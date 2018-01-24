₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by EmagNig(m): 8:30am
A man identified as Tayo Ogunleye, has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for claiming to be a marketing manager at Shoprite, Ibabdan and in the process defrauded job seekers with the promise to get them a job.
The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, said the suspect charged his victims some certain amount of money and promised to provide them with jobs at the retailing company.
According to the CP, the suspect usually issued his victims fake appointment letters after they completed the payment, and went into hiding.
Odude said:
“The suspect, who posed as the marketing manager of Shoprite, defrauded 28 complainants by promising them jobs that never existed. He obtained various sums of money from them and to convince them, he issued several fake appointment letters on the letterhead of the multi-national company.
One of the victims, who simply identified himself as Adeola, said,
“I am a building engineer and I also handle interior decoration. He took me there (Shoprite) and we went round together. He said some shops needed repairs and new ones needed to be constructed. He also said extension work would soon begin at the complex.
The Commissioner of Police said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.
http://lailasnews.com/job-seekers-beware-fake-shoprite-manager-defrauds-people/
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by queensera(f): 8:45am
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by friendlyadvice: 8:55am
Afonja sef wan scam person,you are meant for donkey boy slavery and nothing more
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by myariks(m): 9:42am
eleyi gidi gan ooo
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Partnerbiz: 11:37am
he will settle and go
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Stethaine: 11:38am
So sad that people now use everything for fraud. To buy recharge card .fraud. to play bet . Fraud. To use ATM. Fraud. Nawaaa for Nigeria. Shitholes
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by FrenchWay: 11:38am
...
This shithole don tire me o.
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Etihadstore: 11:38am
Buhari sef
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by conductorh2: 11:39am
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by NotComplaining: 11:39am
Probably doesnt even hold a WAEC. What da heck
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by benben1000: 11:39am
Afonjas and fraud are inseparable.
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Bustincole: 11:42am
Devil will lead to jail, no wahala
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by KrystosCJ(m): 11:44am
Shopleft manager
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by GLOBALINF(m): 11:44am
Very funny
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Kunlexity(m): 11:44am
:DSee his big head See his big head
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by rawtouch: 11:45am
haba which kind thing be this..
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Bensonjayjay: 11:48am
Alele! It don pepper omo ina flat head
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Esseite: 11:48am
friendlyadvice:
Get a life... there are 6.9b people on earth to be noticed
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by hillbills: 11:48am
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by debbyrise: 11:49am
EmagNig:
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by emmanuelbrown26: 11:52am
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Vision2045(m): 11:55am
Fake Story...so many questionable pothole....#justSaying
Raised 100k for what exactly?...
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by sulakishop(m): 12:04pm
Iṣẹ́ ọpọlọ
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by obioko: 12:05pm
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by pozamz: 12:05pm
KrystosCJ:
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Bullhari007(m): 12:05pm
AFONJA again so pathetic
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by fabrestove: 12:07pm
Naija police go round dis one like ants
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by pozamz: 12:08pm
|Re: Fake Shoprite Manager Arrested In Ibadan For Defrauding Job Seekers by Dottore: 12:12pm
Afonja
