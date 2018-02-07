₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by deantimes(m): 6:10am
THE National Assembly elections will be conducted first in 2019, the panel of the two legislative conference committee on the amendment of the Electoral Act has endorsed.
Read more: https://www.headlineng.com/national-assembly-poll-to-hold-first-presidential-holds-last-nass-panel/
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by kcmichael: 6:14am
Our law makers are clown,why not put the national assembly election last?
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:42am
the game plan has change...these guys are smart and are not ready to deal with the current president...look they know if their own elections hold first and they secure there positions or offices, they will then use it to battle the re-election plan of the president, hence the presidential election would be last....
i just pray my president sees the hand writing on the wall and do the needful...
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by sarrki(m): 7:48am
Dino melaye, Sani sheu, and saraki wants to play smart
What is dino doing in that sittings ?
He's the Senate chairman fact
Why is he sitted as a sub committee in that sittings ?
Having said that I think the two houses of corruption o mean senate and house of rep didn't even know the different between executive duties and lawmaking organ
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Bigii(m): 7:48am
The cow president must go!
Daura calling
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by americanson: 7:48am
valentineuwakwe:
Exactly... Considering that rumours have been going around that many of them will not return, even Kogi gov. Was boasting about it. I support anything to checkmate Buhari
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Dagaya(m): 8:35am
I always wondered why the presidential elections comes first.
Anyways any method, pattern, style or even craft to vote out buhari is welcomed.
My PVC, my power.
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by bonechamberlain(m): 8:44am
this is how it should be, thumbs up to the senate.
Any president who wins if the presidential election is conducted first would use state power to muzzle other contestant.
thank God for saraki and co in the senate otherwise buhari would have dealt with this country unchecked and according to his whims and caprices
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by TheKingIsHere: 8:48am
What I know is that Buhari must go
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Shayetet13(m): 8:49am
it has started
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by walex2(m): 9:08am
To be candid if you know how politics are being played in Nigeria. this option by the Senate is the best. It was obasanjo that changed the election timetable using Iwu, before the State and National Assembly elections comes before the presidential election.
Let look at these scenario, Someone like Sehu Sanni from kaduna Central is very outspoken and speaks truth to the power always no matter what, but some of his colleagues are afraid to tow that path because of political career. if someone like Sehu couldnt get the APC primary ticket he could go to another party and won. But this cant be possible with the recent timetable released by the INEC. BUhari with APC power and presidential and national Assembly election holding concurrently will defeat Sehu Sanni.
So every one will go to the election without riding on no body personality and some like El;Rufai will be a loser
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Okoroawusa: 9:12am
walex2:please anyone that understood what this guy just wrote should explain it to me
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by MuyiRano(m): 10:01am
I want to say a big thank you to those NLders that celebrated wt me yesterday. Thanks for the likes and mentions. God bless you abundantly.
Thanks
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by simpleolives: 10:01am
This is sad
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by twentyk(m): 10:03am
Oloriburuku niee besiktas... Ordinary 1.5...
Shakes head
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by stephen109(m): 10:04am
herdsmen boss BUHARI would b like
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by tobtap: 10:05am
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by SalamRushdie: 10:05am
Anything to send Buhari away is very supported..Buhari is enemy of the state
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Originality007: 10:07am
ok
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by AiiVee(m): 10:08am
Alright... Alright....my own palava be say will our votes count?? Or the eagles Already have their votes already
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by fasho01(m): 10:08am
kcmichael:
They could have easily done that and ride on party popularity just as was experienced in 2015 elections
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by yesloaded: 10:09am
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by kinibigdeal(m): 10:10am
Many people commenting does not know the negative effect the timetable will have if not changed. We need a balanced house in 2019 not what PMB is planning. Thank God for the house we have today, they help keep PMB in check. If we allow PMB controlled majorily in the house in 2019, cattle colony bill will be passed, economic power bill will be passed and a lot of anti peoples bill to favour the fulanis..we need a balanced house, i back NASS on the timetable
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Duplik8t77(m): 10:10am
anyhow they put it, Buhari must sha leave
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Daviddson(m): 10:10am
Good
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by chiscodedon(m): 10:10am
Okoroawusa:LOL
Me also, I have tried reading twice to understand the angle he's coming from... Don't know where he sides
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by BruncleZuma: 10:10am
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by Abfinest007(m): 10:11am
they are afraid so is buhari also
|Re: National Assembly Election To Hold First, Presidential Holds Last – NASS Panel by chiscodedon(m): 10:11am
mattrudy11:You even so daft... This shows you can't succeed in anything you do... No innovation, scammers even used to be creative, but you, same strategy always.. Your strategy is obsolete, try upgrade mbok... Your shame is shaming me
