Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns (9845 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She wrote;

PHONE IGNITING GAS IS REAL, BE WARNED!

At about 1:30pm on Sunday 20th January, 2018 I was chatting on my phone in the sitting room in my house when I heard an hissing sound. On investigation it was my wife’s niece and my Niece’s daughter in the kitchen trying to fix burner onto a camp gas cylinder. When the leaking persist the wife came from the room to help them fix the burner. I kept hearing the hissing sound of the leaking gas so I stood up with my phone in my hand and went into the kitchen to give a helping hand and luckily we were able to stop the lickage but already the kitchen was charged with the gas. I warned them not to strike matches yet because the gas is much in the kitchen, at that moment a message came into my phone which was on vibration and the next I heard was was the explosion which threw all of us in different direction with different magnitude of burns as you can see in the picture.



I posted this to warn us all to be careful with phone when using gas.

May almighty Allah heal my family.”

If you use gas to cook, please make it a habit never to go into your kitchen with a phone.



No call or message is worth your life, if you need to use your phone light to see, please put it on flight mode.



Same goes to those who use their phone light to refuel their generator.



See Photos;



https://torimill.com/2018/02/phone-igniting-gas-is-real-be-warned-woman-warns-as-she-suffers-severe-burns.html Facebook user named Funmi Adewola has just taken to her account to cry out about the deadly effects of using Phones near Gas;She wrote;If you use gas to cook, please make it a habit never to go into your kitchen with a phone.No call or message is worth your life, if you need to use your phone light to see, please put it on flight mode.Same goes to those who use their phone light to refuel their generator.See Photos; 1 Like 1 Share

. This gas-phone explosion is becoming too rampant. Buhari, do something about it.

FTC for the first time since i joined nairaland.

I dedicate this to my girlfriends, my fiancé, my ex, and to all the beautiful ladies out there.

Get your PVC lets send the dullard back to Daura. So sad. This gas-phone explosion is becoming too rampant. Buhari, do something about it.FTC for the first time since i joined nairaland.I dedicate this to my girlfriends, my fiancé, my ex, and to all the beautiful ladies out there.Get your PVC lets send the dullard back to Daura.

Priscy01:

Facebook user named Funmi Adewola has just taken to her account to cry out about the deadly effects of using Phones near Gas;



She wrote;





If you use gas to cook, please make it a habit never to go into your kitchen with a phone.



No call or message is worth your life, if you need to use your phone light to see, please put it on flight mode.



Same goes to those who use their phone light to refuel their generator.



See Photos;







Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique



Why will one keep a loaded gas cylinder in the kitchen in the first place? - That poo shouldn't be kept in a confined space at all Why will one keep a loaded gas cylinder in the kitchen in the first place? - That poo shouldn't be kept in a confined space at all 2 Likes

Priscy01:

Facebook user named Funmi Adewola has just taken to her account to cry out about the deadly effects of using Phones near Gas;



She wrote;





If you use gas to cook, please make it a habit never to go into your kitchen with a phone.



No call or message is worth your life, if you need to use your phone light to see, please put it on flight mode.



Same goes to those who use their phone light to refuel their generator.



See Photos;



https://torimill.com/2018/02/phone-igniting-gas-is-real-be-warned-woman-warns-as-she-suffers-severe-burns.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique

People deserve to know this. Your phones produce static electricity which in the presence of a combustible material (like petrol or gas) could lead to an explosion.



This is the reason why we are told not to use our phones while buying petrol in filling stations.



How it happens is as follows: Static electricity results when there is an imbalance of electric charges within or on the surface of a material. The charge remains until it is able to move away by means of an electric current or electrical discharge. Your hand causes the discharge. Thats why you should leave your phone in the car while filling up your fuel tank. People deserve to know this. Your phones produce static electricity which in the presence of a combustible material (like petrol or gas) could lead to an explosion.This is the reason why we are told not to use our phones while buying petrol in filling stations.How it happens is as follows: Static electricity results when there is an imbalance of electric charges within or on the surface of a material. The charge remains until it is able to move away by means of an electric current or electrical discharge. Your hand causes the discharge. Thats why you should leave your phone in the car while filling up your fuel tank. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Tell the phone addicts o. 1 Like

Hmm



What does science say about this?

Cause I watched a documentary where they said using phone in filling stations cannot cause explosion. Real documentary with tests and all 6 Likes 1 Share

from the explanation of the victim, i am 101 percent sure it was static charge from her that caused the explosion, and not the poor phone. 1 Like

IME1:

Hmm



What does science say about this?

Cause I watched a documentary where they said using phone in filling stations cannot cause explosion. Real documentary with tests and all you are very correct. that is why i detest wearing silk materials. you are very correct. that is why i detest wearing silk materials.

Sad. I'm just too busy to dig up the convo on the previous incident that happened in ondo, some ill informed folks kept on arguing that its impossible for a phone radiation to ignite cooking gas or petroleum.

You can see for yourself.

One needs to be very careful.

Lord help your son....

God is great! I wish them quick recovery...this is why I support the saying that the network masts erected every where has the ability of causing cancer, inasmuch as it gives signal to a powerful detonators like mobile phone, how much more human body system.

Buhari is a curse!



Obj and gej are bastards.

Jjj

Loool

D pros and cons of technology 2 Likes







Please visit This is terrible what of those living in a self contain where kitchen is very close to the main room.I mean,we need to advice them too na.Please visit https://runmyresearch.com/hire-a-researcher/ to get a professional researcher to handle your Bsc, Msc, PhD projects. We write plagiarism free papers

1 Share

Ok

BigBrother9ja:

Buhari is a curse!



Obj and gej are bastards.





Y Blaming bubu, obj and gej for their carelessness? Y Blaming bubu, obj and gej for their carelessness?

how much does it cost to adhere to simple instruction proven or not proven?

Priscy01:

Facebook user named Funmi Adewola has just taken to her account to cry out about the deadly effects of using Phones near Gas;



She wrote;





If you use gas to cook, please make it a habit never to go into your kitchen with a phone.



No call or message is worth your life, if you need to use your phone light to see, please put it on flight mode.



Same goes to those who use their phone light to refuel their generator.



See Photos;



https://torimill.com/2018/02/phone-igniting-gas-is-real-be-warned-woman-warns-as-she-suffers-severe-burns.html





Thank you and God bless you. Though I don't know why this is only happening in Nigeria . We use our phone anywhere here in the UK Thank you and God bless you. Though I don't know why this is only happening in Nigeria . We use our phone anywhere here in the UK 1 Like



Speedy recovery to you guys May God help me change coz I'm so guilty of going into the kitchen with my phones.Speedy recovery to you guys

This poo scares me alot

It shall not be our portion

VILLAGE PEOPLE MAKING GAS SINCE 1969

BigBrother9ja:

Buhari is a curse!



Obj and gej are bastards. fire enter ur head abi?

This is pure nonsense! They should stop scaring people away from using gas its not as dangerious as people think

large percentage of Nigerians especially students are cooking on gas cyclinder

Taa fake story!

Sorry, but gas all-the-way.

Don't put ur phone on vibration, must of all this phone burn cases are mostly on vibration.

A boy once got burnt while pouring fuel inside generator tank, while his phone he put on vibration was inside his pocket. His phone rang and vibrated. Immediately fire gushed all over him.

I think putting phone on vibration can be harmful. 1 Like