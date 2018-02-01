Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Vincent & Faith Nzeakor: Achieving Sexual Orgasm In A Christian Marriage (Photo) (12342 Views)

Some internet users have reacted to this as some think that this is a deviation from the true gospel of Jesus Christ. What do you think?



This poster of a church in Enugu is trending online and the reason is very obvious. The church is set to hold a special Valentine service on Sunday, February 18th in Enugu in order to teach the members (married couple and those above 25 years of age) how to achieve sexual orgasm in a christian marriage.

Some internet users have reacted to this as some think that this is a deviation from the true gospel of Jesus Christ. What do you think?

Where is daddy freeze oooooh come see your people has started oooh





Ok, I want to attend, who will join me please.

I Wish I Could Attend. It Would Be Interesting To Hear How Practical The Teaching Will Be





Abuse of Valentine day!!!



I think we have to protest for the pope to cancel the feast day of St. Valentine, since Nigerians don't know the true meaning of the day!!!!



True Christian love has been misinterpreted to mean erotic and flesh destructive sexualized sexualization!!!



Must it always be about sex ? Can't you show love without sinful sex attached



Not saying sex in marriage is sinful oh!!! But some unmarried folks wud build on this to continue in formication. and must it be in church?? Can't they organise a seminar to talk on it?



What is this rubbish

Abuse of Valentine day!!!

I think we have to protest for the pope to cancel the feast day of St. Valentine, since Nigerians don't know the true meaning of the day!!!!

True Christian love has been misinterpreted to mean erotic and flesh destructive sexualized sexualization!!!

Must it always be about sex? Can't you show love without sinful sex attached

Not saying sex in marriage is sinful oh!!! But some unmarried folks wud build on this to continue in formication. and must it be in church?? Can't they organise a seminar to talk on it?

If the church which should be a symbol of decency has degenerated to this gibberish, I wonder what they want us to learn from people who are suppose to serve as spiritual mentors.

Wetin we no go see for all this churches

Op pls help confirm if there wld b practical sessions?

All they need is our natiral herbal tea. No too much talk.

To you all abusing the church is marriage not a blessing from God? What's wrong with the theme? Bunches of hypocrites everywhere!

My brother, you wan go supervise abi?, Endtime church

The thing Wey de pain me b say I no go fit watch Chelsea match mock dem





OKO ati obo ninu sosiiiiiii

Like seriously, is this part of the GOSPEL. E MA GBA WA LOWO GENERATION YII KE.





God's judgement will start from church.







Jesus said in Luke 24:47 that repentance and remisson of sins should be preached in his name among all nations...... While these dumb fellows are planning to preach on how to achieve sexual orgasm in church.



God's judgement will start from church.

Jesus said in Luke 24:47 that repentance and remisson of sins should be preached in his name among all nations...... While these dumb fellows are planning to preach on how to achieve sexual orgasm in church.

Endtime church sexual orgasm.

Perfect service for married couples. 1 Like

I think it's a misplacement of priority. Such teachings should be done through one on one counseling. Very soon, churches will start showing pornography during service time or encourage members to watch. Marriage is not all about sex. There are deeper things that should be discussed.

all these churches sef they always feed daddy freeze with hot banga and starch.

u must be A member of that church going by ur name what happens to the unmarried couples.. when the said service is going on.





PS: married couples only ooo But seriously nothing beats orgasm during sex, the feeling is divine

Excellent for married people.



Guys no Try am for ur side chicks

It's a marketing strategy.

Jesus still remains the message.

This poster of a church in Enugu is trending online and the reason is very obvious. The church is set to hold a special Valentine service on Sunday, February 18th in Enugu in order to teach the members (married couple and those above 25 years of age) how to achieve sexual orgasm in a christian marriage.



Some internet users have reacted to this as some think that this is a deviation from the true gospel of Jesus Christ. What do you think?



That church is becoming carnal. May God help them

I am an agnostic, but I volunteer to be used to spread this gospel, I will Bleep your wife And daughters And all the sexy member till they receive orgasm in Jesus name

This are the type of Christians that bring shame to christiandom