|Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by emmalezy(m): 8:39am
When you give your child a name, you want it to be very special and have a sacred meaning. It often happens that a name has an impact on a child’s fate and life. This is why parents often come to the matter of choosing a name for their baby with all responsibility and research the absolutely unique ones with the most interesting meanings.
Uncommon Yoruba female and male names with meaning
Why choose an uncommon name?
There are enough namesakes running around and parents just don’t want their son or daughter to be another one with the same popular name.
Besides that, there are research results that show how people with uncommon names differ from others. They have different ambitions, different characters, and different lives. The point is that a child with a rare beautiful name feels slightly uncomfortable with it through the whole life and it’s a great motivation. For example, a child’s name means something so significant that people start to put great expectations on him or her. It makes a child strive for the success, prove that he or she is worth it. This is how notable personalities are created by a name alone.
On the other hand, by giving their child an uncommon name, parents just want to return to their roots and remember the culture and traditions of their ancestors. It’s a great tendency that young parents look through some Yoruba names dictionary to choose the most authentic and meaningful name for their baby. It’s a guarantee that traditions and beliefs of their people won’t be forgotten with time.
Let’s see, which Yoruba names and meanings are suitable for babies of today.
Yoruba female names with meanings
There are many beautiful female names of the Yoruba origin with a lovely and tender meaning that can fully convey the parents’ love. Choose the one to your liking for your little queen.
Adunni – someone you are happy or love to have
Ayotundun – this is a special Yoruba word that means the sweetness of joy
Bolatito – this is another Yoruba word that means the sanctification that joy brings
Bosede – a daughter who was born on Sunday
Diekololaoluwa – the Lord’s blessing is always great
Diekololaoluwalayemi – there are no boundaries to the Lord’s wealth in my life
Emilohi – the Lord is great
Eriifeoluwa – the embodied evidence of the Lord’s love
Feyisola – a daughter who has the blessing of her parents always on her
Feyikemi – this is one more special Yoruba word, which means that this daughter’s parents were blessed with her birth
Folusho – a girl who’s always under the Lord’s protection and care
Ibidun – a daughter whose birth was sweet
Ibironke – a daughter who will be loved by her family
Idowu – a very special name for a daughter who was born after twins
Ife – love, or a woman who will be loved
Jadesolaoluwa – a daughter who has come into the Lord’s wealth
Kinfeosioluwa – one more Yoruba word that means the increasing love for the Lord
Korede – a daughter whose birth has brought the family blessings
Latorunwa – one of the most beautiful Yoruba names for girls, which means a daughter that has come down from heaven
Lolade – may the Lord be with you
Oluwafunbi – the Lord has given this daughter to me
Yoruba names for men with meanings
There are many lovely male names in the Yoruba tradition and it’s not a problem to find a good list to choose from. It’s much more difficult to choose one because they are all lovely and meaningful.
Abiola – the son who was born into wealth
Adebamgbe – this is a special word that means the royalty that dwells inside the bearer of this name
Bayode – the son who brings joy with his very existence
Babasola – the father’s wealth that has arrived
Durojaiye – stay and enjoy living
Folarin – walk with glory
Gbadebo – the son who has brought the crown
Ifelewa – the most tender male name that means love is beauty
Iyanu-Oluwa – the Lord’s miracle
Jimoh – the son who was born on Friday
Mayowa – the son who has brought joy to the family
Modupeore –i am thankful for blesings
Mofolorunso – the son who’s always under the Lord’s care
Oba – King
Obasolape – this is a special Yoruba word that means: the Lord has completed this child’s wealth
Odunayo – the year of happiness
Olusola – the Lord has blessed me
Uncommon and beautiful Yoruba names for men and women
Apart from completely male or totally female names, there are the ones that can be given to children of both genders. They usually mean something neutral and beautiful. They are not numerous but their meaning is as charming as that of other Yoruba names.
Ayotunde – joy has come back
Jaiyesimi – the one who’s enjoying life
Modupeore – thank you for this gift, my Lord
Morenikeji – the child resembling the parents, “my child looks like me”
Niyilolawa – here is the wealth
Olajuwan – the excitement of the victory
Olusola – the one who has conveyed the Lord’s blessing to the parents
Tejumola – the one who’s always looking forward to better times
Tiwa – ours
Tokunbo – the one who’s come from across the seas
How to choose a child’s name and make no mistakes? In a nutshell, choosing a beautiful and unique name for your baby, try not to overdo with the uniqueness.
7 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by oloriooko(m): 8:43am
Gr8 work OP, am loving this!
In addition:
Iteoluwakiisi - unmovable throne of God, everlasting throne of God
Aanuoluwakiitan - everlasting mercies of God
emmalezy:
2 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by leye001(f): 8:46am
Why did my parents name me ADELEYE? . A boys' name for that matter
3 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by wakaman: 8:49am
Olatunji- wealth rises over again
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by Mynd44: 8:53am
leye001:But it is a lovely name and you look lovely too.
7 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by leye001(f): 9:05am
Mynd44:Wow. Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by scholes0(m): 10:29am
wakaman:
Ola should mean more on the side of Glory not wealth.
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by teamsynergy: 11:00am
OdeTobi - a big fool
2 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by desreek9(f): 11:00am
Adebanke, Adebamitale, these are rare yoruba names, very rare.
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by modelmike7(m): 11:00am
ALL I SEE IS THOSE CUTE BABIES WITH THOSE CONTAGIOUS SMILES!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by estolaB(f): 11:00am
scholes0:
no, ola means wealth, glory is ogo
2 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by drips8(m): 11:00am
proud adefolarin
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by modelmike7(m): 11:00am
Mynd44:
Awwwwww.....
Beautiful ❤ comment.
So good of you this time 44,
I was thinking you are only good in banning people upandan prior now!
More of this good side of you please!!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by eleojo24: 11:01am
Ogunbi - Ogun gave birth to this one
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by datopaper(m): 11:01am
D
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by freemanbubble: 11:01am
proud of my origin
and lineage
Bini
I love the bini tribal mark
looks sexy
2 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by Jaytecq(m): 11:01am
ok... seen
wat of Fulani names?
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:01am
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by chidynks: 11:01am
Lol.. .chai see upcoming babies..
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by bjayx: 11:02am
Hmmm...so this one na news abi?
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by maxiuc(m): 11:02am
.
This list is not complete
Where is Yemisi
Yemisi
Yemisi
Yemisi
Olaniyi
1 Like
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:02am
Mynd44:I get your scope. Rigid & shy guys pattern of wooing. Try harder ... we need you to get married fast. Better still, inbox her straight and invite us when belle come out
4 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by solasoulmusic(f): 11:02am
Thanks
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by Kingluqman89(m): 11:03am
I no see Davido there... E no complete be that.
Funke!
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by OreoPaschal(m): 11:03am
What is the meaning of Yemisi, Ramotu and Olaniyi in Yoruba. I am not Yoruba, but I have plans of giving my child a Yoruba name.
3 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:05am
modelmike7:thats shy guys way of wooing babe.
e dey fear rejection
4 Likes
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by talk2hb1: 11:05am
emmalezy:Where are names like Idogbe, Aro, Salako, Ejire, etc not here
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by Jaytecq(m): 11:05am
leye001:dats bcus u av a king in ur lineage, are d first born?
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by maxiuc(m): 11:06am
OreoPaschal:choi see this igbo man
|Re: Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls – See List by ipobarecriminals: 11:06am
1 Like
