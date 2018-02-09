₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by dre11(m): 8:25pm On Feb 08
By Josiah Oluwole
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/257982-2019-buhari-turns-to-oyo-in-move-to-secure-south-west-votes.html
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by BiafranBushBoy: 8:28pm On Feb 08
I don't think anybody would want to associate himself or herself with that presidential failure .
He is a disgrace to Nigeria
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by osscarr(m): 8:34pm On Feb 08
Oyo people
The Fulani mad cow is knocking on ur door again
Will u still accept his NEPA bill since he still looking for his waec result?
Let's see hw u will respond this time
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by docadams: 8:36pm On Feb 08
High stake politics of wheeling and dealing. Not throwing dollars around or dashing prepackaged contracts to all Toms and Jerri
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by dlondonbadboy: 8:38pm On Feb 08
Oyo indigenes, if you don't wisen up, you are OYO..
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by imhotep: 8:41pm On Feb 08
BiafranBushBoy:God bless Ajimobi
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Oma307: 8:52pm On Feb 08
I don't trust most Nigerians, those castigating him might end up voting for him
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Omeokachie: 8:55pm On Feb 08
Running from pillar to post are you?
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Ratello: 8:58pm On Feb 08
I am still laughing
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by wakaman: 8:59pm On Feb 08
Kabo!
Olooto.
Sai baba
Sai Mai gaskiya.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by clarocuzioo(m): 9:00pm On Feb 08
Buhari claims he is fighting corruption, and he is sending corruption personified "OUK" as an emissary, How then is he fighting corruption?
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:14pm On Feb 08
Buhari is still a terrorist
Terrorists are not allowed in the south west
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by TheKingIsHere: 9:21pm On Feb 08
Lol, Ajimobi was smart to boycott the meeting with that demonic failure.
Now, the good people of SW, Buhari has come to knock on your doors seeking for your votes to continue the hardship he has foisted on us. Will you let him? The decision is yours.
As for me, the illiterate dullard must leave aso rock come 2019.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by KingNom: 9:21pm On Feb 08
Who has noticed that it will be easy for the North to rig 2019 elections in favor of Buhari or his 'Protege'?
The Security Chiefs are MOSTLY Northerners, hence with the influence, they can win again!
Something SHOULD URGENTLY be done to correct the Federal Character Principle in Public Office Appointment (especially Security Chiefs) or else... (Remember Benue!)
Kindly reshare TILL it is fixed
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by TheKingIsHere: 9:22pm On Feb 08
Where is Lalasticlala sef
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by FarahAideed: 9:24pm On Feb 08
Buhari is orphaned politically and has come to end of the road ..Nobody is going to vote that failure except on tribal sentiments
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Bambless1(m): 10:36pm On Feb 08
wakaman:A bi aye nse eleyi ni?
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Zeeony: 10:37pm On Feb 08
Baba go we no want again
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by scarletkinq(m): 10:38pm On Feb 08
Lol so Nigerian ah still not afraid of anything buhari huh
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by alexistaiwo: 10:38pm On Feb 08
He will soon turn to Hebollazah to secure Northern votes
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by hedonistic: 10:38pm On Feb 08
Bloody idiot.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by ibori1(m): 10:38pm On Feb 08
He has failed already
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by sorry1(m): 10:38pm On Feb 08
Yoruba Muslims will accept him.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by iyke926(m): 10:39pm On Feb 08
I see lots of Abdulhakeem Akindele, Mahmoud Sikiratu voting this old man in 2019.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Mynightmare: 10:39pm On Feb 08
I thought BMC said no shaking?
God punish buhari and Osibanjo with all their supporters.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Narldon(f): 10:39pm On Feb 08
Emissary?
Oyo state indigenes, watch out for Fulani Herdsmen!
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Dagaya(m): 10:40pm On Feb 08
APC itself is a confused party.
Everywhere you look they are at war.
They are at war with themselves, the opposition, the press and even the Nigerian people.
How they manage to be in power is a question for another day.
One thing is sure, Nigerians are wiser.
My pvc, my power.
APC the one una dun do is enough.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by kkkp: 10:40pm On Feb 08
The guys above me. Read before you comment
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by senatordave1: 10:42pm On Feb 08
TheKingIsHere:Stop please.he boycotted it because shittu his political rival was chairing the meeting.shittu wants to be the next governor against ajimobi's wish.its like inviting amosun to a meeting where yayi will preside,doesnt work so.buhari will win oyo just like 2015,shikena.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by Donpresh95(m): 10:42pm On Feb 08
TheKingIsHere:
handsomeness deceived us to vote Buhari. We can't make that mistake again. We can't vote Donald if you don't give us a strong reason to
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by buhariguy(m): 10:42pm On Feb 08
OK
|Re: 2019: Buhari Turns To Oyo In Move To Secure South-west Votes by TheKingIsHere: 10:43pm On Feb 08
Donpresh95:
Did you say Buhari was handsome in 2015?
Gosh you need help
