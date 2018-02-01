₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo)
31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by GistMore: 5:26am
‘$41,438 blown in one-day shopping’
Ex-First Lady to EFCC: let’s settle
Former First Lady Mrs Patience Jonathan is a shopping freak – going by facts and figures unveiled by detectives.
She blew thousands of dollars at highbrow stores. The cash came from $11,849,069.03, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said 31 individuals and companies paid into her two domiciliary accounts.
The accounts, which are Skye Bank (2110001712) and First Bank (2022648664) had “questionable deposits” between 2013 and 2017.
The Skye Bank account had about $7,452,319.32 lodged in it. Detectives found $4,036,750.00 in the second account with First Bank.
The ex-First Lady allegedly spent the cash at TFS stores, Selfridges, John Lewis, Kingsgate, Sainsbury’s, Harrods, Marks and Spencer, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gina.
She went on a shopping spree in expensive outlets in the United States, Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE, Italy and China.
The highest shopping was at Goyard Beijing in Beijing CN on January 28, 2014 where Mrs. Jonathan shelled out $28,388.72.
On the same day at Hulian Xinguang Beijing CN, she blew $13, 069.68 on some luxury items.
There were transactions traced to Oakham School, Natwest Bank and $26, 228. 18 spent at Hotel Nassaeur HOF Wishbaden DE on November 20, 2015.
Perhaps overwhelmed by the EFCC probe and its likely consequences, the ex-First Lady has applied for an out-of-court settlement with the EFCC.
In “a major breakthrough by EFCC with international collaboration” detectives found that about $7,452,319.32 suspicious funds were deposited in the ex-First Lady’s account with number 2110001712 between 8th February 2013 and 7th April 2015.
The account was opened on September 12, 2013 by a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Hon. Dudafa Waripamo Owei depositing $1,948,400.00.
About 23 other individuals, including the ex-First Lady allegedly deposited cash into the account as follows: Festus Iyoha ($287,100.000); Ocheche Emmanuel ($150,000); Philemon Buoro ($150,000); Festus Isidahomen ($100,000); Felicia Apatake ($148,900); Patricia Okogun ($ 99,700); Buoro Ojo ($400,000); Stella Wasiu ($250,000); Amaka Adebayo ($250,000); Segun Moses ($249,400); Jimoh Peter ($246,700); Ahmed Musa ($196,400); Ibrahim Musa($198,300); Dame P. Jonathan ($100,000); Ayemere Sunday ($ 250,000); Eneji A.P ($300,000); Johnson Ojo ($300,000); Mary Buoro ($400,000); Jude Bosede ($500,000); Festus Iyoha ($400,000); Jimoh Moses ($400,000) and Ahmed Musa ($100,000).
“The balance in this account as at 9th September 2016 was about $5,831,173.55,” the EFCC said.
The second account was opened on February 22, 2013 at First Bank.
Cash deposits were made into the account between 26th February 2013 and 30th April, 2017 which altogether was $4,036,750.
Apart from the ex-First Lady who deposited $2,037,650 in nine tranches, other lodgments ranged from $98,900 to $400,000.
The former SA Domestic, Dudafa Waripamo Owei, led the pack of depositors on 27th February 2013 with a deposit of $400,000. Other depositors are: Germaine ($100,000); Dudafa ($400,000); Germani ($200,000); Ade Suleiman ($200,000); Mohammed Adamu ($300,000); Francis Muhd ($300,000); Kunle Peter ($200,000); Suleiman Ade ($299,900,00) and Jonathan Patience ($2,037,650).
“Detectives traced the transactions pattern placed the card holder in various countries to United States, Great Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE and Italy.
The card was allegedly used in highbrow shops, such as Marks and Spencer, Kingsgate, Natwest Bank, Gina stores and Harrods.
“ The balance in this account as at 9th September 2016 was $3,691,145.48.”
A source in EFCC said: “We have gone far in our investigation of the ex-First Lady to prove that it is not a case of witch-hunt in any manner whatsoever. We are already trying to verify the names of the depositors if they really existed or they are fake.
“ Since we have uncovered all these suspicious deposits, we only need her to account in court on how she came about them. Our crack teams worked day and night to trace these funds.
“With international collaboration, there is no hiding place for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) because some of these malls sometimes report suspicious transactions or spending. They marvelled at where top Nigerian political office holders and their spouses got the cash being lavished.”
The former First Lady, however, seems to be tired of litigation over her fortune. In a January 30, 2018 letter, titled “Proposal for out-of-Court Settlement of all cases related to Dame (Mrs.) Ibifaka Patience Jonathan,” she told the EFCC of her intention to settle the matter.
The letter, which was written by her counsel, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), is being considered by the EFCC.
The letter said: “As senior counsel, representing Dame (Mrs.) Patience Jonathan (former First Lady) and companies linked to her and some family members, associates, companies and NGOs, we have thought it fit to engage your commission in a discussion over all issues involving her and the commission with a view to having amicable resolution of all cases as stated above.
“This will enable both sides create an atmosphere for mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence. We will therefore appreciate it, if you can give us an appointment at your earliest convenience to have a discussion over all matters involving her and members of her family.
“We believe that an amicable settlement will be in the best interest of both your commission and our client.
“We assure you of our utmost commitment and sincerity of purpose in this connection, and we solicit your cooperation in this regard. Please, accept the assurances of our warm regards.”
Another EFCC source said: “We have received a letter from the ex-First Lady, we are studying it on whether or not to accept the out-of-court settlement or allow justice to take its course.”
Apart from the cash, the ex-First Lady is linked to 12 choice properties and a plot of land on which a building is being built.
The investigative team had recommended that Section 7 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 be invoked on the properties after due verification.
The assets linked to Mrs. Jonathan in Port Harcourt are: Former Customs Service officers mess; two duplexes at 2/3 Bauchi Street; landed property with blocks at Ambowei Street; 3 Luxury apartments of 4-bedroom each at Ambowei Street; and Grand View Hotel along airport road.
In Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, are two marble duplexes at Otioko GRA by Isaac Boro Expressway; Glass House along Sani Abacha Expressway which is housing Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Akemfa Etie Plaza by AP filling Station, Melford Okilo Road; and Aridolf Resort, Wellness and Spa on Sani Abacha Expressway.
http://thenationonlineng.net/31-suspects-put-11-4m-jonathans-wifes-account/amp/
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by IkpuNnu(f): 5:28am
I miss Jonathan
In good days of GEJ/PDP there was no nepotism.
While Dasuki, Bafarawa etc from the North were stealing; Diezani, Dame etc from the south were syphoning. Even the animal kingdom were well represent. The snake that represented them wallowed N36 million from JAMB...
May God Bless Jonathan.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 5:33am
Aunty patience there is God oh , there is God oh
These people finish this country shaaa
Goodluck Jonathan we miss you
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by madridguy(m): 5:34am
I'm not surprised, anything associated with GEJ is kworuption Thank God for the decision well taken.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 5:44am
jona,shepos and their lieutenants raped the treasury aground. I pity baba Daura.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by noblealuu: 5:44am
All these media trial ...I pray just one politician is found culpable and prosecuted without any political sentiments, fear or favor.
We have all it takes to fix this country but greedy leaders will keep looting our treasury for personal aggrandizement.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by linobrown9(m): 5:53am
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by deji17: 6:01am
noblealuu:
Media trial? Yet your heroes are approaching the EFCC and Court begging for plea bargain.
Media trial? Yet Ms Akinjide, Obanikoro, Amosun and now Patience Jonathan are begging the courts to collect the loot in exchange for a soft landing ....
Metuh: Why I offered to return N400m Dasuki money
Chief Olisa Metuh, the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),has again giving reasons why he offered to refund the N400 million allegedly given to him by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
In a statement issued yesterday by Metuh’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, the politician said based on the information now at his disposal regarding the source of the money given to him, he was now ready to refund it.
He said: “In the light of the circumstances regarding the case of our client, Metuh with the EFCC, we want to explain the reasons for our client’s proposal to refund the N400 million released to him by former President Jonathan.”
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by IkpuNnu(f): 6:08am
lalasticlala
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by profosa: 6:17am
ayemere sunday was the CFO of Midwestern Oil and gas kwale
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 6:19am
The way Buhari hammered on fighting corruption during his campaign, I thought by now, the Federal Government would have built more prisons to accommodate the corrupt convicts.
Buhari has made us and the world to believe that Nigerians are corrupt, we have accepted the fact that we are corrupt. The question is, how many has been convicted? His failure to have them convicted in competent court is also corruption!
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by deji17: 6:19am
profosa:
The truth is coming out gradually..
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by dlondonbadboy: 6:27am
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by AnodaIT(m): 6:27am
Exactly this is what is getting Nigeria expelled from the international banking system
Customer confidentiality is paramount, even if you must get details of transaction as part of law enforcement, you don't publish it on paper
Before the end of the year, we the youth will be the ones greatly affected when our debit cards no longer works on any international payment platform, if Nigeria is sanctioned
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by Flets: 6:28am
This distraction is totally unnecessary and stale. Time to stop Fulani terrorists first.
BMC so early in the office.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 6:32am
Looking at most of those depositor names, you will find them to be FAKE names.
AMAKA ADEBAYO,
HAMED MUSA.....
lol.
With no doubt, this woman is a full time 419.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by dlondonbadboy: 6:34am
They want to distract Nigerians....Ngeneukwenu/Ikpunnu would not sleep at night...He would spend all night looking for lies to manufacture, after which he would start shouting lalasticlala, lala, if you like fall for all these purveyors of untruths..na you sabi.
Nigerians cannot be decieved.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 7:21am
Same ol'
Same ol'
Nothing new here.
Media trial as usual
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by EternalTruths: 7:22am
This distraction from Fulani Terrorists won't work.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by hmabdool(m): 7:33am
Sai Baba till 2023...we now see reasons idiotic pigs of biafra and enemies of the state are asking u not to contest in 2019...sai Baba
FP material
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by usba: 7:41am
EternalTruths:
Distraction from IPoB terrorists network has failed, the war on corruption will be fierce.
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by horlus(m): 7:42am
deji17:
It's unfortunate that even with all the information available to the public some people will still support these looters just because of ethnicity, religion and other associations. Bigotry destroying our society
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by IkpuNnu(f): 8:22am
lalasticlala this is a major breakthrough by the EFCC and deserves a frontpage
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by Elslim: 8:39am
see federal character in chopping our resources.... anufia dem
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 8:42am
horlus:
there is nothing from these story to show money were looted!!! The EFCC just looked into her account and published names of thos who deposited into her account.How on earth does that amount to looting? Have never bothered to find out how come the EFCC is yet to secure any high profile convictions?
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by FarahAideed: 8:42am
Aisha Buhari and her daughters are also known to shop at Selfridges and Harrods so I don't get where the EFCC is going ...EFCC has continually failed to establish that the contributions into Patience Jonathans account all came from proceeds of crimes or corruption as against Patience Jonathan submission that they were all procceeds of gifting and goodwill ..Anyone that has done business in Nigeria knows that at the end of every successful business transaction gifting in appreciation is usually done to the spouse of an Oga in the organization especially when you are not sure if the Oga will accept anything from you and not most of such gift are given without you being even asked to do so ....
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by positivelord: 8:43am
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by OmoOshodi(m): 8:45am
Na Ahmed musa vex me pass.... With the small money e dey collect for Leicester city e still dey give mama peace money
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by RZArecta2(m): 9:08am
Releasing kidnapped police women and lecturers didn't work
JAMB snake swallowing 36 million naira didn't also work
PEJ millions comes to the rescue of this inept junta again. As usual, the EFCC releases vital investigation information to bloggers thereby eroding their professionalism and destroying any legal case they had if in a sane clime.
Nigerians still know that Buhari is inept though and he's also a lover and supporter of terrorists called Miyetti Allah
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by IkpuNnu(f): 9:50am
IkpuNnu:
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by IkpuNnu(f): 10:47am
lalasticlala
|Re: 31 Suspects Put $11.4m In Patience Jonathan's Account (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 10:50am
APC should had also made the list because APC is rebirth of PDP
Over to you BMC
