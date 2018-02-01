₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:54pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Senate President Bukola Saraki in a recent letter to the top lawmaker on the lingering crisis in Benue and other states in central Nigeria.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257354-benue-killings-observations-incorrect-buhari-tells-saraki.html
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Paperwhite(m): 8:55pm
Why will it be correct since foolanis are his bloody kinsmen .And people are expecting Buhari's government protection in this self-inflicted carnage? To your tents Oh Nigerians.
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Olalan(m): 8:59pm
its glaring for all to see with the continuous killings that the govt. isn't doing enough in solving this crisis, me thinks this has gone beyond the control of the police if they really want to end this crisis.
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by bloodmoneyspita: 9:00pm
the guy who did not have a voice to condemn the killings of 73 people in benue is now telling someone else how wrong he is.
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by iyamALBEN(m): 9:01pm
Stop the plenty prayers for the Nation and go get your PVC.
Inec counts votes not prayer points
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by obedugo(m): 9:04pm
I just can't wait for 2019 to come so that all this buhari wahala will just end
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by magoo10(m): 9:08pm
You send police to fight terrorist while army and soldiers are sent to fight unharmed protesters. Who is buhari deceiving?
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Beremx(f): 9:12pm
Rubbish! You know what you ought to do , do it rightly!
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by psucc(m): 9:17pm
He may say that to the Press but Nigerians all know the truth that Buhari single-handedly ordered the not just the Police but soldiers to go after a man that merely say words without carrying a matchete to kill and maim his supporters and the Niger-Deltans. If this havoc were carried out below the Niger belt or by any other ethnic group outside the Fulani, you can only imagine what would have been left of the Community not just the killers.
We know better because there let loose a flood of soldiers when two of the herdsmen were killed just few days after the Fulani killed over 73 persons and not even a Civil Defence or Boys' Scout was sent.
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by imhotep: 9:20pm
BeeBeeOoh:Anu mpama
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by joinnow: 10:10pm
Its getting interested.
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Built2last: 10:21pm
Buhari, your opinion don't count anymore.
You don't enumerate your actions taken. If you do, it will speak and not enumerated.
Did you enumerate actions taken on IPOB?
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by ezex(m): 10:22pm
Ok
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by bedspread: 10:22pm
A President that values cows than Human beings.....
Pmb is Highly Incompetent and a Successful Failed Failure
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by lonelydora(m): 10:22pm
PMB still dey talk
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by pukeh: 10:22pm
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by ammyluv2002(f): 10:23pm
PMB is not a listening president! He's not even planning to change and that's so sad! Really sad
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by MorataFC: 10:23pm
Ok
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by oshe11(m): 10:24pm
Tot dead men tell no tales
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Fesomu(m): 10:24pm
When this guy wins in 2019, he's going to Bleep a lot of people up
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Bossontop(m): 10:24pm
Ov course he has being working on it... rubbish
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by MorataFC: 10:25pm
obedugo:hehehe
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by soonest(f): 10:26pm
So Bubu, na your own come correct. Blood suckers
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by ezex(m): 10:26pm
iyamALBEN:
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Activeman391(m): 10:28pm
Na wa o when will PMB really convince? It appears the house needs more convincing
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by mejai(m): 10:29pm
Now na letter writing d govt wan start?
Tomorrow, osibanjo go write essay. Yeye
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by pol23: 10:29pm
Okay.
1.Benue is too far for you to visit when over 70 people were killed due insecurity,But can Jet off to Adisababa.
2.You will better reserve your voice for something else than condemn the Killing on national TV or dailies.
3.You will rather deployed Army on the Ipob than Benue,Police can handle Benue,it's not a big deal.
4.Ipob is better name a terrorist organisation,such name doesn't befits the herdsmen :They're God fearing people.
I wish your Yussuf quick recovery,but remember those people killed in Benue are some people's Yussuf too...
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by pol23: 10:29pm
Mad man
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by smogup: 10:30pm
Self protection should be encouraged as the Fulani killer headsmen are above the law
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Evathyst(f): 10:31pm
A common tactics used in solving the problem of terrorism is advanced intelligence. If you don't know who the sponsors of this Herdsmen are, where they get their weapons and how they operate. I guess the I.G will just be rotating to the crime scene every week.
What happens to advance intelligence report? So, our DSS or whatever they are called can't give intelligence report any longer? Besides, why is it that not a single herdsman has been captured and tried?
Or Buhari's common sense hasn't told him that if he doesn't proclaim them a terrorist group and treat them as such this nonsense wouldn't stop? It's either Buhari is utter clueless or he has a hand in this nonsense. Either way, he is to blame.
2019 should come quickly abeg! Can't wait to send this Old man back to his farm in Daura where he rightfully belong.
|Re: Benue Killings: Your Observations Are Incorrect - PMB Tells Saraki by Mynightmare: 10:31pm
God punish buhari and his supporters
