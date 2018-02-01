₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Oluwolex2000(m): 9:04am
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
Nigerian big boy and socialite, Hushpuppi, has made a fresh claim that Nigerian singer, KCee, bought his car on a loan.
The socialite made this claim on a live interview on Instagram with social media star, Oyemykke – the Gucci crooner had at first spoken about celebrities dissing him on social media before he went on to reveal the bombshell on Kcee.
Hushpuppi stated that some Nigerian celebrities who shade him on social media, don’t even have money as they claim to have and said he knows of one who bought his car on a loan.
Then Oyemykke persuaded him to mention names, to which Hushpuppi replied;
Kcee, i have proofs that he bought his car on loan, i will post it on social media.
Watch the video below:
https://instagram.com/p/BfEf_oOBlER/?utm_source=ig_embed
Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/02/kcee-bought-his-car-on-loan-i-have.html
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by instaTUBE: 9:11am
na wa oo
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by LifeDrama: 9:15am
Bought he will pay?
9 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:17am
Even if he bought the car on loan, are you the one who's going to pay the money? Yimu
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by femolacqua(m): 9:36am
Wetin be your own? Will you hush in silence for there.
11 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by eleojo23: 11:52am
Puppy, you are a busybody
15 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Stethaine: 11:52am
And so. How does that concern any body. Too much drinkin paracetamol on another man'standing headache
7 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by damola1: 11:53am
Is it your buy?
9 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by simplemach(m): 11:53am
Hmmmm
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by MetroBaba1(m): 11:53am
So, Should We Go And Arrest Him?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by NIGHTMAREOO7: 11:53am
i tot this idiot only sold his scrotum and kidney in Malay . .it seems he sold his brain too
kcee has been in d industry as right from when tuface was in plantazion boyz and u now wana say he cant pay for that car.
11 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by uyams: 11:53am
Then
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by adaksbullet(m): 11:53am
Whot his alway did these rushpupi sef his he the only body in insta?
Whom his known his papa on naija
I im Wait for the day he we crossed hin lane too mine lane I we rubbished him on his live ehn, he we never fogerted it on his remain live
1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by ffome(m): 11:54am
T
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by wonder233: 11:54am
LifeDrama:'but' you mean?
6 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by ffome(m): 11:54am
Kcee look good with his new hair cut, he should rock that always rather than the dread he use to rock.
Kcee will pay back with time, it's allow
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by StrawberryGloss(f): 11:54am
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Innobee99(m): 11:54am
Loan collected will definitely be paid one day
What's the issue, Hushpuppy?
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by blessedmeme: 11:54am
Abeg na wetin concercn Hushpuppi abi na bush puppiee na you go pay the moni
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Onyinye15(f): 11:54am
Amebo
So somebody cannot loan money in peace again
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Kingluqman89(m): 11:54am
Hushpuppy be like: Buhari, #BBN and Freeze don make dem forget me.
Lemme drop dis one.
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by nairavsdollars(f): 11:54am
Whats wrong with that? As long as he didnt steal
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by krissconnect(m): 11:54am
This idiot keeps making noise on IG like his life depends on it
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by ngwababe(f): 11:54am
Hushy pipipi my gee... hahahahahaha
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by FeddysWorld(m): 11:55am
His life and his business. Did he default his loan agreement? Go hush yourself bro... Fake ass niggar.
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by KrystosCJ(m): 11:55am
Idiot puppy.
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Useless9jagirls: 11:55am
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Qpetz: 11:55am
Who cares
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by mamaa88(f): 11:55am
Rubbish and so?guy get a life
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by BuhariKingdom(m): 11:55am
True. Most of this Celebrity Lives fake life.
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by Bigmikedagod(m): 11:56am
how e take come concern you?
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "Kcee Bought His Car On Loan, I Have Proofs" by daclint(m): 11:56am
Okay, Shey make we fry beans ba
2 Likes
