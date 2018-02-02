Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Freedom Of Speech And Right To Privacy Is Our Prerogative - JMPP Youth Leader (1506 Views)

Youth Leader Killed After Arriving Abuja For PDP National Convention. Photos / Quit Notice On Igbos: Our Plans Working Perfectly Well - Arewa Youth Leader / Bauchi APC Youth Leader In Accident While Rushing To Meet Aisha Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr Oyefeso made this statement during a media parley with cross section of journalists in Abuja over the weekend.



In his words ‎" It has come to our notice that millions of Nigerian youth are under pressure by the speculation that the federal government will from Monday 5th February 2018, begin to monitor every comment, posts and activities of Nigerians on social media, with intention to sanction, arrest and prosecute individuals for what they tag as "Hate Speech". This act is callous and a clear infringement on the fundamental human right of ordinary Nigerians.

We shall not take this act likely because it's a move to trample on the constitutional provision of Freedom of speech and expression. and a violation to right of privacy of Nigerians.

I tag this move as a gimmick of the government to prevent the public from expressing their fundamental right of freedom of expression. Although The government does not posses the man power and capacity to monitor over 100 million Nigeria social media account and numbers.

It's should be disregarded.

As we are presently in tune with our legal team to instigate a suite against the Federal Government for trying to infringe on the fundamental human right of Nigerians.

We shall not anymore keep quite on a sensitive issue such as this. Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) is determined to fight for the right of every Nigerian with all our might. A new dawn for Nigeria has began" ‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2018/02/no-way-freedom-of-speech-and-right-to.html?m=0 Abuja based popular pageant consultant and project director of Exposure Multi-media consult Flex Baniel Oyefeso who was last week handed the mandate as the National Youth Leader of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) by Dr. Sarah Jubril has reacted over the speculation that the Federal Government will begin to monitor the comments, posts and activities of Nigerians on social Media with intention to sanction, arrest or persecute any individual found culpable of "hate speech".Mr Oyefeso made this statement during a media parley with cross section of journalists in Abuja over the weekend.In his words ‎" 1 Like

Not all rights are absolute 2 Likes

GLeesMODEL:

Abuja based popular pageant consultant and project director of Exposure Multi-media consult Flex Baniel Oyefeso who was last week handed the mandate as the National Youth Leader of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) by Dr. Sarah Jubril has reacted over the speculation that the Federal Government will begin to monitor the comments, posts and activities of Nigerians on social Media with intention to sanction, arrest or persecute any individual found culpable of "hate speech".



Mr Oyefeso made this statement during a media parley with cross section of journalists in Abuja over the weekend.



In his words ‎" It has come to our notice that millions of Nigerian youth are under pressure by the speculation that the federal government will from Monday 5th February 2018, begin to monitor every comment, posts and activities of Nigerians on social media, with intention to sanction, arrest and prosecute individuals for what they tag as "Hate Speech". This act is callous and a clear infringement on the fundamental human right of ordinary Nigerians.

We shall not take this act likely because it's a move to trample on the constitutional provision of Freedom of speech and expression. and a violation to right of privacy of Nigerians.

I tag this move as a gimmick of the government to prevent the public from expressing their fundamental right of freedom of expression. Although The government does not posses the man power and capacity to monitor over 100 million Nigeria social media account and numbers.

It's should be disregarded.

As we are presently in tune with our legal team to instigate a suite against the Federal Government for trying to infringe on the fundamental human right of Nigerians.

We shall not anymore keep quite on a sensitive issue such as this. Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) is determined to fight for the right of every Nigerian with all our might. A new dawn for Nigeria has began" ‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2018/02/no-way-freedom-of-speech-and-right-to.html?m=0



who are these ones oooo who are these ones oooo 1 Like

Hmm

Bb

rxmusa:

Not all rights are absolute

I agree with him. But freedom of speech shouldn't be mistaken for freedom of lying. I'm still confused with robbery scene shared fulani attack. Those involved should be tracked, arrested and prosecuted. 1 Like 1 Share







Those right he his seeking for now belong to cows. This one doesn't know yet that buhari has exchanged his right with cows.Those right he his seeking for now belong to cows. 1 Like

First.. what you saw was fake..



Second.. who are you people?



Third.. Use this stress to join the #Back2Daura project.

Who doesn't know Bubu is power drunk? 2019 is fast approaching before he knows it he will found himself in Daura doing what knows best.

Okay o

Hmmm...... he is going off on speculation/rumour...aren't there real problems for him to address? He is clueless on the techno means of monitoring media traffic.

I don't support monitoring.



But



If this will help fish out the originators of false news that can cause panic, confusion or increase tribal and religious conflict.





Then I'll say.. Go for it.



Because I don't understand what anyone has to gain from such act. 1 Like 1 Share