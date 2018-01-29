Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jide Kosoko Dressed As A Woman With Makeup (Photo) (3050 Views)

Photo Of Jide Kosoko’s Daughter Sitting On His Laps Goes Viral Online / The Look On The Face Of Jide Kosoko's Son As His Mother Is Buried (Photo) / Henrietta Kosoko's Death: She Is The Third Wife Jide Kosoko Has Lost (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



Might be on set for a movie role, look at his face they even did make-up for him.



https://www.gistmore.com/jide-kosoko-dressing-woman Might be on set for a movie role, look at his face they even did make-up for him.

this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6. 6 Likes

austin2all:

this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6.

IQ = -2 IQ = -2 23 Likes

austin2all:

this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6. lol, i don't remember him being black lol, i don't remember him being black 9 Likes

If i catch the OP.... 5 Likes

austin2all:

this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6. so people still dey use black and white TV ? so people still dey use black and white TV ? 16 Likes 1 Share

Alamesiya 2.0

He looks good

If he were to be a woman, he would be pretty 5 Likes

Good actor. 2 Likes

Lol he really looks it. 1 Like

The difference between looking like a man and woman is simply makeup.

All for d money

Bros up there...Jide was never dark. 4 Likes

austin2all:

this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6.

True talk.

I think they deliberately use their wives creams. True talk.I think they deliberately use their wives creams.

shameless man

A

Handsome man, as a woman not bad too

Ok

Wonderful

CooperJay:

shameless man

How? How?

It's parts of the legitimate ways of making money.

It's all for the Muller.

A Yoruba demon at work.

What you just said now is totally uncalled for...just try to make use of your brain always.





quote author=austin2all post=64766909]this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6.[/quote] 1 Like

Lol

ritualistic gay perfecting his antics

Talented actor...



What will it cost you to be a part of this great opportunity. What do you stand to gain from grabbing this great opportunity. How would you know if you don't ask?



Swiss golden pays my bills.

0-8-1-4-6-5-0-7-9-6-6

(WhatsApp only).

otunbabadok:

A A for Afonja A for Afonja

austin2all:

this man was black some years back.

yoruba and bleaching are like 5 & 6. 1 Like

otunbabadok:

A A for Afonja A for Afonja 1 Like

At his age, he is still using his talent to make good money. Some peoples talent is excellence in generating BET9JA code, while others are good at bashing. Whatever talent you have, please just use it/them Positively.