He said he was disappointed to observe that the previous commanders, who are from the southern states of Nigeria, did much better than the last occupants of the office who are from the North. “Some of our greatest accomplishments in the current counterinsurgency efforts were recorded under army generals who are not from Borno and northern Nigeria. And what we have recorded in the last six weeks outweighs what was accomplished in the last three years.” He singled out the Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, a non-Muslim of Igbo stock for exhibiting leadership and professionalism in the fight against the Islamic extremists. “Some of our greatest recent feats in the conflict were done by non-northerners and non-Muslims officers in the military.



Most of the soldiers that sacrificed their lives are not of the Kanuri ethnic group,” he said. He further disclosed that the Boko Haram insurgency regained momentum after 2016 because of the failure of command at the theatre of war. In swift reaction to the claim, Mansur-Dan-Ali, The Minister of Defence, who was visibly displeased by Shettima’s claim, said other senior security personnel were worthy to be mentioned when talking about the successes recorded. Dan-Ali said that Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, the present General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the army as well as other senior officers from the Nigerian Airforce Component have also played significant role to the successes. The Defence Minister said: “The recent Changes in leadership of Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole and the serving brigade, don’t forget we have the brigade commander who is also an indigene of this zone so you should also mention him. General Yusuf is one of the active General Officers Commanding (GOC), in this operation worthy to be mentioned. “Also the regular visit to the Theatre Command by the Hon. Minister and the Service Chiefs have also given morale to the fighting troops hence recorded these successes. It is pertinent to state that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole’s in the ongoing Operation Deep Punch II have inflicted great damages to the insurgents and rooted them from their hideouts in Sambisa forest.” Shettima’s comments have generated outrage amongst military officers and security personnel working in various outfits in the state.



A military intelligence officer who claims anonymity told PRNigeria that Shettima’s comment was quite unprofessional and belittles his personality as Chief Security Officer of the state to use such foul and unguided utterances against other officers that have risked their lives to protect people of the state from Boko Haram insurgency. The Officer said: “We are utterly dismay by the utterances of the governor against other officers from other part of the country. By claiming that the last six weeks outweighs what was accomplished in the last three years, the Governor is invariably attacking the Chief of Army Chief, General Buratai, the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno who are also from Borno State of failure of their three years in the saddle and equally the Commander-in-Chief who put these people in the positions.



“We must recall that it was during the tenure of the last Theatre Commander, General Ibrahim Attahiru, though from the North but not from Borno State that troops provided adequate security when the State hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to the Theatre during the occasion of Nigeria’s 57th Independence Anniversary and also the successful hosting of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo during his visit to flag off the distribution of relief materials to displaced persons in the North East.” Another visibly disturbed security officer said “Instead of the Governor to concentrate on the issues related to the town hall meeting, he decided to utilised his remarks by promoting sectional divide and bigotry amongst military men and soldiers fighting Boko Haram. “We felt exasperated after hearing this insulting and provocative remarks from a number one citizen of a state who is also considered as one of the most active governors in this dispensation.



He should not that the Nigerian military and security agencies have no religious sentiment, tribal and sectional affiliations.” The immediate Theatre Commander, Major Ibrahim Attahiru had disclosed during his handover after seven months on the helms of affairs, that he carried out a quick evaluation of the operational situation resulting in the elimination of five high profile Boko Haram Commanders and hundreds of terrorists after a crucial and swift clearance operations that neutralised identified immediate threats posed by terrorists taking refuge in some remote areas within the Theatre. General Attahiru also established Fire Support Coordination Cell (FSCC) which were employed continuously to degrade the BHT in their enclaves and staging areas.



These FSCC carried out artillery and aerial bombardments in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on isolated BHT enclaves killing several BHT and destroying their logistic base. The creation of dugouts along BHT crossing points also denied the group freedom of action and stem the conduct of their nefarious activities. The inauguration of Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) reinforced the Mobile Brigade Concept (MBC), while he also set up a Special Forces In-theatre Training Team, for retraining and refreshing troops on the fundamental concepts and skills of marksmanship, convoy and anti-ambush drills among others.



The none kinetic operations conducted through coordinated media and information operations led to the surrender of over 100 Boko Haram Terrorists, who were immediately inducted into Operation SAFE CORRIDOR. The Theatre Command equally facilitated enhanced security on the Lake Chad through continuous clearance of water weeds and patrol of the waterways resulting in lifting of ban on fishing activities in the Lake and the gradual restoration of economic activities thereby providing a lifeline and bringing succour to the indigenes.



Who is saying the truth, the governor or the military? 4 Likes

The Governor just used the opportunity to send a clear message to the President and his band wagon. That nepotism and the likes of it, does no good.



Though the CAOS is from Borno, it took an Igbo man 6weeks to achieve what the north, Muslims and even the Borno indigene could not achieve in 3yrs.





Truth be told, the Igbo's are very resourceful and Nigeria need to do more to keep them. 42 Likes 2 Shares

You want to crucify the governor for saying the truth? we all know the truth.

Nepotism has kept Nigeria down for many years.



Long live Shetima

Long live lovers of profesionalism

Long live the true lgbos.

Igbos shall save Nigeria. 17 Likes 2 Shares

The Governor just used the opportunity to send a clear message to the President and his band wagon. That nepotism and the likes of it, does no good.



Though the CAOS is from Borno, it took an Igbo man 6weeks to achieve what the north, Muslims and even the Borno indigene could not achieve in 3yrs.





Truth be told, the Igbo's are very resourceful and Nigeria need to do more to keep them.

If Nigeria had truly reconciled with the easterners after the civil war...genuinely implementing the 3Rs...and employed their scientists to build weapons and grow their military technology which they used 50 years ago, Nigeria would have been in a different levely by now. But due to nepotism and hate...the government destroyed everything claiming they led to prolonged war. Now again they have shown bravely, but would this commander ever come close to becoming the Army chief in future? Nope, he would soon be retired. That's Nigeria for you. If Nigeria had truly reconciled with the easterners after the civil war...genuinely implementing the 3Rs...and employed their scientists to build weapons and grow their military technology which they used 50 years ago, Nigeria would have been in a different levely by now. But due to nepotism and hate...the government destroyed everything claiming they led to prolonged war. Now again they have shown bravely, but would this commander ever come close to becoming the Army chief in future? Nope, he would soon be retired. That's Nigeria for you. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Ain't that how Ihejirika was pummeling them BH and really winning till there were cries of genocide by the northern elites and a certain person made a statement of "an attack against BH is one against the north"?



Be that as it may, NdiIgbo, bikonu, be careful of this snake called Shettima. 2019 is approaching. 25 Likes

It was very wrong for Governor Shettima to attempt to tribalise the military ..In the heat of the battle when bullets are flying past , rumbling of explosives messing with the eardrum /balancing and the scent of death mixed with smells of burnt gunpowder and cordite fill the air , at this point there is no tribe , no religion , no colour or creed but just foes and friends , enemies and brothers , bravery and valor , comradeship and camaraderie ...Governor Shettima should not tribalise the battle front jare 1 Like

the rejected stone became the corner stone 3 Likes 1 Share

He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches,the guy is simply passing a clear message to the proponents of nepotism 3 Likes

Birds of same feathers 3 Likes

The Governor just used the opportunity to send a clear message to the President and his band wagon. That nepotism and the likes of it, does no good.



Though the CAOS is from Borno, it took an Igbo man 6weeks to achieve what the north, Muslims and even the Borno indigene could not achieve in 3yrs.





Nigerians need to grow on so many phases. Does it matter who helped secure their victory ? Did they not attack and defend as a unit , and does it not benefit all sides ?

The Governor just used the opportunity to send a clear message to the President and his band wagon. That nepotism and the likes of it, does no good.



Though the CAOS is from Borno, it took an Igbo man 6weeks to achieve what the north, Muslims and even the Borno indigene could not achieve in 3yrs.





Truth be told, the Igbo's are very resourceful and Nigeria need to do more to keep them.

Do you expect a Fulani soldier to kill his Boko haram kinsmen? Do you expect a Fulani soldier to kill his Boko haram kinsmen? 5 Likes

Almajiri, How far Almajiri, How far 3 Likes

So long as it puts the fulani oligarchy in bad light, why won't they disagree 3 Likes

ayam nt suprise... 2 Likes

Six weeks attack better than three years? This speaks volume of reality.... Anyway l am far from sambisa forest. 2 Likes

No matter d hate Igbos are God's chosen n destined forever for greatness....Igbo military man became d best in UK course all over d world,Igbos are pace setters but envious entities doesn't like them n they demand to leave yet they refuse them to leave...these goes to shoe that without Igbos in this country....d country is dead...d records are there n cannot be hidden..major general.ojukwu n nnamdi were prophets n saw all these years ago but fools thought we are not good...whether Nigeria stays United,divided or goes into war....we Igbos are not scared n will fight our enemies to standstill I only pity the cowards cos they have never fought war n are scared to death to experience one....I pray we don't fight wars again but if God wills we do then so be it....Sao baba!! 2 Likes

GOD BLESS YOUR HEART HIS EXCELLENCY. 1 Like

Bigii:



Igbo will save Nigeria, when we vote APC out of government. 2 Likes

Is it a crime to state the obvious and let the truth see the light of the day? no wonder incompetence have be given prominent because of nepotism 2 Likes

Who is saying the truth, the governor or the military?

I believed the governor because I have noticed that most fallen hero in the line of duty are from the south.. I believed the governor because I have noticed that most fallen hero in the line of duty are from the south.. 2 Likes