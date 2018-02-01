Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crowd Welcomes VP Osinbajo To Kano State (Photos) (13771 Views)

Photos below:





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-excited-crowd-welcome-vp.html Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was in Kano today for the wedding of one of his aides and he was welcomed by a crowd of loving loyalists.Photos below: 2 Likes 1 Share

Easily excited fellows..pray what is making them so happy,is it the 5k that was promised...it seems hordes are jobless in kano that is why they turn up at the drop of a pin or the opening of an envelope 28 Likes 2 Shares

You na no dey see who dey the pictures wey they hold for hand?

U see Osinbanjo face for there?

Na only sai Baba they understand and no other.



Many of them are there because of Buhari not Osinbanjo.



Shebi e want settle rift abi he done settle am finish



Ganduje and the other one Kwankwaso 6 Likes 1 Share

God bless Osinbajo 18 Likes 1 Share

President Of Nigeria 2023-2031....



If e pain you too much....Join Late Nnamdi Cownu in his grave...



Idiotic hate Filled Ipob Yoots... 26 Likes 5 Shares

I dare Nnamdi Kanu or any prominent igbo leader to make such triumphant entry in Kano.



Na stone dem go stone am. 9 Likes 3 Shares

8 Likes 1 Share

Na crowd be that? 1 Like

Osinbajo is a great man. 3 Likes 1 Share

Anytime I see the faces of multitude Almajiris, i see the willing tools for 2019, with many of their footsoilders yet to arrive from Chad and Niger by August.

A country where a professor is second to an illiterate... shithole country. 4 Likes 1 Share

19 Likes 1 Share

5 Likes 2 Shares

Ok weldone. APC needs to do more. 1 Like

QUOTE: "If you stay out of politics, you will be ruled by your inferiors.."...

EdificationBoss:

5 million votes loading for APC. 5 million votes loading for APC. 3 Likes 1 Share

kwansako whateva his name is a TERRORIST kwansako whateva his name is a TERRORIST 3 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

President Of Nigeria 2023-2031....



If e pain you too much....Join Late Nnamdi Cownu in his grave...



Idiotic hate Filled Ipob Yoots... You need help, I wonder how you sleep knowing how wicked you are to humanity and how you support this evil government and insult Nnamdi Kanu, though his ideology and mode of operation might be wrong but he refused to be silent in the face of abuse. The wickedness created by this government you blindly worship will forever hurt you and your family. You need help, I wonder how you sleep knowing how wicked you are to humanity and how you support this evil government and insult Nnamdi Kanu, though his ideology and mode of operation might be wrong but he refused to be silent in the face of abuse. The wickedness created by this government you blindly worship will forever hurt you and your family. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Alariiwo:

I dare Nnamdi Kanu or any prominent igbo leader to make such triumphant entry in Kano.



Na stone dem go stone am. weting igbo person go go animal zone go do? Animals in human flesh weting igbo person go go animal zone go do? Animals in human flesh

Wetin dem dey even happy for

Osibanjo needs to go for presidency in 2019 but thats if buhari... 1 Like

Don't blame them.. northern curse..



... and you wonder why development has elude them, even with years in power.



Difficult to observe the difference between this ones and BMC's. 2 Likes



With Northern Nigeria's population growth rate at 16% per annum

the 2.5 million votes for PMB in Kano may become 7million in 2019



Nice.! The Man is loved, so is PMB.With Northern Nigeria's population growth rate at 16% per annumthe 2.5 million votes for PMB in Kano may become 7million in 2019 4 Likes

I bet my breast... most of these guys can't read or write, they are the 4million almajiri kwankwaso deployed from, Mali, Chad & Niger to unseat Jonathan... these are the almajiri that warned him never to step foot in kano... karma is best serve when chilled 1 Like

If only we can put sentiment aside, Nigeria is a great country. We can see ourselves as one Nigeria. But some greedy politicians we not allow us. 2 Likes