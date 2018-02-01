₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by zoho23(f): 6:48pm On Feb 09
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe again showed us just how stylish she is.
Mercy, paired her yellow and blue outfit with a yellow clutch and headgear to match.
More below;
lalasticlala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by lovingyouhun: 6:51pm On Feb 09
Which bride does this outfit belong to? Come oooooo b4 you will put on torn clothes on your Trad day. Its mercy again
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by kennygee(f): 6:54pm On Feb 09
The crinoline in that top sha. Her tailor dey try.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by dasparrow: 6:56pm On Feb 09
Mercy has an excellent taste when it comes to fashion I have to admit. The outfit is beautiful.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by active4000: 7:01pm On Feb 09
Borrow Borrow up and down I no talk anything.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by JasonScolari: 7:03pm On Feb 09
Yellow and pink, my favorite color...
She's so pretty, Her smile is so contagious... is just that I don't like light skin girls if not...
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by roarik(f): 7:15pm On Feb 09
this woman is a slayer..... i just love her dress sense
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Harrynight(m): 7:32pm On Feb 09
The most prettiest of her age!
Talk about fashion she always killing it,
This one is unique and extremely gorgeous
9 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Harrynight(m): 7:33pm On Feb 09
roarik:
Ur hair scared me at 1st sight.
U cute thu
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by roarik(f): 7:39pm On Feb 09
Harrynight:thank u
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by MorataFC: 8:22pm On Feb 09
Kool
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by voicelez: 8:22pm On Feb 09
She is fine, but the beautiful ones are not born
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Monzuur(m): 8:22pm On Feb 09
Good
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by jerryunit48: 8:23pm On Feb 09
When it comes to dressing she is top and I love her for that
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by moneybag100: 8:23pm On Feb 09
You can’t decieve me, the real Aigbe I know is this.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by jaymejate(m): 8:24pm On Feb 09
Hope say she nor borrow this one again
anyways waiting for the owner to shout out
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Moving4: 8:24pm On Feb 09
Wow
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Pebcak: 8:25pm On Feb 09
She's a chick
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by wink2015: 8:26pm On Feb 09
Slutty MILF for the BOYS
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by mommaJ(f): 8:27pm On Feb 09
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Alariiwo: 8:27pm On Feb 09
Aunty go and beg your husband..
Noone cares if you look pretty or not.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by dayleke(m): 8:27pm On Feb 09
kennygee:
Es kiss ma,(Excuse me ma)
Which one is "crinoline"?
#ijustwanknownio
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by hoodedjaystrim(m): 8:28pm On Feb 09
wink2015:Someones Mom?! Smh
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Nwaohafia1: 8:29pm On Feb 09
what is beauty without husband? The beauty of a woman is her husband
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by meant4all: 8:31pm On Feb 09
Mary Kay?
Chai!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by thunder74(m): 8:33pm On Feb 09
Hope it is not "borrow pose cloth" again.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by Harrynight(m): 8:34pm On Feb 09
voicelez:
Says who?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by iamtardey: 8:38pm On Feb 09
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Ankara Outfit by hAlexandro(m): 8:39pm On Feb 09
Hope she didn't borrow this too
