Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by caroboy(m): 9:46pm
A Lagos state magistrate court has now ordered Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Linda Ikeji not to air King Tonto Reality TV Show until the case is settled in court.

It was reported that the court banned them from airing, showing, disseminating or broadcasting, either through television, blogs or the Internet the person, name, face, image, likeness or picture of King Andre Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show produced by Linda Ikeji Media pending the hearing of the
originating motion in the suit. The injunction was reportedly given on the 31st of January.


Recall that the father of the boy, Olakunle Churchill, went to court to protect him from undue indecent exposure and exploitation by the
mother for personal gain and fame. Churchill approached the court to seek for an injunction which puts a stop to the respondent from featuring King Andrea in the programme in any capacity as he is regarded a minor not fit to make decision for himself.
Justice P. A Adekomaiya of Lagos Magistrate Court has ordered the issuance of the verdict to the parties involved as Linda Ikeji Media copy was pasted at the gate of her studio.

The decision of the court is a legal victory for the applicant King Andrea filed on behalf of his father to save the kid of any embarrassment in future.

In the lawsuit filed at at the family court of the Lagos State Magistrate court, over the Reality TV Show being produced by Linda Ikeji Media Limited and featuring their son King Andre, Mr. Olakunle Churchill argued that he is only protecting his son’s rights as captured under the Child Rights Law of Lagos State.

According to him, Tonto Dikeh who will be exposing the life and times of their son at a period when he cannot make a decision for himself, is only doing that for financial gain and he wouldn’t allow that to happen.

source: http://www.peternewsonline.tk/2018/02/court-bans--from-airing-king.html

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by FvckLyn: 9:48pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by eezeribe(m): 9:48pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Colleverage: 9:49pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ishilove: 9:54pm
Good. As long as this man pays child support he has a right to be included in any major decision affecting that innocent child.

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by LesbianBoy(m): 9:56pm
Ishilove:
Good. As long as this man pays child support he has a right to be included in any major decision affecting that innocent child.

And if he is not paying child support? angry
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Snow02(m): 9:59pm
the only way I would watch this show is if there's nudity from tonto I want to see her newly acquired body
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ishilove: 10:00pm
LesbianBoy:


And if he is not paying child support? angry
Then he can kiss my hairy ass for all I care angry
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by LesbianBoy(m): 10:06pm
Ishilove:

Then he can kiss my hairy ass for all I care angry

Jesu! So your ass is hairy? Yuck...o ja mi la ra je! angry angry angry angry

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by roarik(f): 10:07pm
king tonto,the drama queen herself
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ishilove: 10:21pm
LesbianBoy:


Jesu! So your ass is hairy? Yuck...o ja mi la ra je! angry angry angry angry
Yep. The hair is thick, black and curly. You can even plait shuku and base with 'em cheesy

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Bossontop(m): 10:35pm
Dis pipu mata no dey eva finish nii

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by JusticePlanet: 10:35pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:35pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Spartanville(m): 10:36pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by letusbepieces: 10:36pm
On top her own son again?


Abeg Tonto go bring your own court paper from Rivers State.


This country is just useless.

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by holluwai(m): 10:37pm
Some people have turn this thread to salon to plait shuku undecided
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by ayatt(m): 10:37pm
Ishilove:

Yep. The hair is thick, black and curly. You can even plait shuku and base with 'em cheesy

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by MrMcJay(m): 10:37pm
Let her feature her own family members let's see how she was before Churchill upgraded her.

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by xmanco42: 10:38pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by MrMcJay(m): 10:38pm
Ishilove:
Good. As long as this man pays child support he has a right to be included in any major decision affecting that innocent child.

Tonto wants the money but wants to shut out the source of the money. Ironically, even if the court is to make an order for an allowance to be paid Tonto for Andre's upkeep, it would be one ridiculous amount.

This is Nigeria, the rules are quite different from what we watch on TV.

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:38pm
This churchill na correct guy.. Na dat innocent pikin dem wan use do reality show?

Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by MrMcJay(m): 10:39pm
letusbepieces:
On top her own son again?

Abeg Tonto go bring your own court paper from Rivers State.

This country is just useless.

This is the law, the better lawyers win.

If you like, go and obtain one London-used judgement from Bakassi, Okrika or Ambazonia, na you sabi. On appeal, it would be thrown out like bath water.
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Bayajidda1: 10:41pm
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Philinho(m): 10:42pm
Waiting for the feminist
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Andrewgame42: 10:42pm
Good...father
Before you know it , that boy will turn to all this yeye celebrities . might even have baby mama before the age of 15.....

Let me join the poster above me and wait for feminists ... And the other two up there talking about hairy ass ... I greet una two

Meanwhile
Sai baba till 2023
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by mema900: 10:42pm
letusbepieces:
On top her own son again?


Abeg Tonto go bring your own court paper from Rivers State.


This country is just useless.

I know say nah one useless slay queen get this account
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Ifesinachi22(m): 10:42pm
And this made a front page. When will my own thread make a front page?
I want to make a front page, God help me
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by histemple: 10:43pm
The need for lawyers to be extremely meticulous cannot be over emphasized. Imagine spelling Ikeji as IKEJA.

Linda can decided not to appear because of wrong service. The process was not served on her.

Little things matter a lot in the law court.
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by stano2(m): 10:47pm
The man is right.
Re: Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:50pm
I Hope She Gets Victory

