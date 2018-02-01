



Nairobi News Reported on the 24 January 2018 that the Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo, better known by his stage name Mowzey Radio was on Monday hospitalized, after suffering serious injuries from a bar fight.



Radio sustained injuries on his neck after being beaten up by a bouncer. He reportedly fell and hit his head on the ground during the incident.

According to Ugandan media, the singer was rushed to Case Hospital where he was admitted after the injuries left him in a coma.

He had initially been rushed to Nsambya Hospital where doctors declined to admit him because the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was full.

On Tuesday police said two people – proprietor of the establishment and a friend – had been arrested to help with investigations into the incident.

The two suspects are being held at Entebbe Police Station.



