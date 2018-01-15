₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,959,695 members, 4,079,387 topics. Date: Monday, 12 February 2018 at 12:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her (3408 Views)
|Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by freshkpomo(m): 9:14am
Edo APC woman leader defects to PDP
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/edo-apc-woman-leader-defects-pdp/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by buhariguy(m): 9:22am
This corrupt deputy women leader should go and hide her useless face
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by agwom(m): 9:22am
Up PDP...welcome back
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by IkpuNnu(f): 9:26am
She added that she lost faith in the party having been denied nomination during the party primaries to contest the local government elections scheduled for March 3.
Nice! Try under the PDP....Goodluck Ma.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Omeokachie: 9:26am
Realignment...
2019 will be interesting, if Buhari permits.
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by ZombieBuster: 9:34am
buhariguy:
Anybody who wants to save Nigeria from Buharis incompetence is suddenly corrupt
13 Likes
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by ZombieBuster: 9:37am
IkpuNnu:
Buhari cant bring change...... Aisha Buhari 2018
2 Likes
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Mogidi: 9:40am
We'll be taking back our state from the Fulani Peoples Party. Welcome back ma, you were in the wrong party.
Lalasticlala Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by freshkpomo(m): 10:35am
Mogidi:buhari go soon start dey import voters from niger,mali and chad lol
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by eleojo23: 12:05pm
The same way APC used Nigerians in 2015 and later dumped them.
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by freebreezeyz(m): 12:05pm
Political ASHA**
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by izzy4shizzy(m): 12:07pm
You be ashawo.?
African politicians deserve this
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Fukafuka: 12:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Dottore: 12:07pm
Game of interest. They didn't see her usefulness anymore. Pray that PDP sees your usefulness. There are lots of badass in PDP. They no get joy at all
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by hezy4real01(m): 12:07pm
Use u ke? how are u sure PDP will not finish you naw
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by timwudz(m): 12:07pm
U never see anything
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Sugarboyy(m): 12:07pm
Madam, nobody used and dumped you. you were and still remain inconsequential. In Edo state, Edo APC and Edo politics, we don't know you.
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by kestolove95(f): 12:08pm
atiku type
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Fukafuka: 12:09pm
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by ngwababe(f): 12:09pm
Sorry Ma.. And you think you can make it in PDP? Issiokay
1 Like
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Daviddson(m): 12:09pm
OK
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by emmanuelbrown26: 12:10pm
This is the machine
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by lustychima: 12:10pm
D
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by BIGTinfotech: 12:11pm
Sorry Oh...You have not seen chomchin.
Professional Website Designed & Developed From 19,900 NGN http://bigtinfotechsolutions.com/professional-website-designed-developed-19900-ngn/
WhatsApp 08032427790
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by fishbone123(m): 12:13pm
but ma,... na question I wan ask ooo.. don't u have access to money during d campaign and I'm sure dem settle u wella den... I understand ur pain
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by nairavsdollars(f): 12:14pm
Use and dump you? You mean they slept with you and never paid?
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by Ratello: 12:16pm
APC is going down, going down, going down;
APC is going down my dear Zombies
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by LastSurvivor11: 12:17pm
That's how they will use and dump sarki, ngenesomething n co
|Re: Tina Agbarha Joins PDP, Dumps APC For "Using & Dumping" Her by melvinjames: 12:21pm
Scammers
(0) (Reply)
Mend Threaten To Shutdown Fifa Junior World Cup / Yar'dua Loses His Voice! He Cant Talk Anymore / Mutallability: (coined From Mutallab): A New Word In The Oxford Dictionary!
Viewing this topic: fishbone123(m), FEMIAN, Gentlelord(m), Oladeleeleniyan(f), dantyboy, Theonlycoolmonk, dejive, Ronyozh, ntebong, obicentlis, chrisnzeribe, Jermat20(m), seyiseyi11, Vick4rill(m), LastSurvivor11, SmartByki(m), Klins(m), Prandeli, shawdon(m), trigger11, PurpleHouse(m), dickson2000(m), Godwin978(m), hibeekay20(m), plural, CrazyG, trueconscience(m), KallyJ(m), princealbashir(m), johnjay4u2u(m), ibolord(m), emmanuelbrown26, tuborme, Edoi(m), ataller1, adew1234, bennytrips27(m), zubby4567(m), Archangel01(m), luckyogor(m), Nwaoguta(m), WhoBeThisMan, nnachukz(m), sundamonex, aminho(m), QUOTATION, Jatinzbusinessc(m), bugidon(m), jhood(m), mystery1979, Bullhari007(m), Alajiki(m), genesishouse, OBD1(m), muffet, rofanx13, hebex12(m), mantosa(m), NuhuIbrahim(m), Abdulrahman25(m), mattress4sale, Jeeb111(m), tpbehappy(m), clefstone(m), undefeateds, excelAGR42, Lastborn12(m), Ikawokolaso(m), kenddy707, Xclusivedaniel6(m), obinnajr(m), kingPhidel(m), Sirventor01(m), Highflyer19(m), Afolabs101, Treasure1919(f), fruitfulnathia(f), olabode82, correctguy0900, vital123, Peera(m), bamlord, Lasky2000, Itulah(m), inwangobio(m), urch999(m), boyterror, femifalade55(m), FlyinDutchMan(m), HQuadreal, onitemitope(m), Babssalam and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10