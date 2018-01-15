Edo APC woman leader defects to PDP



…says “they used and dumped me; I don’t have access to governor, deputy”



By Gabriel Enogholase



BENIN—A former governorship aspirant of All Progressive Congress, APC, and Deputy Woman Leader of the party in Edo State, Mrs Tina Agbarha, has defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



Edo State Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, while receiving the former APC chieftain at Igueben, headquarters of Igueben Local Government Area of the state, weekend, expressed satisfaction that the defection of the Woman Leader was a clear indication that PDP was working to achieve success in the forthcoming elections.



Orbih, who described Mrs. Agbarha as a grassroots politician and mobiliser, said APC in Igueben Local Government Area, and Edo State in general, was in trouble following her declaration for PDP.



APC lacks internal democracy—Agbarha



On her part, Agbarha said APC lacks internal democracy and has no respect for dedicated members, who worked hard for the party.





She added that she lost faith in the party having been denied nomination during the party primaries to contest the local government elections scheduled for March 3.



She said APC has thrown away all its hard-working members and leaders, insisting that she was also a victim of the party’s intimidation and refusal to accord members their rightful positions, whether as deserving members and aspirants.





She lamented a situation where APC party leaders in the state described her as not having the capacity to become the Igueben council chairman, adding that she was used and dumped, after helping the party to garner votes during the governorship election that produced Governor Godwin Obaseki.



Agbarha, who described herself as an “able and capable woman” leader, said: “Even as a woman leader, I cannot access the governor’s office and home.



“I cannot also have access to my Deputy Governor and cannot have access to our party leader’s home at Iyamho.”



