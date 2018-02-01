Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Loses His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram.Photos (8424 Views)

The soldier is calling on the army authorities to do better in giving him a proper treatment.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



I am a soldier among those that fight the menace of insurgency/Boko Haram at the North East,my Tank Ran into (IED) Improvise Explosive Device. in d process my two legs Was badly damaged and the left leg was amputated,I a still on hospital admission but Nigerian Army Has not given me a proper treatment and I am really suffering, please I want all the members to pray for the Army Authorities who are responsible for my treatment So that I will properly treated.



Dt is hw every1 supportn Buhari n hs wickedness wl run into calamity.



Nigeria is nt worth fytn for.

See wt has happend 2 ds gallant soldier becos he is not from d North.

i hate this country 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't feel pity for most of this military personnel, the way they harass civilians is crazy.and you should know about the system you are in,only a person that has not visited an army barracks won't know how crazy this guys live.



Well I'm sure you are one of the guy that do shout you can lay your life for Nigeria on social media,it's now you will know Nigeria does not care about you.

Shout and cry from now till tomorrow, nothing will happen.





Nigeria is a hell hole,I don't have any believe in this country again,the two solution is either,confederation or dissolution, you won't understand how messed up this country is until you start visiting other countries 5 Likes 2 Shares

@least naa office them go post u go now







Wish u speedy recovery You should be happy , u were not killed@least naa office them go post u go nowWish u speedy recovery

If all zoogerian buffoons are transfered to Nordic countries for one month and brought back. Upon return, they'll carry guns and ask that zoogeria be dissolved in the interest of humanity. If all zoogerian buffoons are transfered to Nordic countries for one month and brought back. Upon return, they'll carry guns and ask that zoogeria be dissolved in the interest of humanity. 1 Like 1 Share

Eeyah! Sorry bro!

sorry soldier

Soldier work no easy oooo.



The risk is too much for my kind. 1 Like

Mmm Mmm

joining Nigeria force is due to 85% unemployment... if not that, who want to die for this yeye administration 2 Likes

Your school fees need to be refunded. You know nothing. Your school fees need to be refunded. You know nothing.

Thank God he didn't die...

Which boko Haram d one totally defeated

Buhari sef

Ofcourse, only igbo soldiers are killed or almost killed...We know..Buhari, we know..

Africans are still primitive. Developed countries are where they are because they ensured compulsory education not on paper but in action unlike here in Nigeria.

good

Gallant soldiers. God bless y'all.

How do these guys afford these IED. fulani people just want the war to continue so they will be eaten money