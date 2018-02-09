Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List (10745 Views)

When you give your child a name, you want it to be very special and have a sacred meaning. It often happens that a name has an impact on a child’s fate and life. This is why parents often come to the matter of choosing a name for their baby with all responsibility and research the absolutely unique ones with the most interesting meanings.



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning

Why choose an uncommon name?



There are enough namesakes running around and parents just don’t want their son or daughter to be another one with the same popular name.



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



Besides that, there are research results that show how people with uncommon names differ from others. They have different ambitions, different characters, and different lives. The point is that a child with a rare beautiful name feels slightly uncomfortable with it through the whole life and it’s a great motivation. For example, a child’s name means something so significant that people start to put great expectations on him or her. It makes a child strive for the success, prove that he or she is worth it. This is how notable personalities are created by a name alone.



On the other hand, by giving their child an uncommon name, parents just want to return to their roots and remember the culture and traditions of their ancestors. It’s a great tendency that young parents look through some Yoruba names dictionary to choose the most authentic and meaningful name for their baby. It’s a guarantee that traditions and beliefs of their people won’t be forgotten with time.



Let’s see, which Yoruba names and meanings are suitable for babies of today.

Yoruba female names with meanings



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



There are many beautiful female names of the Yoruba origin with a lovely and tender meaning that can fully convey the parents’ love. Choose the one to your liking for your little queen.



Adunni – someone you are happy or love to have

Ayotundun – this is a special Yoruba word that means the sweetness of joy

Bolatito – this is another Yoruba word that means the sanctification that joy brings

Bosede – a daughter who was born on Sunday

Diekololaoluwa – the Lord’s blessing is always great

Diekololaoluwalayemi – there are no boundaries to the Lord’s wealth in my life

Emilohi – the Lord is great

Eriifeoluwa – the embodied evidence of the Lord’s love

Feyisola – a daughter who has the blessing of her parents always on her

Feyikemi – this is one more special Yoruba word, which means that this daughter’s parents were blessed with her birth

Folusho – a girl who’s always under the Lord’s protection and care

Ibidun – a daughter whose birth was sweet

Ibironke – a daughter who will be loved by her family

Idowu – a very special name for a daughter who was born after twins

Ife – love, or a woman who will be loved

Jadesolaoluwa – a daughter who has come into the Lord’s wealth

Kinfeosioluwa – one more Yoruba word that means the increasing love for the Lord

Korede – a daughter whose birth has brought the family blessings

Latorunwa – one of the most beautiful Yoruba names for girls, which means a daughter that has come down from heaven

Lolade – may the Lord be with you

Oluwafunbi – the Lord has given this daughter to me



Yoruba names for men with meanings



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



There are many lovely male names in the Yoruba tradition and it’s not a problem to find a good list to choose from. It’s much more difficult to choose one because they are all lovely and meaningful.



Abiola – the son who was born into wealth

Adebamgbe – this is a special word that means the royalty that dwells inside the bearer of this name

Bayode – the son who brings joy with his very existence

Babasola – the father’s wealth that has arrived

Durojaiye – stay and enjoy living

Folarin – walk with glory

Gbadebo – the son who has brought the crown

Ifelewa – the most tender male name that means love is beauty

Iyanu-Oluwa – the Lord’s miracle

Jimoh – the son who was born on Friday

Mayowa – the son who has brought joy to the family

Modupeore –i am thankful for blesings

Mofolorunso – the son who’s always under the Lord’s care

Oba – King

Obasolape – this is a special Yoruba word that means: the Lord has completed this child’s wealth

Odunayo – the year of happiness

Olusola – the Lord has blessed me



Uncommon and beautiful Yoruba names for men and women



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



Apart from completely male or totally female names, there are the ones that can be given to children of both genders. They usually mean something neutral and beautiful. They are not numerous but their meaning is as charming as that of other Yoruba names.



Ayotunde – joy has come back

Jaiyesimi – the one who’s enjoying life

Modupeore – thank you for this gift, my Lord

Morenikeji – the child resembling the parents, “my child looks like me”

Niyilolawa – here is the wealth

Olajuwan – the excitement of the victory

Olusola – the one who has conveyed the Lord’s blessing to the parents

Tejumola – the one who’s always looking forward to better times

Tiwa – ours

Tokunbo – the one who’s come from across the seas



How to choose a child’s name and make no mistakes? In a nutshell, choosing a beautiful and unique name for your baby, try not to overdo with the uniqueness.



In addition:

Iteoluwakiisi - unmovable throne of God, everlasting throne of God

Aanuoluwakiitan - everlasting mercies of God



Olatunji- wealth rises over again

leye001:

Mynd44:



But it is a lovely name and you look lovely too.



wakaman:

Olatunji- wealth rises over again

Ola should mean more on the side of Glory not wealth. Ola should mean more on the side of Glory not wealth.

OdeTobi - a big fool 2 Likes

Adebanke, Adebamitale, these are rare yoruba names, very rare. 1 Like

proud adefolarin 1 Like

Ogunbi - Ogun gave birth to this one

proud of my origin

and lineage

Bini

I love the bini tribal mark

ok... seen

Hmmm...so this one na news abi?

.

This list is not complete



Where is Yemisi



Yemisi

Yemisi

Yemisi



Mynd44:



But it is a lovely name and you look lovely too.



Thanks

I no see Davido there... E no complete be that.



Funke!

What is the meaning of Yemisi, Ramotu and Olaniyi in Yoruba. I am not Yoruba, but I have plans of giving my child a Yoruba name. 3 Likes

modelmike7:





Awwwwww.....

Beautiful ❤ comment.



So good of you this time 44,

I was thinking you are only good in banning people upandan prior now!

More of this good side of you please!! thats shy guys way of wooing babe.

emmalezy:



When you give your child a name, you want it to be very special and have a sacred meaning. It often happens that a name has an impact on a child’s fate and life. This is why parents often come to the matter of choosing a name for their baby with all responsibility and research the absolutely unique ones with the most interesting meanings.



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning

Why choose an uncommon name?



There are enough namesakes running around and parents just don’t want their son or daughter to be another one with the same popular name.



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



Besides that, there are research results that show how people with uncommon names differ from others. They have different ambitions, different characters, and different lives. The point is that a child with a rare beautiful name feels slightly uncomfortable with it through the whole life and it’s a great motivation. For example, a child’s name means something so significant that people start to put great expectations on him or her. It makes a child strive for the success, prove that he or she is worth it. This is how notable personalities are created by a name alone.



On the other hand, by giving their child an uncommon name, parents just want to return to their roots and remember the culture and traditions of their ancestors. It’s a great tendency that young parents look through some Yoruba names dictionary to choose the most authentic and meaningful name for their baby. It’s a guarantee that traditions and beliefs of their people won’t be forgotten with time.



Let’s see, which Yoruba names and meanings are suitable for babies of today.

Yoruba female names with meanings



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



There are many beautiful female names of the Yoruba origin with a lovely and tender meaning that can fully convey the parents’ love. Choose the one to your liking for your little queen.



Adunni – someone you are happy or love to have

Ayotundun – this is a special Yoruba word that means the sweetness of joy

Bolatito – this is another Yoruba word that means the sanctification that joy brings

Bosede – a daughter who was born on Sunday

Diekololaoluwa – the Lord’s blessing is always great

Diekololaoluwalayemi – there are no boundaries to the Lord’s wealth in my life

Emilohi – the Lord is great

Eriifeoluwa – the embodied evidence of the Lord’s love

Feyisola – a daughter who has the blessing of her parents always on her

Feyikemi – this is one more special Yoruba word, which means that this daughter’s parents were blessed with her birth

Folusho – a girl who’s always under the Lord’s protection and care

Ibidun – a daughter whose birth was sweet

Ibironke – a daughter who will be loved by her family

Idowu – a very special name for a daughter who was born after twins

Ife – love, or a woman who will be loved

Jadesolaoluwa – a daughter who has come into the Lord’s wealth

Kinfeosioluwa – one more Yoruba word that means the increasing love for the Lord

Korede – a daughter whose birth has brought the family blessings

Latorunwa – one of the most beautiful Yoruba names for girls, which means a daughter that has come down from heaven

Lolade – may the Lord be with you

Oluwafunbi – the Lord has given this daughter to me



Yoruba names for men with meanings



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



There are many lovely male names in the Yoruba tradition and it’s not a problem to find a good list to choose from. It’s much more difficult to choose one because they are all lovely and meaningful.



Abiola – the son who was born into wealth

Adebamgbe – this is a special word that means the royalty that dwells inside the bearer of this name

Bayode – the son who brings joy with his very existence

Babasola – the father’s wealth that has arrived

Durojaiye – stay and enjoy living

Folarin – walk with glory

Gbadebo – the son who has brought the crown

Ifelewa – the most tender male name that means love is beauty

Iyanu-Oluwa – the Lord’s miracle

Jimoh – the son who was born on Friday

Mayowa – the son who has brought joy to the family

Modupeore –i am thankful for blesings

Mofolorunso – the son who’s always under the Lord’s care

Oba – King

Obasolape – this is a special Yoruba word that means: the Lord has completed this child’s wealth

Odunayo – the year of happiness

Olusola – the Lord has blessed me



Uncommon and beautiful Yoruba names for men and women



Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning



Apart from completely male or totally female names, there are the ones that can be given to children of both genders. They usually mean something neutral and beautiful. They are not numerous but their meaning is as charming as that of other Yoruba names.



Ayotunde – joy has come back

Jaiyesimi – the one who’s enjoying life

Modupeore – thank you for this gift, my Lord

Morenikeji – the child resembling the parents, “my child looks like me”

Niyilolawa – here is the wealth

Olajuwan – the excitement of the victory

Olusola – the one who has conveyed the Lord’s blessing to the parents

Tejumola – the one who’s always looking forward to better times

Tiwa – ours

Tokunbo – the one who’s come from across the seas



How to choose a child’s name and make no mistakes? In a nutshell, choosing a beautiful and unique name for your baby, try not to overdo with the uniqueness.



Where are names like Idogbe, Aro, Salako, Ejire, etc not here Where are names like Idogbe, Aro, Salako, Ejire, etc not here

leye001:

Why did my parents name me ADELEYE? . A boys' name for that matter dats bcus u av a king in ur lineage, are d first born? dats bcus u av a king in ur lineage, are d first born?

OreoPaschal:

What is the meaning of Yemisi, Ramotu and Olaniyi in Yoruba. I am not Yoruba, but I have plans of giving my child a Yoruba name. choi see this igbo man choi see this igbo man