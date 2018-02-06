₦airaland Forum

"Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima

"Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by hinwazaka: 5:31pm
The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the destruction of the dens of Boko Haram in Sambisa forestwas made possible by an Igbo man.

The Governor said this during a town hall meeting for the militaryand security agencies at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Monday.

Shettima further thanked the Buhari-led administration for making sure that peace finally returns to Borno state.

He urged all Nigerians to join hands in supporting the Federal Government and the military to end Boko Haram completely.

“This is a great day; a day for celebration. Four years ago, 20 of the 27 local government areasof the state were under the control of Boko Haram.

“Then, the only accessible road to Maiduguri was Kano-Maiduguri Road. If there are any people who are the greatest beneficiaries of this feat, it is Borno State.

“Interestingly, this accomplishments were made possible by an Igbo from Mbaise,Imo State. The Operation Lafia Dole has been able to penetrate all corners of Sambisa Forest and chased Boko Haram away.”

http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/06/igbo-man-defeated-boko-haram-us-gov-shettima/

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by hinwazaka: 5:34pm
OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Shayetet13(m): 5:37pm
Interestingly, I am not surprised! When a group of people can build weapons that sustained a conventional war against an already established state and it's numerous foreign allies for four years, what can they not do? Even a sworn enemy(shettima) cannot help but applaud!

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:38pm
Igbo kwenu

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:38pm
Shettima the bad guy

By tomorrow morning

You will here shettima 2019

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:39pm
Shayetet13:
I am not surprised!

Spotted

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by BankeSmalls(f): 5:40pm
grin
Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:40pm
hinwazaka:
OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914

One you lack sense of reasoning

You lack morals

Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state

Baba defeated boko haram

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Shayetet13(m): 5:45pm
sarrki:


Spotted

what are you spotting living dead(Zombie)? There is an Igbo surgeon who can operate on your brain and deliver you from Zombiesm. if you are interested, let me know. The bills are on me

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:46pm
Shayetet13:


what are you spotting living dead(Zombie)? There is an Igbo surgeon who can operate on your brain and deliver you from Zombiesm. if you are interested, let me know. The bills are on me


Wadata boiz

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by hinwazaka: 5:47pm
sarrki:


One you lack sense of reasoning

You lack morals

Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state

Baba defeated boko haram

According to Gov Shettima, an Igbo man from Imo state defeated Boko Haram. Bubu was drinking Furo da nunu when this happened

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by mrhowoto: 5:47pm
Ok
Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Shayetet13(m): 5:50pm
sarrki:



Wadata boiz

This Zombie has gone into relapse. I was thinking the herdsmen treatment was working. how wrong I was!

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by ruggedised: 5:52pm
sarrki:

One you lack sense of reasoning
You lack morals
Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state
Baba defeated boko haram
coming from a patriotic bigot

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by ruggedised: 5:53pm
sarrki:

One you lack sense of reasoning
You lack morals
Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state
Baba defeated boko haram
coming from a patriotic bigot

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 5:54pm

I-g-b-o a-m-a-k-a

cc lzaa sarrki alariiwo ngeneukwenu amarabae resurgentxtian4

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by BankeSmalls(f): 5:54pm
hinwazaka:
OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914

If its holding the massive hips of a woman while dancing during owambe parties, look for my SW brothers

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Homeboiy: 6:00pm
Eye service
Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by TheKingdom: 6:01pm
Propaganda as usual....These “Shettimas” are at war with the Biafran people, simple

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by wayne4loan: 6:19pm
Igbo amaka grin

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 6:21pm
imhotep:
I-g-b-o a-m-a-k-a
cc lzaa sarrki alariiwo ngeneukwenu amarabae resurgentxtian4
grin grin grin BMC wee not like this o grin omenka right now grin

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 6:24pm
LZAA:

grin grin grin
BMC wee not like this o grin
omenka right now grin
Please why is omenka / omenkalives so quiet nowadays?

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 6:27pm
imhotep:
Please why is omenka / omenkalives so quiet nowadays?
grin grin must be the idp camp tinz grin

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 6:28pm
LZAA:

grin grin
must be the idp camp tinz grin
Let me go and prepare evening akamu for him grin grin

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by buhariguy(m): 7:03pm
That is why I like Igbo people, not like those idiotic pigs of Biafra.


Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not see where shettima said 20 local government out of 27 local government Were under idiotic pigs of Biafra New supreme leader shekau.

Buhari is the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria.
Buhari till 2023

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 7:10pm
sarrki:

Spotted

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by LZAA: 7:13pm
sarrki:

Spotted
Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state bro read what u wrote and relate it to the present situatuon grin cc imhotep

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by usba: 7:17pm
hinwazaka:
OMG. I wonder how the people from the brown roof republic will be feeling like now after hearing this news. Igbo men: Saving Nigeria without appreciation since 1914


How are we sure you were not one of the Ipob that insults brave Igbo men working in the Nigerian Army?

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by imhotep: 7:23pm
LZAA:

Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state
bro read what u wrote and relate it to the present situatuon grin
cc imhotep
Sarrki finds it hard to accept the simple truth that "Igbo amaka"

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by ihitenansa: 7:27pm
anything u leave in the hands of an igboman is assured. give an igboman 100k,.. in 2yrs he will gv u millions, while keeping millions more for himself..

we all knw why nigeria is still wobbling, despite oil and lots other resources,dont we?

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by DerideGull(m): 7:34pm
sarrki:


One you lack sense of reasoning

You lack morals

Nepotism is the second names for enemies of the state

Baba defeated boko haram


I am very sure you do not know one Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

Re: "Igbo Man Defeated Boko Haram For Us" - Shettima by Alariiwo: 7:37pm
Is that so??

Let him produce Kanu to face his trials, then we can cheer him.

For now, he is only doing the job he gets paid for with tax payers money.

