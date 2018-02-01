Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Shares Her Wedding Photo (Throwback) (11615 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





She secretly married Nigerian rapper, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, in August 2016, in London, UK.



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/funke-akindele-shares-beautiful-selfie.html Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is throwing it back to her wedding day with a beautiful selfie.She secretly married Nigerian rapper, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, in August 2016, in London, UK. 1 Like

shebi you dey hide am before ni anyway beautiful Why are you showing us nowshebi you dey hide am before nianyway beautiful 15 Likes 1 Share

Avenger must hold, the producers should not make me get angry with them

Chelsea please wake up 2 Likes

Nice

May God grant your heart desires FUNKE. 8 Likes 1 Share

pizzylee:

Chelsea please wake up

Don't worry. if they can answer this question they'll wake up.



If Bournmouth= 3

Watford=4

and Barcelona's = ×

Find the value of ×

Take Pi as 22/7 and g=10m/s. Calculator and four figure table are allowed Don't worry. if they can answer this question they'll wake up.If Bournmouth= 3Watford=4and Barcelona's = ×Find the value of ×Take Pi as 22/7 and g=10m/s. Calculator and four figure table are allowed 7 Likes

pizzylee:

Chelsea please wake up We gonna wake up from our next match against WEST BROM. TRUST US!! We gonna wake up from our next match against WEST BROM. TRUST US!! 1 Like 2 Shares





https://www.yoursoccerblog.com/10-oldest-football-clubs-world/ Find out... Top 10 Oldest Football Clubs In the World

olasaad:

Why are you showing us now shebi you dey hide am before ni anyway beautiful

Same thought here my dear, Same thought here my dear, 1 Like

modelmike7:





We gonna wake up from our next match against WEST BROM.

TRUST US!!

The kind of wake up whey una dey do after una sack coach abi.....continue The kind of wake up whey una dey do after una sack coach abi.....continue

nice 1

May God give her the fruit of the womb 2 Likes

How is you! Nice pix anty Jenifa! 1 Like 1 Share

chop ur life

May God bless your marriage more than you expected. 1 Like

I pray God remembers this hardworking lady and give the fruit of the womb 1 Like

Part one wedding or party two wedding ?

modelmike7:





We gonna wake up from our next match against WEST BROM.

TRUST US!! against barcelona abi against barcelona abi

nice pics....bulk footwear 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.

I like this lady

Who else noticed that this week is all abt throwback pics?