What’s there behind a person’s name?



All the nations, peoples and tribes in the world have a tradition of giving people names. In all traditions all around the globe, people’s personal names have a meaning. It’s not just a combination of letters that sounds pleasant. Ancient people believed that it’s something that could protect a person from evil spirits, give him or her a good destiny and success in life, or describe his or her personality in the best way.





The most ancient names are often the most beautiful. In the modern world and due to the clash of cultures, many names migrate between languages, countries, and cultures, people begin to forget the way their ancestors named their children.

Are Igbo names and meaning special in any way?





For Igbo people, a name is a way to express somebody’s unique personality. The majority of Igbo names are composed with the help of grammatical rules of the Igbo language. Each part of these names has a symbolic meaning. A name can reflect the circumstances of a child’s birth. Some people say that in ancient times, baby girls, future women, were named after market trading days.

What about the last name?



Unique Delta Igbo names and meaning



Now, let’s check out some traditional Delta Igbo baby names and their meaning.

Igbo baby names



Ozioma – this is both a male and a female name, which means “unique great news”

Uzoamaka – this is a female name, which means “a good journey” or “a smooth path”

Osinachi – this is a male name, which means “originating from God”

Ifeanacho – this is a male name, which means “exactly what we are searching for”

Jamuike – this is a male name, which means “encourage me” or “inspire me”

Daaluchineke/Chukwudaalu – these are both male and female names, which mean “thank you, Lord” or “thank God”

Ginikawa/Ginikachukwu – these are female names with meanings “there’s nothing greater than a child” and “there’s nothing greater than the Lord”

Akwaugo – this is a female name, which means “my precious daughter”

Sopuluchi – this is a male name, which means “respect God”

Akubundu – this is a male name, which means “wealth is life”

Amaogechukwu – this is a female name, which means “ Lord’s time is the best”

Ibeamaka – this is a male name, which means “love is in a friend”

Azuka – this is both a female and male name, which means “we grow stronger with experience”

Akumjeli – this is both a female and male name, which means “I will enjoy that wealth”

Isioma – this is a female name, which means “good luck”

Ositadimma – this is a male name, which means “May all be well since now”

Onochie – this is a female name, which means “the one who replaces”

Chukwunomso – this is both a female and male name, which means “Lord is near me”

Fumnanya – this is a female name, which means “love me”

Akuabia – this is a male name, which means “wealth has come”



How to choose a good name for your baby?



Here are several recommendations on choosing a good name for your child. To find a lovely name in specialized lists is one thing but wear it in everyday life is completely different. As parents, you should remember that if you like a certain name, it’s not a fact that your child will like it, too.





If you have twins, it may seem very cute to give them names that sound in some way similar.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/10/beautiful-igbo-names-baby-boys-girls/



