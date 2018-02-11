₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:51am
Dj Xclusive recognized Lolu and the former Beat Fm OAP broke down in tears
The highlight of the Big Brother Naija DoubleWahala second party’s after party didn’t go as expected with many viewers waiting for Truth or Dare.
However, instead of T or D it was a teary season as Lolu started crying for reasons he didn’t disclose early.
He later said he cried because the DJ that played during the house party, DJ Xclusive mentioned his name and appreciated his effort back when Lolu was an OAP and DJ Xclusive was still trying to make it big.
According to him, he helped promote DJ Xclusive work back then by playing his songs on air and tonight the DJ appreciated him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVHaTktRsnE
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/11/lolu-cries-after-party-because-of-dj-xclusive3198/
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Sunexy(m): 6:55am
All this while, if somebody derails any other thread other than BBN, mods don't ban...if people spew tribal comments on a thread that doesn't even concern tribe, mods won't ban.. But if somebody talks about football on a BBN thread, the mods think it's now the time to exercise power. Psychologically, there is something wrong with the mods. Be claiming gods ontop nairaland
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:59am
Nigerian reacts
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 7:05am
more
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by mayweather145: 7:07am
wats all this rubbish self? u hear kissing today, tomorrow someone refused been kissed. almost everyone is kissing themselves now. now someone is crying for his name been mentioned by D D.j, pls wats this show promoting self what nonsense!!!
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Ighoga898(m): 7:52am
Buhari is the most happiest person whenever this stupid show comes around.
Everyone especially the youths tend to relieve the pressure on him by shifting attention towards this vile, demoralizing and uneducative show.
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 8:55am
if not that his aunt i the richest female in Africa, who will have known dj exclusive? very idiot person.... no life plan, as big as he is he was licking wizkid asss in EME
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:18am
Some like the show , others feel it is a waste of time.
I know it is a business idea for some smart people to make money , including bloggers.
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by lordsharks(m): 11:50am
Emotional tears abi
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by naijahut: 11:50am
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by lordsharks(m): 11:51am
SIMPLYkush:Bad belle
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Narldon(f): 11:51am
Meanwhile I'm crying because there is no milk to soak Garri
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by TribesNG: 11:51am
Booked
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Chikita66(f): 11:53am
When you get so high, you start letting it all out, he is so ugly when he cries
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by smokedfish: 11:53am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Lloydfather(m): 11:53am
The idiot DJ Exclusive. The Animal that was only repeating only Yoruba artists song yesterday and refused to play an Igbo artist song.
Yeye tribalist dj.
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by amani63(m): 11:55am
Such is life
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by stevejomo(m): 11:56am
Is true that I risk being banned if I talk about how Aguero wounded Leicester here?
Mods please answer quickly.
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Imustreturn: 11:57am
bestfactor I didn't see anything ooo.. I was ban so this is my other moniker.. I sent screenshot of my username smith100
through chidikaobi yesterday
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by mrphil1: 11:57am
BBNaija 2018 housemate are getting their groove on now
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Cherrycandy: 11:58am
Lolu is quite intelligent and i like that
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Thatnawtichick(f): 12:06pm
He was high
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by lorrback: 12:09pm
lordsharks:
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:13pm
If I tear this op slap eh!
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by geostrata(m): 12:15pm
y
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Oblang(m): 12:16pm
Lloydfather:
Hehehe igbos sef. Which kind thinking be this one again.
|Re: #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) by Luxuryconsult(m): 12:19pm
Lloydfather:what exactly is you people problem self? anyway if e pain you, bring a dj from your village to come and play your song. Mumu
