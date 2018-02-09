Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) (1714 Views)

A toast to you on your grand celebration of your 53rd birthday anniversary . As an accomplished leader , we trust that you will use this occasion to reflect on your many achievements in the years past and prepare your mind for an even more fulfilling future. We celebrate with you on this special milestone and wish you another year of great opportunities and achievement.





JKF: Celebrating an Enigma at 53

Today, we celebrate this outstanding scholar, public servant, activist, intellectual, politician, innovator, strategist, loving husband and devoted father. It is indeed a toast to fifty-three impactful years.

Toast to Success Dr. 'Kayode FAYEMI

All these ceremonial ministers...



Those days ministers are active and heard in government. But these Buhari ministers are all sleeping apart from Lai Mohammed who peddle lies up and down.



You only hear of Amaechi when he is fighting his governor and disturbing his state...



Nonsense government 5 Likes 1 Share

This bloody noise-maker





...and plz don't forget to help in dealing with Fayose and his miscreants! HBD sir, just continue to prosper in life!...and plz don't forget to help in dealing with Fayose and his miscreants! 3 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday to the next governor of ekiti state. Carry on sir 4 Likes 1 Share

congratulations, wish you long life and prosperity.

God bless him. 1 Like

Okay, we don hear!



N50mil for the one below.

I wonder how much he spends on bedroom furniture these days.N50mil for the one below. 2 Likes 1 Share

he shouldn't bother contesting for the governorship of Ekiti state... both him and segun Oni did absolutely nothing during their tenure, he's better of with his appointment as a minister of the federal republic... all the same Happy Birthday to you sir. 4 Likes 1 Share

.

Thief 2 Likes 1 Share

Hbd to you sir. But tell Buhari to start packing his load from aso rock. 1 Like 1 Share

We just don't give a fuuucccck!

If you're down with the APC government,I got 2 words for y'all.......

F**k Y'all!!!!!

[quote author=yarimo post=64915687]Happy birthday to the next governor of ekiti state. Carry on sir [/quotep







Yes ooohh, 4+4......

NextGovernor:

Simple HBD...if u can wish him well you keep quiet...and more also is it when you see a minister on TV and news all the time that means he or she is working?? Are you in to mineral resources business?? If you're not keep quiet cos you can't knw may his working or not allow people that do business in his ministry talk. 1 Like

happy B-Day incoming governor 1 Like

We should fry dodo abi

happy birthday to you sir

Ehen?! Are we invited for d bash? See e talk am sef. Anyway, hbd!

Bouquet for your leader...

Hunger for the followers.

Was he not the one that stole Ekiti money to sponsor buhari election?

Am not seeing anything from that sector

The man that sleeps on 50 million Naira bed

pweshboi:

he shouldn't bother contesting for the governorship of Ekiti state... both him and segun Oni did absolutely nothing during their tenure, he's better of with his appointment as a minister of the federal republic... all the same Happy Birthday to you sir.

On the contrary, I believe he should contest so he can be disgraced again. On the contrary, I believe he should contest so he can be disgraced again. 1 Like

All the best wishes to him on his birthday. Congratulations sir.

Seen

Scam. And thief.





Sucked Ekiti dry.



Happy birthday anyways!! ..na small boy sef! :Happy birthday anyways!!