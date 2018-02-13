Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures (14602 Views)

A super celebration of Africa's biggest actress OMOTOLA OMOSEXY at 40... Nollywood Superstar Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Celebrates 40th Birthday in Style.



Silver screen queen, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, popularly known as 'Omosexy' pulled out the stops as she celebrated her 40th birthday in class and style at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island , Lagos.

It was an assemblage of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society as the exquisite bash which was tagged ' Omotola4point0' kicked off with a red carpet session as guests trooped in, garbed in gorgeous apparels and posing for photographs while also adding glamour and style to the screen diva’s special day.



The woman of the moment and latest entrant into the forties club, Omotola, made a grand entry into the venue looking like a queen at the height of her powers, with celestial pomp and royal pageantry and in the company of her doting husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, signaling the commencement of the event proper with an opening prayer by human rights activist, Mr. Tony Uranta.



There was no dull moment throughout the classy event as the birthday girl was serenaded with spectacular performances by D’Banj, Sir Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade.



The event which had first rate comedians, Tee-A and Bovi as comperes, was graced by dignitaries including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Tony Elumelu and wife, Awele Elumelu, The Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, The Otunba Adekunle Ojora and wife, The Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Bashorun Dele Momodu, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Debola Williams among others.



Pix by Koya Adegbite and Funmilayo Adeyemi

Source: delemomoduovation

Source: delemomoduovation

1 Like

bad camera 8 Likes





Event looks awesome by the way, this is what you get when you marry a woman with a good career. You become proud of her and wouldn't mind doing anything to make her happy.



Guys!



In all your doings, make sure you marry a good woman. Forget all these "pepper them gang" dumb girls using bleaching cream to feel good on snapchat and Instagram. They are just going to fade away and suffer from skin infections as they grow older.



Event looks awesome by the way, this is what you get when you marry a woman with a good career. You become proud of her and wouldn't mind doing anything to make her happy.

Guys!

In all your doings, make sure you marry a good woman. Forget all these "pepper them gang" dumb girls using bleaching cream to feel good on snapchat and Instagram. They are just going to fade away and suffer from skin infections as they grow older.

Get you a woman who is dedicated to success, a woman whose mind is built around ideas and innovations. Trust me, you will not regret it.







Slay mamas everywhere,showing their boobs in different styles and pattern,only few did justice to their chest. Slay mamas everywhere,showing their boobs in different styles and pattern,only few did justice to their chest. 2 Likes

U will never see a poor man there.the rich interact with the rich while the poor interact with the poor,i must make it 14 Likes 1 Share

2baba could pass for a 35 years old boy.



It seems Tiwa Savage hasn't gotten enough of 2baba's dick.

Rita Dominic trying to sell market by every means necessary

Yorubas and mumu..this one carry bare foot cum birthday 2 Likes

Oh my gosh! Another Omotola birthday thread? Weti happen nah??



BTW:



Me still thinks the birthday party was more of a wedding reception party than what it intended to be. I saw the video. DJ was even playing John Legend's "All of Me" at the background, when she and the Captain of her heart were matching out.

Seen.





But why EVERYONE looking like some CARTOON characters?! 5 Likes 1 Share

Prayers for Nigeria currently going on now at Redemption Camp





Bubu must have sense by fire by force

Money is good!

Posh party

Nawoo



Just one person 40th birthday all this people come for



I beg is birthday another Multi-Billion dollar $ industry

Bad camera used on these pics 1 Like













Papiikush:





Event looks awesome by the way, this is what you get when you marry a woman with a good career, you become proud of her and wouldn't mind doing anything to make her happy.



Guys!



In all your doings, make sure you marry a good woman. Forget all these "pepper them gang" dumb girls using bleaching cream to feel good on snapchat and Instagram. They are just going to fade away and suffer from skin infections as they grow older.



Get you a woman who is dedicated to success, a woman whose mind is built around ideas and innovations. Trust me, you will not regret it. Them don over edit those pictures it is looking so.... Can't even find the right word to use.Event looks awesome by the way, this is what you get when you marry a woman with a good career, you become proud of her and wouldn't mind doing anything to make her happy.Guys!In all your doings, make sure you marry a good woman. Forget all these "pepper them gang" dumb girls using bleaching cream to feel good on snapchat and Instagram. They are just going to fade away and suffer from skin infections as they grow older.Get you a woman who is dedicated to success, a woman whose mind is built around ideas and innovations. Trust me, you will not regret it.



TRUTH TRUTH 3 Likes

Dangote always looking humble. Baba your down go Tay well well abeg. God bless you.













Shout-out to ma main man Daddy freeze. I sight you boss! 1 Like

Front page indeed ..





this is what should come in with lots of interests especially to the Freezer crew.



let it be something that edifies the mind or that which could help one or two persons out there, you can come and see bashing ..



in the last one week, check out he number of front page news that has to do with Omotola ... is she the owner of Nairaland ? how much is her contribution to building the nation ?



There are very many news in the country today, ranging from fuel scarcity in parts of the country , politics which affects majority of persons even Omotola herself . scan thru Nairaland, you would see more interesting things to come to front page ...



I beg jare ..



make moderators dey use common sense pls ! 2 Likes

2face and Annie... Me likey



Bad camera though



Nice one but does dis have inpact on u and I becus as u and I can see, na Rich and celeb full dere.