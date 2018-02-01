Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Are You Addicted To? (8456 Views)

As for me am addicted to

a.Nairaland(can't do without this forum)

I'm addicted to ZEE WORLD..I just can't stop watching it 4 Likes

- Ok ama Fůcking list it out

-Blòwjobs

- Bòobfůck

- Shower sėx

-Edibles

-Handjob§

-Alcohols

- FIFA '17 29 Likes

as minister for women affairs ..fingering is my antidote 5 Likes

Toto! 14 Likes

...since that is coming from a lady....well am not surprised

quinSonia:

WEED 35 Likes

My phone.



Fitness and



Food. 7 Likes

How to remove that old man in So rock 50 Likes

Success. I only win win win!









I love music and surfing the web too.( nairaland especially) I love chatting











Money...owo...kudi....ego Money...owo...kudi....ego 4 Likes

Bleep 2 Likes

God 11 Likes

Nairaland 13 Likes

Alcohol 4 Likes 1 Share

Garri and groundnut. I never see person wey eat Garri and groundnut like me. My enemies must die this year 15 Likes

Play Station and Nairaland 3 Likes

periodic masturbation... 55 Likes

Lacasera 2 Likes

Addicted to shashe 2 Likes 1 Share

Watching porn (xvideos pornhub, youporn, youngteen rocAndShay smallxxxhd et al) don suffer for my hand



Number 2: Nairaland... Can't go a day without coming here. 28 Likes

Money... But e dey play hard to get for me

Bt i don d gey am small small sha... Na to marry am remain 2 Likes





But I feel somehow if I don't read the Bible in a day... Nothing...But I feel somehow if I don't read the Bible in a day... 13 Likes

Weed

Cigarette

Women (actually reduced that) 4 Likes

TRAMADOL



8BALL POOL



MODERN COMBAT 5



Ps4 ADVENTURE GAMES...



S*X......ONCE IN A WEEK



MY PHONE!!! 9 Likes

The Word of God 15 Likes