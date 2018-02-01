₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Lagos state magistrate court has now ordered Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Linda Ikeji not to air King Tonto Reality TV Show until the case is settled in court.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by FvckLyn: 9:48pm
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by eezeribe(m): 9:48pm
OK
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Colleverage: 9:49pm
hmm make I catch this gal wetin I go do am ehn e no go fit sh!t well for a week
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ishilove: 9:54pm
Good. As long as this man pays child support he has a right to be included in any major decision affecting that innocent child.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by LesbianBoy(m): 9:56pm
Ishilove:
And if he is not paying child support?
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Snow02(m): 9:59pm
the only way I would watch this show is if there's nudity from tonto I want to see her newly acquired body
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ishilove: 10:00pm
LesbianBoy:Then he can kiss my hairy ass for all I care
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by LesbianBoy(m): 10:06pm
Ishilove:
Jesu! So your ass is hairy? Yuck...o ja mi la ra je!
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by roarik(f): 10:07pm
king tonto,the drama queen herself
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ishilove: 10:21pm
LesbianBoy:Yep. The hair is thick, black and curly. You can even plait shuku and base with 'em
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Bossontop(m): 10:35pm
Dis pipu mata no dey eva finish nii
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by JusticePlanet: 10:35pm
ehen
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:35pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Spartanville(m): 10:36pm
Tontolet
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by letusbepieces: 10:36pm
On top her own son again?
Abeg Tonto go bring your own court paper from Rivers State.
This country is just useless.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by holluwai(m): 10:37pm
Some people have turn this thread to salon to plait shuku
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by ayatt(m): 10:37pm
Ishilove:
hahahahahaha
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by MrMcJay(m): 10:37pm
Let her feature her own family members let's see how she was before Churchill upgraded her.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by xmanco42: 10:38pm
fg
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by MrMcJay(m): 10:38pm
Ishilove:
Tonto wants the money but wants to shut out the source of the money. Ironically, even if the court is to make an order for an allowance to be paid Tonto for Andre's upkeep, it would be one ridiculous amount.
This is Nigeria, the rules are quite different from what we watch on TV.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:38pm
This churchill na correct guy.. Na dat innocent pikin dem wan use do reality show?
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by MrMcJay(m): 10:39pm
letusbepieces:
This is the law, the better lawyers win.
If you like, go and obtain one London-used judgement from Bakassi, Okrika or Ambazonia, na you sabi. On appeal, it would be thrown out like bath water.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Bayajidda1: 10:41pm
Huh
How did I get here?
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Philinho(m): 10:42pm
Waiting for the feminist
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Andrewgame42: 10:42pm
Good...father
Before you know it , that boy will turn to all this yeye celebrities . might even have baby mama before the age of 15.....
Let me join the poster above me and wait for feminists ... And the other two up there talking about hairy ass ... I greet una two
Meanwhile
Sai baba till 2023
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by mema900: 10:42pm
letusbepieces:
I know say nah one useless slay queen get this account
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ifesinachi22(m): 10:42pm
And this made a front page. When will my own thread make a front page?
I want to make a front page, God help me
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by histemple: 10:43pm
The need for lawyers to be extremely meticulous cannot be over emphasized. Imagine spelling Ikeji as IKEJA.
Linda can decided not to appear because of wrong service. The process was not served on her.
Little things matter a lot in the law court.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by stano2(m): 10:47pm
The man is right.
|Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:50pm
I Hope She Gets Victory
