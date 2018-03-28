₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by gistyinka(m): 6:58pm
It's no more news that popular Nigerian blogger and media entrepreneur Linda Ikeji has finally left the spinsterhood, as she finally got hooked up by her former boyfriend, according to several media reports. The news all started as a rumour until the duo of her sisters Sandra & Laura Ikeji Kanu, alongside with Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham took to social media to announced the long-awaited news.
According to a very reliable source speaking exclsuive to Big Sam of BroadwayTV, Linda Ikeji's husband-to-be used to be her ex-boyfriend. The source further disclsoed that her husband-to-be had relocated back from abroad to Nigeria. The two ex-lovers reconnected again and picked up from where they stopped..
In one of her interview, Linda said that she's single and searching for the Mr. Right, but she placed a price tag on the person that will win her heart. By saying that she's looking for a decent, honest and supporting man, who would let her do what she liked to.
Linda said she wouldn't go on a date with a younger man but she could easily marry a man who earned less. And then suddenly she was spotted with a man much older than her. It was Dan Foster. He is a Black American radio celebrity. He came to live and work in Nigeria.
The notable boyfriend that we know that Linda had been Dan Foster, but they went separate ways after she discovers that he's a married man. Though, Dan gave a shocking interview opening all the secrets of their relationships. He told that Linda loved him very much. But he ‘took her for granted’. He dated two more girls at the same time. Dan didn’t appreciate her feelings much.
He said plenty of interesting and unexpected things. He said that Linda was a nice ‘kid’. He hopes Linda can find someone for her but she must find the right person. Because Ikeji is really into a business she is doing now. He said Linda was and is very honest. Dan thought he wasn’t good enough for her then.
‘I always asked her why me’ – he said. But Linda was really into him. And Dan couldn’t believe that. Unfortunately, he took her for granted. He thought she could easily find some fine model-guy on the runway. But Linda was so serious about Dan. She was in true love with him. But, unfortunately, in the end, it didn’t work out. And the reason was - he took her for granted and he was dating other girls while he was dating her. Dan tried to have relationships in Abuja and in Warri while Linda was in Lagos. He said that it was a nightmare.
Without going further anymore, Who's Linda Ikeji Ex-Boyfriend That She Got Engaged To?
Has Linda Ikeji Finally Off The Market, Who's Her Ex-Boyfriend She Got Engaged To?
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Mutemenot: 6:59pm
Linda news everywhere like MTN everywhere you go
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by savio93(m): 7:15pm
I heard it's Seun....
Please does he meet her reqiurment?
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Uyiii: 7:48pm
aww, awesome. this guy that's amongst the judges of naija got talent show along with Kate Henshaw and the likes.
the guy really resemble ibo man, I think he's from the ibo descendant with hin head like 'I better pass my neighbor generator'.
unam, kedu kordi.. bia neba
I really hope for the best for them because more often than not, these celebrity marriages nor dey synchronize at all.
p.s: but haba naa, these nl bloggers and too much aproko sef, one name na even 'aprokomedia'(see moniker God).
okay no longer bbn now, Linda's engagement is now topping chart.
Linda is now engaged to her long time heartthrob, abeg make we try still engage ourselves with meaningful news in NL.
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by talk2archy: 8:34pm
Come...Mr. man, make i no hear a different story ooooo.
Aunty Lily na my auntyooo. OK.
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by MrRhymes101(m): 8:34pm
If it's not Don Jazzy or Seun, we wee nor takit... Wedding MC
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:35pm
Wetin come concern u for the matter? Aproko
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Follygunners: 8:35pm
I despise arrogance, chest-beating, foolishness, stupidity, poverty-mentality, stinking pvssy amongst other things...
I despise dis lady ehn... Chai..
Make Ryu fireball fall on her...
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by PHC1stBorn(m): 8:35pm
What a stupid question..
Bizzy bodi people, this one from Amadioha is for u
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by ChangetheChange: 8:35pm
Dan Foster
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by krissconnect(m): 8:36pm
Kai, I cant imagine someone hitting my crush Linda so hard that she'll be screaming so loud.. oh lawd, I can't imagine this, oh!
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by KendrickAyomide: 8:36pm
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by ZombieTAMER: 8:36pm
She is engaged to Buhari
Third wife loading
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by PHC1stBorn(m): 8:36pm
Must every personal issue be made public? The mod that posted this shitsss in FP is a harbinger of Ameboism
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Flashh: 8:36pm
You think I care about her life?
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by guywitzerogal(m): 8:36pm
Wat s my own wit whom she s to Bleep
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Jh0wsef(m): 8:36pm
Nigerians are too shallow minded that we leave major problems to chook eye inside person matter. wey don already make am sef
Why should this be a topic on NL?
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Lat1tudeO2: 8:36pm
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Bossontop(m): 8:37pm
Hehe heh. ...
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:37pm
The man am seeing will not make a good husband! I don't have pity foolish village gals with too much nonsense pride! awon eeyan funke akindele
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:38pm
Don Jazzy. The next few months will reveal.
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Hunry: 8:38pm
why is dis stupid analysis making front-page. na wa
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by priceaction: 8:38pm
Nonsense writeups, mumbo jumbo articles. At the end of the day, you are still asking us. Dan foster wey dey manage classic FM, Lagos, and never leave Lagos for any reason, you come dey write about. So na only Dan be her ex, abi? Mumuism.
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by hammer6F: 8:38pm
IF SHE LIKE, MAKE SHE MARRY TONY YAYO...
BLOGGERS MUCH CHOP!
ALL NA STORY... THE TRUTH WILL COME OUT IN THE END.
E STILL FIT BE DON JAZZY SEF.
SHE NEVER MARRY NA ENGAGE.
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by neoapocalypse: 8:38pm
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Monaco2(m): 8:38pm
The fiance must b rich who ever he is, cuz she said she can't marry anyone who has less than 500 million naira in his account so d nigga must b loaded
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by emeijeh(m): 8:38pm
Seun
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by Pavore9: 8:39pm
OP, after the long epistle you still ended it with a question?
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by WAPKOSHCOMNG(m): 8:39pm
he no cencern us now
are you a blogger?
if yes im sorry but why all these our mates are making it big without traffic via adsense....
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by 400billionman: 8:39pm
Mtceew.
|Re: Who Is Linda Ikeji's Ex-Boyfriend She Is Engaged To? by visijo(m): 8:39pm
