|Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by sojiboy(m): 10:47am
A toast to you on your grand celebration of your 53rd birthday anniversary . As an accomplished leader , we trust that you will use this occasion to reflect on your many achievements in the years past and prepare your mind for an even more fulfilling future. We celebrate with you on this special milestone and wish you another year of great opportunities and achievement.
JKF: Celebrating an Enigma at 53
Today, we celebrate this outstanding scholar, public servant, activist, intellectual, politician, innovator, strategist, loving husband and devoted father. It is indeed a toast to fifty-three impactful years.
Toast to Success Dr. 'Kayode FAYEMI
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by NextGovernor(m): 10:50am
All these ceremonial ministers...
Those days ministers are active and heard in government. But these Buhari ministers are all sleeping apart from Lai Mohammed who peddle lies up and down.
You only hear of Amaechi when he is fighting his governor and disturbing his state...
Nonsense government
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:52am
This bloody noise-maker
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by tayebest(m): 10:59am
HBD sir, just continue to prosper in life!
...and plz don't forget to help in dealing with Fayose and his miscreants!
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by yarimo(m): 11:26am
Happy birthday to the next governor of ekiti state. Carry on sir
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Teewhy2: 11:31am
congratulations, wish you long life and prosperity.
God bless him.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by modelmike7(m): 11:31am
Okay, we don hear!
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Mogidi: 11:33am
I wonder how much he spends on bedroom furniture these days.
N50mil for the one below.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:33am
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by pweshboi(m): 11:33am
he shouldn't bother contesting for the governorship of Ekiti state... both him and segun Oni did absolutely nothing during their tenure, he's better of with his appointment as a minister of the federal republic... all the same Happy Birthday to you sir.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Odunsco01(m): 11:33am
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by scribble: 11:34am
Thief
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by 12submarine(m): 11:34am
Hbd to you sir. But tell Buhari to start packing his load from aso rock.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Memphis357(m): 11:36am
We just don't give a fuuucccck!
If you're down with the APC government,I got 2 words for y'all.......
F**k Y'all!!!!!
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Wishaky(f): 11:38am
Yes ooohh, 4+4......
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Chetimah(m): 11:38am
Simple HBD...if u can wish him well you keep quiet...and more also is it when you see a minister on TV and news all the time that means he or she is working?? Are you in to mineral resources business?? If you're not keep quiet cos you can't knw may his working or not allow people that do business in his ministry talk.
NextGovernor:
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by vicola0281: 11:40am
happy B-Day incoming governor
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by buffalowings: 11:40am
We should fry dodo abi
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:40am
happy birthday to you sir
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by biggy26: 11:40am
Ehen?! Are we invited for d bash? See e talk am sef. Anyway, hbd!
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by pol23: 11:42am
Bouquet for your leader...
Hunger for the followers.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by moyinoluwabun(m): 11:43am
Was he not the one that stole Ekiti money to sponsor buhari election?
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by sarrki(m): 11:44am
Am not seeing anything from that sector
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by adisabarber(m): 11:45am
The man that sleeps on 50 million Naira bed
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by careytommy7(m): 11:49am
pweshboi:
On the contrary, I believe he should contest so he can be disgraced again.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:49am
All the best wishes to him on his birthday. Congratulations sir.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by BIXYBABE(f): 11:51am
Seen
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by obowunmi(m): 11:53am
Scam. And thief.
Sucked Ekiti dry.
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by Day169: 11:55am
..na small boy sef! :
Happy birthday anyways!!
|Re: Happy Birthday To Hon. Minister Of Mines And Steel Devpt (dr. John Kayode Fayem) by MYBLOCUS: 11:55am
HAPPY BIRTH DAY MY DAWG
