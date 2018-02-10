₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,981 members, 4,076,947 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 February 2018 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls (11310 Views)
|Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by vanessaRN(f): 7:17pm
If you missed the Uncommon Yoruba Names For Boys And Girls see link below.. http://www.nairaland.com/4338170/uncommon-yoruba-names-boys-girls
Are you looking for the most beautiful and unique Igbo names for your future baby? You have come to the right place. Here you will find a list of the most interesting and meaningful ancient names that are traditional for Delta Igbo people.
What’s there behind a person’s name?
All the nations, peoples and tribes in the world have a tradition of giving people names. In all traditions all around the globe, people’s personal names have a meaning. It’s not just a combination of letters that sounds pleasant. Ancient people believed that it’s something that could protect a person from evil spirits, give him or her a good destiny and success in life, or describe his or her personality in the best way.
The most ancient names are often the most beautiful. In the modern world and due to the clash of cultures, many names migrate between languages, countries, and cultures, people begin to forget the way their ancestors named their children.
Are Igbo names and meaning special in any way?
For Igbo people, a name is a way to express somebody’s unique personality. The majority of Igbo names are composed with the help of grammatical rules of the Igbo language. Each part of these names has a symbolic meaning. A name can reflect the circumstances of a child’s birth. Some people say that in ancient times, baby girls, future women, were named after market trading days.
What about the last name?
Unique Delta Igbo names and meaning
Now, let’s check out some traditional Delta Igbo baby names and their meaning.
Igbo baby names
Ozioma – this is both a male and a female name, which means “unique great news”
Uzoamaka – this is a female name, which means “a good journey” or “a smooth path”
Osinachi – this is a male name, which means “originating from God”
Ifeanacho – this is a male name, which means “exactly what we are searching for”
Jamuike – this is a male name, which means “encourage me” or “inspire me”
Daaluchineke/Chukwudaalu – these are both male and female names, which mean “thank you, Lord” or “thank God”
Ginikawa/Ginikachukwu – these are female names with meanings “there’s nothing greater than a child” and “there’s nothing greater than the Lord”
Akwaugo – this is a female name, which means “my precious daughter”
Sopuluchi – this is a male name, which means “respect God”
Akubundu – this is a male name, which means “wealth is life”
Amaogechukwu – this is a female name, which means “ Lord’s time is the best”
Ibeamaka – this is a male name, which means “love is in a friend”
Azuka – this is both a female and male name, which means “we grow stronger with experience”
Akumjeli – this is both a female and male name, which means “I will enjoy that wealth”
Isioma – this is a female name, which means “good luck”
Ositadimma – this is a male name, which means “May all be well since now”
Onochie – this is a female name, which means “the one who replaces”
Chukwunomso – this is both a female and male name, which means “Lord is near me”
Fumnanya – this is a female name, which means “love me”
Akuabia – this is a male name, which means “wealth has come”
How to choose a good name for your baby?
Here are several recommendations on choosing a good name for your child. To find a lovely name in specialized lists is one thing but wear it in everyday life is completely different. As parents, you should remember that if you like a certain name, it’s not a fact that your child will like it, too.
If you have twins, it may seem very cute to give them names that sound in some way similar.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/10/beautiful-igbo-names-baby-boys-girls/
L
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by VonTrapp: 7:25pm
Agwoturumbe!!
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Baawaa(m): 7:27pm
I cannot find Ojukwu, Nnamdi,Orubebe,Azikwe etc in the list are they not good ibos names
8 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Thewesterner(m): 7:41pm
The new trend... First was yoruba names... Expecting the most peaceful tribe next
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Asowari(m): 7:51pm
Ok
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by MetroBaba1(m): 7:58pm
Baawaa:
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Odkosh: 8:50pm
Nice one
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by toluxa1(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Leonbonapart(m): 9:09pm
If he is lazy, he's not igbo
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:09pm
Kk
Kedu maka NgeneUkwuEwu?
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by yomibelle(f): 9:10pm
Waiting for our Hausa/Fulani counterparts
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Odobaone: 9:10pm
My Daughter (Ihuomachi)is refusing everybody's hand apart from my Wyf. And my Wyf is tired of carrying her pls what do I do?
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by linkszelda: 9:11pm
.
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Mayydayy(m): 9:11pm
Chimamanda...my God will/shall not fail.
My daughter bears this one.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Edopesin(m): 9:11pm
Yoruba Guys When They Start Seeing Osho Upandan In The Soon To Come Edo Thread
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by sisisioge: 9:12pm
Uloma...
Unoma...
Chizoba
Chukwuemaka...
Adadinma...
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by mybestlove(m): 9:12pm
Chimamanda= my God will never fail (female)
Ugonna = father's pride (male/female)
Chidinma= God is good (female)
Amarachi = God's grace (female)
Ugochukwu= God's peace (male/female)
Onyedikachi = Who is like God (male)
Chimamkpam =God knows my worries/needs (male)
Nneka = Mother is superior (female)
Obioma= good heart (male)
Tochukwu = Praise God (male)
And many many many others.
12 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Benekruku(m): 9:12pm
Names sound like titles of Nollywood horror movies
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Mariangeles: 9:12pm
Nice.
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Pavore9: 9:12pm
Beautiful names.
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by ciopnigeria: 9:12pm
T
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by brunofarad(m): 9:13pm
My first daughter NNEDINMA
6 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by hubtiva: 9:14pm
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Haggui: 9:15pm
Obata osu
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Evergreen4(m): 9:15pm
Onyekachi - means who is greater than God.
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by modelmike7(m): 9:16pm
CHUKWUKADIBIA.....one of my best igbo names!
IBO.
HAUSA.
YORUBA.
VERY beautiful culture with beautiful people.
It keeps making me wonder why the hatred and argument y'all exhibit on this forum.
In ONE NIGERIA I BELIEVE!
GOD BLESS NIGERIA.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Alariiwo: 9:16pm
I know okoro, stands for chatming cute guy.
But why are Igbos on here famzing Yorubas of late?
I hope ya'll will create thread for Hausa names and Fulanis likewise for us to see.
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by maestroferddi: 9:16pm
Say no to ancestor names...
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by tonio2wo: 9:16pm
Baawaa:Orubebe??
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by LZAA: 9:16pm
vanessaRN:goblins wee not like this
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by Disneylady(f): 9:17pm
The meanings are cute
|Re: Beautiful Igbo Names For Baby Boys And Girls by strenghtofawoman: 9:17pm
heard a new Igbo name today, and wished I could add to my Son's name.
CHIEHIURA - God never sleeps
This is similar to chimuanya , buy with a deeper undertone. Not only is he awake, he neither sleeps
8 Likes 1 Share
Igbira Women, What About Them? / Dark Skinned Biracial People / Obatala And Oduduwa In Ile-ife
Viewing this topic: Triciamikel, iFirst, AGO25(m), meu442u, obailala(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), kelly4kelly, rane06(f), cutefergiee(m), Twrecks(m), Johnsmartinyang(m), senatordave1, ikevictor, Tapout(m), abbenism001(m), nnamdi7160, AndyGlobal, adisabarber(m), Buikebanks(m), thanie(f), bigfrancis21(m), presh91(m), Chynexa(m), pinnkpill and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6