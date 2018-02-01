₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by CastedDude: 8:31pm On Feb 12
This poster of a church in Enugu is trending online and the reason is very obvious. The church is set to hold a special Valentine service on Sunday, February 18th in Enugu in order to teach the members (married couple and those above 25 years of age) how to achieve sexual orgasm in a christian marriage.
Some internet users have reacted to this as some think that this is a deviation from the true gospel of Jesus Christ. What do you think?
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/church-set-hold-service-teach-couple-achieve-sexual-orgasm-photo.html
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by CastedDude: 8:31pm On Feb 12
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by brownsugar23: 8:35pm On Feb 12
Where is daddy freeze oooooh come see your people has started oooh
7 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by HallaDaTruth: 8:35pm On Feb 12
Ok, I want to attend, who will join me please.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Eggcelent(m): 8:39pm On Feb 12
I Wish I Could Attend. It Would Be Interesting To Hear How Practical The Teaching Will Be
8 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by inositol88(m): 8:40pm On Feb 12
What is this rubbish
Abuse of Valentine day!!!
I think we have to protest for the pope to cancel the feast day of St. Valentine, since Nigerians don't know the true meaning of the day!!!!
True Christian love has been misinterpreted to mean erotic and flesh destructive sexualized sexualization!!!
Must it always be about sex? Can't you show love without sinful sex attached
Not saying sex in marriage is sinful oh!!! But some unmarried folks wud build on this to continue in formication. and must it be in church?? Can't they organise a seminar to talk on it?
If the church which should be a symbol of decency has degenerated to this gibberish, I wonder what they want us to learn from people who are suppose to serve as spiritual mentors.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by countryfive: 8:41pm On Feb 12
c
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 8:41pm On Feb 12
Wetin we no go see for all this churches
6 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by coolestofall(m): 8:41pm On Feb 12
Op pls help confirm if there wld b practical sessions?
2 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:44pm On Feb 12
All they need is our natiral herbal tea. No too much talk.
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Papanwamaikpe: 8:45pm On Feb 12
To you all abusing the church is marriage not a blessing from God? What's wrong with the theme? Bunches of hypocrites everywhere!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Epositive(m): 8:46pm On Feb 12
Endtime church
coolestofall:My brother, you wan go supervise abi?,
3 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Oxster(m): 8:57pm On Feb 12
The thing Wey de pain me b say I no go fit watch Chelsea match mock dem
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Onisokuso1(m): 8:58pm On Feb 12
OKO ati obo ninu sosiiiiiii
2 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by squarelead(m): 9:27pm On Feb 12
Like seriously, is this part of the GOSPEL. E MA GBA WA LOWO GENERATION YII KE.
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by IsYou: 9:40pm On Feb 12
God's judgement will start from church.
Jesus said in Luke 24:47 that repentance and remisson of sins should be preached in his name among all nations...... While these dumb fellows are planning to preach on how to achieve sexual orgasm in church.
Endtime church sexual orgasm.
2 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by IsYou: 9:51pm On Feb 12
inositol88:You have a good point. SHM to all of them.
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by mhizenugu(f): 10:38pm On Feb 12
Perfect service for married couples.
1 Like
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Ken4Christ: 10:46pm On Feb 12
I think it's a misplacement of priority. Such teachings should be done through one on one counseling. Very soon, churches will start showing pornography during service time or encourage members to watch. Marriage is not all about sex. There are deeper things that should be discussed.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Khd95(m): 10:56pm On Feb 12
all these churches sef they always feed daddy freeze with hot banga and starch.
2 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Khd95(m): 10:59pm On Feb 12
mhizenugu:u must be A member of that church going by ur name what happens to the unmarried couples.. when the said service is going on.
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by desreek9(f): 11:05pm On Feb 12
But seriously nothing beats orgasm during sex, the feeling is divine
PS: married couples only ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Chiedu4Trump: 11:06pm On Feb 12
Excellent for married people.
Guys no Try am for ur side chicks
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by Yeledeke: 11:06pm On Feb 12
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by dreamworld: 11:06pm On Feb 12
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 11:06pm On Feb 12
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by princeking2(m): 11:07pm On Feb 12
It's a marketing strategy.
Jesus still remains the message.
1 Like
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by asuustrike2009: 11:08pm On Feb 12
CastedDude:That church is becoming carnal. May God help them
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by selfmadeboss: 11:08pm On Feb 12
I am an agnostic, but I volunteer to be used to spread this gospel, I will Bleep your wife And daughters And all the sexy member till they receive orgasm in Jesus name
2 Likes
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by greggng: 11:08pm On Feb 12
This are the type of Christians that bring shame to christiandom
1 Like
|Re: Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 11:08pm On Feb 12
This Cool. Many Christian Homes Are Destroying Cos Of Dat. I Stand With This
1 Like
