|Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:15am On Feb 07
Abuja based popular pageant consultant and project director of Exposure Multi-media consult Flex Baniel Oyefeso who was last week handed the mandate as the National Youth Leader of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) by Dr. Sarah Jubril has reacted over the speculation that the Federal Government will begin to monitor the comments, posts and activities of Nigerians on social Media with intention to sanction, arrest or persecute any individual found culpable of "hate speech".
Mr Oyefeso made this statement during a media parley with cross section of journalists in Abuja over the weekend.
In his words " It has come to our notice that millions of Nigerian youth are under pressure by the speculation that the federal government will from Monday 5th February 2018, begin to monitor every comment, posts and activities of Nigerians on social media, with intention to sanction, arrest and prosecute individuals for what they tag as "Hate Speech". This act is callous and a clear infringement on the fundamental human right of ordinary Nigerians.
We shall not take this act likely because it's a move to trample on the constitutional provision of Freedom of speech and expression. and a violation to right of privacy of Nigerians.
I tag this move as a gimmick of the government to prevent the public from expressing their fundamental right of freedom of expression. Although The government does not posses the man power and capacity to monitor over 100 million Nigeria social media account and numbers.
It's should be disregarded.
As we are presently in tune with our legal team to instigate a suite against the Federal Government for trying to infringe on the fundamental human right of Nigerians.
We shall not anymore keep quite on a sensitive issue such as this. Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) is determined to fight for the right of every Nigerian with all our might. A new dawn for Nigeria has began"
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by rxmusa(m): 7:03am On Feb 07
Not all rights are absolute
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by free2ryhme: 10:02pm On Feb 08
who are these ones oooo
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by Moving4: 10:04pm On Feb 08
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by Moving4: 10:04pm On Feb 08
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by humbllesmith(m): 10:05pm On Feb 08
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by TheKingIsHere: 10:08pm On Feb 08
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by 12submarine(m): 10:10pm On Feb 08
I agree with him. But freedom of speech shouldn't be mistaken for freedom of lying. I'm still confused with robbery scene shared fulani attack. Those involved should be tracked, arrested and prosecuted.
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12pm On Feb 08
This one doesn't know yet that buhari has exchanged his right with cows.
Those right he his seeking for now belong to cows.
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by sapientia(m): 10:16pm On Feb 08
First.. what you saw was fake..
Second.. who are you people?
Third.. Use this stress to join the #Back2Daura project.
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by Robisky001: 11:03pm On Feb 08
Who doesn't know Bubu is power drunk? 2019 is fast approaching before he knows it he will found himself in Daura doing what knows best.
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by Williambanks(m): 11:10pm On Feb 08
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by Originalsly: 11:32pm On Feb 08
Hmmm...... he is going off on speculation/rumour...aren't there real problems for him to address? He is clueless on the techno means of monitoring media traffic.
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by Origin(f): 11:40pm On Feb 08
I don't support monitoring.
But
If this will help fish out the originators of false news that can cause panic, confusion or increase tribal and religious conflict.
Then I'll say.. Go for it.
Because I don't understand what anyone has to gain from such act.
|Re: Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader by skup008(m): 11:56pm On Feb 08
I've met and done business with one of the founder of this party, and I can vow that the set of people driving this party are the kind of set of people we need in this country to take it forward. Well educated, God fearing , patient with quality of leadership.
