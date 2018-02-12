₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 7:16am
Senator Dino was seen Tampering with His eye ball again.
He caption the hilarious photo : FG Vs Dino Malaye.
New music loading
Lol
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-senator-dino-tampering-with-his-eye-ball-again-new-music-loading/
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by hidhrhis(m): 7:32am
this senator is a comedian intact Nigeria is a house of comedy
u see senator dancing like say him win lottery
another one singing
another one can lie for Africa
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:42am
☣ ☠
∆ Sure say this man no get eye problem? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by matgold(m): 11:08am
Funny man
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:09am
Mumu man.
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by bpalace(m): 11:09am
[right][/right]
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 11:09am
I use to hate him because he always show off his fleet of cars. But I gradually like him because he always say the truth when the FG are doing wrong things.
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by EmmaLege: 11:09am
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 11:10am
The new meaning of stupidity
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by tobdee: 11:10am
Intellect without good manners is zéro.
See people we parade as senators...
Its a big shame. Just take a look!
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by busky101(m): 11:10am
LMAO.... Dino my man
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by bleedo49(m): 11:11am
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by janenelson17(f): 11:11am
Told my husband that FG was going to come back on Dino. Hope they just focus on their one dollar one naira achievement sef
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 11:11am
The chargers tho, not good picture to display publicly
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by jieta: 11:12am
from remi tinubu to kogi state governor to FG, Mr dino malaye you no dey tire only u.
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 11:12am
listening to his track...Dino..Dino...Dino....melaye
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by SUGARDADDY55(m): 11:12am
Dino ...APC slayer
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by FuckFuckBoy: 11:13am
microzuesee:mynd44
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 11:13am
DINO DINO!
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 11:13am
My man
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 11:14am
lol.... uhhhhbi or ntoorr
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 11:14am
Bros Abeg Sign Me To Ur Record Label
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Useless9jagirls: 11:15am
janenelson17:rili
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by FrenchWay: 11:15am
...
This man get big eyes o
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by FriendofGod: 11:15am
SUGARDADDY55:He is an APC member.
|Re: FG Vs Dino Melaye: Senator "Tears Eyes" Again (Photos) by Forceup(f): 11:16am
They keep playing with us.
