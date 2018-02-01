Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" (6249 Views)

Nigerian big boy and socialite, Hushpuppi, has made a fresh claim that Nigerian singer, KCee, bought his car on a loan.



The socialite made this claim on a live interview on Instagram with social media star, Oyemykke – the Gucci crooner had at first spoken about celebrities dissing him on social media before he went on to reveal the bombshell on Kcee.



Hushpuppi stated that some Nigerian celebrities who shade him on social media, don’t even have money as they claim to have and said he knows of one who bought his car on a loan.



Then Oyemykke persuaded him to mention names, to which Hushpuppi replied;



Kcee, i have proofs that he bought his car on loan, i will post it on social media.



Watch the video below:



https://instagram.com/p/BfEf_oOBlER/?utm_source=ig_embed



Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/02/kcee-bought-his-car-on-loan-i-have.html



na wa oo

Bought he will pay? 9 Likes

Even if he bought the car on loan, are you the one who's going to pay the money? Yimu 22 Likes 1 Share

Wetin be your own? Will you hush in silence for there. 11 Likes

Puppy, you are a busybody 15 Likes

And so. How does that concern any body. Too much drinkin paracetamol on another man'standing headache 7 Likes

Is it your buy? 9 Likes

Hmmmm

So, Should We Go And Arrest Him? 10 Likes 3 Shares

.it seems he sold his brain too

kcee has been in d industry as right from when tuface was in plantazion boyz and u now wana say he cant pay for that car. i tot this idiot only sold his scrotum and kidney in Malay ..it seems he sold his brain tookcee has been in d industry as right from when tuface was in plantazion boyz and u now wana say he cant pay for that car. 11 Likes

Then

his he the only body in insta?





Whom his known his papa on naija





I im Wait for the day he we crossed hin lane too mine lane I we rubbished him on his live ehn, he we never fogerted it on his remain live Whot his alway did these rushpupi sefhis he the only body in insta?Whom his known his papa on naijaI im Wait for the day he we crossed hin lane too mine laneI we rubbished him on his live ehn, he we never fogerted it on his remain live 1 Share

T

LifeDrama:

Bought he will pay? 'but' you mean? 'but' you mean? 6 Likes

Kcee look good with his new hair cut, he should rock that always rather than the dread he use to rock.











Kcee will pay back with time, it's allow 1 Like

1 Like

Loan collected will definitely be paid one day











What's the issue, Hushpuppy? 3 Likes

Abeg na wetin concercn Hushpuppi abi na bush puppiee na you go pay the moni 2 Likes





So somebody cannot loan money in peace again AmeboSo somebody cannot loan money in peace again 2 Likes

Hushpuppy be like: Buhari, #BBN and Freeze don make dem forget me.







Lemme drop dis one. 3 Likes

Whats wrong with that? As long as he didnt steal 1 Like

This idiot keeps making noise on IG like his life depends on it 2 Likes

Hushy pipipi my gee... hahahahahaha

His life and his business. Did he default his loan agreement? Go hush yourself bro... Fake ass niggar. 3 Likes

Idiot puppy. 2 Likes

Who cares 2 Likes

Rubbish and so?guy get a life 2 Likes

True. Most of this Celebrity Lives fake life.

how e take come concern you? how e take come concern you? 2 Likes