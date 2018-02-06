₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by hinwazaka: 5:31pm
The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the destruction of the dens of Boko Haram in Sambisa forestwas made possible by an Igbo man.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/06/igbo-man-defeated-boko-haram-us-gov-shettima/
2 Likes
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by hinwazaka: 5:34pm
OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914
122 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Shayetet13(m): 5:37pm
Interestingly, I am not surprised! When a group of people can build weapons that sustained a conventional war against an already established state and it's numerous foreign allies for four years, what can they not do? Even a sworn enemy(shettima) cannot help but applaud!
113 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:38pm
Igbo kwenu
53 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:38pm
Shettima the bad guy
By tomorrow morning
You will here shettima 2019
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:39pm
Shayetet13:
Spotted
3 Likes
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by BankeSmalls(f): 5:40pm
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:40pm
hinwazaka:
One you lack sense of reasoning
You lack morals
Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state
Baba defeated boko haram
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Shayetet13(m): 5:45pm
sarrki:
what are you spotting living dead(Zombie)? There is an Igbo surgeon who can operate on your brain and deliver you from Zombiesm. if you are interested, let me know. The bills are on me
90 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:46pm
Shayetet13:
Wadata boiz
1 Like
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by hinwazaka: 5:47pm
sarrki:According to Gov Shettima, an Igbo man from Imo state defeated Boko Haram. Bubu was drinking Furo da nunu when this happened
74 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by mrhowoto: 5:47pm
Ok
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Shayetet13(m): 5:50pm
sarrki:
This Zombie has gone into relapse. I was thinking the herdsmen treatment was working. how wrong I was!
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by ruggedised: 5:52pm
sarrki:coming from a patriotic bigot
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by ruggedised: 5:53pm
sarrki:coming from a patriotic bigot
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 5:54pm
I-g-b-o a-m-a-k-a
cc lzaa sarrki alariiwo ngeneukwenu amarabae resurgentxtian4
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by BankeSmalls(f): 5:54pm
hinwazaka:
If its holding the massive hips of a woman while dancing during owambe parties, look for my SW brothers
40 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Homeboiy: 6:00pm
Eye service
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by TheKingdom: 6:01pm
Propaganda as usual....These “Shettimas” are at war with the Biafran people, simple
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by wayne4loan: 6:19pm
Igbo amaka
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 6:21pm
imhotep:BMC wee not like this o omenka right now
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 6:24pm
LZAA:Please why is omenka / omenkalives so quiet nowadays?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 6:27pm
imhotep:must be the idp camp tinz
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 6:28pm
LZAA:Let me go and prepare evening akamu for him
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by buhariguy(m): 7:03pm
That is why I like Igbo people, not like those idiotic pigs of Biafra.
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not see where shettima said 20 local government out of 27 local government Were under idiotic pigs of Biafra New supreme leader shekau.
Buhari is the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria.
Buhari till 2023
1 Like
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 7:10pm
sarrki:
2 Likes
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 7:13pm
sarrki:Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state bro read what u wrote and relate it to the present situatuon cc imhotep
2 Likes
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by usba: 7:17pm
hinwazaka:
How are we sure you were not one of the Ipob that insults brave Igbo men working in the Nigerian Army?
1 Like
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 7:23pm
LZAA:Sarrki finds it hard to accept the simple truth that "Igbo amaka"
17 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by ihitenansa: 7:27pm
anything u leave in the hands of an igboman is assured. give an igboman 100k,.. in 2yrs he will gv u millions, while keeping millions more for himself..
we all knw why nigeria is still wobbling, despite oil and lots other resources,dont we?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by DerideGull(m): 7:34pm
sarrki:
I am very sure you do not know one Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Alariiwo: 7:37pm
Is that so??
Let him produce Kanu to face his trials, then we can cheer him.
For now, he is only doing the job he gets paid for with tax payers money.
