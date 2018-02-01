₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by dre11(m): 7:40pm On Feb 12
by Dyepkazah Shibayan
https://www.thecable.ng/bso-office-deserted-four-months-inauguration
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by beejaay: 7:42pm On Feb 12
Interesting!!!
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by FarahAideed: 7:43pm On Feb 12
Buharis disorganization must show anywhere that's about him ..he can't organize just duplex office to work yet some zombies think he can fix Nigeria despite his glaring incompetence so far
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by sanandreas(m): 7:44pm On Feb 12
failure have no friends.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by IsYou: 7:45pm On Feb 12
Buhari's failure is contagious.
Activities ko BS0 ni.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by uncleiykeman: 8:10pm On Feb 12
Nobody wants to associate with a failure
Back to daura 2019
18 Likes
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by aolawale025: 9:09pm On Feb 12
Nothing that's built on FALSEHOOD lasts
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by superior1: 10:23pm On Feb 12
The same way Buhari will soon be deserted.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Narldon(f): 10:24pm On Feb 12
Why not?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Solmax(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
The 'Supporters'
are now back to their senses possibly...
thereby abandoning a failing project
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by bumtos(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
I believe na Hausa be the leader of the organization. If not...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by RonJeremy: 10:27pm On Feb 12
The headquarter is being relocated to Daura....
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by omowolewa: 10:27pm On Feb 12
No allocations
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by afbstrategies: 10:28pm On Feb 12
They know their boat is sinking and no one is ready to save drowning politicians
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by salbis(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Never promise what you deeply know you can not fulfill. Buhari, you see your life?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by talk2percy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 12
They don collect the money and ran...who wants to be associated with a failure.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by conductorh2: 10:39pm On Feb 12
So this is BSO where Ngene Lauretta, Omenka and other Buhari Media Cows practice their sycophancy?
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Spanner4(m): 10:40pm On Feb 12
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Hector09: 10:47pm On Feb 12
Waste of public found
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by princepeter566: 10:47pm On Feb 12
for many are the afflictions of the enemy but in all the Lord delivered us
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Inspire01: 10:47pm On Feb 12
Back to Daura 2019
#B2D
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by OvieNeo(m): 11:03pm On Feb 12
and u tink they abandoned Buhari ? Bubu nai comot body 4 der mata.
but buhari sef en ..... tufia
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Rapuru14: 11:26pm On Feb 12
Who would want to support a failure...just collect the inauguration money sharperly and vum
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by maxwell767(m): 11:29pm On Feb 12
conductorh2:
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by able20(m): 11:36pm On Feb 12
Rapuru14:Rochas of IMO state and Bello of Kogi state.are life mumus
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by Gkemz(m): 11:54pm On Feb 12
No money to pay the likes of Sarki, Madridguy, Ngeneukwenu, Omenkalives, and other walking dead that brought them into power because their services are no longer needed.
|Re: Buhari Support Organisation Headquarters Deserted Four Months After Inauguration by leofab(f): 12:04am
Failure personified...
