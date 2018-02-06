Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com (8692 Views)

See Five Evidences That Proves Davido Bought All His Songs, Number 6 Will Shock You

Right from time immemorial, most artiste are always in charge of their song creation. From the recording of lyrics to the final input, the artiste is the executive producer of his work.



However, we’ve witnessed artistes selling songs or co-writing songs for each other. Beyonce bought the smash hit “Irreplaceable” from Neyo, Rihannagot “Diamond” from Sia and the list is endless.



However, back here in Nigeria, the case is different. Most artistes write their songs as these artistes know what it takes after being bred and educated during their early years. But there are artistes who have to rely entirely on the output of their ghostwriters and songwriters for them to make any meaningful music.



Example of such is Davido (No Offence).



Let’s see scenarios where Davido has had to rely on his ghostwriters.



1. AYE







Davido‘s 2014 hit was written by Runtown. Even though Runtown had denied it, everything about the song speaks Runtown.



From the lyrics to the producer which was Tspize, Runtown’s favorite producer, the sing was 100% Runtown hands down.



2. FALL & FIA







For those who don’t know, one of Davido‘s new acts, Peruzzi wrote Fia and Fall.



The reports that went round was that Peruzzi was Davido’s Ghostwriter and Davido decided to make him an integral part of his record label and also give him recognition by signing him to the record label.







3. PERE







We all know the story behind this song. Apparently, while Dammy Kranewas still languishing behind bars in the US, Davido bought the song “Pere” from Dammy Krane.







Dammy Krane had earlier recorded the song with Producer HOD and it was one of those songs in Dammy Krane’s archives but after signing on to DMW and also in a bid to pledge loyalty and stay relevant, he sold the song to Davido.



The song received a mash-up from DJ Mustard and had HOD ranting on Twitter about his loss.







4. GBAGBE OSHI







Originally sang by General Pype and produced by Shizzi, Davido probably heard the song and fell in love with it. He reached out to Pype and offered to pay over a million Naira for the song.



Pype whose career has suffer a bit of recession decided to sell the song to Davido. Davido recorded the entire thing with his frog voice and made it the lead single of his 2016 EP, Son of Mercy.



Few weeks after Davido dropped the song, General Pype decided to release the original version thereby putting Davido into another mess.







5. LIKE DAT







Davido‘s last hit for 2017 “Like Dat” was one of those songs that was slept on in 2017. Most amazing fact is it was written by Tenie TheEntertainer.



Days before it was released, Teniola tweeted that The song was written by her and gave Davido a shout-out for giving her a chance.







6. IF







While many won’t believe this, If was written by Tekno. Produced by Tekno, evidence gives that Tekno Miles wrote IF due to the simplicity of how the song is sung/written.



Tekno has similar songs such as Pana and Diana that contain the simple style as If.



The End!!







With all this pointed out, one really need to ask �



Can Davido Ever Write Any Of His Songs By Himself?

Drop your comments. See More: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/gist/see-five-evidences-proves-davido-bought-songs-number-6-will-shock/ Drop your comments.

Not surprise cause davido has always been a dondy 16 Likes 1 Share

As long as he pays for the music. 44 Likes 1 Share

go buy own naso he easy 11 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

Not surprise cause davido has always been a dondy Intelligent boy/girl, What's your greatest achievement? Intelligent boy/girl, What's your greatest achievement? 42 Likes 2 Shares

I believe number six cause those were the dumbest lyrics I've ever heard and tekno is good at writing dumb lyrics I believe number six cause those were the dumbest lyrics I've ever heard and tekno is good at writing dumb lyrics 10 Likes

OneCorner:

Intelligent boy/girl, What's your greatest achievement? Forget say I be girl I go slap onecorner comot for your body ooo Forget say I be girl I go slap onecorner comot for your body ooo 7 Likes 1 Share

Buy & not stolen it’s win win for everybody. 5 Likes

First of all, buying songs or having a ghost writer is not something that is hidden anymore.



Cardi B's hit song "Bodak Yellow", was written by a rapper called Kodak Black... and Cardi didn't hide the fact that he wrote it. There are hundreds of celebrities in the US who buy lyrics or have ghost writers. It's no big deal.



Now back to Davido. Not everyone has the talent to write a good song & not everyone has the talent to sing. Davido may not be able to write songs, but he has a good ear for music. He knows how to take a lyrics & a beat & turn it to a hit.



Not everyone has the ability to produce hit tracks. But Davido has been doing that like it's child's play. It's not because the lyrics is good. There are some musicians that you'll give those lyrics to but they'll useless it. Take small doctor for example he was the one that brought the slang "if you no get money, hide ya face". But it was Davido that took that slang, put it in a song & it spread like wild fire.



Also, as a ghost writer who wrote the song for Davido, you'd be happy to write another one for him because he's doing good to your lyrics & you can stand up any day and say "I wrote that song for Davido". But if Davido wastes your lyrics, will you want to write for him again? Will you be able to announce to the world that you wrote that song for him?



Even with his cracked voice, his songs still sell. The guy has good ear for music and that's it. 115 Likes 13 Shares

next?

biacan:

Forget say I be girl I go slap onecorner comot for your body ooo Did you just fart? Because you blow me away!

Your eyes are like limpid pools of primordial ooze, and I am the protozoa that wish to swim in their depths.

I have a rare tropical disease which will kill me unless I have sex within d next half hour.

Baby giel, enta my lungu lemme satisfy your kitten Did you just fart? Because you blow me away!Your eyes are like limpid pools of primordial ooze, and I am the protozoa that wish to swim in their depths.I have a rare tropical disease which will kill me unless I have sex within d next half hour.Baby giel, enta my lungu lemme satisfy your kitten 8 Likes

OneCorner:

Intelligent boy/girl, What's your greatest achievement?

he paid so it's nothing 2 Likes

Number 6 everyone is saying tekno wrote it what proof do u have for it? Nobody should say things that's in official. If u work with a producer that's also a singer off course D work will look like his bcs ideas will be put together in D studio. U knw it's not all artists dat write song Everytime. They can listen to D beat and start freestyling on it. Nd tekno can contribute to it there cos he is D producer of D song. Nd op is dat all his songs? davido is a talented artiste regardless, BCS nobody wrote him his first song, like Dami Duri, back when, ekuro and skelewu. at least when he futures in a song nobody writes it for him, he is D baddest remix killer we hv he kills beat. buying songs dose not make u talentless, rather it makes u more talented bcs it's not easy to put it in good shape. Nd make it a big hit. 12 Likes





below is the Wikipedia page of an album released by Beyonce in 2016. Beyonce did not write any song in the entire album.





(Beyonc%25C3%25A9_album)&hl=en-NG



one must not be a song writer to be a singer.



op, you are a novice in the music industry. rubbish. though iam not a fan of all these worldly music but Op, your hatred for Davido is evident in your post.below is the Wikipedia page of an album released by Beyonce in 2016. Beyonce did not write any song in the entire album. https://googleweblight.com/i?u=https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lemonade_ (Beyonc%25C3%25A9_album)&hl=en-NGone must not be a song writer to be a singer.op, you are a novice in the music industry. 15 Likes

LieutenantBOBO:

First of all, buying songs or having a ghost writer is not something that is hidden anymore.



Cardi B's hit song "Bodak Yellow", was written by a rapper called Kodak Black... and Cardi didn't hide the fact that he wrote it. There are hundreds of celebrities in the US who buy lyrics or have ghost writers. It's no big deal.



Now back to Davido. Not everyone has the talent to write a good song & not everyone has the talent to sing. Davido may not be able to write songs, but he has a good ear for music. He knows how to take a lyrics & a beat & turn it to a hit.



Not everyone has the ability to produce hit tracks. But Davido has been doing that like it's child's play. It's not because the lyrics is good. There are some musicians that you'll give those lyrics to but they'll useless it. Take small doctor for example he was the one that brought the slang "if you no get money, hide ya face". But it was Davido that took that slang, put it in a song & it spread like wild fire.



Also, as a ghost writer who wrote the song for Davido, you'd be happy to write another one for him because he's doing good to your lyrics & you can stand up any day and say "I wrote that song for Davido". But if Davido wastes your lyrics, will you want to write for him again? Will you be able to announce to the world that you wrote that song for him?



Even with his cracked voice, his songs still sell. The guy has good ear for music and that's it. 2 Likes



Btw

Visit Personally apart from like that... Yall don't have proof that he bought any song.... Moreover even if he did.... Both parties are cool with it.... Recently we heard burna say he worked on some songs for drake.... Does it takes away the fact that drake is drake. Africa will not move forward if everyone is being myopic..BtwVisit www.donsimonii.com today for your stories, articles and gists... 6 Likes

Well.....he sabi deliver.....that's what matters 2 Likes

Op, kukuma go and buy one so u can graduate from Nairaland front page seeker, do u think it's easy to identify which song to buy? Y didn't Tekno use "IF" as his recent hit song? Go and ask KC and others..... 1 Like

Go buy your own music and sing make we know how many people go buy your music. There is something about David that makes his music a hit and therefore a brand. In fact make dangote start to dey selling akamu imagine the patronage he would enjoy. 2 Likes

Celebs life are mostly nothing but deception

That’s what money can do....

2 Likes 2 Shares

I laugh when people talk down on Davido. If you guys have the same opportunity he has, you won’t even get off your bed in the morning.



Dude is from a rich home but he’s carving a niche for himself not depending on his father’s money yet some people that struggle to drink garri daily will still come and write sh!t.



I don’t know him from Adam but I respect him for trying even when he no get voice. That’s hard work!!!’ 4 Likes

Y

yes you might be right...but looking at it unbiasly, davido is really trying on his own part, in voicing, collaborations, musical energy, stage performances, the list is endless...atleast his hustle is real and he is not hurting anybody....Kudos to him and we wish him more Hits upon Hits this 2018..Amen.... It's going Live On WHATSAPP, On Saturday and Sunday this weekend, LIVE Training On * Cakes * Breads * Small Chops *Meat-pie * Egg Roll * Chicken Pie * Chin Chin...with experts LIVE...Check My Profile For Further Details... 1 Like

He paid for them. So what's the problem here?

at least he no steal am like 2 baba stole Africa Queen