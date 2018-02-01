₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Priscy01(f): 6:47am
Facebook user named Funmi Adewola has just taken to her account to cry out about the deadly effects of using Phones near Gas;
She wrote;
PHONE IGNITING GAS IS REAL, BE WARNED!
If you use gas to cook, please make it a habit never to go into your kitchen with a phone.
No call or message is worth your life, if you need to use your phone light to see, please put it on flight mode.
Same goes to those who use their phone light to refuel their generator.
See Photos;
https://torimill.com/2018/02/phone-igniting-gas-is-real-be-warned-woman-warns-as-she-suffers-severe-burns.html
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by JayIlych(m): 6:48am
So sad . This gas-phone explosion is becoming too rampant. Buhari, do something about it.
FTC for the first time since i joined nairaland.
I dedicate this to my girlfriends, my fiancé, my ex, and to all the beautiful ladies out there.
Get your PVC lets send the dullard back to Daura.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by BabbanBura(m): 6:49am
Priscy01:
Why will one keep a loaded gas cylinder in the kitchen in the first place? - That poo shouldn't be kept in a confined space at all
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by efesodje: 6:53am
Priscy01:
People deserve to know this. Your phones produce static electricity which in the presence of a combustible material (like petrol or gas) could lead to an explosion.
This is the reason why we are told not to use our phones while buying petrol in filling stations.
How it happens is as follows: Static electricity results when there is an imbalance of electric charges within or on the surface of a material. The charge remains until it is able to move away by means of an electric current or electrical discharge. Your hand causes the discharge. Thats why you should leave your phone in the car while filling up your fuel tank.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Amarabae(f): 6:55am
Tell the phone addicts o.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by IME1: 7:06am
Hmm
What does science say about this?
Cause I watched a documentary where they said using phone in filling stations cannot cause explosion. Real documentary with tests and all
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by hakimi1974(m): 7:07am
from the explanation of the victim, i am 101 percent sure it was static charge from her that caused the explosion, and not the poor phone.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by hakimi1974(m): 7:11am
IME1:you are very correct. that is why i detest wearing silk materials.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Frenchfriez: 11:22am
Sad. I'm just too busy to dig up the convo on the previous incident that happened in ondo, some ill informed folks kept on arguing that its impossible for a phone radiation to ignite cooking gas or petroleum.
You can see for yourself.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by modelmike7(m): 11:22am
One needs to be very careful.
Lord help your son....
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by castrol180(m): 11:22am
God is great! I wish them quick recovery...this is why I support the saying that the network masts erected every where has the ability of causing cancer, inasmuch as it gives signal to a powerful detonators like mobile phone, how much more human body system.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by BigBrother9ja: 11:23am
Buhari is a curse!
Obj and gej are bastards.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Fanatique: 11:24am
Jjj
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by mrvitalis(m): 11:25am
Loool
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Fame333(f): 11:26am
D pros and cons of technology
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Fanatique: 11:26am
This is terrible what of those living in a self contain where kitchen is very close to the main room.I mean,we need to advice them too na.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by microzues701: 11:27am
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Narldon(f): 11:28am
Ok
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by labake1(f): 11:29am
BigBrother9ja:
Y Blaming bubu, obj and gej for their carelessness?
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by seyigiggle: 11:29am
how much does it cost to adhere to simple instruction proven or not proven?
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by toyetade: 11:29am
Priscy01:
Thank you and God bless you. Though I don't know why this is only happening in Nigeria . We use our phone anywhere here in the UK
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Ivanmykel(f): 11:29am
May God help me change coz I'm so guilty of going into the kitchen with my phones.
Speedy recovery to you guys
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Loyalblak007(f): 11:30am
This poo scares me alot
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Philinho(m): 11:33am
It shall not be our portion
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by handsomeyinka(m): 11:33am
VILLAGE PEOPLE MAKING GAS SINCE 1969
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by wincolove2018(m): 11:34am
fire enter ur head abi?
BigBrother9ja:
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by bettercreature(m): 11:34am
This is pure nonsense! They should stop scaring people away from using gas its not as dangerious as people think
large percentage of Nigerians especially students are cooking on gas cyclinder
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by Timoleon(m): 11:37am
Taa fake story!
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by dust144(m): 11:37am
Sorry, but gas all-the-way.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by lilyheaven: 11:40am
Don't put ur phone on vibration, must of all this phone burn cases are mostly on vibration.
A boy once got burnt while pouring fuel inside generator tank, while his phone he put on vibration was inside his pocket. His phone rang and vibrated. Immediately fire gushed all over him.
I think putting phone on vibration can be harmful.
|Re: "Phone Igniting Gas Is Real, Be Warned!" - Woman As She Suffers Severe Burns by bettercreature(m): 11:41am
Ivanmykel:Its nonsense! i use laptop,phones,anything in the kitchen its not in anyway dangerious as long as your cylinder is not leaking
