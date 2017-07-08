₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by mcvities: 8:57pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/257775-breaking-buhari-ignores-health-minister-reinstates-suspended-nhis-chief.html
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by divinehand2003(m): 8:58pm
Only Buhari can do the unthinkable ( he derives pleasure in going against normal rational thinking while displaying a profound level of mediocrity that is next to none).
His actions and inactions just pops up regularly for the very wrong reasons. Abi he brain nor dey work again?
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by doctokwus: 9:03pm
I am gradually getting convinced that we are either dealing with a mentally challenged man in Aso Rock or that Buhari has a singular mission to destroy Nigeria.
I am tempted towards believing its the first because many of Buhari's actions,statements and decisions defy all known logic and are more typical of a mentally challenged,aka,Yaba left candidate.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by oloriooko(m): 9:03pm
That serves the yeye Minister right. Now he has an idea of the kind of person his oga is.
Lawless breed of crooks
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by femidejulius(m): 9:05pm
Govt of the Fulanis for the Fulanis and other northerners.
Buhari today visited Nasarawa to commission new school but he couldn't visit Benue or Taraba to sympathize with the people who have been under constant attacks by his kinsmen. He however will visit the states to campaign in months.
There is God o
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by SalamRushdie: 9:06pm
Where did Nigerian get that Mr integrity tag they have Buhari from? Because Buhari hasn't for once done a single thing that shows integrity
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by candy(f): 9:07pm
When your name is Yusuf, Usman, Babayaro, Daura etc...you are above the law!
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Daviddson(m): 9:09pm
Buhari is like: "So all these my Yoruba ministers want to suspend all my Fulani brothers one after the other. I no go gree." To be a leader is not really an easy job.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by REDshouse(m): 9:09pm
Mr yussuf must have paid heavily to kingibe gang to get the presidential approval...
Buhari must go
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by sanpipita(m): 9:11pm
This govt is corruption personified, if Prof Adewole has any small respect for himself, he should resigned immediately, this is humiliating.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:11pm
Which Day Will Buhari Ever Do The Right Thing??
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Agbaletu: 9:13pm
The same way President Buhari will reinstate the suspended SEC DG.
Minister of Finance should be prepared for her humiliation just like the Health Minister.
Una never see something.
Nothing is impossible in Fulageria.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Agbaletu: 9:15pm
BeeBeeOoh:It will never happen.
The President is wired to act like this.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by dlondonbadboy: 9:16pm
Sarrki come and defend SaiBaba...
It seems ngeneukwenu has gone into hiding...
Enemies of Nigeria...Evil and devilish people. People who see no wrong in destroying Nigeria..But the God of Nigerians is not asleep..He would fight the oppressors. He would fight Buhari...
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Lipscomb: 9:19pm
Fake news useless journalist.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:21pm
Agbaletu:And people believed this is the man that will lead Nigeria to Canaan land?
Strange things dey happen for this life oh
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Bizibi(m): 9:44pm
We sorry im not among the we,they gave a stark illiterate a big nation to navigate and some educated ones here are writing sai baba.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Delphi(m): 9:44pm
The best for the Minister of Health to do now is to put up his resignation letter. This is a very demeaning administrative infraction. What nonsense!!. Let the minister do this as a way of protest. The minister should know that he is a technocrat, as such, he will never go hungry even without holding a ministerial portfolio. How I wish he will toe the path of honour and heroism. Oh, clannishness, nepotism and kinship has eaten deep into this administration. Buhari has destroyed all institutions of government because of his unquenchable nepotistic tendencies. Oh my gush, mediocrity has taken sway. How has my dear country derailed to this stinking level. What a shame!
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by docadams: 9:45pm
Nigeria is peopled by very ignorant people as evidenced by the comments of many people above.
Please cure your ingnorance
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/08/nigerian-government-suspends-nhis-boss-usman-yusuf-various-allegations/
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/14/nhis-boss-suspension-health-minister-demanded-money-others-usman-yusuf-documents/
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/nhis-boss-suspension-reps-threaten-arrest-health-minist
http://punchng.com/reps-summon-health-minister-order-him-to-recall-nhis-boss/
http://www.pulse.ng/news/local/health-minister-shuns-reps-over-suspension-of-nhis-boss-id7061814.html
Reps say health minister fired NHIS boss for blowing whistle on N200m corruption
https://www.orderpaper.ng/reps-say-health-minister-fired-nhis-boss-blowing-whistle-n200m-corruption/
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:49pm
Buhari is a terrorist
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Mogidi: 9:49pm
Mr. Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole
There's no way an Adewole can suspend a Yusuf in Buhari's administration, is he mad?
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Jamie23(m): 9:50pm
.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by TheFreeOne: 9:51pm
Oh lawd. Buboo has done it again
I'll just resign if I were to be the health minister cos that's pure humiliation.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Einl(m): 9:51pm
Politics of no integrity. If the Minister was genuine to himself, he'll resign. He has been humiliated and shamed. But we all know he never will...
As for Buhari's case..anybody that campaigned or voted or encouraged Nigerians to vote for Buhari...shame on you.
I pity this country...from frying pan to fire to the furnace of hell.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by ipobarecriminals: 9:51pm
so rhe malam nor fo respect the minister. Hausa dem
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by dapsoneh: 9:52pm
Northenisation of Nigeria by buhari!
#buharimustleave #nonoerthernisatioinofourcountry
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by designVATExcel: 9:52pm
Hmmm. There was a Country.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Felixalex(m): 9:52pm
He never disappoints...
Actually took too long for him to do this
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by Pavore9: 9:52pm
Bubu, the Mr. integrity.
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by thedondada(m): 9:52pm
Buhari
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by bentlywills(m): 9:53pm
Not surprised
Re: Buhari Reinstates Usman Yusuf, Suspended NHIS Chief by divinehand2003(m): 9:54pm
When next your hear vote for Buhari.......
ipobarecriminals:
