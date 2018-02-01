Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Court Bars Tonto Dikeh From Featuring Son, Andre On "King Tonto" Reality Show (4584 Views)

A Lagos state magistrate court has now ordered Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Linda Ikeji not to air King Tonto Reality TV Show until the case is settled in court.



It was reported that the court banned them from airing, showing, disseminating or broadcasting, either through television, blogs or the Internet the person, name, face, image, likeness or picture of King Andre Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show produced by Linda Ikeji Media pending the hearing of the

originating motion in the suit. The injunction was reportedly given on the 31st of January.





Recall that the father of the boy, Olakunle Churchill, went to court to protect him from undue indecent exposure and exploitation by the

mother for personal gain and fame. Churchill approached the court to seek for an injunction which puts a stop to the respondent from featuring King Andrea in the programme in any capacity as he is regarded a minor not fit to make decision for himself.

Justice P. A Adekomaiya of Lagos Magistrate Court has ordered the issuance of the verdict to the parties involved as Linda Ikeji Media copy was pasted at the gate of her studio.



The decision of the court is a legal victory for the applicant King Andrea filed on behalf of his father to save the kid of any embarrassment in future.



In the lawsuit filed at at the family court of the Lagos State Magistrate court, over the Reality TV Show being produced by Linda Ikeji Media Limited and featuring their son King Andre, Mr. Olakunle Churchill argued that he is only protecting his son’s rights as captured under the Child Rights Law of Lagos State.



According to him, Tonto Dikeh who will be exposing the life and times of their son at a period when he cannot make a decision for himself, is only doing that for financial gain and he wouldn’t allow that to happen.

Good. As long as this man pays child support he has a right to be included in any major decision affecting that innocent child. 2 Likes 1 Share

the only way I would watch this show is if there's nudity from tonto I want to see her newly acquired body

king tonto,the drama queen herself

On top her own son again?





Abeg Tonto go bring your own court paper from Rivers State.





This country is just useless. 1 Like

Some people have turn this thread to salon to plait shuku

Let her feature her own family members let's see how she was before Churchill upgraded her. 2 Likes

Tonto wants the money but wants to shut out the source of the money. Ironically, even if the court is to make an order for an allowance to be paid Tonto for Andre's upkeep, it would be one ridiculous amount.



This churchill na correct guy.. Na dat innocent pikin dem wan use do reality show? 1 Like

This is the law, the better lawyers win.



Waiting for the feminist

Good...father

Before you know it , that boy will turn to all this yeye celebrities . might even have baby mama before the age of 15.....



Let me join the poster above me and wait for feminists ... And the other two up there talking about hairy ass ... I greet una two



I know say nah one useless slay queen get this account I know say nah one useless slay queen get this account

The need for lawyers to be extremely meticulous cannot be over emphasized. Imagine spelling Ikeji as IKEJA.



Linda can decided not to appear because of wrong service. The process was not served on her.



Little things matter a lot in the law court.

The man is right.