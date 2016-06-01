Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Research Farms (8233 Views)

The Vice - Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof . Sulyman Abdulkareem , has raised the alarm over the destruction of the institution’ s multi - million naira research and training farms by cattle belonging to unidentified herdsmen .



Our correspondent gathered on Monday that , following the development, the management of the institution held a security meeting with the leaders of 11 Fulani settlements located on the institution’ s land.



The meeting was also attended by representatives of law enforcement agencies comprising the Nigerian Police Force , the Department of State Security Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.



During the meeting , the vice - chancellor warned that the management of the university would no longer tolerate illegal grazing on its land.



Abdulkareem also ordered squatters who had started building permanent structures on the university ’ s land without approval from the management to vacate the university land in the interest of peace .



He said , “ We have a multi- million naira programme that is currently at stake now because they (herders) have gone to the extent of uprooting tubers of cassava for their cattle to feed on. We cannot conduct any research or training on the farm again because each time we get to a point where their cattle can feed on it … they go back there and destroy it . ”

The VC said the purpose of the meeting was to decide on a specific deadline for the herdsmen and other illegal settlers to vacate the property .



Recalling that the university , under his immediate predecessor , Prof . Abdulganiyu Ambali, in 2017 granted a three- month extension window to the settlers on request , he said the herders violated the agreement and failed to comply with it .



Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Usman Adamu , told the UNIILORIN authorities that the herdsmen destroying the university farm land were not living in the community.

He claimed that the Fulani had been living peacefully in the environment and had even helped in checking crimes, such as kidnappings, robberies, which hitherto occurred on the university campus.



Adamu asked for time to come up with an appropriate response on the matter by February 22 , 2018 .

http://punchng.com/herdsmen-destroy-unilorin-multi-million-naira-research-farms/

I thought bubu said there is an ongoing agricultural revolution but all I'm seeing is herdsmen terror revolution. These guys are really doing a swell job in dragging Nigeria back to the 16th century. One of my afonja friends was showing the map of Nigeria and said that we should be prepared for the herdsmen terrorrevolution, that once they are through with Benue then Enugu was going to be next which would be a launchpad for them to overrun the East just as they are doing to middle belt. Well, the reality now, based on herdsmen terror attacks is that these guys have gradually invaded the West & are wrecking serious havoc While these same guys had to beg us to allow them graze their cattle in the East peacefully They even came with a truce & since then, they have remained law abiding citizens in the East

By the time herdsmen a through with Nigerians; many states will be aligned to keep them afloat. God please help Nigeria. 7 Likes

South West now appears to be the new middle belt

The truth is that famine is looming with all these destruction of farm lands all over the North Central; but the funning thing is that our Government is not seen it as crime against humanity

Thunder fire zombies Lalasticlala this is getting out of hand!! This government is just disgusting and impotent!!!Thunder fire zombies 9 Likes

Lalasticlala this is getting out of hand!! This government is just disgusting and impotent!!!

Nigeria is a funny country where, Truth is scarce!

Herdmen? Bubu call your pple to order na 2 Likes

The question is, do we really have a government?? What we have is a government for the fulanis while the rest can go to hell. I wonder which investor will go into large scale farming in Nigeria knowing fully well that herdsmen can destroy his investments within a twinkle of an eye. Even small scale/peasant farmers are running away from their farms but in all these, the so called president does not care!! Buhari is worse than Idi Amin Dada of Uganda, Adolf Hitler of Germany and Mobutu Sese Seseko of Congo put together. Buhari is the worst sadistic nassiccist I've ever seen. His end will be miserable!!

Omooba77:

Let us not decieve ourselves, the killing is becoming alarming and noone seems to be doing anything. Even on nairaland we still play politics with lives of men, forgetting one day it may be our turn.



Let us not decieve ourselves, the killing is becoming alarming and noone seems to be doing anything. Even on nairaland we still play politics with lives of men, forgetting one day it may be our turn.

cc lalasticlala

Since Afonjas made the pronouncement to retake Ilorin from Fulani, there have been multiple upon multiple, incessant Fulani attacks, as a warning of what to come if you dare think of retaking Ilorin. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Haha 2 Likes

4 Likes

I'm sure that they are caught in between vexing the Emir Sulu Gambari and doing what is absolutely necessary by throwing this bloodlusty fools out of the entire university space. 3 Likes

this is how it started in Benue. very soon south west will be a battlefield 2 Likes 1 Share

BiafraIShere:

South West now appears to be the new middle belt



They thought after Benue, the East will become the next target not knowing that Fulani Terrorists had their eyes on SW.

" dauda, let's go and remind these people who owns illorin, they forgotten it's under our caliphate " 6 Likes 1 Share

BiafraIShere:

South West now appears to be the new middle belt

But they said Ilorin is North and not SW?

But they said Ilorin is North and not SW?

Confused people of the East, when there is good thing from Ilorin, it is the North but the other way Ilorin is SW.

BiafraIShere:

South West now appears to be the new middle belt

You are daft. You are daft. 2 Likes

Good 1 Like

They ain't see nothing yet, same way they use Boko haram against gej, fulani is bn used against buhari despite he is from their tribe.

I pray this fulani issue will not lead to something else. 2 Likes

Herdsmen no even send ..... Them just dey carry out their operations dey go... All this wailing nah online e end 1 Like



I don't know why d president is wasting time to declare this people terrorist group. 2 Likes





Ilorin is ours, we hold the right to graze wherever we choose.



Ilorin is ours, we hold the right to graze wherever we choose.

Pure propaganda by Enemies of the state just to tarnish the image of Fulani men





Pure propaganda by Enemies of the state just to tarnish the image of Fulani men

I jux fee like