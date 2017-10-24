₦airaland Forum

DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by jaelz(m): 10:16am
Dj Cuppy really ecstatic as she shows her dad the massive 500k views she has amassed from her green-light video.

Papa Cups Be Like “WHAT?! HOW DID #GREENLIGHT ALREADY HIT 500,000 YOUTUBE VIEWS?!” ������‍♀️ #ToCuppyThisTune


https://www.instagram.com/p/BamZPfSFXIG/?taken-by=cuppymusic

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Settingz321(m): 10:19am
I don't know why the father is never bothered sending her to marriage
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by jaelz(m): 10:20am
Nahwah wetin concern you?
Settingz321:
I don't why the father is never bothered sending her to marriage

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:21am
That bond between father and daughter, i had always love it buy aint opportune to get it cry, so am dedicating these space for my child to feel and enjoy the bond between her and her dad ... Amen

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by jaelz(m): 10:24am
Hello it's well
Tweetysparkles:
That bond between father and daughter, i had always love it buy aint opportune to get it cry, so am dedicating these space for my child to feel and enjoy the bond between her and her dad ... Amen

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Benjom(m): 10:24am
Good for her.
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Florblu(f): 10:25am
I wish

I wish

I wish.......................
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by tellwisdom: 10:26am
And this one too will say shes a musician?? ......Oma se o sad
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by adetoroamos(m): 10:39am
walai the bond is just super. am dedicating this also to my unborn children too because my parent couldn't afford me the parental bond. I will do whatever that will make me successful so that my children will enjoy me and I promise myself that I won't ever impregnate a lady that I won't be able to take to alter.

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Sirpaul(m): 11:12am
Nigerians are too religious!
I asked a lady in elevator "Are u going down?
She said "God forbid! I'm going up in Jesus name.

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by miano: 11:12am
Imagine wetin concern me with that
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by holluwai(m): 11:12am
Yellow light nko undecided undecided

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by looseweight: 11:12am
Good for her

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by UncleSnr(m): 11:13am
Who e epp?

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Ogaezy(m): 11:13am
� instead of $500k, it's 500k views...... People sef
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Elnino4ladies: 11:13am
Attention seeking biitch
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by tansdty: 11:13am
Hmmm...dad
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by killdiabetes(f): 11:13am
Enjoy the fame gurl!



Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by topaz32: 11:13am
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by smithsydny(m): 11:14am
Enjoy ooo
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by wildchild02: 11:14am
Issokay
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Unlimited22: 11:14am
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Daniel058(m): 11:14am
NDI WHITE GARMET
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by chinedubrazil(m): 11:14am
Florblu:
I wish
I wish
I wish.......................
wish you were dj cuppy? stop wishing, do something, and let people wish u

Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by futprintz(m): 11:14am
...she deserves a STATUE! lipsrsealed
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by CovenantSam: 11:15am
Who's she abeg?

Nairaland is just making this mediocre popular

No fuckery given
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by ask150: 11:15am
undecided
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Unbreakable007: 11:16am
.
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Nbote(m): 11:17am
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by DozieInc(m): 11:17am
futprintz:
...she deserves a STATUE! lipsrsealed
Lol...Where is Rochas?
Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by MaryBenn(f): 11:17am
Sirpaul:
Nigerians are too religious!
I asked a lady in elevator "Are u going down?
She said "God forbid! I'm going up in Jesus name.

You post this everywhere, are you not tired? Get a life undecided

