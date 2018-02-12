₦airaland Forum

Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by robosky02(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Maradona: Teams No Longer Fear Argentina But Messi Still Dangerous, Nigeria Disgraced Us


Argentina legend Diego Maradona believes the Albiceleste have lost their fear factor and will have to rely on the influence of Lionel Messi to do well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.


Maradona enjoyed remarkable success with the Albiceleste, having captained the side at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico which they won and is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have ever played the game.


The South Americans who also made it to the final of the 1990 World Cup in Italy where they lost 1-0 to Germany are drawn in Group D along with Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland.


The two-time world champions enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign and top the South America zone of the qualifiers.


They are also among the favourites to lift the title having reached the final in 2014, but Maradona is concerned the team no longer command respect from opposing teams like in the past.


“The problem with Argentina is that we don’t have good defence and midfield. People talk about Lucas Biglia but he is not the best for me. Unfortunately they are always afraid to say it,” the Napoli legend stated in an interview with diariopopular.com.ar.


“Today, except for Lionel Messi teams don’t fear Argentina again. Look at the last game against Nigeria, they nearly scored eight goals against us. In my time you know what happened when we played them.


“Jorge Sampaoli is lucky we have Messi in the team because when he is in top form he can cover the mistakes of others.


“If he hits top form in Russia, then we have 60 percent of becoming the champion with others complementing his effort.”


https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/maradona-teams-no-longer-fear-argentina-messi-still-dangerous-nigeria-disgraced-us/

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 9:38pm On Feb 11
Yup he's right

Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad

They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup

I am rooting for Messi to win it tho....The linkup play between Messi and Higuain is bad, I hope Aguero performs well this time around, Dybala can also play as a striker too
We will win this world cup
We will go far but we can't win with this our style of football.

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by profjustine458(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
The Argentinians were TOO POLITE.

The Nigerians played like they owned the field.

The Argentinians were trying to be cool statesmen.

THAT'S WHY NIGERIA WON.!......Lai Mohammed

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by buskie13(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
I dey find the mod wey ban me,I won give am better knock for teeth

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by midehi2(f): 10:00pm On Feb 11
We will win this world cup

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by simplemach(m): 10:00pm On Feb 11
God bless you for identifying with the truth.



Please you need to teach some people in a certain shithole how to say the truth, atleast, once in a while

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by lastempero: 10:01pm On Feb 11
He wants the job grin
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Antoinemercer: 10:01pm On Feb 11
SONofnezzar:
Yup he's right

Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad

They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup

I am rooting for Messi to win it tho....
Wasnt Messi the one who missed a penalty in the copa final?

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Tolumiide: 10:01pm On Feb 11
Dont worry legend, Argentina will be second in the group. Nigerians are praying for you.

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by NwaNimo1(m): 10:01pm On Feb 11
Na lie ohh......we all fear Argentina.

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by ThisIsFlashh: 10:01pm On Feb 11
That's a strategy, for other teams to underrate Argentina in the World Cup and realized later, they have been swept by Argentina.

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by bart10: 10:01pm On Feb 11
cheesy
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by robosky02(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
and more shock awaits them..


if they continue like this



of the Super Eagles is a rising stock now
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by 2undexy(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
buskie13:
I dey find the mod wey ban me,I won give am better knock for teeth


me i won do double..knock am for jaw plus all is teeth outside d building
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by robosky02(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
lastempero:
He wants the job grin

if na you nkor? grin
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by amani63(m): 10:02pm On Feb 11
Noted

Your next world come join Nigeria team
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 10:03pm On Feb 11
Antoinemercer:
Wasnt Messi the one who missed a penalty in the copa final?
Messi ain't good in taking penalties, he even confirmed that earlier this season

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by myners007: 10:03pm On Feb 11
strategy for super eagles to lose focus by being complacent

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Fogman(m): 10:03pm On Feb 11
Absolutely correct
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Promismike(m): 10:03pm On Feb 11
Ut
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:04pm On Feb 11
Oh Maradona... During ur time sir u were an average team also, u won Nigeria by a goal to nil







Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Austindark(m): 10:04pm On Feb 11
SONofnezzar:

Messi ain't good in taking penalties, he even confirmed that earlier this season

Why don't he let players who can do it...
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by ajeleseujn(m): 10:04pm On Feb 11
Ozil would have won it thrice or more before Messi can lift one, that is if he does at all.
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Grafixnuel(m): 10:05pm On Feb 11
grin

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Diso60090(m): 10:06pm On Feb 11
SONofnezzar:
Yup he's right

Others are just depending on Messi and it's bad

They have to get things right if they wanna go far in the world cup

I am rooting for Messi to win it tho....The linkup play between Messi and Higuain is bad, I hope Aguero performs well this time around, Dybala can also play as a striker too








For your mind abi wait till that day

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Gangster1ms: 10:06pm On Feb 11
grin he is exaggerating.. 8 ko... we go still win una sha. Messi or no messi. Our boys dey hot.. cheesy
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by luvablesam(m): 10:06pm On Feb 11
midehi2:
We will win this world cup

Yea,people might actually think this is a Joke,but Nigeria will actually win the world cup this year

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by talk2percy(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
U guys should get ready to be disgraced the more.
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 10:07pm On Feb 11
Diso60090:









For your mind abi wait till that day
Let's be real here oga

That was a friendly.

Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by Ofin11(m): 10:08pm On Feb 11
the obvious stated by maradona
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by bottlecap: 10:08pm On Feb 11
OP please get your facts right, argentina did not top the log during the qualifying stage, infacts they had to wait foe the last game to book their ticket.
Re: Maradona: "Teams No Longer Fear Argentina.. Nigeria Disgraced Us" by SONofnezzar: 10:09pm On Feb 11
Austindark:

Why don't he let players who can do it...
He was the last man who took it

