Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe again showed us just how stylish she is.



Mercy, paired her yellow and blue outfit with a yellow clutch and headgear to match.



More below;











More @



Which bride does this outfit belong to? Come oooooo b4 you will put on torn clothes on your Trad day. Its mercy again 25 Likes 2 Shares

The crinoline in that top sha. Her tailor dey try. 3 Likes 1 Share

Mercy has an excellent taste when it comes to fashion I have to admit. The outfit is beautiful. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Borrow Borrow up and down I no talk anything. 1 Like 1 Share

Yellow and pink, my favorite color...



She's so pretty, Her smile is so contagious... is just that I don't like light skin girls if not... 1 Like

this woman is a slayer..... i just love her dress sense 2 Likes

The most prettiest of her age!



Talk about fashion she always killing it,



This one is unique and extremely gorgeous 9 Likes

roarik:

this woman is a slayer..... i just love her dress sense

Ur hair scared me at 1st sight.









U cute thu Ur hair scared me at 1st sight.U cute thu 1 Like

Harrynight:



Ur hair scared me at 1st sight.







U cute thu thank u thank u 1 Like

Kool

She is fine, but the beautiful ones are not born

Good

When it comes to dressing she is top and I love her for that

You can’t decieve me, the real Aigbe I know is this. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Hope say she nor borrow this one again



anyways waiting for the owner to shout out 3 Likes

Wow

She's a chick 1 Like

Slutty MILF for the BOYS

Aunty go and beg your husband..



Noone cares if you look pretty or not. 1 Like

kennygee:

The crinoline in that top sha. Her tailor dey try.

Es kiss ma,(Excuse me ma)

Which one is "crinoline"?

#ijustwanknownio Es kiss ma,(Excuse me ma)Which one is "crinoline"?#ijustwanknownio

wink2015:

Slutty MILF for the BOYS Someones Mom?! Smh Someones Mom?! Smh 1 Like

what is beauty without husband? The beauty of a woman is her husband

Mary Kay?



Chai!



Hope it is not "borrow pose cloth" again.

voicelez:

She is fine, but the beautiful ones are not born

Says who? Says who?

