this kind of news? Its sad this is coming just when the Army is taking the credit of constructing road tru sambisa while IDP camps here are not safe for inhabitants 1 Like

That dullard who have nothing to offer Nigeria



Do we have a President? What is Mr President doing? [/quote] 3 Likes 1 Share

Fake news from Demonic Ipod pigs

Pvc 2 Likes

Buhari why 1 Like

At least now Goodluck is better.



Boko Haram news has been ignored because they haven't burn any place in Abuja yet.



Nigeria evil is getting too much 4 Likes 1 Share

DDeliverer:



What do you mean sir? don't mind him don't mind him

NEMA is not being sincere here..

You confirmed multiple attacks by suicide bomber and you are telling us only the suicide bomber died...what are you trying to protect,Buhari's failure abi?



I'm just here thinking 2019 is a long time...who's dying tomorrow...due to this man negligence... 4 Likes 1 Share

Na wa for Buhari 1 Like

EweduAfonja:

Fake news from Demonic Ipod pigs Sophisticated vultures are suffering from IPOB paranoia Sophisticated vultures are suffering from IPOB paranoia 8 Likes 2 Shares

May their Soul rest in peace!

North vs North, Na dem dem...... They shall reap what they sowed 5 Likes