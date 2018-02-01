₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,104 members, 4,060,340 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) (5259 Views)
|Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 8:46pm
Lagos state Governor, Dr Akinwunmi Ambode paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Lion Building, Government House, Independence Layout, Enugu.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-gov-ambode-visits-enugu-state.html
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:50pm
Men of Excellent...Ride on
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Beremx(f): 8:53pm
The two governors can pass for twins. They look so much alike.
10 Likes
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by georjay(m): 9:19pm
collabo
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Izuogu1(m): 10:11pm
Cool
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Built2last: 10:12pm
The handshake accross the Niger is yielding dividends.
The only reason Northern Nigeria has ruined this country and keeps ruling over the south is lack of unity.
More of this is needed. We must unite and determine our own destiny.
How can slaves be on horses while princess walk. Aberration
See the two young governors and you people gave us a 90 year old who doesn't know what an operating system mean to lead us. And some people say out of 180 million people, there is no young mind to lead us. E no go better for anybody that wants to subject us to another 4 years of penury and deprivation
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Kashbwoyjnr: 10:12pm
Izuogu1:afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:12pm
Interesting. ......
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Agbaletu: 10:12pm
Beremx:You are right.
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by buffalowings: 10:12pm
Enugu citizens is a a good governor
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by arizonababa: 10:13pm
Good
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Izuogu1(m): 10:13pm
Kashbwoyjnr:ok
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 10:13pm
afonja and IPOB, flat heads and cone heads oya make una continue una fight while una governors continue to dey flex untop una flat heads and cone heads
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by bedspread: 10:13pm
It's Welcome
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by nonut: 10:13pm
Politicians are gearing up for 2019.
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:13pm
Kashbwoyjnr:See them
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:15pm
Ambode looks like someone that has Igbo blood flowing inside him.
Let's Use The Flatness Of His Head As A Case Study
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 10:16pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
Go use your bigotry to cash out in the bank Na
ode
7 Likes
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 10:17pm
Enugu state is the only Eastern state u will visit and truly see that both their past governor(Chime) worked and the present governor is silently working. Not this 419 Rochas.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by youngshegoal(m): 10:18pm
nice one ,ride on
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 10:18pm
Beremx:
What dose light have to do with darkness? Ambode is far ahead. Pls
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by resurgentxtian4: 10:19pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
You must be an impostor. Hausas are now disguising as southerners online to instigate hate amongs brothers on the social media.
Buhari must leave aso rock in 2019.
Enough of Fulani terrorism on hapless Nigerians.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by ayatt(m): 10:19pm
buffalowings:
Mr English
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 10:19pm
Left. \ Right.
1.Don D. \ 1. Pace setter.
2.East. \ 2. West
3.Enugu. \ 3. Lagos
Still on still,am a proud Igbo man
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:20pm
Two working governors
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Beremx(f): 10:22pm
bankyblue:who is talking about being far ahead?
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Kashbwoyjnr: 10:22pm
resurgentxtian4:we can't unite with cowards
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by pukeh: 10:23pm
Nigerian Immigration Officers, This Must Stop In 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk46rnOuIcY
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Ifesinachi22(m): 10:26pm
I said this earlier today. This man is going to be the next Igbo president. He's a smart politician
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by sinola(m): 10:27pm
MissEdified:abeg,ambode try and teach him how to develop his state....he doesnt know anything
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Mynightmare: 10:29pm
Game recognizes game
|Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:30pm
Nogodye:Obviously you didn't put on glasses � on
Nigerians Know Masters Of ‘settlement’ – Jonathan ! / Opposition Parties, Acn Bicker Over Calls For Fashola’s Resignation ! / Jonathan In N2m For Each Delegate Controversy
Viewing this topic: Jerryojozy(m), omoluka(m), bostonj, ArchBuild, mikhail777, ede1(m), CHOPUP411(m), Ikegift4real(m), Noble1992, BafanaBafana, likethat(m), successgroup(m), agadez007(m), neyop85(m), ebikay, Johnrake69, yemisat, vaca1, Hisxellency and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6