|Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 8:25pm
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was in Kano today for the wedding of one of his aides and he was welcomed by a crowd of loving loyalists.
Photos below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-excited-crowd-welcome-vp.html
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by ehie(f): 8:28pm
Easily excited fellows..pray what is making them so happy,is it the 5k that was promised...it seems hordes are jobless in kano that is why they turn up at the drop of a pin or the opening of an envelope
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by IME1: 8:58pm
You na no dey see who dey the pictures wey they hold for hand?
U see Osinbanjo face for there?
Na only sai Baba they understand and no other.
Many of them are there because of Buhari not Osinbanjo.
Shebi e want settle rift abi he done settle am finish
Ganduje and the other one Kwankwaso
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by veacea: 8:59pm
God bless Osinbajo
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:59pm
President Of Nigeria 2023-2031....
If e pain you too much....Join Late Nnamdi Cownu in his grave...
Idiotic hate Filled Ipob Yoots...
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Alariiwo: 8:59pm
I dare Nnamdi Kanu or any prominent igbo leader to make such triumphant entry in Kano.
Na stone dem go stone am.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 9:00pm
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Treasure1919(f): 9:00pm
..
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 9:01pm
Hmm
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Meajor(m): 9:01pm
Na crowd be that?
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by money121(m): 9:01pm
Ok
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Biety: 9:01pm
Osinbajo is a great man.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by okonja(m): 9:01pm
...2019 loading
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by unbitchable(m): 9:03pm
Anytime I see the faces of multitude Almajiris, i see the willing tools for 2019, with many of their footsoilders yet to arrive from Chad and Niger by August.
A country where a professor is second to an illiterate... shithole country.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:05pm
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Smooyis(m): 9:06pm
Ok weldone. APC needs to do more.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:06pm
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by GentleMoney: 9:06pm
QUOTE: "If you stay out of politics, you will be ruled by your inferiors.."...
Hmmmm
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Abogwara: 9:06pm
EdificationBoss:
5 million votes loading for APC.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:06pm
kwansako whateva his name is a TERRORIST
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by BUHARItesticles: 9:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:You need help, I wonder how you sleep knowing how wicked you are to humanity and how you support this evil government and insult Nnamdi Kanu, though his ideology and mode of operation might be wrong but he refused to be silent in the face of abuse. The wickedness created by this government you blindly worship will forever hurt you and your family.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Godwin978(m): 9:07pm
Alariiwo:weting igbo person go go animal zone go do? Animals in human flesh
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 9:08pm
Wetin dem dey even happy for
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by Millz404(m): 9:08pm
Osibanjo needs to go for presidency in 2019 but thats if buhari...
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by bounty007(m): 9:08pm
Dullardeens...
Don't blame them.. northern curse..
... and you wonder why development has elude them, even with years in power.
Difficult to observe the difference between this ones and BMC's.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by diegwu01: 9:08pm
Nice.! The Man is loved, so is PMB.
With Northern Nigeria's population growth rate at 16% per annum
the 2.5 million votes for PMB in Kano may become 7million in 2019
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:08pm
I bet my breast... most of these guys can't read or write, they are the 4million almajiri kwankwaso deployed from, Mali, Chad & Niger to unseat Jonathan... these are the almajiri that warned him never to step foot in kano... karma is best serve when chilled
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by basic23111: 9:08pm
If only we can put sentiment aside, Nigeria is a great country. We can see ourselves as one Nigeria. But some greedy politicians we not allow us.
|Re: Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:09pm
Suffering and smiling
