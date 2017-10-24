Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video (7070 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Papa Cups Be Like “WHAT?! HOW DID #GREENLIGHT ALREADY HIT 500,000 YOUTUBE VIEWS?!” ������‍♀️ #ToCuppyThisTune



https://www.instagram.com/p/BamZPfSFXIG/?taken-by=cuppymusic Dj Cuppy really ecstatic as she shows her dad the massive 500k views she has amassed from her green-light video. 3 Likes 2 Shares

I don't know why the father is never bothered sending her to marriage

Settingz321:

I don't why the father is never bothered sending her to marriage Nahwah wetin concern you? 21 Likes 2 Shares

, so am dedicating these space for my child to feel and enjoy the bond between her and her dad ... Amen That bond between father and daughter, i had always love it buy aint opportune to get it, so am dedicating these space for my child to feel and enjoy the bond between her and her dad ... Amen 15 Likes 2 Shares

Tweetysparkles:

That bond between father and daughter, i had always love it buy aint opportune to get it , so am dedicating these space for my child to feel and enjoy the bond between her and her dad ... Amen Hello it's well 2 Likes

Good for her.

I wish



I wish



I wish.......................

......Oma se o And this one too will say shes a musician??......Oma se o

walai the bond is just super. am dedicating this also to my unborn children too because my parent couldn't afford me the parental bond. I will do whatever that will make me successful so that my children will enjoy me and I promise myself that I won't ever impregnate a lady that I won't be able to take to alter. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are too religious!

I asked a lady in elevator "Are u going down?

She said "God forbid! I'm going up in Jesus name. 10 Likes

Imagine wetin concern me with that

Yellow light nko 1 Like

Good for her 1 Like





How To Make Money Selling School Projects Online Who e epp?

� instead of $500k, it's 500k views...... People sef

Attention seeking biitch

Hmmm...dad

Enjoy the fame gurl!







Battling with diabetes? check my profile for a natural way out!

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Enjoy ooo

Issokay

Lalasticlala and seun, please resolve my time spent online ish.

NDI WHITE GARMET

Florblu:

I wish

I wish

I wish....................... wish you were dj cuppy? stop wishing, do something, and let people wish u wish you were dj cuppy? stop wishing, do something, and let people wish u 1 Like 1 Share

...she deserves a STATUE!

Who's she abeg?



Nairaland is just making this mediocre popular



No fuckery given

.

futprintz:

...she deserves a STATUE! Lol...Where is Rochas? Lol...Where is Rochas?