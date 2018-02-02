Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / My Experience In Nysc Orientation Camp Delta State (16722 Views)

Salaam alaykum wa rahmatullaahi wa barakatuhu



Surah Aal-e-Imran, Verse 185:



وَمَا الْحَيَاةُ الدُّنْيَا إِلَّا مَتَاعُ الْغُرُورِ



The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception (a deceiving thing).



Around 12a.m I checked my NYSC portal hoping to see that I have been relocated to a northern State(Kano to be precise), but I saw something I didn't want, which is a state in south south, Delta state. Was not happy with this, but I picked myself up with this



Surah Al-Baqara, Verse 216:



وَعَسَىٰ أَن تَكْرَهُوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌ لَّكُمْ وَعَسَىٰ أَن تُحِبُّوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ شَرٌّ لَّكُمْ وَاللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ



And it may be that you dislike a thing which is good for you and that you like a thing which is bad for you. Allah knows but you do not know.



I accepted it because I did ask for guidance from Allaah before choosing the States I chose, so I travelled to delta. When I got to the orientation camp, I was given a number. While going to the multipurpose Hall where the registration process was going on, couldn't complete the registration that day cuz I got there late, when I entered the hostel I was allocated to sleep. Some guys were already "high" on alcohol and were spewing rubbish. Their noise disturbed me from sleeping and I couldn't sleep till after 12 midnight.



Around 3am I got out to fetch water for bathing, to my greatest surprise, I met a very long queue. But something else surprised me more. Girls, coming out almost nude staying on the same queue, no shame, one came out with ordinary towel that did not exceed halfway of her thighs, had to take my eyes away immediately, the males were no better..... Coming out with ordinary briefs.



Then I blamed myself for coming out, I couldn't get water, so I went to the mosque and fortunately they had water there, I fetched from it. When I got to where I was to take my bath at the males' hostel bathroom I saw another thing that surprised me, an open space for bathroom, more than 20 people can enter into it and take their bath with everyone in it having access to each others private part. I couldn't enter cuz I can't imagine myself being in a bathroom with another man in it.



I left that spot and kept my water because I didn't know another place for bathing....so when it got to around 4am, the bugler started blowing his bugle and I went to the mosque briskly so the soldiers won't force me to the parade which will eventually make me miss salaah's time. When I got there, Alhamdulillaah I saw the mosque filled up with brothers and sisters, was happy we had so many Muslims in camp unknown to me that I was wrong, you see why I said so insha Allaah....although most are Hausas.



So.the Imam(who is a batch A corp member) had signs of salafiyyah in him Alhamdulillaah, and I was happy as well cuz I never expected seeing someone upon the sunnah in Delta. A short naseehah was given, and we prayed, then we left for parade........



After we got to the parade ground, we were asked to complete our registration for those that are yet to complete it of which I was among.... So I left for the multipurpose hall to complete it, after I completed everything I was told to go and collect my kits, when I checked their knickers it turned out to be an underpant that will expose everything I'm saving for ummu uthaymeen(my wife). Just imagine this was what they gave the females as well, how will it look on them?



Alhamdulillaah I took along with me some three quarters that covered my awrah and extends over my knee cap. Instantly I decided to make do with mine and forget about theirs. So I kept my kits cuz it was already late, so I went to mammy market to take my bath cuz I heard you pay to bath there and its comfortable, after I explained my plight to some brothers that I met in the mosque.



Fast forwards to the next day, I was prepared for parade with my kits, subhanallaah when I got there I saw so many "things". Lemme be as clear and as frank as possible, when I say things, I'm talking about the things Allaah adorned the women with, I had to put my head down all through... Imagine a woman that is endowed wearing what I said I was given! Some didn't even wear pants, once again I did not only blame myself for going for the parade (which is compulsory anyway, as far as you are in camp), I also blamed myself for going to camp in the first place.



Then we got to the place where we were told to hold our hands, I looked at my left, it was a guy, I looked at the right it was a female and the female was like " bros bring your hand na" while I was begging the other guy at my left hand side to please come to my position of which he refused, I told her that I can't hold her hands and she was like "nawa oo, no let soldier catch you sha". So until we left that position a soldier did not pass by...



After we finished the parade and bugler blower blowed his bugle for food, I went straight to the mosque, while in mosque, I was already thinking of not going back to that parade, whatever it takes I won't go back, I said to myself, then Allaah paved a way for me....



Alhamdulillah, despite being Delta, you still meet Islam there! Earnestly awaiting the remaining part. Truly Camp is full of filthy experiences. 7 Likes 1 Share

When I got to the masjid for salatudh dhuhr, after my salaah, I think I quickly got noticed due to my beard, so the imam called me and asked me couple of questions. Then he explained that he is to be in his place of primary assignment, but to welcome us, he had to leave his ppa. So he needed someone to represent him as the imam and to form some other excos, so he asked me to pls do that. Didn't want to accept it at first due to the amana(trust) tied with it, but after some explanations he made about him needing to go back to his ppa, I accepted reluctantly...... little did I know its a blessing in disguise.



So the following day in fajr, I was announced the imam together with some other excos...so imam made me understand that I have the privilege of staying in the mosque even though the parade is on. I was happy upon hearing that, this was how Allaah paved a way for me Alhamdulillaah, so that morning I didn't go for parade neither did I go for afternoon.



So that was how I started leading the salaah after the imam left and I got saved from the fitna filled in the parade, now I left fitna from the parade, there was another fitna in the masjid. Which is the fitna of the Hausa girls here(I'm still in camp and I have 3 more days and some hours to go), the things these girls wear, I am surprised they are from the north, what I was thinking is actually different from what I saw, may Allaah rectify their affairs, Ameen. It is as if, the khimar is just a culture for them and they don't understand what it entails, all they needed is freedom, which the camp gave them in abundance.... Its sad, really.



Ya Allah you know am very very weak



A place that will strengthen my deen is where I want for my service.



Abdel kadir do continue, we are at your pace. 3 Likes

This thread reeks of too much self righteousness. 149 Likes 8 Shares

Sounds like a lovely experience even with the obstacles.



Following. 3 Likes

Sissie:

This thread reeks of too much self righteousness.

I'm sorry if that's what it looks like to you, but I have a motive for opening this thread, and I'm almost getting there.....





Perhaps what got you furious is me talking about the Hausa girls I met here ba?





Anyway Allaah knows my intention, he knows what I hide and what I expose, you dont know any of these, so what you say, I'll take lightly as I would take a pinch of salt...





NYSC = full of SINful stuffs = FITNA. . Insha ALLAH, will do mine in ilorin or ibadan . . .and is there no kufru stuffs u n0ticed there? like sujud to greet, tawassul, shirk and other kufriyaht . . .and tell us m0re .ij

When we saw the condition of the sisters, I asked the da'wah coordinator to start giving naseehah every morning before salaatul fajr, which Alhamdulillaah has been yielding results – may Allaah bless him – although some came behind screen to criticise but we don't care about the criticism as far as our aim is to advise those who will listen and not to force. This is why Fathers and husbands should not force their women in practicing Islam without explaining clearly the implications of not practicing, cuz the first day these sisters came to camp, they were all in khimar, one was even a munaqqobah(veiled)[What is she looking for in the camp to begin with?]. But to my greatest surprise we did not see any bashfulness in them after they removed their khimar, atleast if you disobeyed Allaah by removing your khimar, you should feel Unclad without your khimar which should lead to shyness but this was not the case.



Rather, they were so free and I got so disappointed and erased the perception I had about them before, the munaqqobah used a handkerchief to cover her face while outfit is tight fitting describing her body, so what's the use of the veil? She was advised but to no avail.



Now what's the motive of this thread?



Firstly after I looked at the NYSC set up, I concluded that what we are being told is 'come to this camp and disobey your lord if you wish to' there is nothing befitting here for a conscious Muslim I said "if you wish to" because those who are keen on not disobeying Allaah will refrain and look for a way out, like a few sisters who refused going to parade and asked me to pls harbour them in the mosque which I gladly did to preserve their religion.



Secondly, disobeying Allaah here in camp can be avoided by men easily, but women? Its extremely difficult cuz you'll have to remove your hijab, so I don't advice, in fact I strongly go against conscious women going to camp. So if you have daughters and you are reading this pls safeguard their religion by not letting them go to camp, if you can don't let the males as well, camp is not a good place to be, that three weeks can destroy the eeman you have once you expose yourself to the fitna. I and some other brothers and sisters got saved cuz we hide in the mosque and the camp commandant is a Muslim that got us covered from being raided by his soldiers, although the camp director is not too happy with that, but he can't do much about that. So what if its not like that in all camps? In fact its not, Benue camp is a good example.



Lastly, teach your children the religion properly, don't just force them, but tell them why they are to do it, they are amana placed on you, you should fear Allaah and nurture them properly, the prophet sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam said:



"Any man whom Allaah has given the authority of ruling some people and he does not look after them in a manner that they should be looked after will never feel even the smell of Paradise."(related by both bukhari and Muslim)



May Allaah guide us all....

AbdelKabir:





I'm sorry if that's what it looks like to you, but I have a motive for opening this thread, and I'm almost getting there.....





Perhaps what got you furious is me talking about the Hausa girls I met here ba?





Anyway Allaah knows my intention, he knows what I hide and what I expose, you dont know any of these, so what you say, I'll take lightly as I would take a pinch of salt...





IS THERE ANY WAY TO AVOID GOING TO CAMP? Me, am n0t interest. fr0m onset, i dislike the so called nysc. its rubbish

DeathStroke007:

IS THERE ANY WAY TO AVOID GOING TO CAMP? Me, am n0t interest. fr0m onset, i dislike the so called nysc. its rubbish

I tot I was a kaafir to you, so why are you.asking me? I tot I was a kaafir to you, so why are you.asking me?

AND DO YOU NOW BELIEVE earth is flat?

AbdelKabir:





I tot I was a kaafir to you, so why are you.asking me? ofcourse u are a kafir but that doesnt mean we cant benefit from eachother wordly things. so, answer my question if u do not mindg ofcourse u are a kafir but that doesnt mean we cant benefit from eachother wordly things. so, answer my question if u do not mindg

DeathStroke007:

ofcourse u are a kafir but that doesnt mean we cant benefit from eachother wordly things. so, answer my question if u do not mindg

This is an issue of religion, and you are asking a "kaafir" about mas'alatud deeniyyah This is an issue of religion, and you are asking a "kaafir" about mas'alatud deeniyyah

AbdelKabir:





This is an issue of religion, and you are asking a "kaafir" about mas'alatud deeniyyah Simple question, how can i avoid going to camp? if u can't answer.. that's ur problem. the real problem, u refused to talk about it. do u still reject the quran verse that said earth is flat? talk ab0ut the kufu and shirk you came across in camp. .qtped Simple question, how can i avoid going to camp? if u can't answer.. that's ur problem. the real problem, u refused to talk about it. do u still reject the quran verse that said earth is flat? talk ab0ut the kufu and shirk you came across in camp. .qtped 2 Likes

Brother AbdulKabir I can relate to your experience your eemaan can be shattered beyond repair if care is not taken during the orientation. During my time I told one Muslimah that I don't shake females who are not mahram and she was shocked.

AbdelKabir:

When I got to the masjid for salatudh dhuhr, after my salaah, I think I quickly got noticed due to my beard, so the imam called me and asked me couple of questions. Then he explained that he is to be in his place of primary assignment, but to welcome us, he had to leave his ppa. So he needed someone to represent him as the imam and to form some other excos, so he asked me to pls do that. Didn't want to accept it at first due to the amana(trust) tied with it, but after some explanations he made about him needing to go back to his ppa, I accepted reluctantly...... little did I know its a blessing in disguise.



So the following day in fajr, I was announced the imam together with some other excos...so imam made me understand that I have the privilege of staying in the mosque even though the parade is on. I was happy upon hearing that, this was how Allaah paved a way for me Alhamdulillaah, so that morning I didn't go for parade neither did I go for afternoon.



So that was how I started leading the salaah after the imam left and I got saved from the fitna filled in the parade, now I left fitna from the parade, there was another fitna in the masjid. Which is the fitna of the Hausa girls here(I'm still in camp and I have 3 more days and some hours to go), the things these girls wear, I am surprised they are from the north, what I was thinking is actually different from what I saw, may Allaah rectify their affairs, Ameen. It is as if, the khimar is just a culture for them and they don't understand what it entails, all they needed is freedom, which they camp gave them in abundance.... Its sad, really.



To be continued.... .

Amoto94:

Brother AbdulKabir I can relate to your experience your eemaan can be shattered beyond repair if care is not taken during the orientation. During my time I told one Muslimah that I don't shake females who are not mahram and she was shocked.





Na'am, I didn't even mention what one of the brothers informed me about an incidence, a female hostel is behind our masjid, he said when he went out to wash at the back of the mosque, he saw a female broad day light bathing outside where everyone can see her.... He had to run back into the masjid... Na'am, I didn't even mention what one of the brothers informed me about an incidence, a female hostel is behind our masjid, he said when he went out to wash at the back of the mosque, he saw a female broad day light bathing outside where everyone can see her.... He had to run back into the masjid...

Rashduct4luv:



I share this same opinion with you bro on this.

Well, i can relate. I have been there before though it's been a while yet the filth and fitnah i think is getting stronger. Forced Indecent dressing from ladies and guys, rape, free mixing, wine, weed, alcohol, gambling, easy Influence of bad friends and so on.

Alhamdulillah for you bro. Truly you were very apprehensive while you were posted to Delta but now you see....

.

AbdelKabir:





Na'am, I didn't even mention what one of the brothers informed me about an incidence, a female hostel is behind our masjid, he said when he went out to wash at the back of the mosque, he saw a female broad day light bathing outside where everyone can see her.... He had to run back into the masjid... The fitnah is something else. The fitnah is something else.

Rashduct4luv:

Well, i can relate. I have been there before though it's been a while yet the filth and fitnah i think is getting stronger. Forced Indecent dressing from ladies and guys, rape, free mixing, wine, weed, alcohol, gambling, easy Influence of bad friends and so on.

You've been in Delta previously?

Alhamdulillah for you bro. Truly you were very apprehensive while you were posted to Delta but now you see....

This is just the beginning. I pray Allaah keeps preserving us on the deen!

AbdelKabir:





I think the Hausas are gradually moving away from what we have believed them to uphold! I once thought they were many deep Muslims among them but this wasn't the case. The Hijab to them is a culture. Even you see some reveal their under-garment outside without any bashfulness. And their relation with non-mahram is worse as you said. The increase in make-up usage & listening to Music too calls for caution. I think they are being westernised massively! But as usual, a few of them are still excellent.



During my camp days, i remembered an incident where we were summoned outside in the middle of the field by 11pm. We were not given the chance to even dress up well. Some ladies were molested this day. Some came there barely Unclad with a wrapper. And some's items/money were stolen.

And the summon was not for anything! After like 10mins we were asked to go back.



And i also remembered the camp fire night the evil last night in camp where so many of the evil activities are done!

May Allaah guide you and other Muslims through it all...

AbdelKabir:





You've been in Delta previously?

Ameen...

No, I camped in Jalingo. The camp was easy then cos i had a swollen foot. I do things at my pace and at the start i stayed more at the clinic with the corper doctors. I never jumped all those ropes. it was on that endurance trek that my swollen foot was almost gone that i was able to fit my leg into that pink/black boot. I used that leg to redeploy to Abeokuta then. But it healed before i left camp.

Rashduct4luv:





No, I camped in Jalingo. The camp was easy then cos i had a swollen foot. I do things at my pace and at the start i stayed more at the clinic with the corper doctors. I never jumped all those ropes . it was on that endurance trek that my swollen foot was almost gone that i was able to fit my leg into that pink/black boot. I used that leg to redeploy to Abeokuta then. But it healed before i left camp.



As for me, I didn't participate in a single activity except for that first morning parade.... As for me, I didn't participate in a single activity except for that first morning parade....

AbdelKabir:







Na'am, it all depends on many factors. Sometimes the soldiers will come and chase us out of the mosque!

I'm not a Muslim to start with...

I just clicked yes...

I don't have any problem with the Islamic faith.

My little issue is with Muslim.

It's a Dynamic world...please try to see people as a total different entity from you and your belives.

Please let's respect one another....

Study have shown that Muslim have zero tolerance,don't you think without God tolerating us all,there won't be anything like humanity again.

Zero tolerance shows in everything about them.

Even before you can comment on their section you have to sign that you are of the same faith...

All is well

May Almighty Allah forgive all our short come!!

OP how you take know?

Na the work wey Dem send you?

