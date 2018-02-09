Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes (8287 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Josiah Oluwole





Weeks after the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and other state officials boycotted a presidential campaign programme launched in his state, the presidency has sent an emissary to the governor.



The South-West Zonal Office of the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group, a campaign organisation for the re-election of the president, was launched in January in Ibadan.



The group is led by the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, who seeks to take over from Mr. Ajimobi as Oyo governor. Although both men are members of the APC, they are political opponents in the state, thus leading to the state official’s boycott of the event.



Some of the attendees at the launch including ex-Abia governor, Orji Kalu, and ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to mediate the Oyo crisis.



Perhaps in response to that call, a team of two APC governors and a national official of the party met behind closed doors with Mr. Ajimobi on Wednesday night.



The governors of Kano and Jigawa states, Umar Ganduje and Badaru Abubakar, along with the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mala Buni, met with Mr. Ajimobi

The governors and party secretary did not address journalists after the private meeting which was held at the governor’s office late in the evening.



It was, however, gathered that the meeting deliberated on issues affecting the coming general elections and the fate of the president in 2019.



A statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by the Oyo State Commissioner of Information, Toye Arulogun, confirmed that the delegation was an “emissary” from the president.





Mr. Arulogun said they were in Ibadan to deliver the president’s message to Mr. Ajimobi.



Although he did not specify what the message was, he said the visit was important given that Mr. Ajimobi would play a major role in deciding who occupies the “royal seat” at Aso Rock and coupled with the fact that he “is the eye of Jagaban (Bola Tinubu)” in the South-west.



“Therefore, the two northern governors, a South-south Minister and Director General of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019, with the party National Secretary in attendance, delivered message of President Buhari to our governor,” Mr. Arulogun said.



In explaining the relevance of the state to Mr. Buhari’s possible re-election, the commissioner stated that “Oyo State gave the president the largest number of votes in the South-west during the 2015 elections.”



Unlike in previous presidential elections, Mr. Buhari won in most of the six South-west states in 2015.



The commissioner also linked the visit to Mr. Ajimobi’s closeness to Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor and APC leader.



“The presidency emissary conveyed the president’s message to the man who has the ear of Asiwaju (Mr. Tinubu). Governor Ajimobi being a loyal party man and leader of the party in the state promised to get back to the team soonest.”



Mr. Tinubu had earlier been appointed by Mr. Buhari to lead a team to resolve the crisis in various chapters of the APC. The ex-Lagos governor played a major role in Mr. Buhari’s election and nominated his former commissioner, Yemi Osinbajo as Mr. Buhari’s running mate in 2015. He has also pledged to support a Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019 if the president finally announces his decision to seek re-election.



The commissioner also stated that the visit was an indication that Mr. Ajimobi plays the big brother role to the other governors in the South-west irrespective of their political affiliation as seen in his mediatory roles in the past.



“His affiliation and good relations with other party leaders and governors across the country can’t be overlooked,” he said.



The commissioner, however, said Mr. Ajimobi is “yet to utter a word on the visit from the presidency’s emissaries.”



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/257982-2019-buhari-turns-to-oyo-in-move-to-secure-south-west-votes.html 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't think anybody would want to associate himself or herself with that presidential failure .



He is a disgrace to Nigeria 47 Likes 6 Shares

Oyo people

The Fulani mad cow is knocking on ur door again

Will u still accept his NEPA bill since he still looking for his waec result?

Let's see hw u will respond this time 44 Likes 5 Shares

High stake politics of wheeling and dealing. Not throwing dollars around or dashing prepackaged contracts to all Toms and Jerri 5 Likes

Oyo indigenes, if you don't wisen up, you are OYO.. 38 Likes 3 Shares

BiafranBushBoy:

I don't think anybody would want to associate himself or herself with that presidential failure .



He is a disgrace to Nigeria God bless Ajimobi God bless Ajimobi 2 Likes

I don't trust most Nigerians, those castigating him might end up voting for him 3 Likes

Running from pillar to post are you? 13 Likes 1 Share

I am still laughing I am still laughing

Kabo!

Olooto.

Sai baba

Sai Mai gaskiya. 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari claims he is fighting corruption, and he is sending corruption personified "OUK" as an emissary, How then is he fighting corruption? 6 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is still a terrorist









Terrorists are not allowed in the south west 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol, Ajimobi was smart to boycott the meeting with that demonic failure.



Now, the good people of SW, Buhari has come to knock on your doors seeking for your votes to continue the hardship he has foisted on us. Will you let him? The decision is yours.



As for me, the illiterate dullard must leave aso rock come 2019. 20 Likes 1 Share

Who has noticed that it will be easy for the North to rig 2019 elections in favor of Buhari or his 'Protege'?



The Security Chiefs are MOSTLY Northerners, hence with the influence, they can win again!



Something SHOULD URGENTLY be done to correct the Federal Character Principle in Public Office Appointment (especially Security Chiefs) or else... (Remember Benue!)



Kindly reshare TILL it is fixed 4 Likes 1 Share

Where is Lalasticlala sef

Buhari is orphaned politically and has come to end of the road ..Nobody is going to vote that failure except on tribal sentiments 5 Likes 1 Share

wakaman:

Kabo!

Olooto.

Sai baba

Sai Mai gaskiya. A bi aye nse eleyi ni? A bi aye nse eleyi ni? 9 Likes 1 Share

Baba go we no want again 1 Like

Lol so Nigerian ah still not afraid of anything buhari huh 1 Like

He will soon turn to Hebollazah to secure Northern votes 2 Likes

Bloody idiot. 1 Like

He has failed already 1 Like

Yoruba Muslims will accept him. 4 Likes 1 Share

I see lots of Abdulhakeem Akindele, Mahmoud Sikiratu voting this old man in 2019. 3 Likes

I thought BMC said no shaking?

God punish buhari and Osibanjo with all their supporters. 2 Likes





Weeks after the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and other state officials boycotted a presidential campaign programme launched in his state, the presidency has sent an emissary to the governor.









Emissary?



Oyo state indigenes, watch out for Fulani Herdsmen!



1 Like

APC itself is a confused party.

Everywhere you look they are at war.

They are at war with themselves, the opposition, the press and even the Nigerian people.

How they manage to be in power is a question for another day.

One thing is sure, Nigerians are wiser.

My pvc, my power.

APC the one una dun do is enough. 3 Likes 1 Share

The guys above me. Read before you comment

TheKingIsHere:

Lol, Ajimobi was smart to boycott the meeting with that demonic failure.



Now, the good people of SW, Buhari has come to knock on your doors seeking for your votes to continue the hardship he has foisted on us. Will you let him? The decision is yours.



As for me, the illiterate dullard must leave aso rock come 2019. Stop please.he boycotted it because shittu his political rival was chairing the meeting.shittu wants to be the next governor against ajimobi's wish.its like inviting amosun to a meeting where yayi will preside,doesnt work so.buhari will win oyo just like 2015,shikena. Stop please.he boycotted it because shittu his political rival was chairing the meeting.shittu wants to be the next governor against ajimobi's wish.its like inviting amosun to a meeting where yayi will preside,doesnt work so.buhari will win oyo just like 2015,shikena.

TheKingIsHere:

Lol, Ajimobi was smart to boycott the meeting with that demonic failure.



Now, the good people of SW, Buhari has come to knock on your doors seeking for your votes to continue the hardship he has foisted on us. Will you let him? The decision is yours.



As for me, the illiterate dullard must leave aso rock come 2019.

handsomeness deceived us to vote Buhari. We can't make that mistake again. We can't vote Donald if you don't give us a strong reason to handsomeness deceived us to vote Buhari. We can't make that mistake again. We can't vote Donald if you don't give us a strong reason to

OK