Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by freshkpomo(m): 9:14am
Edo APC woman leader defects to PDP

…says “they used and dumped me; I don’t have access to governor, deputy”

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A former governorship aspirant of All Progressive Congress, APC, and Deputy Woman Leader of the party in Edo State, Mrs Tina Agbarha, has defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Edo State Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, while receiving the former APC chieftain at Igueben, headquarters of Igueben Local Government Area of the state, weekend, expressed satisfaction that the defection of the Woman Leader was a clear indication that PDP was working to achieve success in the forthcoming elections.

Orbih, who described Mrs. Agbarha as a grassroots politician and mobiliser, said APC in Igueben Local Government Area, and Edo State in general, was in trouble following her declaration for PDP.

APC lacks internal democracy—Agbarha

On her part, Agbarha said APC lacks internal democracy and has no respect for dedicated members, who worked hard for the party.


She added that she lost faith in the party having been denied nomination during the party primaries to contest the local government elections scheduled for March 3.

She said APC has thrown away all its hard-working members and leaders, insisting that she was also a victim of the party’s intimidation and refusal to accord members their rightful positions, whether as deserving members and aspirants.


She lamented a situation where APC party leaders in the state described her as not having the capacity to become the Igueben council chairman, adding that she was used and dumped, after helping the party to garner votes during the governorship election that produced Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Agbarha, who described herself as an “able and capable woman” leader, said: “Even as a woman leader, I cannot access the governor’s office and home.

“I cannot also have access to my Deputy Governor and cannot have access to our party leader’s home at Iyamho.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/edo-apc-woman-leader-defects-pdp/

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by buhariguy(m): 9:22am
This corrupt deputy women leader should go and hide her useless face

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by agwom(m): 9:22am
Up PDP...welcome back

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by IkpuNnu(f): 9:26am
She added that she lost faith in the party having been denied nomination during the party primaries to contest the local government elections scheduled for March 3.

Nice! Try under the PDP....Goodluck Ma.

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Omeokachie: 9:26am
Realignment...

2019 will be interesting, if Buhari permits.
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by ZombieBuster: 9:34am
buhariguy:
This corrupt deputy women leader should go and hide her useless face

Anybody who wants to save Nigeria from Buharis incompetence is suddenly corrupt

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by ZombieBuster: 9:37am
IkpuNnu:


Nice! Try under the PDP....Goodluck Ma.

Buhari cant bring change...... Aisha Buhari 2018

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Mogidi: 9:40am
We'll be taking back our state from the Fulani Peoples Party. Welcome back ma, you were in the wrong party.

Lalasticlala Mynd44

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by freshkpomo(m): 10:35am
Mogidi:
We'll be taking back our state from the Fulani Peoples Party. Welcome back ma, you were in the wrong party.

Lalasticlala Mynd44
buhari go soon start dey import voters from niger,mali and chad lol

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by eleojo23: 12:05pm
The same way APC used Nigerians in 2015 and later dumped them.
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by freebreezeyz(m): 12:05pm
Political ASHA** grin

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by izzy4shizzy(m): 12:07pm
You be ashawo.?


African politicians deserve this

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Fukafuka: 12:07pm
grin

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Dottore: 12:07pm
Game of interest. They didn't see her usefulness anymore. Pray that PDP sees your usefulness. There are lots of badass in PDP. They no get joy at all
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by hezy4real01(m): 12:07pm
Use u ke? how are u sure PDP will not finish you naw

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by timwudz(m): 12:07pm
U never see anything
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Sugarboyy(m): 12:07pm
Madam, nobody used and dumped you. you were and still remain inconsequential. In Edo state, Edo APC and Edo politics, we don't know you.

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by kestolove95(f): 12:08pm
atiku type

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Fukafuka: 12:09pm
grin grin

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by ngwababe(f): 12:09pm
Sorry Ma.. And you think you can make it in PDP? Issiokay

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Daviddson(m): 12:09pm
OK
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by emmanuelbrown26: 12:10pm
This is the machine

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by lustychima: 12:10pm
D
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by BIGTinfotech: 12:11pm
Sorry Oh...You have not seen chomchin. grin



Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by fishbone123(m): 12:13pm
but ma,... na question I wan ask ooo.. don't u have access to money during d campaign and I'm sure dem settle u wella den... I understand ur pain

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by nairavsdollars(f): 12:14pm
Use and dump you? You mean they slept with you and never paid?
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Ratello: 12:16pm
APC is going down, going down, going down;
APC is going down my dear Zombies grin grin
Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by LastSurvivor11: 12:17pm
That's how they will use and dump sarki, ngenesomething n co

Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by melvinjames: 12:21pm
Scammers

