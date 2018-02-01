₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by royalsgist: 10:24am
Ugandan superstar musician, Mowzey Radio Sweetlyfe died this morning at Case hospital Kampala.
Nairobi News Reported on the 24 January 2018 that the Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo, better known by his stage name Mowzey Radio was on Monday hospitalized, after suffering serious injuries from a bar fight.
Radio sustained injuries on his neck after being beaten up by a bouncer. He reportedly fell and hit his head on the ground during the incident.
According to Ugandan media, the singer was rushed to Case Hospital where he was admitted after the injuries left him in a coma.
He had initially been rushed to Nsambya Hospital where doctors declined to admit him because the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was full.
On Tuesday police said two people – proprietor of the establishment and a friend – had been arrested to help with investigations into the incident.
The two suspects are being held at Entebbe Police Station.
source:https://royalsgist.com/2018/02/01/ugandan-musician-mowzey-radio-sweetlyfe-died-morning-bar-fight-club-bouncer/
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by cruzita(f): 10:45am
Devil don work over time
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by dominique(f): 10:54am
RIP to the deceased.
Hope the bouncer has been arrested by now.
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by lilfreezy: 10:56am
Ugandan phyno.
Even with two wristwatches, he couldn't tell when it was time to stop fighting
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by Percocet(m): 10:57am
Why engage in a fight in the first place.Knowing you can't beat a bouncer
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by dayleke(m): 10:57am
RIP to him....
The bouncer sha....
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by GIDIBANKZ(m): 10:58am
Rip
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by Pele2019: 10:58am
Omo this is crazy
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:58am
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by pilarnig(m): 10:58am
Him want try him power... Lesson to orishafemi...
|Re: Ugandan Singer Dies After Engaging In Bar Fight With Club Bouncer by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:59am
RIP.
Never fight a war you are not sure of winning.
A bouncer is supposed to be physically intimidating and specifically hired to break up trouble and throw people out.
Why fight such a person whose CV probably has skills like "Neck-breaking", "face-smashing" etc.
