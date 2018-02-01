₦airaland Forum

Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by dre11(m): 7:40pm On Feb 12
by Dyepkazah Shibayan




Four months after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) office at Jabi, Abuja, the place has been deserted.

Represented by Muhammad Bello, minister of the federal capital territory, the nation’s number two citizen inaugurated the office on October 17, 2017.

At least three governors -Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi) attended the inauguration.

Also in attendance were Mansu Dan Ali, minister of defence; Ita Enang, senior special assistant to the president on legislative matters (senate) and Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of customs who is chairman of BSO.

While speaking at the occasion, Ali charged members to rekindle the journey they started in 2015.



Dignitaries during the inauguration of BSO headquarters


He said while that journey led to entrenching a government of change in Nigeria, this time around, the focus of the organisation is the “sustenance of good governance” which has become the hallmark of the current administration.

During the last election, BSO was actively involved in the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But rather than consolidating its achievement, the group seems to be lacking the coordination needed for the next election year.

When TheCable visited BSO office last week, it was under lock and key. Only two security guards were seen in the building.

There was no single car parked in the compound. One of the security guards said no one had visited the place that week.

There are reports that the Buhari Support Group (BSG) has taken over the activities of the 2019 campaign.

On January 20, Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications who is BSG coordinator in the south-west, opened a campaign office of the group in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Ministers, ex-governors, former senator and top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were in attendance.

Abu Ibrahim, chairman, board of trustees (BoT) of BSG, is also said to be receiving massive support ahead of the 2019 election.

But Ibrahim Dauda, national coordinator of the BSO, said his people were still preparing for 2019.

Dauda told TheCable that it is incorrect nothing to say activities are not taking place at the organisation’s head office.

He promised that the drums would be rolled out in the months ahead.

“That is an assumption of people who are expecting something different. The politics is just starting and what is going on is more of consultation and strategy,” he said.

“It is when the campaign starts in earnest that when you will see the activities they expect to see. Not only the BSO, all political structures are at this stage most of them are doing consultation, planning and strategy and these are not things you do in the office.

“In the shortest possible time, you will begin to see activities come from our angle.”



https://www.thecable.ng/bso-office-deserted-four-months-inauguration


Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by beejaay: 7:42pm On Feb 12
Interesting!!!
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by FarahAideed: 7:43pm On Feb 12
Buharis disorganization must show anywhere that's about him grin cheesy..he can't organize just duplex office to work yet some zombies think he can fix Nigeria despite his glaring incompetence so far

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by sanandreas(m): 7:44pm On Feb 12
grin grin grin failure have no friends.

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by IsYou: 7:45pm On Feb 12
cheesy


Buhari's failure is contagious.


Activities ko BS0 ni.

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by uncleiykeman: 8:10pm On Feb 12
Nobody wants to associate with a failure





Back to daura 2019

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by aolawale025: 9:09pm On Feb 12
Nothing that's built on FALSEHOOD lasts

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by superior1: 10:23pm On Feb 12
The same way Buhari will soon be deserted.

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Narldon(f): 10:24pm On Feb 12
Why not?

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Solmax(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
The 'Supporters'
are now back to their senses possibly...
thereby abandoning a failing project

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by bumtos(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
I believe na Hausa be the leader of the organization. If not...

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by RonJeremy: 10:27pm On Feb 12
The headquarter is being relocated to Daura....

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by omowolewa: 10:27pm On Feb 12
No allocations
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by afbstrategies: 10:28pm On Feb 12
They know their boat is sinking and no one is ready to save drowning politicians undecided

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by salbis(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Never promise what you deeply know you can not fulfill. Buhari, you see your life?

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by talk2percy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 12
They don collect the money and ran...who wants to be associated with a failure.

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by conductorh2: 10:39pm On Feb 12
So this is BSO where Ngene Lauretta, Omenka and other Buhari Media Cows practice their sycophancy? grin

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Spanner4(m): 10:40pm On Feb 12
grin
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Hector09: 10:47pm On Feb 12
Waste of public found
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by princepeter566: 10:47pm On Feb 12
for many are the afflictions of the enemy but in all the Lord delivered us
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Inspire01: 10:47pm On Feb 12
Back to Daura 2019
#B2D

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by OvieNeo(m): 11:03pm On Feb 12
and u tink they abandoned Buhari ? Bubu nai comot body 4 der mata.
but buhari sef en ..... tufia
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Rapuru14: 11:26pm On Feb 12
Who would want to support a failure...just collect the inauguration money sharperly and vum
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by maxwell767(m): 11:29pm On Feb 12
conductorh2:
So this is BSO where Ngene Lauretta, Omenka and other Buhari Media Cows practice their sycophancy? grin

Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by able20(m): 11:36pm On Feb 12
Rapuru14:
Who would want to support a failure...just collect the inauguration money sharperly and vum
Rochas of IMO state and Bello of Kogi state.are life mumus
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Gkemz(m): 11:54pm On Feb 12
No money to pay the likes of Sarki, Madridguy, Ngeneukwenu, Omenkalives, and other walking dead that brought them into power because their services are no longer needed.
Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by leofab(f): 12:04am
Failure personified...

