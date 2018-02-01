Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki (7903 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Senate President Bukola Saraki in a recent letter to the top lawmaker on the lingering crisis in Benue and other states in central Nigeria.



In the January 25 letter addressed to Mr. Saraki, Mr. Buhari enumerated the actions so far taken by his government towards resolving the crisis that has left hundreds dead within the past one month alone.



The president said his government has taken a series of actions that included ordering security chiefs to move to the epicentre of the crisis while senior cabinet officials were asked to find political solutions where possible.



Mr. Saraki had earlier last month led the Senate to reach a string of strongly-worded resolutions about the crisis and the failings or outright inability of the Buhari administration to forestall it.



The lawmakers’ resolutions followed the spate of killings in Benue State, including the January 1 suspected herdsmen rampage that left more than 70 villagers dead and the January 8 killings of police officers in the state.



On Wednesday, Governor Samuel Ortom imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew following police’s confirmation that seven Fulani travellers had been lynched and set alight in Gboko, an industrial town about 90 kilometres southeast of Makurdi, the state capital.



After listing all his interventions, which ranged from a deployment of special forces and a broad-based consultation with key parties to the violence, Mr. Buhari said it was wrong for the Senate to accuse him of doing too little about the crisis.



“To infer, therefore that nothing has been done is incorrect,” Mr. Buhari told Mr. Saraki in the letter which was read on the floor of the Senate Thursday. “The police are strenuously working to apprehend the rest of the culprits of these heartless killings.”



A spokesperson for Mr. Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, declined comments about the president’s jab at his principal Thursday evening.



“There is no question I can take on that,” Mr. Olaniyonu said. “The letter was read on the floor of the Senate and the appropriate response has been issued.”



The president first ordered the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris to move to Benue in the second week of January, a directive he emphasised in his letter to Mr. Saraki.



“Furthermore, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to relocate to Benue State, redeploy forces to the most sensitive areas.



“The Federal Government is initiating additional measures to address these and other security challenges, alleviate the consequences of these attacks and forestall reoccurrence,” the president said.



Still, the president said, key elements of the Senate’s resolutions would be looked into for prompt action.



“The Senate Resolutions itemised in your letter will be taken into consideration and I am instructing all relevant MDAs to factor them in their work,” the president said in the letter which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina Thursday afternoon.

.And people are expecting Buhari's government protection in this self-inflicted carnage? To your tents Oh Nigerians. Why will it be correct since foolanis are his bloody kinsmen.And people are expecting Buhari's government protection in this self-inflicted carnage? To your tents Oh Nigerians. 12 Likes

its glaring for all to see with the continuous killings that the govt. isn't doing enough in solving this crisis, me thinks this has gone beyond the control of the police if they really want to end this crisis. 8 Likes 1 Share

the guy who did not have a voice to condemn the killings of 73 people in benue is now telling someone else how wrong he is. 17 Likes

Stop the plenty prayers for the Nation and go get your PVC.

Inec counts votes not prayer points 12 Likes 1 Share

I just can't wait for 2019 to come so that all this buhari wahala will just end 3 Likes 1 Share

You send police to fight terrorist while army and soldiers are sent to fight unharmed protesters. Who is buhari deceiving? 18 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish! You know what you ought to do , do it rightly! 1 Like

He may say that to the Press but Nigerians all know the truth that Buhari single-handedly ordered the not just the Police but soldiers to go after a man that merely say words without carrying a matchete to kill and maim his supporters and the Niger-Deltans. If this havoc were carried out below the Niger belt or by any other ethnic group outside the Fulani, you can only imagine what would have been left of the Community not just the killers.



We know better because there let loose a flood of soldiers when two of the herdsmen were killed just few days after the Fulani killed over 73 persons and not even a Civil Defence or Boys' Scout was sent. 3 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:





Anu mpama Anu mpama 2 Likes

Its getting interested. 1 Like

Buhari, your opinion don't count anymore.



You don't enumerate your actions taken. If you do, it will speak and not enumerated.



Did you enumerate actions taken on IPOB? 3 Likes

A President that values cows than Human beings.....



Pmb is Highly Incompetent and a Successful Failed Failure 2 Likes

PMB still dey talk 2 Likes



PMB is not a listening president! He's not even planning to change and that's so sad! Really sad 2 Likes

Tot dead men tell no tales 1 Like

When this guy wins in 2019, he's going to Bleep a lot of people up 1 Like



Ov course he has being working on it... rubbish Ov course he has being working on it... rubbish 1 Like

obedugo:

I just can't wait for 2019 to come so that all this buhari wahala will just end hehehe hehehe 1 Like

So Bubu, na your own come correct. Blood suckers 1 Like

iyamALBEN:

Stop the plenty prayers for the Nation and go get your PVC.

Inec counts votes not prayer points 1 Like

Na wa o when will PMB really convince? It appears the house needs more convincing

Now na letter writing d govt wan start?

Tomorrow, osibanjo go write essay. Yeye

1.Benue is too far for you to visit when over 70 people were killed due insecurity,But can Jet off to Adisababa.

2.You will better reserve your voice for something else than condemn the Killing on national TV or dailies.

3.You will rather deployed Army on the Ipob than Benue,Police can handle Benue,it's not a big deal.

4.Ipob is better name a terrorist organisation,such name doesn't befits the herdsmen :They're God fearing people.



I wish your Yussuf quick recovery,but remember those people killed in Benue are some people's Yussuf too...

Mad man 1 Like

Self protection should be encouraged as the Fulani killer headsmen are above the law 1 Like

A common tactics used in solving the problem of terrorism is advanced intelligence. If you don't know who the sponsors of this Herdsmen are, where they get their weapons and how they operate. I guess the I.G will just be rotating to the crime scene every week.





What happens to advance intelligence report? So, our DSS or whatever they are called can't give intelligence report any longer? Besides, why is it that not a single herdsman has been captured and tried?



Or Buhari's common sense hasn't told him that if he doesn't proclaim them a terrorist group and treat them as such this nonsense wouldn't stop? It's either Buhari is utter clueless or he has a hand in this nonsense. Either way, he is to blame.



2019 should come quickly abeg! Can't wait to send this Old man back to his farm in Daura where he rightfully belong.