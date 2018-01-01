₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018
Foreign Affairs / 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists
'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Bhelamblog: 8:45pm On Feb 12
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers last week to shoot female rebels in their genitals, the latest in a series of violent, misogynistic remarks.
Addressing a group of former communist rebels on Wednesday, Duterte, who served as a city mayor before becoming president, appeared to encourage the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to target women in conflict.
“Tell the soldiers. ‘There’s a new order coming from the mayor. We won’t kill you. We will just shoot your vagina,’ ” he said.
“If there is no vagina, it would be useless,” Duterte continued, according to local media reports, appearing to imply that women are useless without their genitals.
Duterte’s presidency has been defined by violence and often violently misogynistic language.
According to Washington post Since he came to power on a promise to kill all the drug users and dealers in the country, thousands of Filipinos have been shot dead, prompting the International Criminal Court to open a preliminary examination.
News from Ebiwali-
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/wont-kill-you-we-will-just-shoot-your.html?m=1
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by papoudaupolos: 8:49pm On Feb 12
That guy is real loose canon thank God they don't have nuclear weapons or tech in Philippines.
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Epositive(m): 9:01pm On Feb 12
Shooting their vagina would increase their life span abi
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Smarty98(m): 9:07pm On Feb 12
Are they practisin military system of govt ni
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by desreek9(f): 10:39pm On Feb 12
WTF!!! this one is anti-female ooo imagine the utterances of a president
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by DTalented(m): 10:39pm On Feb 12
chai!
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Samogbo1(m): 10:39pm On Feb 12
Really a misogynist
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by OneKinGuy(m): 10:39pm On Feb 12
Same thing to killer herdsmen, cut their dick off
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by OneKinGuy(m): 10:39pm On Feb 12
dss
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Narldon(f): 10:39pm On Feb 12
And I thought Buhari was the "worst" President...
HumanRights should look into this matter.. The man is a Psychopath!
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by King4Roller: 10:39pm On Feb 12
Ooshey
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by simak1(m): 10:39pm On Feb 12
Wawu
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by ladyF(f): 10:39pm On Feb 12
How did this kind of human being get to be president?
It's LadyF again.
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by MoreTipz: 10:40pm On Feb 12
Well the whole world changed when America elected a president who say they should grab women by the pussy.
Sounds like the president is a dictator
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by sessydu: 10:40pm On Feb 12
Unbelievable. Thats recklessly vulgar n sad
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by LesbianBoy(m): 10:40pm On Feb 12
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Onyinye15(f): 10:40pm On Feb 12
It has finish
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Metrofox(m): 10:40pm On Feb 12
wow...I thought we had seen it all with buhari.This is a new low bro
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by GodIsBiafran: 10:41pm On Feb 12
WTF!!! am I reading?
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Felixalex(m): 10:41pm On Feb 12
Na still die get the person na....
Ordinary preeq dem go de shout Baby ure killing me, Baby u have killed me
How much more when u come shoot the thing gun, haba, this man wicked!
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by zera: 10:41pm On Feb 12
Lool...but seriously are ladies useless without their honey pot
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
Nawa ooo.. . No be d same thing?
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by ko40(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
wat a psycho
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Britishcoins: 10:42pm On Feb 12
Buharis Co friend
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
yeah shoot those fucvckers
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by ishabablessing(f): 10:42pm On Feb 12
Phillipines love movies go reduce for market,with dis kind environments no time to act love movies
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by seuncyrus(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
We won't kill you we will only shoot your Vagina, this one worse pass buhari oh
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by watchindelta(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
Lol
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by venatus25(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
I like this Phillipines president, I love real women and hate feminist because they offer nothing but confusion and stubbornness to many relationship. They can turn a good wife to bad ones using their gender equality claim.
How I wish all nation behave like Phillipines I'm sure that will make those confused ladies to come to their senses. Enough is enough, the law have been in the position to favor women, I wonder what they are looking for. Gradually they will understand that this is men's world and not feminist own.
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by sweetguy10(m): 10:42pm On Feb 12
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by pejuakinab: 10:43pm On Feb 12
This one mad gan oo
Re: 'We Wont Kill You, We Will Shoot Your Vagina'- Philippine President To Feminists by xynerise(m): 10:43pm On Feb 12
Donald Trump and this guy have a big beef with vagina
