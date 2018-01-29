₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by axcer: 4:33am
Might be on set for a movie role, look at his face they even did make-up for him.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by austin2all: 4:56am
this man was black some years back.
yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by OneCorner: 5:06am
austin2all:
IQ = -2
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:51am
austin2all:lol, i don't remember him being black
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:51am
If i catch the OP....
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by kokoA(m): 10:56am
austin2all:so people still dey use black and white TV ?
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by Threebear(m): 11:01am
Alamesiya 2.0
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by bunmishontelle(f): 11:05am
He looks good
If he were to be a woman, he would be pretty
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 11:05am
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by nkwuocha: 11:06am
Good actor.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by dingbang(m): 11:06am
Lol he really looks it.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by BigBelleControl(m): 11:06am
The difference between looking like a man and woman is simply makeup.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by millionboi2: 11:06am
All for d money
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by Tinalex(f): 11:06am
Bros up there...Jide was never dark.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by nkwuocha: 11:06am
austin2all:
True talk.
I think they deliberately use their wives creams.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by CooperJay: 11:07am
shameless man
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by otunbabadok(m): 11:07am
A
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:07am
Handsome man, as a woman not bad too
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 11:07am
Ok
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by mlenden: 11:08am
Wonderful
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by Benjom(m): 11:08am
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:08am
CooperJay:
How?
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by Olasco93: 11:08am
It's parts of the legitimate ways of making money.
It's all for the Muller.
A Yoruba demon at work.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by wumade: 11:08am
What you just said now is totally uncalled for...just try to make use of your brain always.
quote author=austin2all post=64766909]this man was black some years back.
yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6.[/quote]
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by ask4double(m): 11:09am
Lol
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by Kingbuhari(m): 11:09am
ritualistic gay perfecting his antics
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by benny4wax(m): 11:09am
Talented actor...
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by congorasta: 11:09am
otunbabadok:A for Afonja
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by cosby02(m): 11:10am
austin2all:
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by congorasta: 11:10am
otunbabadok:A for Afonja
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by kokakola: 11:10am
At his age, he is still using his talent to make good money. Some peoples talent is excellence in generating BET9JA code, while others are good at bashing. Whatever talent you have, please just use it/them Positively.
|Re: Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) by DONOCSO(m): 11:11am
Actors Live Everyone's else life and get paid for enjoying themselves.
