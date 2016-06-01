₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Vice - Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof . Sulyman Abdulkareem , has raised the alarm over the destruction of the institution’ s multi - million naira research and training farms by cattle belonging to unidentified herdsmen .
http://punchng.com/herdsmen-destroy-unilorin-multi-million-naira-research-farms/
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by BiafraIShere(m): 6:38am
South West now appears to be the new middle belt I thought bubu said there is an ongoing agricultural revolution but all I'm seeing is herdsmen terror revolution. These guys are really doing a swell job in dragging Nigeria back to the 16th century. One of my afonja friends was showing the map of Nigeria and said that we should be prepared for the herdsmen terrorrevolution, that once they are through with Benue then Enugu was going to be next which would be a launchpad for them to overrun the East just as they are doing to middle belt. Well, the reality now, based on herdsmen terror attacks is that these guys have gradually invaded the West & are wrecking serious havoc While these same guys had to beg us to allow them graze their cattle in the East peacefully They even came with a truce & since then, they have remained law abiding citizens in the East
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Omooba77: 6:45am
By the time herdsmen a through with Nigerians; many states will be aligned to keep them afloat. God please help Nigeria.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Omooba77: 7:49am
BiafraIShere:
The truth is that famine is looming with all these destruction of farm lands all over the North Central; but the funning thing is that our Government is not seen it as crime against humanity
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by NaijaEfcc: 7:50am
Lalasticlala this is getting out of hand!! This government is just disgusting and impotent!!! Thunder fire zombies
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Omooba77: 8:39am
NaijaEfcc:
Nigeria is a funny country where, Truth is scarce!
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:50am
Herdmen? Bubu call your pple to order na
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by BiafraIShere(m): 9:01am
Omooba77:The question is, do we really have a government?? What we have is a government for the fulanis while the rest can go to hell. I wonder which investor will go into large scale farming in Nigeria knowing fully well that herdsmen can destroy his investments within a twinkle of an eye. Even small scale/peasant farmers are running away from their farms but in all these, the so called president does not care!! Buhari is worse than Idi Amin Dada of Uganda, Adolf Hitler of Germany and Mobutu Sese Seseko of Congo put together. Buhari is the worst sadistic nassiccist I've ever seen. His end will be miserable!!
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Omooba77: 9:11am
BiafraIShere:
Let us not decieve ourselves, the killing is becoming alarming and noone seems to be doing anything. Even on nairaland we still play politics with lives of men, forgetting one day it may be our turn.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by benben1000: 10:05am
Since Afonjas made the pronouncement to retake Ilorin from Fulani, there have been multiple upon multiple, incessant Fulani attacks, as a warning of what to come if you dare think of retaking Ilorin.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by hazan041: 10:08am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by phreakabit(m): 10:11am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Vado(m): 10:12am
I'm sure that they are caught in between vexing the Emir Sulu Gambari and doing what is absolutely necessary by throwing this bloodlusty fools out of the entire university space.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by explorer250(m): 10:51am
this is how it started in Benue. very soon south west will be a battlefield
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by EternalTruths: 11:20am
BiafraIShere:
They thought after Benue, the East will become the next target not knowing that Fulani Terrorists had their eyes on SW.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by ZaraGift: 11:38am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Kingluqman89(m): 11:38am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by ProYouAdminsUK: 11:38am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by TreasuredGlory: 11:39am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Coitus(f): 11:39am
" dauda, let's go and remind these people who owns illorin, they forgotten it's under our caliphate "
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Nigeman: 11:40am
BiafraIShere:
But they said Ilorin is North and not SW?
Confused people of the East, when there is good thing from Ilorin, it is the North but the other way Ilorin is SW.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Y0ruba: 11:40am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Jigba(f): 11:40am
BiafraIShere:
You are daft.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Machinegun91(m): 11:40am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Newpride(m): 11:40am
They ain't see nothing yet, same way they use Boko haram against gej, fulani is bn used against buhari despite he is from their tribe.
I pray this fulani issue will not lead to something else.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by Andrewgame42: 11:40am
Herdsmen no even send ..... Them just dey carry out their operations dey go... All this wailing nah online e end
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by HonNze: 11:41am
I don't know why d president is wasting time to declare this people terrorist group.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by MiyettiAllah: 11:41am
Ilorin is ours, we hold the right to graze wherever we choose.
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by kaluxy007(m): 11:42am
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by EweduAfonja(f): 11:42am
Lies
Pure propaganda by Enemies of the state just to tarnish the image of Fulani men
I jux fee like
|Re: Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms by BruncleZuma: 11:42am
They are not Herdsmen...just some friendly community members looking for snails and mushrooms.
