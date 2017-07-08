Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief (10804 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf.



Mr. Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in June 2017, following allegations of gross misconduct.



A panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

An administration official familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening that Mr. Buhari did not consider Mr. Yusuf’s indictment by a ministerial panel before asking him to return to work.



According to the source, the letter of reinstatement was sent to Mr. Adewole on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Adewole confirmed receipt of the reinstatement letter to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night, but did not elaborate on when Mr. Yusuf would resume or under which terms.

“It is true that the president has reinstated him,” Mr. Adewole said.



The reinstatement letter urged Mr. Yusuf to work closely with the minister upon resumption.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments about the development.



For the minister to cooperate with Mr. Yusuf will not be easy, said Eluma Asogwa, a legal practitioner.

“This is a humiliation of the minister,” Mr. Asogwa told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday night. “He has sent a wrong signal and encouraged insubordination amongst heads of agencies against ministers.”

“This has now become a growing trend that does not portend well for our polity, it does not even augur well for the anti-corruption war of the president,” he said.

Mr. Yusuf did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments about his reinstatement Tuesday night.



The House of Representatives had demanded Mr. Yusuf’s reinstatement shortly after he was suspended, saying the minister was wrong and absolved the NHIS boss of any wrongdoing.



Mr. Yusuf had also replied the minister that he would not obey the suspension, saying the minister had no powers to suspend him.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Mr. Yusuf’s suspension on July 6 over corruption allegations.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign at the agency has been fraught with graft controversies.



The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.



The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.”

The NHIS chief denied any wrongdoing.

The panel established by the health minister indicted Mr. Yusuf following which he was suspended indefinitely.



Mr. Adewole in a letter to the embattled NHIS chief, dated October 5, indicated that the committee that investigated Mr. Yusuf had submitted its report.

He said the report had been forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.



Only Buhari can do the unthinkable ( he derives pleasure in going against normal rational thinking while displaying a profound level of mediocrity that is next to none).





His actions and inactions just pops up regularly for the very wrong reasons.

I am gradually getting convinced that we are either dealing with a mentally challenged man in Aso Rock or that Buhari has a singular mission to destroy Nigeria.

I am tempted towards believing its the first because many of Buhari's actions,statements and decisions defy all known logic and are more typical of a mentally challenged,aka,Yaba left candidate. 86 Likes 6 Shares



That serves the Minister right. Now he has an idea of the kind of person his oga is.

Govt of the Fulanis for the Fulanis and other northerners.



Buhari today visited Nasarawa to commission new school but he couldn't visit Benue or Taraba to sympathize with the people who have been under constant attacks by his kinsmen. He however will visit the states to campaign in months.



There is God o

Where did Nigerian get that Mr integrity tag they have Buhari from? Because Buhari hasn't for once done a single thing that shows integrity 50 Likes 5 Shares

When your name is Yusuf, Usman, Babayaro, Daura etc...you are above the law! 50 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is like: "So all these my Yoruba ministers want to suspend all my Fulani brothers one after the other. I no go gree." To be a leader is not really an easy job. 7 Likes 1 Share

Mr yussuf must have paid heavily to kingibe gang to get the presidential approval...



Buhari must go 8 Likes 1 Share

This govt is corruption personified, if Prof Adewole has any small respect for himself, he should resigned immediately, this is humiliating. 38 Likes 3 Shares

Which Day Will Buhari Ever Do The Right Thing?? 6 Likes 1 Share

The same way President Buhari will reinstate the suspended SEC DG.

Minister of Finance should be prepared for her humiliation just like the Health Minister.

Una never see something.

Nothing is impossible in Fulageria. 20 Likes 1 Share

Why Day Will Buhari Ever Do The Right Thing?? It will never happen.

The President is wired to act like this. It will never happen.The President is wired to act like this. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Sarrki come and defend SaiBaba...



It seems ngeneukwenu has gone into hiding...



Enemies of Nigeria...Evil and devilish people. People who see no wrong in destroying Nigeria..But the God of Nigerians is not asleep..He would fight the oppressors. He would fight Buhari... 10 Likes 1 Share

Fake news useless journalist.

It will never happen.

The President is wired to act like this. And people believed this is the man that will lead Nigeria to Canaan land?









Strange things dey happen for this life oh And people believed this is the man that will lead Nigeria to Canaan land?Strange things dey happen for this life oh 21 Likes 1 Share

We sorry im not among the we,they gave a stark illiterate a big nation to navigate and some educated ones here are writing sai baba. 4 Likes

The best for the Minister of Health to do now is to put up his resignation letter. This is a very demeaning administrative infraction. What nonsense!!. Let the minister do this as a way of protest. The minister should know that he is a technocrat, as such, he will never go hungry even without holding a ministerial portfolio. How I wish he will toe the path of honour and heroism. Oh, clannishness, nepotism and kinship has eaten deep into this administration. Buhari has destroyed all institutions of government because of his unquenchable nepotistic tendencies. Oh my gush, mediocrity has taken sway. How has my dear country derailed to this stinking level. What a shame!





Please cure your ingnorance



http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/08/nigerian-government-suspends-nhis-boss-usman-yusuf-various-allegations/



http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/14/nhis-boss-suspension-health-minister-demanded-money-others-usman-yusuf-documents/



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/nhis-boss-suspension-reps-threaten-arrest-health-minist



http://punchng.com/reps-summon-health-minister-order-him-to-recall-nhis-boss/



http://www.pulse.ng/news/local/health-minister-shuns-reps-over-suspension-of-nhis-boss-id7061814.html





Reps say health minister fired NHIS boss for blowing whistle on N200m corruption





Nigeria is peopled by very ignorant people as evidenced by the comments of many people above.

Buhari is a terrorist 8 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole

There's no way an Adewole can suspend a Yusuf in Buhari's administration, is he mad?

I'll just resign if I were to be the health minister cos that's pure humiliation. Oh lawd. Buboo has done it again

Politics of no integrity. If the Minister was genuine to himself, he'll resign. He has been humiliated and shamed. But we all know he never will...



As for Buhari's case..anybody that campaigned or voted or encouraged Nigerians to vote for Buhari...shame on you.



I pity this country...from frying pan to fire to the furnace of hell. 3 Likes 2 Shares

so rhe malam nor fo respect the minister. Hausa dem so rhe malam nor fo respect the minister. Hausa dem 1 Like

Northenisation of Nigeria by buhari!

#buharimustleave #nonoerthernisatioinofourcountry 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm. There was a Country. 1 Like

He never disappoints...



Actually took too long for him to do this 3 Likes 1 Share

Bubu, the Mr. integrity. 1 Like

Buhari 1 Like

Not surprised 1 Like