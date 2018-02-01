Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) (5259 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-gov-ambode-visits-enugu-state.html Lagos state Governor, Dr Akinwunmi Ambode‏ paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Lion Building, Government House, Independence Layout, Enugu. 1 Like

Men of Excellent...Ride on 1 Like

The two governors can pass for twins. They look so much alike. 10 Likes

collabo 1 Like

The handshake accross the Niger is yielding dividends.

The only reason Northern Nigeria has ruined this country and keeps ruling over the south is lack of unity.



More of this is needed. We must unite and determine our own destiny.



How can slaves be on horses while princess walk. Aberration



See the two young governors and you people gave us a 90 year old who doesn't know what an operating system mean to lead us. And some people say out of 180 million people, there is no young mind to lead us. E no go better for anybody that wants to subject us to another 4 years of penury and deprivation 5 Likes 2 Shares

afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it

You are right.

Enugu citizens is a a good governor

ok

afonja and IPOB, flat heads and cone heads oya make una continue una fight while una governors continue to dey flex untop una flat heads and cone heads 3 Likes 1 Share

Politicians are gearing up for 2019.

See them

Ambode looks like someone that has Igbo blood flowing inside him.









Let's Use The Flatness Of His Head As A Case Study

afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it

Go use your bigotry to cash out in the bank Na



ode Go use your bigotry to cash out in the bank Naode 7 Likes

Enugu state is the only Eastern state u will visit and truly see that both their past governor(Chime) worked and the present governor is silently working. Not this 419 Rochas. 2 Likes 1 Share

nice one ,ride on

The two governors can pass for twins. They look so much alike.

What dose light have to do with darkness? Ambode is far ahead. Pls

afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it

You must be an impostor. Hausas are now disguising as southerners online to instigate hate amongs brothers on the social media.



Buhari must leave aso rock in 2019.



You must be an impostor. Hausas are now disguising as southerners online to instigate hate amongs brothers on the social media.

Buhari must leave aso rock in 2019.

Enough of Fulani terrorism on hapless Nigerians.

Enugu citizens is a a good governor



Mr English Mr English

Left. \ Right.



1.Don D. \ 1. Pace setter.

2.East. \ 2. West

3.Enugu. \ 3. Lagos





Still on still,am a proud Igbo man

Two working governors

who is talking about being far ahead?

You must be an impostor. Hausas are now disguising as southerners online to instigate hate amongs brothers on the social media.



Buhari must leave aso rock in 2019.



we can't unite with cowards



Nigerian Immigration Officers, This Must Stop In 2018



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk46rnOuIcY Nigerian Immigration Officers, This Must Stop In 2018

I said this earlier today. This man is going to be the next Igbo president. He's a smart politician

abeg,ambode try and teach him how to develop his state....he doesnt know anything

Game recognizes game