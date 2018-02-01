₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:18am
A Nigerian soldier, Daniel Ndubuka Ekpo, who lost one of his legs in the battle against Boko Haram - has taken to social media to call for help for proper treatment by the army. According to him, his armored tank ran into an IED during an operation in the north east which to an explosion and him losing one of his damaged legs.
The soldier is calling on the army authorities to do better in giving him a proper treatment.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
I am a soldier among those that fight the menace of insurgency/Boko Haram at the North East,my Tank Ran into (IED) Improvise Explosive Device. in d process my two legs Was badly damaged and the left leg was amputated,I a still on hospital admission but Nigerian Army Has not given me a proper treatment and I am really suffering, please I want all the members to pray for the Army Authorities who are responsible for my treatment So that I will properly treated.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/soldier-loses-leg-running-ied-fighting-boko-haram-photos.html
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:20am
Dt is hw every1 supportn Buhari n hs wickedness wl run into calamity.
Nigeria is nt worth fytn for.
See wt has happend 2 ds gallant soldier becos he is not from d North.
Maybe dey set him up
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by hungryboy(m): 8:32am
i hate this country
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Omololu2121: 8:33am
I don't feel pity for most of this military personnel, the way they harass civilians is crazy.and you should know about the system you are in,only a person that has not visited an army barracks won't know how crazy this guys live.
Well I'm sure you are one of the guy that do shout you can lay your life for Nigeria on social media,it's now you will know Nigeria does not care about you.
Shout and cry from now till tomorrow, nothing will happen.
Nigeria is a hell hole,I don't have any believe in this country again,the two solution is either,confederation or dissolution, you won't understand how messed up this country is until you start visiting other countries
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by OneCorner: 8:51am
OkpaAkuEriEri:What of your governor that donated some barren red-mud osu land to the fulanis?
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:52am
OneCorner:
Ebonyi state no bi Igboland.
Nwaamaikpe said it.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by OneCorner: 8:59am
OkpaAkuEriEri:Lobatan!
Notin wey pesin no go hear from these osu mouth.
Ebonyi is no ibo land
But delta, bayelsa, rivers are all ibo land
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:04am
You should be happy , u were not killed
@least naa office them go post u go now
Wish u speedy recovery
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by DocHMD: 10:59am
Omololu2121:
If all zoogerian buffoons are transfered to Nordic countries for one month and brought back. Upon return, they'll carry guns and ask that zoogeria be dissolved in the interest of humanity.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Omololu2121: 11:07am
DocHMD:I'm telling you,Nigeria hospitals are trash,some hospitals don't have light for up to 5 hours in a day
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Hemanwel(m): 11:27am
Eeyah! Sorry bro!
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by TruthG: 11:27am
sorry soldier
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by obicentlis: 11:27am
Soldier work no easy oooo.
The risk is too much for my kind.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by coolluk(m): 11:28am
OkpaAkuEriEri:
Mmm
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by juanjo2: 11:28am
joining Nigeria force is due to 85% unemployment... if not that, who want to die for this yeye administration
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by chillychill(f): 11:29am
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by publicenemy(m): 11:29am
DocHMD:
Dude take it easy before you get a heart attack. Nigeria is here to stay. Biafra will forever exist in the cloud.
One Nigeria for life.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by dionysus7: 11:29am
OkpaAkuEriEri:even though Nigeria is not a thing of pride at the moment, i believe fixing it is in our hands but when i see fellow Nigerians reason like this and even displaying it to the world... I feel like the world Will be like "oh no wonder they're the way they are" A soldier fighting for his country lost his leg while doing so and this is all your brain could come up with. And whats more annoying is the population of people like this. Please do not reproduce, Nigeria has suffered enough
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Bayajidda1: 11:30am
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by publicenemy(m): 11:30am
OkpaAkuEriEri:
Your school fees need to be refunded. You know nothing.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Gangster1ms: 11:30am
Thank God he didn't die...
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Liscolite1: 11:31am
Which boko Haram d one totally defeated
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Nwaohafia1: 11:31am
Buhari sef
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by dlondonbadboy: 11:32am
Ofcourse, only igbo soldiers are killed or almost killed...We know..Buhari, we know..
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Bluffly: 11:32am
Africans are still primitive. Developed countries are where they are because they ensured compulsory education not on paper but in action unlike here in Nigeria.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by pokipoki: 11:32am
OkpaAkuEriEri:Such a foolish comment. Do you know how many soldiers of northern origin and other parts of Nigeria have been killed in battles against Boko Haram.? God gave you brains to use. Therefore use it!!!!
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by kiki20: 11:33am
good
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Neminc: 11:33am
Gallant soldiers. God bless y'all.
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Coitus(f): 11:35am
How do these guys afford these IED. fulani people just want the war to continue so they will be eaten money
|Re: Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos by Amirullaha(m): 11:35am
God bless The gallant Soldiers...
