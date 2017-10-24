₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by jaelz(m): 10:16am
Dj Cuppy really ecstatic as she shows her dad the massive 500k views she has amassed from her green-light video.
Papa Cups Be Like “WHAT?! HOW DID #GREENLIGHT ALREADY HIT 500,000 YOUTUBE VIEWS?!” ������♀️ #ToCuppyThisTune
https://www.instagram.com/p/BamZPfSFXIG/?taken-by=cuppymusic
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Settingz321(m): 10:19am
I don't know why the father is never bothered sending her to marriage
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by jaelz(m): 10:20am
Nahwah wetin concern you?
Settingz321:
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:21am
That bond between father and daughter, i had always love it buy aint opportune to get it , so am dedicating these space for my child to feel and enjoy the bond between her and her dad ... Amen
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by jaelz(m): 10:24am
Hello it's well
Tweetysparkles:
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Benjom(m): 10:24am
Good for her.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Florblu(f): 10:25am
I wish
I wish
I wish.......................
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by tellwisdom: 10:26am
And this one too will say shes a musician?? ......Oma se o
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by adetoroamos(m): 10:39am
walai the bond is just super. am dedicating this also to my unborn children too because my parent couldn't afford me the parental bond. I will do whatever that will make me successful so that my children will enjoy me and I promise myself that I won't ever impregnate a lady that I won't be able to take to alter.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Sirpaul(m): 11:12am
Nigerians are too religious!
I asked a lady in elevator "Are u going down?
She said "God forbid! I'm going up in Jesus name.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by miano: 11:12am
Imagine wetin concern me with that
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by holluwai(m): 11:12am
Yellow light nko
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by looseweight: 11:12am
Good for her
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by UncleSnr(m): 11:13am
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Ogaezy(m): 11:13am
� instead of $500k, it's 500k views...... People sef
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Elnino4ladies: 11:13am
Attention seeking biitch
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by tansdty: 11:13am
Hmmm...dad
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by killdiabetes(f): 11:13am
Enjoy the fame gurl!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by topaz32: 11:13am
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by smithsydny(m): 11:14am
Enjoy ooo
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by wildchild02: 11:14am
Issokay
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Unlimited22: 11:14am
Lalasticlala and seun, please resolve my time spent online ish.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Daniel058(m): 11:14am
NDI WHITE GARMET
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by chinedubrazil(m): 11:14am
Florblu:wish you were dj cuppy? stop wishing, do something, and let people wish u
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by futprintz(m): 11:14am
...she deserves a STATUE!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by CovenantSam: 11:15am
Who's she abeg?
Nairaland is just making this mediocre popular
No fuckery given
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by ask150: 11:15am
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Unbreakable007: 11:16am
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by Nbote(m): 11:17am
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by DozieInc(m): 11:17am
futprintz:Lol...Where is Rochas?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Shows Her Father, Otedola, Her 500k Views From Her "Green Light" Video by MaryBenn(f): 11:17am
Sirpaul:
You post this everywhere, are you not tired? Get a life
