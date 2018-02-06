₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by ipafricaStaff(m): 5:40am
See More: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/gist/see-five-evidences-proves-davido-bought-songs-number-6-will-shock/
Drop your comments.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by biacan(f): 5:43am
Not surprise cause davido has always been a dondy
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by OneCorner: 5:55am
As long as he pays for the music.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by pointstores(m): 5:58am
go buy own naso he easy
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by OneCorner: 5:58am
biacan:Intelligent boy/girl, What's your greatest achievement?
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by Colleverage: 6:01am
I believe number six cause those were the dumbest lyrics I've ever heard and tekno is good at writing dumb lyrics
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by biacan(f): 6:02am
OneCorner:Forget say I be girl I go slap onecorner comot for your body ooo
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by YOUNGELDER1(m): 6:04am
Buy & not stolen it’s win win for everybody.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by LieutenantBOBO: 6:05am
First of all, buying songs or having a ghost writer is not something that is hidden anymore.
Cardi B's hit song "Bodak Yellow", was written by a rapper called Kodak Black... and Cardi didn't hide the fact that he wrote it. There are hundreds of celebrities in the US who buy lyrics or have ghost writers. It's no big deal.
Now back to Davido. Not everyone has the talent to write a good song & not everyone has the talent to sing. Davido may not be able to write songs, but he has a good ear for music. He knows how to take a lyrics & a beat & turn it to a hit.
Not everyone has the ability to produce hit tracks. But Davido has been doing that like it's child's play. It's not because the lyrics is good. There are some musicians that you'll give those lyrics to but they'll useless it. Take small doctor for example he was the one that brought the slang "if you no get money, hide ya face". But it was Davido that took that slang, put it in a song & it spread like wild fire.
Also, as a ghost writer who wrote the song for Davido, you'd be happy to write another one for him because he's doing good to your lyrics & you can stand up any day and say "I wrote that song for Davido". But if Davido wastes your lyrics, will you want to write for him again? Will you be able to announce to the world that you wrote that song for him?
Even with his cracked voice, his songs still sell. The guy has good ear for music and that's it.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by dayo2me(m): 6:06am
next?
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by OneCorner: 6:13am
biacan:Did you just fart? Because you blow me away!
Your eyes are like limpid pools of primordial ooze, and I am the protozoa that wish to swim in their depths.
I have a rare tropical disease which will kill me unless I have sex within d next half hour.
Baby giel, enta my lungu lemme satisfy your kitten
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by Nogodye(m): 6:29am
OneCorner:
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by wittyt98(m): 6:33am
he paid so it's nothing
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by mayweather145: 6:40am
Number 6 everyone is saying tekno wrote it what proof do u have for it? Nobody should say things that's in official. If u work with a producer that's also a singer off course D work will look like his bcs ideas will be put together in D studio. U knw it's not all artists dat write song Everytime. They can listen to D beat and start freestyling on it. Nd tekno can contribute to it there cos he is D producer of D song. Nd op is dat all his songs? davido is a talented artiste regardless, BCS nobody wrote him his first song, like Dami Duri, back when, ekuro and skelewu. at least when he futures in a song nobody writes it for him, he is D baddest remix killer we hv he kills beat. buying songs dose not make u talentless, rather it makes u more talented bcs it's not easy to put it in good shape. Nd make it a big hit.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by DjAndroid: 7:55am
rubbish. though iam not a fan of all these worldly music but Op, your hatred for Davido is evident in your post.
below is the Wikipedia page of an album released by Beyonce in 2016. Beyonce did not write any song in the entire album.
https://googleweblight.com/i?u=https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lemonade_(Beyonc%25C3%25A9_album)&hl=en-NG
one must not be a song writer to be a singer.
op, you are a novice in the music industry.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by johnbuck81(m): 8:18am
LieutenantBOBO:
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by donsimoniiblog: 8:46am
Personally apart from like that... Yall don't have proof that he bought any song.... Moreover even if he did.... Both parties are cool with it.... Recently we heard burna say he worked on some songs for drake.... Does it takes away the fact that drake is drake. Africa will not move forward if everyone is being myopic..
Btw
Btw
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by Thatnawtichick(f): 9:34am
Well.....he sabi deliver.....that's what matters
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 9:43am
Op, kukuma go and buy one so u can graduate from Nairaland front page seeker, do u think it's easy to identify which song to buy? Y didn't Tekno use "IF" as his recent hit song? Go and ask KC and others.....
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by wildcatter23(m): 10:18am
Go buy your own music and sing make we know how many people go buy your music. There is something about David that makes his music a hit and therefore a brand. In fact make dangote start to dey selling akamu imagine the patronage he would enjoy.
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by rxmusa(m): 10:20am
Celebs life are mostly nothing but deception
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by holluwai(m): 10:20am
That’s what money can do....
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by xxx55447: 10:21am
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by crisycent: 10:21am
I laugh when people talk down on Davido. If you guys have the same opportunity he has, you won’t even get off your bed in the morning.
Dude is from a rich home but he’s carving a niche for himself not depending on his father’s money yet some people that struggle to drink garri daily will still come and write sh!t.
I don’t know him from Adam but I respect him for trying even when he no get voice. That’s hard work!!!’
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by Holyfield1(m): 10:21am
Y
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by KingsCare: 10:21am
yes you might be right...but looking at it unbiasly, davido is really trying on his own part, in voicing, collaborations, musical energy, stage performances, the list is endless...atleast his hustle is real and he is not hurting anybody....Kudos to him and we wish him more Hits upon Hits this 2018..Amen....
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by Benjom(m): 10:25am
He paid for them. So what's the problem here?
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by Artzdanielsz(m): 10:25am
at least he no steal am like 2 baba stole Africa Queen
|Re: "5 Things That Prove Davido Bought His Songs" - By Ipubliciseafrica.com by free2ryhme: 10:25am
ipafricaStaff:
This can never be news
froggie has a low IQ and he cant give what he doesn't have
This is clearly evident in the noise he call music that he puts out there
