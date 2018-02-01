₦airaland Forum

Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 8:46pm
Lagos state Governor, Dr Akinwunmi Ambode‏ paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Lion Building, Government House, Independence Layout, Enugu.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-gov-ambode-visits-enugu-state.html

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:50pm
Men of Excellent...Ride on

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Beremx(f): 8:53pm
The two governors can pass for twins. They look so much alike. grin

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by georjay(m): 9:19pm
collabo

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Izuogu1(m): 10:11pm
Cool
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Built2last: 10:12pm
The handshake accross the Niger is yielding dividends.
The only reason Northern Nigeria has ruined this country and keeps ruling over the south is lack of unity.

More of this is needed. We must unite and determine our own destiny.

How can slaves be on horses while princess walk. Aberration

See the two young governors and you people gave us a 90 year old who doesn't know what an operating system mean to lead us. And some people say out of 180 million people, there is no young mind to lead us. E no go better for anybody that wants to subject us to another 4 years of penury and deprivation

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Kashbwoyjnr: 10:12pm
Izuogu1:
Cool
afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:12pm
Interesting. ......
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Agbaletu: 10:12pm
Beremx:
The two governors can pass for twins. They look so much alike. grin
You are right.
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by buffalowings: 10:12pm
Enugu citizens is a a good governor
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by arizonababa: 10:13pm
Good
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Izuogu1(m): 10:13pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it
ok

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 10:13pm
afonja and IPOB, flat heads and cone heads oya make una continue una fight while una governors continue to dey flex untop una flat heads and cone heads

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by bedspread: 10:13pm
It's Welcome
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by nonut: 10:13pm
Politicians are gearing up for 2019.
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:13pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it
See them
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:15pm
Ambode looks like someone that has Igbo blood flowing inside him.




Let's Use The Flatness Of His Head As A Case Study
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 10:16pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it

Go use your bigotry to cash out in the bank Na

ode

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 10:17pm
Enugu state is the only Eastern state u will visit and truly see that both their past governor(Chime) worked and the present governor is silently working. Not this 419 Rochas.

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by youngshegoal(m): 10:18pm
nice one ,ride on
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 10:18pm
Beremx:
The two governors can pass for twins. They look so much alike. grin

What dose light have to do with darkness? Ambode is far ahead. Pls
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by resurgentxtian4: 10:19pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
afonja can never look alike with blessed igbos, no matter how you twist it

You must be an impostor. Hausas are now disguising as southerners online to instigate hate amongs brothers on the social media.

Buhari must leave aso rock in 2019.

Enough of Fulani terrorism on hapless Nigerians.

Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by ayatt(m): 10:19pm
buffalowings:
Enugu citizens is a a good governor


Mr English
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 10:19pm
Left. \ Right.

1.Don D. \ 1. Pace setter.
2.East. \ 2. West
3.Enugu. \ 3. Lagos


Still on still,am a proud Igbo man
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:20pm
Two working governors
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Beremx(f): 10:22pm
bankyblue:


What dose light have to do with darkness? Ambode is far ahead. Pls
who is talking about being far ahead?
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Kashbwoyjnr: 10:22pm
resurgentxtian4:


You must be an impostor. Hausas are now disguising as southerners online to instigate hate amongs brothers on the social media.

Buhari must leave aso rock in 2019.

Enough of Fulani terrorism on hapless Nigerians.
we can't unite with cowards
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by pukeh: 10:23pm
grin grin grin
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Ifesinachi22(m): 10:26pm
I said this earlier today. This man is going to be the next Igbo president. He's a smart politician
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by sinola(m): 10:27pm
MissEdified:
Lagos state Governor, Dr Akinwunmi Ambode‏ paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Lion Building, Government House, Independence Layout, Enugu.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-gov-ambode-visits-enugu-state.html


abeg,ambode try and teach him how to develop his state....he doesnt know anything
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Mynightmare: 10:29pm
Game recognizes game
Re: Ambode Visits Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor (Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:30pm
Nogodye:
Men of Excellent...Ride on
Obviously you didn't put on glasses � on

Nigerians Know Masters Of ‘settlement’ – Jonathan ! / Opposition Parties, Acn Bicker Over Calls For Fashola’s Resignation ! / Jonathan In N2m For Each Delegate Controversy

