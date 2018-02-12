₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by robosky02(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Maradona: Teams No Longer Fear Argentina But Messi Still Dangerous, Nigeria Disgraced Us
Argentina legend Diego Maradona believes the Albiceleste have lost their fear factor and will have to rely on the influence of Lionel Messi to do well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Maradona enjoyed remarkable success with the Albiceleste, having captained the side at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico which they won and is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have ever played the game.
The South Americans who also made it to the final of the 1990 World Cup in Italy where they lost 1-0 to Germany are drawn in Group D along with Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland.
The two-time world champions enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign and top the South America zone of the qualifiers.
They are also among the favourites to lift the title having reached the final in 2014, but Maradona is concerned the team no longer command respect from opposing teams like in the past.
“The problem with Argentina is that we don’t have good defence and midfield. People talk about Lucas Biglia but he is not the best for me. Unfortunately they are always afraid to say it,” the Napoli legend stated in an interview with diariopopular.com.ar.
“Today, except for Lionel Messi teams don’t fear Argentina again. Look at the last game against Nigeria, they nearly scored eight goals against us. In my time you know what happened when we played them.
“Jorge Sampaoli is lucky we have Messi in the team because when he is in top form he can cover the mistakes of others.
“If he hits top form in Russia, then we have 60 percent of becoming the champion with others complementing his effort.”
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/maradona-teams-no-longer-fear-argentina-messi-still-dangerous-nigeria-disgraced-us/
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 9:38pm On Feb 11
Yup he's right
Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad
They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup
I am rooting for Messi to win it tho....The linkup play between Messi and Higuain is bad, I hope Aguero performs well this time around, Dybala can also play as a striker too
midehi2:We will go far but we can't win with this our style of football.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by profjustine458(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
The Argentinians were TOO POLITE.
The Nigerians played like they owned the field.
The Argentinians were trying to be cool statesmen.
THAT'S WHY NIGERIA WON.!......Lai Mohammed
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by buskie13(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
I dey find the mod wey ban me,I won give am better knock for teeth
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by midehi2(f): 10:00pm On Feb 11
We will win this world cup
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by simplemach(m): 10:00pm On Feb 11
God bless you for identifying with the truth.
Please you need to teach some people in a certain shithole how to say the truth, atleast, once in a while
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by lastempero: 10:01pm On Feb 11
He wants the job
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Antoinemercer: 10:01pm On Feb 11
SONofnezzar:Wasnt Messi the one who missed a penalty in the copa final?
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Tolumiide: 10:01pm On Feb 11
Dont worry legend, Argentina will be second in the group. Nigerians are praying for you.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by NwaNimo1(m): 10:01pm On Feb 11
Na lie ohh......we all fear Argentina.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by ThisIsFlashh: 10:01pm On Feb 11
That's a strategy, for other teams to underrate Argentina in the World Cup and realized later, they have been swept by Argentina.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by bart10: 10:01pm On Feb 11
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by robosky02(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
and more shock awaits them..
if they continue like this
of the Super Eagles is a rising stock now
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by 2undexy(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
buskie13:
me i won do double..knock am for jaw plus all is teeth outside d building
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by robosky02(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
lastempero:
if na you nkor?
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by amani63(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
Noted
Your next world come join Nigeria team
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 10:03pm On Feb 11
Antoinemercer:Messi ain't good in taking penalties, he even confirmed that earlier this season
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by myners007: 10:03pm On Feb 11
strategy for super eagles to lose focus by being complacent
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Fogman(m): 10:03pm On Feb 11
Absolutely correct
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Promismike(m): 10:03pm On Feb 11
Ut
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:04pm On Feb 11
Oh Maradona... During ur time sir u were an average team also, u won Nigeria by a goal to nil
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Austindark(m): 10:04pm On Feb 11
SONofnezzar:Why don't he let players who can do it...
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by ajeleseujn(m): 10:04pm On Feb 11
Ozil would have won it thrice or more before Messi can lift one, that is if he does at all.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Grafixnuel(m): 10:05pm On Feb 11
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Diso60090(m): 10:06pm On Feb 11
SONofnezzar:
For your mind abi wait till that day
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Gangster1ms: 10:06pm On Feb 11
he is exaggerating.. 8 ko... we go still win una sha. Messi or no messi. Our boys dey hot..
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by luvablesam(m): 10:06pm On Feb 11
midehi2:
Yea,people might actually think this is a Joke,but Nigeria will actually win the world cup this year
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by talk2percy(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
U guys should get ready to be disgraced the more.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 10:07pm On Feb 11
Diso60090:Let's be real here oga
That was a friendly.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Ofin11(m): 10:08pm On Feb 11
the obvious stated by maradona
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by bottlecap: 10:08pm On Feb 11
OP please get your facts right, argentina did not top the log during the qualifying stage, infacts they had to wait foe the last game to book their ticket.
|Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 10:09pm On Feb 11
Austindark:He was the last man who took it
