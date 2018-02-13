₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:27am
A super celebration of Africa's biggest actress OMOTOLA OMOSEXY at 40... Nollywood Superstar Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Celebrates 40th Birthday in Style.
Source: delemomoduovation
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfGu9zTnQuU/
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:29am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:30am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:31am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:32am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:33am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lalasticlala(m): 9:35am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by agarawu23(m): 9:35am
bad camera
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Papiikush: 9:36am
Them don over edit those pictures it is looking so.... Can't even find the right word to use.
Event looks awesome by the way, this is what you get when you marry a woman with a good career. You become proud of her and wouldn't mind doing anything to make her happy.
Guys!
In all your doings, make sure you marry a good woman. Forget all these "pepper them gang" dumb girls using bleaching cream to feel good on snapchat and Instagram. They are just going to fade away and suffer from skin infections as they grow older.
Get you a woman who is dedicated to success, a woman whose mind is built around ideas and innovations. Trust me, you will not regret it.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by IsYou: 9:36am
Slay mamas everywhere,showing their boobs in different styles and pattern,only few did justice to their chest.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by josh123(m): 9:51am
U will never see a poor man there.the rich interact with the rich while the poor interact with the poor,i must make it
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by internationalman(m): 10:01am
2baba could pass for a 35 years old boy.
It seems Tiwa Savage hasn't gotten enough of 2baba's dick.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Brooke60(f): 10:11am
lalasticlala wedding party in pictures
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by rawpadgin(m): 10:28am
Lalasticlala, hope u ain't gay cuz ur love for celebrity lifestyle, nollywood home videos, bbn & possibly z-world is shocking o
Rita Dominic trying to sell market by every means necessary
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Pubichairs(m): 10:28am
Yorubas and mumu..this one carry bare foot cum birthday
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Hemanwel(m): 10:28am
Oh my gosh! Another Omotola birthday thread? Weti happen nah??
BTW:
Me still thinks the birthday party was more of a wedding reception party than what it intended to be. I saw the video. DJ was even playing John Legend's "All of Me" at the background, when she and the Captain of her heart were matching out.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Lexomaniac: 10:29am
Seen.
But why EVERYONE looking like some CARTOON characters?!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by megrimor(m): 10:30am
Prayers for Nigeria currently going on now at Redemption Camp
Bubu must have sense by fire by force
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by IamZam: 10:30am
Money is good!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by lekbel09: 10:31am
Posh party
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by amani63(m): 10:31am
Nawoo
Just one person 40th birthday all this people come for
I beg is birthday another Multi-Billion dollar $ industry
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Donald7610: 10:32am
Bad camera used on these pics
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by joystickextend1(m): 10:32am
seen
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by drips8(m): 10:32am
Papiikush:
TRUTH
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:32am
Dangote always looking humble. Baba your down go Tay well well abeg. God bless you.
Shout-out to ma main man Daddy freeze. I sight you boss!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by kuntash: 10:32am
Front page indeed ..
this is what should come in with lots of interests especially to the Freezer crew.
let it be something that edifies the mind or that which could help one or two persons out there, you can come and see bashing ..
in the last one week, check out he number of front page news that has to do with Omotola ... is she the owner of Nairaland ? how much is her contribution to building the nation ?
There are very many news in the country today, ranging from fuel scarcity in parts of the country , politics which affects majority of persons even Omotola herself . scan thru Nairaland, you would see more interesting things to come to front page ...
I beg jare ..
make moderators dey use common sense pls !
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by Yinxies(f): 10:33am
2face and Annie... Me likey
Bad camera though
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by femijay8271(m): 10:33am
Nice one but does dis have inpact on u and I becus as u and I can see, na Rich and celeb full dere.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-ekeinde's 40th Birthday Party In Pictures by jaymejate(m): 10:35am
I Can't See Them O. I've Been Blinded By Some Big Breas.T O.
Big Boobs Party
