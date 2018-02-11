Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija2018: Lolu Cries As DJ Xclusive Appreciates Him (Video, Photos) (5200 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dj Xclusive recognized Lolu and the former Beat Fm OAP broke down in tears



The highlight of the Big Brother Naija DoubleWahala second party’s after party didn’t go as expected with many viewers waiting for Truth or Dare.



However, instead of T or D it was a teary season as Lolu started crying for reasons he didn’t disclose early.



He later said he cried because the DJ that played during the house party, DJ Xclusive mentioned his name and appreciated his effort back when Lolu was an OAP and DJ Xclusive was still trying to make it big.

According to him, he helped promote DJ Xclusive work back then by playing his songs on air and tonight the DJ appreciated him.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVHaTktRsnE



Source: The highlight of the Big Brother Naija DoubleWahala second party’s after party didn’t go as expected with many viewers waiting for Truth or Dare.However, instead of T or D it was a teary season as Lolu started crying for reasons he didn’t disclose early.He later said he cried because the DJ that played during the house party, DJ Xclusive mentioned his name and appreciated his effort back when Lolu was an OAP and DJ Xclusive was still trying to make it big.According to him, he helped promote DJ Xclusive work back then by playing his songs on air and tonight the DJ appreciated him.Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/11/lolu-cries-after-party-because-of-dj-xclusive3198/

All this while, if somebody derails any other thread other than BBN, mods don't ban...if people spew tribal comments on a thread that doesn't even concern tribe, mods won't ban.. But if somebody talks about football on a BBN thread, the mods think it's now the time to exercise power. Psychologically, there is something wrong with the mods. Be claiming gods ontop nairaland 20 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian reacts

more

what nonsense!!! wats all this rubbish self? u hear kissing today, tomorrow someone refused been kissed. almost everyone is kissing themselves now. now someone is crying for his name been mentioned by D D.j, pls wats this show promoting selfwhat nonsense!!! 1 Like

Buhari is the most happiest person whenever this stupid show comes around.



Everyone especially the youths tend to relieve the pressure on him by shifting attention towards this vile, demoralizing and uneducative show.

if not that his aunt i the richest female in Africa, who will have known dj exclusive? very idiot person.... no life plan, as big as he is he was licking wizkid asss in EME

Some like the show , others feel it is a waste of time.



I know it is a business idea for some smart people to make money , including bloggers.

Emotional tears abi

Get Latest airtel free browsing cheat Click Here

SIMPLYkush:

if not that his aunt i the richest female in Africa, who will have known dj exclusive? very idiot person.... no life plan, as big as he is he was licking wizkid asss in EME Bad belle Bad belle







Meanwhile I'm crying because there is no milk to soak Garri







Booked

When you get so high, you start letting it all out, he is so ugly when he cries

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

The idiot DJ Exclusive. The Animal that was only repeating only Yoruba artists song yesterday and refused to play an Igbo artist song.



Yeye tribalist dj. 1 Like

Such is life

Is true that I risk being banned if I talk about how Aguero wounded Leicester here?

Mods please answer quickly.

bestfactor I didn't see anything ooo.. I was ban so this is my other moniker.. I sent screenshot of my username smith100

through chidikaobi yesterday

BBNaija 2018 housemate are getting their groove on now

Lolu is quite intelligent and i like that

He was high

lordsharks:

Emotional tears abi

If I tear this op slap eh!

y

Lloydfather:

The idiot DJ Exclusive. The Animal that was only repeating only Yoruba artists song yesterday and refused to play an Igbo artist song.



Yeye tribalist dj.



Hehehe igbos sef. Which kind thinking be this one again. Hehehe igbos sef. Which kind thinking be this one again.