|What Are You Addicted To? by bidemz(m): 7:53pm
Let's be very honest with ourselves here, name that thing(s) you find difficult to stop or can't do without.... let's rock n roll.... drop your comments...don't spoil the fun please
As for me am addicted to
a.Nairaland(can't do without this forum)
b.listening to radio programs (headphones on always)
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by quinSonia(f): 8:01pm
I'm addicted to ZEE WORLD..I just can't stop watching it
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by FvckLyn: 8:13pm
- Ok ama Fůcking list it out
-Blòwjobs
- Bòobfůck
- Shower sėx
-Edibles
-Handjob§
-Alcohols
- FIFA '17
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Pubichairs(m): 8:14pm
as minister for women affairs ..fingering is my antidote
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by GreatEngineer(m): 8:16pm
Toto!
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by bidemz(m): 8:17pm
...since that is coming from a lady....well am not surprised
quinSonia:
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Timajohn(m): 8:20pm
WEED
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by YelloweWest: 8:38pm
My phone.
Fitness and
Food.
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by oko4lucky(m): 8:38pm
How to remove that old man in So rock
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by 01mcfadden(m): 8:38pm
Success. I only win win win!
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Nltaliban(m): 8:38pm
I'm addicted to success and exceptional display of excellence.
I love music and surfing the web too.( nairaland especially) I love chatting
BTW, just watch as senseless people baptise this thread with nonsense comments
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by blackjack21(m): 8:38pm
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Bossontop(m): 8:38pm
Money...owo...kudi....ego
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Pray(m): 8:38pm
Bleep
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by menix(m): 8:38pm
God
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Keneking: 8:38pm
Nairaland
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by izuch(m): 8:38pm
Alcohol
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Emvico34: 8:39pm
Garri and groundnut. I never see person wey eat Garri and groundnut like me. My enemies must die this year
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Generalkaycee(m): 8:39pm
Play Station and Nairaland
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by tayooluwole: 8:39pm
periodic masturbation...
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by WealthPhillips(m): 8:39pm
Lacasera
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by timwudz(m): 8:39pm
Addicted to shashe
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:40pm
Watching porn (xvideos pornhub, youporn, youngteen rocAndShay smallxxxhd et al) don suffer for my hand
Number 2: Nairaland... Can't go a day without coming here.
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by AK6464(m): 8:40pm
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Millz404(m): 8:40pm
Money... But e dey play hard to get for me
Bt i don d gey am small small sha... Na to marry am remain
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by Firgemachar: 8:40pm
Nothing...
But I feel somehow if I don't read the Bible in a day...
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by LyfeJennings(m): 8:40pm
Weed
Cigarette
Women (actually reduced that)
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by addikt(m): 8:40pm
TRAMADOL
8BALL POOL
MODERN COMBAT 5
Ps4 ADVENTURE GAMES...
S*X......ONCE IN A WEEK
MY PHONE!!!
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by desthan(m): 8:40pm
The Word of God
|Re: What Are You Addicted To? by labake1(f): 8:40pm
My life
