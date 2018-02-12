Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" (9852 Views)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona believes the Albiceleste have lost their fear factor and will have to rely on the influence of Lionel Messi to do well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.





Maradona enjoyed remarkable success with the Albiceleste, having captained the side at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico which they won and is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have ever played the game.





The South Americans who also made it to the final of the 1990 World Cup in Italy where they lost 1-0 to Germany are drawn in Group D along with Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland.





The two-time world champions enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign and top the South America zone of the qualifiers.





They are also among the favourites to lift the title having reached the final in 2014, but Maradona is concerned the team no longer command respect from opposing teams like in the past.





“The problem with Argentina is that we don’t have good defence and midfield. People talk about Lucas Biglia but he is not the best for me. Unfortunately they are always afraid to say it,” the Napoli legend stated in an interview with diariopopular.com.ar.





“Today, except for Lionel Messi teams don’t fear Argentina again. Look at the last game against Nigeria, they nearly scored eight goals against us. In my time you know what happened when we played them.





“Jorge Sampaoli is lucky we have Messi in the team because when he is in top form he can cover the mistakes of others.





“If he hits top form in Russia, then we have 60 percent of becoming the champion with others complementing his effort.”





Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad



They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup



I am rooting for Messi to win it tho....The linkup play between Messi and Higuain is bad, I hope Aguero performs well this time around, Dybala can also play as a striker too midehi2:

We will win this world cup We will go far but we can't win with this our style of football. Yup he's rightOthers are just depending on Messi and it's badThey have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cupI am rooting for Messi to win it tho....The linkup play between Messi and Higuain is bad, I hope Aguero performs well this time around, Dybala can also play as a striker tooWe will go far but we can't win with this our style of football. 15 Likes 2 Shares

The Argentinians were TOO POLITE.



The Nigerians played like they owned the field.



The Argentinians were trying to be cool statesmen.



THAT'S WHY NIGERIA WON.!......Lai Mohammed 5 Likes 2 Shares

I dey find the mod wey ban me,I won give am better knock for teeth 9 Likes

We will win this world cup 7 Likes 1 Share

God bless you for identifying with the truth.







Please you need to teach some people in a certain shithole how to say the truth, atleast, once in a while 2 Likes 1 Share

He wants the job

SONofnezzar:

Yup he's right



Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad



They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup



I am rooting for Messi to win it tho.... Wasnt Messi the one who missed a penalty in the copa final? Wasnt Messi the one who missed a penalty in the copa final? 3 Likes

Dont worry legend, Argentina will be second in the group. Nigerians are praying for you. 4 Likes 1 Share

Na lie ohh......we all fear Argentina. 4 Likes

That's a strategy, for other teams to underrate Argentina in the World Cup and realized later, they have been swept by Argentina. 9 Likes 1 Share

and more shock awaits them..





if they continue like this







of the Super Eagles is a rising stock now

buskie13:

I dey find the mod wey ban me,I won give am better knock for teeth



me i won do double..knock am for jaw plus all is teeth outside d building me i won do double..knock am for jaw plus all is teeth outside d building

lastempero:

He wants the job

if na you nkor? if na you nkor?

Noted



Your next world come join Nigeria team

Antoinemercer:

Wasnt Messi the one who missed a penalty in the copa final? Messi ain't good in taking penalties, he even confirmed that earlier this season Messi ain't good in taking penalties, he even confirmed that earlier this season 1 Like

strategy for super eagles to lose focus by being complacent 1 Like

Absolutely correct

Ut

Oh Maradona... During ur time sir u were an average team also, u won Nigeria by a goal to nil















SONofnezzar:



Messi ain't good in taking penalties, he even confirmed that earlier this season



Why don't he let players who can do it... Why don't he let players who can do it...

Ozil would have won it thrice or more before Messi can lift one, that is if he does at all.

1 Like

SONofnezzar:

Yup he's right



Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad



They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup



I am rooting for Messi to win it tho....The linkup play between Messi and Higuain is bad, I hope Aguero performs well this time around, Dybala can also play as a striker too















For your mind abi wait till that day For your mind abi wait till that day 1 Like

he is exaggerating.. 8 ko... we go still win una sha. Messi or no messi. Our boys dey hot.. he is exaggerating.. 8 ko... we go still win una sha. Messi or no messi. Our boys dey hot..

midehi2:

We will win this world cup

Yea,people might actually think this is a Joke,but Nigeria will actually win the world cup this year Yea,people might actually think this is a Joke,but Nigeria will actually win the world cup this year 2 Likes

U guys should get ready to be disgraced the more.

Diso60090:



















For your mind abi wait till that day Let's be real here oga



That was a friendly. Let's be real here ogaThat was a friendly. 1 Like

the obvious stated by maradona

OP please get your facts right, argentina did not top the log during the qualifying stage, infacts they had to wait foe the last game to book their ticket.