THE National Assembly elections will be conducted first in 2019, the panel of the two legislative conference committee on the amendment of the Electoral Act has endorsed.



The committee also placed the governorship and state assembly elections as the second to hold while the presidential election comes last.



The committee said that the new election sequence would ensure that every candidate is elected on his own merit without riding on another person ’ s popularity .



The House of Representatives had in its amendments to the 2010 Electoral Act included section 25 (1 ) into the Act by re- ordering the sequence of the elections to start with that of the National Assembly .



The order was followed by governorship and state assembly election before the Presidential election as against earlier sequence rolled out by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) last year which put Presidential and National Assembly election first before that of governorship and state assembly elections .

11 Likes 1 Share

Our law makers are clown,why not put the national assembly election last? 2 Likes 1 Share

the game plan has change...these guys are smart and are not ready to deal with the current president...look they know if their own elections hold first and they secure there positions or offices, they will then use it to battle the re-election plan of the president, hence the presidential election would be last....

i just pray my president sees the hand writing on the wall and do the needful... 18 Likes

Dino melaye, Sani sheu, and saraki wants to play smart



What is dino doing in that sittings ?



He's the Senate chairman fact



Why is he sitted as a sub committee in that sittings ?



Having said that I think the two houses of corruption o mean senate and house of rep didn't even know the different between executive duties and lawmaking organ









Daura calling The cow president must go!Daura calling 17 Likes 1 Share

Exactly... Considering that rumours have been going around that many of them will not return, even Kogi gov. Was boasting about it. I support anything to checkmate Buhari Exactly... Considering that rumours have been going around that many of them will not return, even Kogi gov. Was boasting about it. I support anything to checkmate Buhari 30 Likes 2 Shares

I always wondered why the presidential elections comes first.

Anyways any method, pattern, style or even craft to vote out buhari is welcomed.

My PVC, my power. 18 Likes





Any president who wins if the presidential election is conducted first would use state power to muzzle other contestant.



thank God for saraki and co in the senate otherwise buhari would have dealt with this country unchecked and according to his whims and caprices this is how it should be, thumbs up to the senate.Any president who wins if the presidential election is conducted first would use state power to muzzle other contestant.thank God for saraki and co in the senate otherwise buhari would have dealt with this country unchecked and according to his whims and caprices 21 Likes 1 Share

What I know is that Buhari must go 15 Likes

it has started 9 Likes

To be candid if you know how politics are being played in Nigeria. this option by the Senate is the best. It was obasanjo that changed the election timetable using Iwu, before the State and National Assembly elections comes before the presidential election.



Let look at these scenario, Someone like Sehu Sanni from kaduna Central is very outspoken and speaks truth to the power always no matter what, but some of his colleagues are afraid to tow that path because of political career. if someone like Sehu couldnt get the APC primary ticket he could go to another party and won. But this cant be possible with the recent timetable released by the INEC. BUhari with APC power and presidential and national Assembly election holding concurrently will defeat Sehu Sanni.





So every one will go to the election without riding on no body personality and some like El;Rufai will be a loser 14 Likes 1 Share

So every one will go to the election without riding on no body personality and some like El;Rufai will be a loser please anyone that understood what this guy just wrote should explain it to me please anyone that understood what this guy just wrote should explain it to me 20 Likes 1 Share

I want to say a big thank you to those NLders that celebrated wt me yesterday. Thanks for the likes and mentions. God bless you abundantly.

Thanks 7 Likes

This is sad

Oloriburuku niee besiktas... Ordinary 1.5...

Shakes head 1 Like

herdsmen boss BUHARI would b like 4 Likes

Anything to send Buhari away is very supported..Buhari is enemy of the state

ok

Alright... Alright....my own palava be say will our votes count?? Or the eagles Already have their votes already 1 Like

kcmichael:

Our law makers are clown,why not put the national assembly election last?

They could have easily done that and ride on party popularity just as was experienced in 2015 elections They could have easily done that and ride on party popularity just as was experienced in 2015 elections

Many people commenting does not know the negative effect the timetable will have if not changed. We need a balanced house in 2019 not what PMB is planning. Thank God for the house we have today, they help keep PMB in check. If we allow PMB controlled majorily in the house in 2019, cattle colony bill will be passed, economic power bill will be passed and a lot of anti peoples bill to favour the fulanis..we need a balanced house, i back NASS on the timetable 8 Likes 2 Shares

anyhow they put it, Buhari must sha leave

Good

Okoroawusa:



please anyone that understood what this guy just wrote should explain it to me

LOL

Me also, I have tried reading twice to understand the angle he's coming from... Don't know where he sides LOLMe also, I have tried reading twice to understand the angle he's coming from... Don't know where he sides

they are afraid so is buhari also