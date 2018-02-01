₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Tessyama1: 9:06pm On Feb 09
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is throwing it back to her wedding day with a beautiful selfie.
She secretly married Nigerian rapper, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, in August 2016, in London, UK.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/funke-akindele-shares-beautiful-selfie.html
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by olasaad(f): 9:24pm On Feb 09
Why are you showing us now shebi you dey hide am before ni anyway beautiful
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by OceanmorganTrix: 9:24pm On Feb 09
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by OceanmorganTrix: 9:26pm On Feb 09
Avenger must hold, the producers should not make me get angry with them
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by pizzylee(m): 9:43pm On Feb 09
Chelsea please wake up
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by mjbaba: 10:08pm On Feb 09
Nice
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by modelmike7(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
May God grant your heart desires FUNKE.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by DavSagacity(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
pizzylee:
Don't worry. if they can answer this question they'll wake up.
If Bournmouth= 3
Watford=4
and Barcelona's = ×
Find the value of ×
Take Pi as 22/7 and g=10m/s. Calculator and four figure table are allowed
7 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by modelmike7(m): 10:10pm On Feb 09
pizzylee:We gonna wake up from our next match against WEST BROM. TRUST US!!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Caspian22(m): 10:10pm On Feb 09
Find out... Top 10 Oldest Football Clubs In the World
https://www.yoursoccerblog.com/10-oldest-football-clubs-world/
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by HSfoundation(m): 10:14pm On Feb 09
olasaad:
Same thought here my dear,
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by HSfoundation(m): 10:15pm On Feb 09
modelmike7:
The kind of wake up whey una dey do after una sack coach abi.....continue
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Abigera: 10:19pm On Feb 09
nice 1
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by meant4all: 10:23pm On Feb 09
May God give her the fruit of the womb
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by begwong: 10:24pm On Feb 09
How is you! Nice pix anty Jenifa!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by bewla(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
chop ur life
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Smooyis(m): 10:26pm On Feb 09
May God bless your marriage more than you expected.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by okerekeikpo: 10:35pm On Feb 09
I pray God remembers this hardworking lady and give the fruit of the womb
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by easyfem(m): 10:46pm On Feb 09
Part one wedding or party two wedding ?
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by youngreezy(m): 10:47pm On Feb 09
modelmike7:against barcelona abi
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Krafty006: 10:56pm On Feb 09
nice pics....bulk footwear 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Awoo88: 11:15pm On Feb 09
I like this lady
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by Nizguy(m): 11:16pm On Feb 09
Who else noticed that this week is all abt throwback pics?
|Re: Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) by hefelove(m): 11:59pm On Feb 09
DavSagacity:
X=14 which is Bakayoko
