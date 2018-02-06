Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima (15427 Views)

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the destruction of the dens of Boko Haram in Sambisa forestwas made possible by an Igbo man.



The Governor said this during a town hall meeting for the militaryand security agencies at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Monday.



Shettima further thanked the Buhari-led administration for making sure that peace finally returns to Borno state.



He urged all Nigerians to join hands in supporting the Federal Government and the military to end Boko Haram completely.



“This is a great day; a day for celebration. Four years ago, 20 of the 27 local government areasof the state were under the control of Boko Haram.



“Then, the only accessible road to Maiduguri was Kano-Maiduguri Road. If there are any people who are the greatest beneficiaries of this feat, it is Borno State.



“Interestingly, this accomplishments were made possible by an Igbo from Mbaise,Imo State. The Operation Lafia Dole has been able to penetrate all corners of Sambisa Forest and chased Boko Haram away.”

http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/06/igbo-man-defeated-boko-haram-us-gov-shettima/ 2 Likes

OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914 122 Likes 14 Shares

Interestingly, I am not surprised! When a group of people can build weapons that sustained a conventional war against an already established state and it's numerous foreign allies for four years, what can they not do? Even a sworn enemy(shettima) cannot help but applaud! 113 Likes 11 Shares

Igbo kwenu 53 Likes 8 Shares

Shettima the bad guy



By tomorrow morning



You will here shettima 2019 9 Likes 1 Share

Shayetet13:

I am not surprised!

Spotted Spotted 3 Likes

hinwazaka:

OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914

One you lack sense of reasoning



You lack morals



Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state



Baba defeated boko haram One you lack sense of reasoningYou lack moralsNepotism is the second names for enemies of the stateBaba defeated boko haram 5 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:





Spotted

what are you spotting living dead(Zombie)? There is an Igbo surgeon who can operate on your brain and deliver you from Zombiesm. if you are interested, let me know. The bills are on me what are you spotting living dead(Zombie)? There is an Igbo surgeon who can operate on your brain and deliver you from Zombiesm. if you are interested, let me know. The bills are on me 90 Likes 11 Shares

Shayetet13:





what are you spotting living dead(Zombie)? There is an Igbo surgeon who can operate on your brain and deliver you from Zombiesm. if you are interested, let me know. The bills are on me



Wadata boiz Wadata boiz 1 Like

sarrki:





One you lack sense of reasoning



You lack morals



Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state



Baba defeated boko haram



According to Gov Shettima, an Igbo man from Imo state defeated Boko Haram. Bubu was drinking Furo da nunu when this happened According to Gov Shettima, an Igbo man from Imo state defeated Boko Haram. Bubu was drinking Furo da nunu when this happened 74 Likes 11 Shares

Ok

sarrki:







Wadata boiz

This Zombie has gone into relapse. I was thinking the herdsmen treatment was working. how wrong I was! This Zombie has gone into relapse. I was thinking the herdsmen treatment was working. how wrong I was! 30 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:



One you lack sense of reasoning

You lack morals

Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state

Baba defeated boko haram

coming from a patriotic bigot coming from a patriotic bigot 42 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:



One you lack sense of reasoning

You lack morals

Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state

Baba defeated boko haram

coming from a patriotic bigot coming from a patriotic bigot 24 Likes 4 Shares



I-g-b-o a-m-a-k-a



cc lzaa sarrki alariiwo ngeneukwenu amarabae resurgentxtian4 I-g-b-o a-m-a-k-acc lzaa sarrki alariiwo ngeneukwenu amarabae resurgentxtian4 19 Likes 3 Shares

hinwazaka:

OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914

If its holding the massive hips of a woman while dancing during owambe parties, look for my SW brothers If its holding the massive hips of a woman while dancing during owambe parties, look for my SW brothers 40 Likes 7 Shares

Propaganda as usual....These “Shettimas” are at war with the Biafran people, simple 3 Likes 1 Share

Igbo amaka 13 Likes 3 Shares

imhotep:

I-g-b-o a-m-a-k-a

cc lzaa sarrki alariiwo ngeneukwenu amarabae resurgentxtian4 BMC wee not like this o omenka right now BMC wee not like this oomenka right now 23 Likes 4 Shares

LZAA:





BMC wee not like this o

omenka right now Please why is omenka / omenkalives so quiet nowadays? Please why is omenka / omenkalives so quiet nowadays? 19 Likes 2 Shares

imhotep:

Please why is omenka / omenkalives so quiet nowadays? must be the idp camp tinz must be the idp camp tinz 25 Likes 3 Shares

LZAA:





must be the idp camp tinz Let me go and prepare evening akamu for him Let me go and prepare eveningfor him 16 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:



Spotted 2 Likes

sarrki:



Spotted Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state bro read what u wrote and relate it to the present situatuon cc imhotep Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state bro read what u wrote and relate it to the present situatuoncc imhotep 2 Likes

hinwazaka:

OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914



How are we sure you were not one of the Ipob that insults brave Igbo men working in the Nigerian Army? How are we sure you were not one of the Ipob that insults brave Igbo men working in the Nigerian Army? 1 Like

LZAA:



Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state

bro read what u wrote and relate it to the present situatuon

cc imhotep Sarrki finds it hard to accept the simple truth that "Igbo amaka" Sarrki finds it hard to accept the simple truth that "Igbo amaka" 17 Likes 5 Shares

anything u leave in the hands of an igboman is assured. give an igboman 100k,.. in 2yrs he will gv u millions, while keeping millions more for himself..



we all knw why nigeria is still wobbling, despite oil and lots other resources,dont we? 17 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





One you lack sense of reasoning



You lack morals



Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state



Baba defeated boko haram





I am very sure you do not know one Gen. Muhammadu Buhari. I am very sure you do not know one Gen. Muhammadu Buhari. 7 Likes 1 Share