₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,789 members, 4,059,145 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) (21689 Views)
|8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:34am
An eight year old girl who went for an injection at a chemist shop was sexually assaulted by a pharmacist in Otuocha, Anambra state. The pharmacist identified as Onwuegbuka raised the girl's skirt and inserted his finger into her private part - causing her serious pain in the process.
The pharmacist was arrested and later released on bail as the family planned to settle the case with N200,000.
Read below what Prince Gwamnishu Harrison shared on Facebook;
HER STORY
"I was sick and my father (Her mother is late) sent me to buy drugs at the chemist shop and also take injection. Getting there the man raised my skirt, removed my pant and used his finger to insert into my private part. He continued until I started having pains and he stopped and warned me not to tell anybody. Getting home I told my Grandmother who reported it to my father".Her father reported the case at Otuocha Divisioner Police station and a medical report was issued to visit a Government hospital. The Doctor confirmed that the girl has been sexually abused (Medical Report Attach). The man #ONWUEGBUKA was arrested and detained in the station.
In what look like a tradition in the community (Investigation proved) the family of the suspect with the police has already pleaded with the girl father for settlement.
They had a meeting with the girl's father and agreement was reached to settle the case with N200,000 and they paid 150,000 to balance N50, 000.
The police released the suspect #Onwuegbuka with the sum of N70,000 two days after he was arrested.
At the Police station yesterday, I met with the Police officers and also the victim father to know his reasons of accepting money from them. He told me he was under duress and accepted the money to enable him treat her child who couldn't sit down due to the injury she sustained and that he didn't agree for settlement.
I left the community at about 5:40pm. The case will be charged to court and we will take care of her Medical treatment.
Her case will end the tradition in that community that support Sexual Assault on Minors and the girl child.
Thanks to Mr. Ogbonnaya who gave us link with Anambra State Police Command, Mr. Greg Elue Okwumbu Greg Okwumbu who tagged me and Mr. Michael who waited for me to lead me to the community to see the little girl and also the Police station, Euphemia Udanoh who kept calling to make sure Due Process was followed.
Today, I challenge you to stand up and be bold and speak against evil practices in Africa, Nigeria. We can have a Country we desire if we can speak for those who can not speak for themselves. Leave your comfort zone help us end Human Rights violations in Nigeria.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/8-year-old-girl-sexually-assaulted-pharmacist-receiving-treatment-photos.html
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:35am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by deboysben(m): 7:39am
.
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:43am
Pharmacist or patent medicine dealer AKA chemist?
22 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Strikethem: 7:44am
Hmmmmm,
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:50am
Some men are chronically useless. After the settlement, he deserved jail term to deter others.
7 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:21am
...identified as Onwuegbuka...
Is crime embedded into their DNA ? Is Prison their own Mecca?
#SayNoToCrime#....hang that negro!
22 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by thorpido(m): 8:21am
Of course,the case should go to court.
What's wrong with young men nowadays?
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 8:32am
I guess anambra is a zoo and a Shithole place my igbo people I lie,because it's only in a zoo and a Shithole place can dis stuff happen, be4 I 4get anambra is not in Nigerian hang d barstard.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:36am
Useless pervert
3 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by R2bees(m): 9:18am
With all the problems on ground in this country, na to dey abuse minors dey some people mind.. smh
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by salbis(m): 9:18am
Could that be a ritual something? How could a full grown up man insert his finger into a small girl's private part? A thorough investigation is all this case needed. Not a good news this new month.
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 9:19am
Nothing person no go hear
3 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by mikeybrainy: 9:20am
rot in jail
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:20am
"We can have a Country we desire if we can speak for those who can not speak for themselves."
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 9:20am
Medical Fingering.
WHY Would A Parent Leave A Child Of Dat Age With Dat Chemist Man With All We De Hear Daily?
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:20am
His pervy sensation just caused him 200k in this buhari regime. Chai
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by kobarney(m): 9:21am
otu ocha
the name of the town says it all
16 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Articul8(m): 9:21am
The chemist is technically retarted
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by akeentech(m): 9:21am
KILL HIM
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 9:22am
Konji has no other name Na b.astard
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by kobarney(m): 9:22am
otu ocha
the name of the town says it all
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by daomi(m): 9:22am
Ipob again
4 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by bjayx: 9:23am
What is he looking for in ur punaani??
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Akaraiwe(m): 9:23am
Oturugbeke...
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by ayourbamie: 9:23am
The father sef is a wicked man
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by manci(m): 9:24am
Useless Bail is Free police pocket 70k without sweating
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by lordthunderbolt(m): 9:25am
please learn to recognise a pharmacist from a patent medicine shop AKA chemist
op please change it to chemist
I am a pharmacist and when I opened this thread I realised you got it all wrong
change the topic abeg!
pharmacist are honourable people
8 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 9:25am
Not surprised it happens in otu-ocha
Maybe the girl is fair in complexion so the pharmacist wanted a feel of ochas otu
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused By Pharmacist In Anambra (Photos) by ShitHead: 9:25am
They should just insert a hot bicycle spoke into his pennis.
Charms, Guns, Other Items Recovered From Kidnappers Apprehended By Police.Photos / Dreadful: Landlady's Hired Goons Kill 'Carpenter' Tenant Over N200 Debt / Keke Driver Steals Passenger's Phone In Ebonyi, Escapes Mob Action
Viewing this topic: Stan642, Solidarity9490, Nyerhovwo101(m), Oludon20, Firefire(m), c4life, fash6, ganja06(m), dare3820, 9jja(f), mrsPT, agenzxy(m), emindu, OstecFarmsnig1, chiefo44(m), Abeycity93, oscardafuscar, dandostism88(m), ziggyzee, martin123, eebraa(m), bran1, sundayoga(m), mikolosis(m), v2, Roh50(f), Matty145(m), sammygud, trol4i, Alexdon200089(m), talljennie, eliwa47, Unionised(m), WrathOfHadez(m), heffem(m), Puffy007, davindez(m), Marvelous101, makizee(m), AKINSULU, jy2kbeyond(m), Atlantia(f), lindashealthwat(f), Naijacoin(m), Kohlena(f), obarome1, Aquina, Mayydayy(m), Larryslim(m), uu2712, emijo(m), Haywhizie007(m), LUGBE, Saliman22(m), chefdoeuvre, Rochex4ng, shegssosplendid(m), ebhohimimen(m), neroskiinternal, titiforever, Changes77(m), MRXELA(m), todaynewsreview, faithchubby93(f), ab3458(m), nevilbot, Olaimpeccable(f), trigonometry, agbarisocket, njoku10(m), grin88(m), Victorchuks4(m), EhisChelsea1(m), eripecs(f), kachimighty0000, Elinporo, Lildoks(m), nnaemmy(m), August2Four, kinsnazzy, tianshie(m), Maravilla, joe02(m), stkevin(m), lammie21(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15